Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Rosehip Oil For Hair: Benefits, Side Effects & Uses In 2023

Jennifer Olejarz

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

rosehip oil for hair
Nutrient-rich rosehip oil enriches scalp and hair health. Photo: MarinaMos/Shutterstock

If you’re like most of us, your hair is probably dry at the ends and not as healthy-looking as you’d like it to be. 

That’s where the almost 90 billion dollar hair care industry[1] steps in. The market is saturated with lotions, oils, and sprays full of chemicals and promises. So, knowing which product is the healthiest and most effective is understandably hard. Rosehip oil for hair is one such nutrient-rich natural oil with anti-inflammatory properties that are good for a dry or imbalanced scalp.

Luckily, more and more research is being done on natural oils for hair growth and strength, full of nutrient-rich vitamins and minerals. 

Now, all-natural rosehip oil for hair is trending thanks to the science-backed evidence that it heals skin and scalp conditions while boosting growth and strength. Read on to learn how to use it to reap its benefits best.

Key Takeaways

  • Rosehip oil, Rosa canina L. comes from the seeds of rosehip fruit. It’s part of the Rosaceae family, just like sweet almond oil.
  • There are many rosehip oil benefits for hair including naturally conditioning hair, promoting hair growth, reducing scalp inflammation, and cutting down on dandruff.
  • Some side effects such as itchy skin, redness, rashes, or hives you need to watch out for any allergic reactions.
  • Some effective ways to use Rosehip oil for hair are rosehip oil hair mask, scalp treatment, dry ends, and frizz.

Benefits Of Rosehip Oil For Hair

With the abundance of nutrients found in rosehip oil, it’s no wonder it’s been used for centuries for its healing properties. For example, it’s extremely rich in tocopherol,[2] also known as vitamin E, which is known for its anti-cancer and therapeutic skin benefits. 

Here are some of the benefits rosehip oil might have for your hair:

Naturally Conditions Hair

Thanks to the essential fatty acids,[3] like omega-3 and omega-6, rosehip oil works to nourish and moisturize hair. You’ll notice softer and smoother hair, and it’ll likely be easier to manage daily with less frizz and knots. It should also help to reduce scalp inflammation, prevent split ends, and prevent hair shaft breakage. 

Helps Hair Growth

Rosehip oil contains vitamins A and C,[3] which are known to promote hair growth. Vitamin A helps to stimulate the production of sebum,[4] an oily substance that helps keep the scalp and hair healthy. Vitamin C, on the other hand, helps to increase collagen production,[5] which can strengthen hair and promote growth.

Reduces Scalp Inflammation

Eczema is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that affects about 2%-3% of the world’s population. If you have it, you know how uncomfortable it is to feel the extreme itchiness, dryness, and red rashes that develop. Fortunately, rosehip oil can help to manage lesions and maintain skin integrity[6] and hydration. 

Psoriasis[7] has also been shown to benefit from rosehip oil. These skin benefits are thanks to its nutrient-rich content of vitamins and oils. For example, vitamin C works as an anti-inflammatory[8] and helps control sebum production within the skin. Vitamin A also heals and protects the skin from free radicals. 

Cuts Down On Dandruff

The essential fatty acids in rosehip oil can help strengthen your skin barrier function,[9] keeping your skin flake-free and moisturized. 

What Is Rosehip Oil?

Rosehip oil, Rosa canina L.,[2] comes from the seeds of rosehip fruit. It’s part of the Rosaceae family, just like sweet almond oil. Although not commonly known, this fruit is found under rose flower petals and on its bushes and stems. 

Unlike rose oil, which comes from the flower’s petals, this comes solely from the fruit. Specifically, its extracted from the seeds. It contains essential fatty acids, tocopherols, sterols, and phenolics, all potentially beneficial for human health. 

Now, rosehip seed oil for hair is becoming one of the trendiest products around to boost hair growth and hair shine while healing scalp inflammation.  

Rosehip Oil Side Effects

Rosehip oil is for topical use only. However, some topical applications can interfere with medications and preexisting health conditions, so be sure to contact your doctor before trying it. If you have sensitive skin, you’ll also want to check with your healthcare professional first. 

Watch out for any allergic reactions, such as:

  • Itchy skin.
  • Redness.
  • Rashes.
  • Hives.

If you notice any reactions, avoid using it and contact your doctor if the condition is severe or persists. 

How To Use Rosehip Oil For Hair Effectively

Rosehip oil can also be sold as a traditional oil or essential oil. If you’re using an essential oil, make sure to dilute it with a high-quality carrier oil, such as coconut oil or argan oil. You can also look for cold-pressed rosehip oil, which usually has a higher content of nutrients.  

To begin, you can test a small skin patch with rosehip oil to see how you react. It’s usually best to wait at least 24 hours to see if any reaction develops. Once you’re sure it’s safe to use, you can go ahead and try one of these methods: 

Rosehip Oil Hair Mask

rosehip oil for hair
Rosehip oil hair masks can nourish the hair and scalp. Photo: Parilov/Shutterstock

Massage the oil throughout your hair, covering each strand. You can also blend it with another oil, like argan or jojoba oil if you don’t want to use too much of your rosehip oil. Once it’s covered your hair, put a shower cap on and leave it in for at least 30 minutes. 

Once enough time has passed, rinse it out with a mild shampoo and then use a conditioner. 

Scalp Treatment

rosehip oil for hair
Scalp treatment targets skin issues like eczema, psoriasis, and dandruff. Photo: elenavolf/Shutterstock

If you have a dry scalp, dandruff, or any skin issues like eczema or psoriasis, a weekly scalp treatment might be helpful. 

Apply rosehip oil to any red spots, or rub it completely over your scalp. You can also leave it in for at least 30 minutes and use shampoo and conditioner afterward. 

Dry Ends And Frizz

You can take just a drop or two and apply it to wet or dry clean hair. It can help to tame frizzy hair and add extra moisture to your ends. It might help to prevent breakage when brushing or using a blow dryer. 

Best Hair Types For Rosehip Oil

Rosehip oil is a great option for dry, curly, or oily hair since it absorbs quickly and acts as a dry oil. If you have super fine hair, too much can quickly make it look greasy, so be careful to apply only a small amount.

Other Natural Oils For Hair Growth And Thickness

There are quite a few carrier hair oils rich in nutrients that are great for hair growth and thickness, such as:

  • Argan oil.
  • Coconut oil.
  • Jojoba oil.
  • Olive oil.

You can also use a few drops of essential oils blended into a carrier oil, such as:

You can use any of these oils, like rosehip oil, using a hair mask, spot treatment, or rubbing it into dry ends. Other hair supplements include vitamins and minerals that might help boost scalp health and hair growth. 

Conclusion

Rosehip oil is a pressed seed oil from the tiny fruit hidden underneath the rose flower and along its stem. Its potent blend of nutrients, like vitamins E, A, C, and omega fatty acids, is great for improving skin health and treating skin disorders. 

Its antioxidant and nutrient-rich content also makes it helpful to promote a healthy scalp for better hair growth and strength. If you’ve got thick, dry, or textured hair, adding this oil to your regular hair care might make just the difference you want. 

+ 9 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Statista. (2022). Size of the global hair care market 2012-2025 | Statista. [online] Available at: https://www.statista.com/statistics/254608/global-hair-care-market-size/
  2. Mustafa Kiralan and Gürol Yıldırım (2019). Rosehip (Rosa canina L.) Oil. Springer eBooks, [online] pp.803–814. doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-12473-1_43.
  3. International Journal of Food Properties. (2014). Characterization of Rosehip (Rosa canina L.) Seed and Seed Oil. [online] Available at: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10942912.2013.777075
  4. VanBuren, C.A. and Everts, H.B. (2022). Vitamin A in Skin and Hair: An Update. Nutrients, [online] 14(14), pp.2952–2952. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu14142952.
  5. DePhillipo, N.N., Aman, Z.S., Kennedy, M.I., Begley, J.P., Moatshe, G. and LaPrade, R.F. (2018). Efficacy of Vitamin C Supplementation on Collagen Synthesis and Oxidative Stress After Musculoskeletal Injuries: A Systematic Review. Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine, [online] 6(10), p.232596711880454. doi:https://doi.org/10.1177/2325967118804544.
  6. Arora, P., Bhatia Shiveena, Garg, M.O., Kumari, S. and Goyal, A. (2022). Curative Potency of Medicinal Plants in Management of Eczema: A Conservative Approach. Phytomedicine plus, [online] 2(2), pp.100256–100256. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.phyplu.2022.100256.
  7. DIANA IOANA GAVRA, Endres, L., Ákos Pető, Józsa, L., Pálma Fehér, Zoltán Ujhelyi, Pallag, A., Marian, E., Vicas, L., Timea Claudia Ghitea, Muresan, M., Ildikó Bácskay and Jurca, T. (2022). In Vitro and Human Pilot Studies of Different Topical Formulations Containing Rosa Species for the Treatment of Psoriasis. Molecules, [online] 27(17), pp.5499–5499. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules27175499.
  8. MD, N. and Patel, P. (2021). Why is topical vitamin C important for skin health? – Harvard Health. [online] Harvard Health. Available at: https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/why-is-topical-vitamin-c-important-for-skin-health-202111102635
  9. Moore, E.W., Wagner, C.W. and Slavko Komarnytsky (2020). The Enigma of Bioactivity and Toxicity of Botanical Oils for Skin Care. Frontiers in Pharmacology, [online] 11. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fphar.2020.00785.
Jennifer Olejarz

Written by:

Jennifer Olejarz, Nutritionist & Health Coach

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Jennifer Olejarz is a Certified Nutritionist and Health Counselor specializing in binge and emotional eating, stress management, and mental health. She has almost a decade's worth of experience in the health and wellness field writing health articles, guides, and books, along with creating health and nutrition courses. She works one-to-one with private clients to build healthier lifestyle habits and end the lifelong battle of food guilt and diet frustrations. She has degrees in both Psychology and Nutrition from Western University, Canada.

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement