Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Eucalyptus Oil For Hair: Benefits & How To Use It Effectively 2024

Healthcanal thumbnail

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

eucalyptus oil for hair
Eucalyptus oil offers amazing benefits for hair and scalp health. Photo: Anneleven Stock/Shutterstock

Having a healthy and voluminous head of hair is very desirable and can give you a boost of confidence. Many hair products claim to promote hair health and growth; it can be difficult to navigate which products to buy and which products to skip.

Eucalyptus oil is a natural ingredient found in many cosmetic products and can be considered one of many natural hair growth oils. Keep reading to find out what eucalyptus oil for hair can do for you.

Eucalyptus Oil Benefits For Hair

Eucalyptus is great for your hair and scalp because of these amazing advantages:  

  • It treats dandruff, which reduces scalp irritation and results in a healthy scalp.
  • Due to its ability to manage dandruff, it can stimulate hair growth.
  • It has also been shown to be an effective treatment against head lice.

Benefits Of Eucalyptus Oil For Hair

The benefits of eucalyptus oil are also applicable to your scalp and hair.

Skin Health

A 2021 research review investigated the use of eucalyptus oil and its skin benefits. The review reported the use of eucalyptus extract exhibited wound healing[1] among rats. 

The researchers noted studies, where rats with wounds were treated with eucalyptus extract had increased skin-breaking strength due to increased collagen levels, cross-linking of collagen fibers, and decreased inflammation. 

While these findings were from animal-based studies, the results are promising and indicate that eucalyptus essential oil may benefit the skin. 

Collagen plays a major role in building and supporting skin tissue, so future research on eucalyptus oil and collagen production will be interesting to see.

Antibacterial Activity 

eucalyptus oil for hair
The most prevalent resistant bacteria in humans can be found in eucalyptus essential oil. Photo: LN team/Shutterstock

In addition to skin health, the 2021 research review also reported eucalyptus oil had antibacterial activity against S. aureus, a pathogen responsible for toxic shock syndrome, post-operative wound infection, and food poisoning, and Escherichia coli, a pathogen known for urinary tract infections. 

A 2023 research review reported that eucalyptus essential oil has antibacterial properties[2] against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, the most common resistant bacteria in humans. 

Oral Hygiene 

Eucalyptus oil also has germicidal properties.[3] A 2023 study reported this essential had been used in toothpaste and mouthwash as its germicidal properties result in the prevention of cavities, dental plaque, gingivitis, other dental infections, and bad breath.  

Head Lice

A 2015 study determined that lotion with a combination of eucalyptus oil, neem oil, and a water-repellent effectively killed head lice[4] and eggs. 

Eucalyptus oil combined with Lemon-scented tea tree herb was also effective at treating head lice[5] in a study completed in 2018. 

These findings indicate that eucalyptus essential oil could treat head lice as an alternative treatment to pharmacological hair care products. While more research is needed to determine if this popular oil treats head lice, it could be used with other therapies. 

Scalp Health And Hair Growth

eucalyptus oil for hair
A woman will be overjoyed with her healthy scalp and hair. Photo: west_photo/Shutterstock

Having a healthy scalp leads to healthier hair. A 2022 systemic review investigating oils for hair reported eucalyptus oil is effective in treating dandruff[6] and, therefore, can make hair grow. 

While the mechanisms of why eucalyptus oil is effective at treating dandruff were not explained in the review, another 2022 review reported essential oils have huge potential to be used in anti-dandruff products[7] due to their antimicrobial properties. 

Other Hair Benefits

There are also other ways in which eucalyptus oil is good for hair. Here are some examples of how this oil can be added to your beauty routine to help with other hair issues. 

  • Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil to the roots of your hair to promote shine, reduce frizz, and enhance hair elasticity.
  • Make a hair mask by applying eucalyptus essential oils using a generous amount to ensure all hair follicles are coated, resulting in maximum hydration. Leave on hair overnight if your hair is extra dry to really deep condition hair.
  • Apply eucalyptus oil to the ends of your hair strands to prevent breakage and split ends
  • Add a small amount of eucalyptus extract to your favorite hair care products to add extra protection and nourishing properties. 
  • Mix eucalyptus extract oil with your favorite finishing hair spray or serum for extra moisture and to keep your hair smelling pleasantly throughout the day.

Applying eucalyptus oil to your hair can be done in many ways, so if you are looking to add something new to your hair care routine, you could consider this amazing essential oil. 

What Is Eucalyptus Oil?

Eucalyptus oil comes from the leaves of eucalyptus trees.[8] The eucalyptus tree was first discovered on the island of Tasmania but now grows throughout many other countries.

There are many different varieties of the eucalyptus tree. One of the most popular varieties is the eucalyptus globulus, as this variety of eucalyptus leaves is rich in oil.

Eucalyptus oil has been used in traditional medicine and has been reported to be used for its antifungal, antioxidant, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory[9] properties.

This popular essential oil is now commonly used in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food industries as it provides health benefits, flavoring, and aroma and is a natural preservative. 

Can I Use Eucalyptus Oil For Hair Growth And Baldness?

Currently, only oral finasteride, topical minoxidil, and low-level laser therapy are approved by the Food and Drug Act for hair loss treatment.[10] Using eucalyptus has not been shown to result in new hair growth for individuals with baldness. 

However, research has shown that dandruff, in addition to causing scalp inflammation and itchy scalp, can also compromise hair quality.[11] Since using eucalyptus oil can help manage dandruff and reduce scalp irritation, it could stimulate hair growth and prevent hair loss.

How To Use Eucalyptus Oil For Hair Growth

The 2022 systematic review, which reported eucalyptus oil could treat dandruff and promote hair growth, states nine to ten drops of eucalyptus oil should be combined with shampoo.

The next step is to apply the shampoo and oil to your hair and simply massage it into your scalp. Leave it on your scalp for a few minutes, and then thoroughly rinse it off.  

Massaging the eucalyptus into your scalp and coating the hair shaft will stimulate blood circulation, thus creating beautiful, healthy hair with a natural shine. 

Are There Any Risks?

While eucalyptus oil has many benefits, there are also risks.

Eucalyptus oil can cause poisoning[12] resulting in death. While eucalyptus oil can be used in many products, including medicated rubs, creams, inhalers, mouthwashes, and medicines for sore mouth, gums, and throat, if swallowed in large amounts, it can cause an overdose.

While some products containing eucalyptus are safe to consume by mouth in certain quantities, not all eucalyptus products are edible. To avoid overdosing on eucalyptus oil, you should always read and follow the directions on the label of the product you purchased. 

You should also be sure to keep these products out of reach of children.

The Takeaway

Overall, eucalyptus oils are good for hair. They can help promote a healthy head of hair and treat dry and itchy scalps. It has even been shown to be an effective treatment against headlice. It also has many other benefits, including antifungal properties, collagen promotion, and oral hygiene. 

When used as directed, eucalyptus oil is safe, just be sure always to use a product as indicated on the label and keep these products out of reach from children. 

There are many essential hair oils available to purchase, so if you want to try something new, consider eucalyptus oil.

+ 12 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Nikhil Chandorkar, Tambe, S., Amin, P.D. and Madankar, C.S. (2021). A systematic and comprehensive review on current understanding of the pharmacological actions, molecular mechanisms, and clinical implications of the genus Eucalyptus. [online] 1(4), pp.100089–100089. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.phyplu.2021.100089.
  2. Shakthi Elangovan and Poonam Mudgil (2023). Antibacterial Properties of Eucalyptus globulus Essential Oil against MRSA: A Systematic Review. [online] 12(3), pp.474–474. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/antibiotics12030474.
  3. Goyal, A., Sharma, A., Kaur, J., Kumari, S., Garg, M., Sindhu, R.K., Rahman, M.H., Akhtar, M.F., Tagde, P., Najda, A., Banach-Albińska, B., Masternak, K., Alanazi, I.S., Mohamed, H.R.H., El-kott, A.F., Shah, M., Germoush, M.O., Al-malky, H.S., Abukhuwayjah, S.H. and Altyar, A.E. (2022). Bioactive-Based Cosmeceuticals: An Update on Emerging Trends. Molecules, [online] 27(3), p.828. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules27030828.
  4. Prasutr Thawornchaisit, Weerawan Amornsak, Pakpimol Mahannop, Prayute Buddhirakkul, Wongdyan Pandii, Connellan, P., Thompson, D.R., Brushett, D.J. and Morris, C.A. (2012). Combined Neem Oil 6% w/w and Eucalyptus Oil 16% w/w Lotion for Treating Head Lice:In VitroandIn VivoEfficacy Studies. [online] doi:https://doi.org/10.1002/j.2055-2335.2012.tb00167.x.
  5. Greive, K.A. and Barnes, T.M. (2018). The efficacy of Australian essential oils for the treatment of head lice infestation in children: A randomised controlled trial. [online] 59(2), pp.e99–e105. doi:https://doi.org/10.1111/ajd.12626.
  6. Rukaiya Shirohiwala, et al. Alopecia Therapy: A Systemic Review on Herbal Oils Used for the Treatment of Hair Loss. International Journal of Enhanced Research in Medicines & Dental Care (IJERMDC), www.researchgate.net/profile/Rukaiya-Shirohiwala-2/publication/368344139_Alopecia_Therapy_A_systemic_review_on_herbal_oils_used_for_the_treatment_of_hair_loss/links/63e39c45e2e1515b6b7e7a4b/Alopecia-Therapy-A-systemic-review-on-herbal-oils-used-for-the-treatment-of-hair-loss.pdf.
  7. Jain, S., Arora, P. and Lalit Mohan Nainwal (2022). Essential Oils as Potential Source of Anti-dandruff Agents: A Review. Combinatorial Chemistry & High Throughput Screening, [online] 25(9), pp.1411–1426. doi:https://doi.org/10.2174/1386207324666210712094148.
  8. Nikhil Kushwaha, Shekhar, C., College, S. and Dilip Km (2018). A review on therapeutics application of eucalyptus oil. [online] ResearchGate. Available at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/332370890_A_review_on_therapeutics_application_of_eucalyptus_oil.
  9. N Z Immaroh, D E Kuliahsari, and S D Nugraheni. “Review: Eucalyptus Globulus Essential Oil Extraction Method.” Https://Iopscience.iop.org/, International Conference on Green Agro-industry and Bioeconomy, iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1755-1315/733/1/012103/pdf.
  10. Nestor, M.S., Ablon, G., Gade, A., Han, H. and Fischer, D.A. (2021). Treatment options for androgenetic alopecia: Efficacy, side effects, compliance, financial considerations, and ethics. [online] 20(12), pp.3759–3781. doi:https://doi.org/10.1111/jocd.14537.
  11. Schwartz, J.R., Henry, J.P., Kerr, K.M., Mizoguchi, H. and Li, L. (2015). The role of oxidative damage in poor scalp health: ramifications to causality and associated hair growth. [online] 37, pp.9–15. doi:https://doi.org/10.1111/ics.12289.‌
  12. Desai, C. (2016). Meyler’s side effects of drugs: The international encyclopedia of adverse drug reactions and interactions. Indian Journal of Pharmacology, [online] 48(2), p.224. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4825447/
Healthcanal thumbnail

Written by:

Healthcanal Staff

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

HealthCanal Editorial team is a team of high standard writers, who qualified the strict entrance test of Health Canal. The team involves in both topic researching and writting, which are under supervision and controlled by medical doctors of medical team.

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement