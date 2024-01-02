Eucalyptus Oil For Hair: Benefits & How To Use It Effectively 2024

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Having a healthy and voluminous head of hair is very desirable and can give you a boost of confidence. Many hair products claim to promote hair health and growth; it can be difficult to navigate which products to buy and which products to skip.

Eucalyptus oil is a natural ingredient found in many cosmetic products and can be considered one of many natural hair growth oils. Keep reading to find out what eucalyptus oil for hair can do for you.

Eucalyptus Oil Benefits For Hair Eucalyptus is great for your hair and scalp because of these amazing advantages: It treats dandruff, which reduces scalp irritation and results in a healthy scalp.

Due to its ability to manage dandruff, it can stimulate hair growth.

It has also been shown to be an effective treatment against head lice.

Benefits Of Eucalyptus Oil For Hair The benefits of eucalyptus oil are also applicable to your scalp and hair. Skin Health A 2021 research review investigated the use of eucalyptus oil and its skin benefits. The review reported the use of eucalyptus extract exhibited wound healing[1] among rats. The researchers noted studies, where rats with wounds were treated with eucalyptus extract had increased skin-breaking strength due to increased collagen levels, cross-linking of collagen fibers, and decreased inflammation. While these findings were from animal-based studies, the results are promising and indicate that eucalyptus essential oil may benefit the skin. Collagen plays a major role in building and supporting skin tissue, so future research on eucalyptus oil and collagen production will be interesting to see. Antibacterial Activity The most prevalent resistant bacteria in humans can be found in eucalyptus essential oil. Photo: LN team/Shutterstock In addition to skin health, the 2021 research review also reported eucalyptus oil had antibacterial activity against S. aureus, a pathogen responsible for toxic shock syndrome, post-operative wound infection, and food poisoning, and Escherichia coli, a pathogen known for urinary tract infections. A 2023 research review reported that eucalyptus essential oil has antibacterial properties[2] against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, the most common resistant bacteria in humans. Oral Hygiene Eucalyptus oil also has germicidal properties.[3] A 2023 study reported this essential had been used in toothpaste and mouthwash as its germicidal properties result in the prevention of cavities, dental plaque, gingivitis, other dental infections, and bad breath. Head Lice A 2015 study determined that lotion with a combination of eucalyptus oil, neem oil, and a water-repellent effectively killed head lice[4] and eggs. Eucalyptus oil combined with Lemon-scented tea tree herb was also effective at treating head lice[5] in a study completed in 2018. These findings indicate that eucalyptus essential oil could treat head lice as an alternative treatment to pharmacological hair care products. While more research is needed to determine if this popular oil treats head lice, it could be used with other therapies. Scalp Health And Hair Growth A woman will be overjoyed with her healthy scalp and hair. Photo: west_photo/Shutterstock Having a healthy scalp leads to healthier hair. A 2022 systemic review investigating oils for hair reported eucalyptus oil is effective in treating dandruff[6] and, therefore, can make hair grow. While the mechanisms of why eucalyptus oil is effective at treating dandruff were not explained in the review, another 2022 review reported essential oils have huge potential to be used in anti-dandruff products[7] due to their antimicrobial properties. Other Hair Benefits There are also other ways in which eucalyptus oil is good for hair. Here are some examples of how this oil can be added to your beauty routine to help with other hair issues. Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil to the roots of your hair to promote shine, reduce frizz, and enhance hair elasticity.

Make a hair mask by applying eucalyptus essential oils using a generous amount to ensure all hair follicles are coated, resulting in maximum hydration. Leave on hair overnight if your hair is extra dry to really deep condition hair.

Apply eucalyptus oil to the ends of your hair strands to prevent breakage and split ends

Add a small amount of eucalyptus extract to your favorite hair care products to add extra protection and nourishing properties.

Mix eucalyptus extract oil with your favorite finishing hair spray or serum for extra moisture and to keep your hair smelling pleasantly throughout the day. Applying eucalyptus oil to your hair can be done in many ways, so if you are looking to add something new to your hair care routine, you could consider this amazing essential oil.

What Is Eucalyptus Oil?

Eucalyptus oil comes from the leaves of eucalyptus trees.[8] The eucalyptus tree was first discovered on the island of Tasmania but now grows throughout many other countries.

There are many different varieties of the eucalyptus tree. One of the most popular varieties is the eucalyptus globulus, as this variety of eucalyptus leaves is rich in oil.

Eucalyptus oil has been used in traditional medicine and has been reported to be used for its antifungal, antioxidant, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory[9] properties.

This popular essential oil is now commonly used in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food industries as it provides health benefits, flavoring, and aroma and is a natural preservative.

Can I Use Eucalyptus Oil For Hair Growth And Baldness?

Currently, only oral finasteride, topical minoxidil, and low-level laser therapy are approved by the Food and Drug Act for hair loss treatment.[10] Using eucalyptus has not been shown to result in new hair growth for individuals with baldness.

However, research has shown that dandruff, in addition to causing scalp inflammation and itchy scalp, can also compromise hair quality.[11] Since using eucalyptus oil can help manage dandruff and reduce scalp irritation, it could stimulate hair growth and prevent hair loss.

How To Use Eucalyptus Oil For Hair Growth

The 2022 systematic review, which reported eucalyptus oil could treat dandruff and promote hair growth, states nine to ten drops of eucalyptus oil should be combined with shampoo.

The next step is to apply the shampoo and oil to your hair and simply massage it into your scalp. Leave it on your scalp for a few minutes, and then thoroughly rinse it off.

Massaging the eucalyptus into your scalp and coating the hair shaft will stimulate blood circulation, thus creating beautiful, healthy hair with a natural shine.

Are There Any Risks?

While eucalyptus oil has many benefits, there are also risks.

Eucalyptus oil can cause poisoning[12] resulting in death. While eucalyptus oil can be used in many products, including medicated rubs, creams, inhalers, mouthwashes, and medicines for sore mouth, gums, and throat, if swallowed in large amounts, it can cause an overdose.

While some products containing eucalyptus are safe to consume by mouth in certain quantities, not all eucalyptus products are edible. To avoid overdosing on eucalyptus oil, you should always read and follow the directions on the label of the product you purchased.

You should also be sure to keep these products out of reach of children.

The Takeaway

Overall, eucalyptus oils are good for hair. They can help promote a healthy head of hair and treat dry and itchy scalps. It has even been shown to be an effective treatment against headlice. It also has many other benefits, including antifungal properties, collagen promotion, and oral hygiene.

When used as directed, eucalyptus oil is safe, just be sure always to use a product as indicated on the label and keep these products out of reach from children.

There are many essential hair oils available to purchase, so if you want to try something new, consider eucalyptus oil.