Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Is Vitamin E Oil Good For Hair? Benefits, Risks & Uses In 2023

Teresa Mboci

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

is vitamin e oil good for hair
Vitamin E is one nutrient that always stands out for your hair's health. Photo: Nghi Tran

Amidst the millions of hair care products out there, there’s one nutrient that always stands out: vitamin E. While celebrated alongside other hair vitamins, it’s the one that’s most famously used to promise better strength and shine. But can the rumors really be true — is vitamin E good for hair? As a plant-based antioxidant, vitamin E’s curative properties can hydrate and reduce inflammation, improving your scalp and locks. Is vitamin E oil good for hair? Here, we’ll go deeper into the science of vitamin E to determine whether it’s good for your hair and its other potential uses and risks. So, let’s get started.

Can You Put Vitamin E Oil In Your Hair?

Yes, the antioxidant properties of vitamin E are essential for skin and hair health. When applied topically, vitamin E oil has numerous beneficial effects on hair, including:

  • Preventing hair loss.
  • Stimulating hair growth.
  • Promoting a healthy scalp.
  • Strengthening hair follicles.
  • Combating oxidative stress.
  • Increasing blood flow to the hair.
  • Smoothing and shining coarse hair.

Is Vitamin E Oil Good For Hair?

hair loss
Vitamin E counteracts the adverse effects of factors that lead to hair loss. Photo: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

Vitamin E oil benefits your skin and general health when used with a healthy diet and regular exercise. Here’s what makes it so famous:

Prevents Hair Loss

Hair loss has been linked to oxidative stress and free radicals, which damage hair follicle cells. Vitamin E’s naturally existing antioxidant capabilities[1] may aid in hair growth by counteracting the negative effects of these elements.

Promotes A Healthy Scalp

Applying vitamin E oil to the scalp is a simple therapy for flaky, dry hair. When applied topically, the oil offers a variety of beneficial effects, including scalp hydration, nourishment, and renewal. Those with dry scalps due to environmental factors, overwashing, or a persistent condition may find this nutrient especially useful.

Strengthens Hair Follicles

Hair follicles degenerate and eventually die due to age. They also become damaged with prolonged chemical treatments and heated styling products. This causes hair to become brittle and prone to split ends. The use of vitamin E oil will strengthen and nourish your hair follicles, making them more durable and less likely to break.

Promotes Hair Growth 

is vitamin e oil good for hair
Vitamin E oil has some elements that may be beneficial to promote hair growth. Photo: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock

While some people are born with thick, long hair, others may struggle to get this look with adequate care and maintenance. This could be due to color fading, continuous exposure to intense heat, or a hair vitamin deficiency. Age also plays a factor, as this is often the onset of thinning hair and hair loss.

Although it may be tough to find an over-the-counter medicine that promotes hair growth, vitamin E oil has some elements that may be beneficial. According to research, taking vitamin E may promote hair growth[2] because it helps the scalp resist oxidative stress.

Fights Oxidative Stress

As an antioxidant, vitamin E oil can reduce the amount of damage caused by free radicals for scalp health. This is significant because oxidative stress impairs the body’s ability[3] to repair damage that can lead to hair follicle cell disintegration and, eventually, hair loss.

Improves Blood Circulation In The Hair

According to research, applying Vitamin E oil to your hair increases circulation to the scalp by relaxing blood vessels. Increased blood flow delivers more oxygen and nutrients to hair follicles, enriching and fortifying hair strands.

Smooths And Shines Coarse Hair

Oil rich in vitamin E has been found to significantly tame unruly, coarse hair. Regularly using vitamin E oil on dry hair will result in a more manageable and smoother hair texture. Vitamin E oil can also improve the hair’s appearance by making it brighter and shinier.

What Is Vitamin E Oil?

Vitamin E is a naturally occurring nutrient that is required by the body. You may get your daily dose of this fat-soluble vitamin by eating the correct foods or taking vitamin E supplements. It protects cells by scavenging free radicals, which are formed when your body breaks down food or when you are exposed to damaging substances such as cigarette smoke, air pollution, or UV light from the sun.

Because of its significance in maintaining a youthful appearance, pure vitamin E oil is called the beauty vitamin. Vitamin E benefits[4] muscles, the skin, and the immune system. Its eight fat-soluble components work as antioxidants to decrease inflammation. This, in turn, aids in maintaining your healthy hair, skin, and physique.

Potential Side Effects & Safety

Vitamin E is generally considered safe for oral consumption when taken in the recommended doses. When taken orally, vitamin E may rarely cause the following side effects:

  • Creatinuria.
  • Nausea
  • Diarrhea.
  • Gastrointestinal cramps.
  • Fatigue.
  • Weakness.
  • Headache.
  • Blurred vision.
  • Rash.
  • Dysfunction of the gonads.
  • Fatigue.

Hemorrhagic stroke,[5] which is caused by severe bleeding in the brain, and excessive bleeding after a cut or injury are both possible side effects of taking large amounts of vitamin E.

The recommended daily allowance of vitamin E[6] varies with age. Adults should take 15 milligrams daily, on average, with the tolerable upper limit being 1,000 mg. 

Taking large amounts of vitamin E can be fatal for those already in poor health.

How To Use Vitamin E Oil For Hair

Wondering how to put vitamin E oil in your hair? To make the most of vitamin E content, use it in the following ways:

Add To Shampoo Or Conditioner

Pure vitamin E oil can be used for washing hair. Spread it evenly through your hair and scalp, wait a few minutes, and then wash your hair as usual with shampoo and conditioner. You can also add a few drops of vitamin E oil to your shampoo and conditioner for the best results.

Use As A Leave-In Treatment

Use As A Leave-In Treatment
A vitamin E leave-in treatment will help your hair. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

Experts suggest massaging three to five drops of vitamin E oil directly into the scalp after showering. This can be done alone or in conjunction with carrier oils such as olive or coconut oil. Never use essential oils, different from vitamin E oil, without a carrier oil.

This vitamin E concoction will benefit your hair and scalp health as a leave-in treatment. If you do not have any sensitivities or allergies affecting your scalp, you should try this approach. 

Use As A Natural Detangler

is vitamin e oil good for hair
Vitamin E oil may be useful in detangling natural hair. Photo: Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB/Shutterstock

If you have naturally curly or fine hair, apply a vitamin E oil solution to your scalp and hair before showering. This will help to tame your hair and make styling easier. Because of its high moisture content, vitamin E oil may be useful in detangling natural hair before shampooing and conditioning it. Some people with fine hair may not need to condition their hair further after using this pre-shampoo treatment.

Food Sources And Supplementation

Food Sources And Supplementation
Consume more vitamin E-rich foods and supplements for healthy hair. Photo: Evan Lorne/Shutterstock

Plant-based oils, nuts, seeds, fruits, and vegetables all contain vitamin E. Consuming these vitamin-E-rich whole foods[7] or dietary supplements can improve your health and nutritional status in several other ways.

The Bottom Line

Vitamin E oil for hair health is overflowingly supported by science. You can improve the condition of your scalp and allow more nutrients to help strengthen your hair growth with regular vitamin E oil treatments.

Don’t have to spend much money on a high-end product to reap the benefits of vitamin E as a hair care ingredient. You can begin immediately by just eating vitamin E-rich foods, like almonds, asparagus, and avocados. 

If you have a condition that affects your hair, skin, or scalp, you should consult your doctor before using treatment or taking vitamin E supplements.

+ 7 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Jiang, Q. (2014). Natural forms of vitamin E: metabolism, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory activities and their role in disease prevention and therapy. Free Radical Biology and Medicine, [online] 72, pp.76–90. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.freeradbiomed.2014.03.035.
  2. Pérez‐Rodríguez, L., Redondo, T., Rocío Ruiz-Mata, Camacho, C., Moreno‐Rueda, G. and Potti, J. (2019). Vitamin E Supplementation—But Not Induced Oxidative Stress—Influences Telomere Dynamics During Early Development in Wild Passerines. Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, [online] 7. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fevo.2019.00173.
  3. Trüeb, R.M., Henry, J.P., Davis, M.G. and Schwartz, J.R. (2018). Scalp condition impacts hair growth and retention via oxidative stress. International Journal of Trichology, [online] 10(6), pp.262–262. doi:https://doi.org/10.4103/ijt.ijt_57_18.
  4. Lewis, E.D., Simin Nikbin Meydani and Wu, D. (2018). Regulatory role of vitamin E in the immune system and inflammation. IUBMB Life, [online] 71(4), pp.487–494. doi:https://doi.org/10.1002/iub.1976.
  5. Malinee Neelamegam, Looi, I., Kee Sing Ng and Sharad Malavade (2017). Vitamin E supplementation for preventing recurrent stroke and other vascular events in patients with stroke or transient ischaemic attack. The Cochrane library. [online] doi:https://doi.org/10.1002/14651858.cd010797.pub2.
  6. Nih.gov. (2020). Office of Dietary Supplements – Vitamin E. [online] Available at: https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminE-HealthProfessional/
  7. Nih.gov. (2021). Office of Dietary Supplements – Vitamin E. [online] Available at: https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminE-Consumer/#:~:text=Vegetable%20oils%20like%20wheat%20germ,best%20sources%20of%20vitamin%20E. ‌‌‌‌
Teresa Mboci

Written by:

Teresa Mboci, Pediatric Nurse, Nutritionist

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

A dedicated pediatric nurse with a passion for nutrition and wellness, Teresa has made it her mission to empower families with the tools and knowledge they need to promote optimal health and well-being in their children. With over 8 years of experience in the healthcare field and a background in nutrition, Teresa brings a unique perspective to the challenges facing families today. In her role as a pediatric nurse, Teresa has seen firsthand the impact that diet and lifestyle can have on a child's health, and in her writing, she shares her expertise and insights with a broader audience. Whether through her books, articles, or speaking engagements, Teresa is committed to helping families navigate the complexities of pediatric health and wellness with confidence and compassion.

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement