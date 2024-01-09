Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

How Much Hair Loss Is Normal? Here’s The Answer In 2024

Sarah Ryan

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

how much hair loss is normal
Hair shedding is a normal and natural part of our body's hair growth cycle. Photo: Thanh Thanh

Hair loss, a common concern affecting millions of individuals worldwide, is a topic shrouded in misconceptions. While hair shedding is a normal and natural part of our body’s hair growth cycle, there is a point where the amount of hair being shed could be considered excessive. 

Age, genetics, hormones, and even external factors like stress can significantly influence the rate and amount of hair loss and hair growth. Understanding how much hair loss is normal, and recognizing what is considered excessive hair loss, are essential steps in maintaining optimal hair health and seeking necessary interventions if required.

So, if you are asking yourself: Why am I losing so much hair? Or if you are wondering how much hair shedding is normal, this article is for you.

How Much Hair Hair Loss Is Normal?

Determining how much hair shedding is considered “excessive” depends on individual factors like hair density, lifestyle, and genetics. How much hair do you lose a day? Generally speaking, it is normal to lose fifty to one hundred and fifty[1] hairs from our scalp each day, depending on the hair length and thickness of the hair. However, exceeding these numbers consistently may be a cause for concern.

Losing more than 150 hairs of average hair loss per day consistently, noticing visible thinning or bald patches, or experiencing rapid hair loss within a short timeframe warrants further investigation by a healthcare professional or dermatologist. They can provide a personalized assessment, diagnosis, and treatment plan to address the specific issue causing hair loss.

Hair Loss When In The Shower

You may notice that most of your hair shedding happens while you are in the shower. This does not necessarily mean that showering is causing your hair to fall out, but rather it is rinsing out trapped hairs that have already detached from the follicle. Keep an eye out for excessive hair in the shower drain, but if you stay within the 50 to 150 hair count, there is probably nothing to worry about.

The frequency of hair washing and the quality of hair products may be contributing to hair loss, however. Washing your hair too infrequently[2] can cause a build-up and inflammation on the scalp, leaving hair more prone to breakage. 

Hair Loss When Brushing Hair

Brushing hair frequently can increase the amount of hair shedding in a day. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

There isn’t a normal regarding how much hair should be in your brush after use. It will depend on the frequency that you brush, as well as the hair length and condition. 

Some older studies[3] have found that brushing hair frequently can increase the amount of hair shedding in a day, though there have not been any recent studies on the topic. As a general guide, if you are left with much more hair than usual on your brush over several days, it may be time to visit the doctor.

Hair Loss For A Child

Numerous factors, such as telogen effluvium, tinea on the scalp, and bacterial infections, can cause lost hair in children. Fever, traction alopecia, trichotillomania from pulling hair, and alopecia areata are all medical conditions relative to hair loss in children. 

If a child begins to lose more hair than the average 100 or so strands, it could be considered more than normal hair fall, and you may want to visit your healthcare provider. 

Causes Of Excessive Hair Fall

Numerous factors, ranging from genetics to environmental conditions, may contribute to excessive hair fall.

  • Hormonal fluctuations are among the most common factors behind excessive hair fall[4] in both men and women. In particular, women may experience hair loss during pregnancy or menopause due to changes in estrogen and progesterone levels. Similarly, polycystic ovary syndrome and thyroid disorders can disrupt hormonal balance, resulting in hair loss.
  • Certain nutrient deficiencies,[5] such as iron, zinc, and protein, can lead to excess hair shedding. Additionally, a lack of essential fatty acids[6] or an improper balance of vitamins and minerals can weaken the hair follicle and cause hair to become brittle, leading to breakage and shedding.
  • Physical and emotional stress can negatively affect the hair growth[7] cycle, resulting in hair fall. Telogen effluvium, for example, is a temporary hair loss condition triggered by extreme stress or a traumatic event, causing hair follicles to enter the resting phase prematurely and eventually cause excessive hair shedding.
  • Hereditary hair loss or androgenetic alopecia is a common cause of hair fall[8] in both men and women. This condition is associated with a genetic predisposition to hair follicles’ sensitivity to dihydrotestosterone, a hormonal byproduct of testosterone that can cause hair follicles to shrink and eventually stop producing new hair.
  • Certain medications, such as chemotherapy[9] for cancer, can induce temporary or permanent hair loss due to their effects on the hair follicles. 
  • Use of harsh chemical treatments[10] or excessive heat stylings, such as hair dyes, perms, relaxers, and the use of flat irons, can damage hair, leading to breakage and excess hair fall.
  • As individuals age,[11] hair growth naturally slows down, and hair follicles become less active, leading to thinning and hair shedding.
  • Exposure to environmental pollutants,[12] harsh weather conditions, and ultraviolet radiation can damage hair, contributing to hair fall.

How To Prevent Hair Loss?

When it comes to preventing hair loss, the most important thing to do is to identify what is causing yours so you can treat the right thing. To cover all your bases, eating nutritious food, managing stress, balancing your hormones, and avoiding chemicals and pollutants that might damage your hair would be a great start. 

Consuming sufficient vitamins and minerals like iron, zinc, vitamin D, and protein can help strengthen hair follicles and minimize hair loss. Including foods rich in these nutrients, such as dark leafy greens, nuts, seeds, fatty fish, and whole grains, can offer significant benefits.

Ensuring that our hormonal levels are appropriately balanced can help reduce the risk of hair loss. Consult with a healthcare professional if you suspect a hormonal imbalance is causing your hair loss, and they can guide you through the necessary tests and treatments.

Chronic stress has been linked to hair loss, as it may disrupt the hair growth cycle. Stress-management techniques like deep breathing, meditation, yoga, or engaging in hobbies that help relax the mind can mitigate stress-induced hair loss, and supplement your diet with nutraceuticals such as ashwagandha or L-theanine.

Avoid aggressive brushing, tight hairstyles, and excessive use of heat-styling tools to prevent damage to the hair shaft and follicles. Always brush your hair gently using a wide-tooth comb, especially when wet, as it is more prone to breakage.

If you’re struggling with hair loss, taking supplements designed for hair growth, such as the B vitamins and vitamin C, may provide additional support. These supplements typically contain essential nutrients known to support healthy hair growth.

Before beginning any supplement regimen, consult your healthcare professional, such as a registered dietitian, to determine the best action plan for your specific needs.

When To See A Doctor?

Check out by a doctor when your hair loss is sudden or occurs in patches. Photo: Kzenon/Shutterstock

Generally speaking, if your hair loss is sudden or occurs in patches, it is more likely due to an underlying medical condition and should be checked out by a doctor. Other signs that may warrant medical attention include itching or burning scalp, scalp sores that won’t heal, extreme and sudden hair thinning, or gradual thinning over time. 

Hair loss can have emotional consequences, so it is important not to ignore signs of sudden or abnormal hair shedding and to seek medical advice early on to improve the chances of success with treatments. It may also be helpful to bring the hair you have shed in a clear plastic bag so they can utilize a hair-shedding visual scale to get an idea of how much you are losing. Sometimes we over or underestimate what might be perfectly normal! 

Takeaway

Understanding the normalcy of hair loss is vital in distinguishing between natural shedding and abnormal hair thinning. Factors such as age, gender, genetics, hair length, and hair condition play significant roles in determining the rate of hair loss. 

It is essential to monitor and assess the hair strands left in your hair comb, brush, or pillow to gauge if the shedding sits around 50 and 150 hairs per day and book an appointment with a doctor or dermatologist if you notice sudden changes in your shedding levels or scalp condition.

+ 12 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Kovacevic, M., Goren, A., Shapiro, J., Sinclair, R., Lonky, N.M., Situm, M., Bulat, V., Bolanca, Z. and McCoy, J. (2016). Prevalence of hair shedding among women. Dermatologic Therapy, [online] 30(1), p.e12415. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6175177/
  2. Punyani, S., Tosti, A., Hordinsky, M., Yeomans, D. and Schwartz, J. (2021). The Impact of Shampoo Wash Frequency on Scalp and Hair Conditions. Skin Appendage Disorders, [online] 7(3), pp.183–193. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8138261/
  3. Kiderman, A., Gur, I. and Ever-Hadani, P. (2009). The effect of brushing on hair loss in women. Journal of Dermatological Treatment, [online] 20(3), pp.152–155. Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19016066/
  4. Brough, K.R. and Torgerson, R.R. (2017). Hormonal therapy in female pattern hair loss. International Journal of Women’s Dermatology, [online] 3(1), pp.53–57. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5419033/
  5. Almohanna, H.M., Ahmed, A.A., Tsatalis, J.P. and Tosti, A. (2018). The Role of Vitamins and Minerals in Hair Loss: A Review. Dermatology and Therapy, [online] 9(1), pp.51–70. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6380979/
  6. Le Floc’h, C., Cheniti, A., Connétable, S., Piccardi, N., Vincenzi, C. and Tosti, A. (2015). Effect of a nutritional supplement on hair loss in women. Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, [online] 14(1), pp.76–82. Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25573272/
  7. Peters, E.M.J., Müller, Y., Snaga, W., Fliege, H., Reißhauer, A., Schmidt-Rose, T., Max, H., Schweiger, D., Rose, M. and Kruse, J. (2017). Hair and stress: A pilot study of hair and cytokine balance alteration in healthy young women under major exam stress. PLOS ONE, [online] 12(4), p.e0175904. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5397031/
  8. Ustuner, E.T. (2013). Cause of Androgenic Alopecia. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Global Open, [online] 1(7), p.e64. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4174066/
  9. Chopra, A., Saraswat, N., Sood, A., Kamboj, P. and Kumar, S. (2019). A descriptive study to analyze chemotherapy-induced hair loss and its psychosocial impact in adults: Our experience from a tertiary care hospital. Indian Dermatology Online Journal, [online] 10(4), p.426. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6615375/
  10. Hatsbach de Paula, J.N., Basílio, F.M.A. and Mulinari-Brenner, F.A. (2022). Effects of chemical straighteners on the hair shaft and scalp. Anais Brasileiros de Dermatologia, [online] 97(2), pp.193–203. Available at: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0365059621003147
  11. Fabbrocini, G., Cantelli, M., Masarà, A., Annunziata, M.C., Marasca, C. and Cacciapuoti, S. (2018). Female pattern hair loss: A clinical, pathophysiologic, and therapeutic review. International Journal of Women’s Dermatology, [online] 4(4), pp.203–211. Available at: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352647518300224
  12. Naudin, G., Bastien, P., Mezzache, S., Trehu, E., Bourokba, N., Appenzeller, B.M.R., Soeur, J. and Bornschlögl, T. (2019). Human pollution exposure correlates with accelerated ultrastructural degradation of hair fibers. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, [online] 116(37), pp.18410–18415. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6744867/
Sarah Ryan

Written by:

Sarah Ryan, BSc Nutritional Medicine

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Sarah completed her Nutrition studies in 2011, followed by a post graduate in Biology and Health Education. She is passionate about Health Education, and a mental health advocate. She believes that with the right kind of information, support, and empathy, people are more likely to be able to stay on track to making positive changes in their lives.

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement