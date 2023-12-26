Rosehip Oil For Hair: Benefits, Side Effects & Uses In 2023

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing. It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

If you’re like most of us, your hair is probably dry at the ends and not as healthy-looking as you’d like it to be.

That’s where the almost 90 billion dollar hair care industry[1] steps in. The market is saturated with lotions, oils, and sprays full of chemicals and promises. So, knowing which product is the healthiest and most effective is understandably hard. Rosehip oil for hair is one such nutrient-rich natural oil with anti-inflammatory properties that are good for a dry or imbalanced scalp.

Luckily, more and more research is being done on natural oils for hair growth and strength, full of nutrient-rich vitamins and minerals.

Now, all-natural rosehip oil for hair is trending thanks to the science-backed evidence that it heals skin and scalp conditions while boosting growth and strength. Read on to learn how to use it to reap its benefits best.

Key Takeaways Rosehip oil, Rosa canina L. comes from the seeds of rosehip fruit. It’s part of the Rosaceae family, just like sweet almond oil.

There are many rosehip oil benefits for hair including naturally conditioning hair, promoting hair growth, reducing scalp inflammation, and cutting down on dandruff.

Some side effects such as itchy skin, redness, rashes, or hives you need to watch out for any allergic reactions.

Some effective ways to use Rosehip oil for hair are rosehip oil hair mask, scalp treatment, dry ends, and frizz.

Benefits Of Rosehip Oil For Hair

With the abundance of nutrients found in rosehip oil, it’s no wonder it’s been used for centuries for its healing properties. For example, it’s extremely rich in tocopherol,[2] also known as vitamin E, which is known for its anti-cancer and therapeutic skin benefits.

Here are some of the benefits rosehip oil might have for your hair:

Naturally Conditions Hair

Thanks to the essential fatty acids,[3] like omega-3 and omega-6, rosehip oil works to nourish and moisturize hair. You’ll notice softer and smoother hair, and it’ll likely be easier to manage daily with less frizz and knots. It should also help to reduce scalp inflammation, prevent split ends, and prevent hair shaft breakage.

Helps Hair Growth

Rosehip oil contains vitamins A and C,[3] which are known to promote hair growth. Vitamin A helps to stimulate the production of sebum,[4] an oily substance that helps keep the scalp and hair healthy. Vitamin C, on the other hand, helps to increase collagen production,[5] which can strengthen hair and promote growth.

Reduces Scalp Inflammation

Eczema is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that affects about 2%-3% of the world’s population. If you have it, you know how uncomfortable it is to feel the extreme itchiness, dryness, and red rashes that develop. Fortunately, rosehip oil can help to manage lesions and maintain skin integrity[6] and hydration.

Psoriasis[7] has also been shown to benefit from rosehip oil. These skin benefits are thanks to its nutrient-rich content of vitamins and oils. For example, vitamin C works as an anti-inflammatory[8] and helps control sebum production within the skin. Vitamin A also heals and protects the skin from free radicals.

Cuts Down On Dandruff

The essential fatty acids in rosehip oil can help strengthen your skin barrier function,[9] keeping your skin flake-free and moisturized.

What Is Rosehip Oil?

Rosehip oil, Rosa canina L.,[2] comes from the seeds of rosehip fruit. It’s part of the Rosaceae family, just like sweet almond oil. Although not commonly known, this fruit is found under rose flower petals and on its bushes and stems.

Unlike rose oil, which comes from the flower’s petals, this comes solely from the fruit. Specifically, its extracted from the seeds. It contains essential fatty acids, tocopherols, sterols, and phenolics, all potentially beneficial for human health.

Now, rosehip seed oil for hair is becoming one of the trendiest products around to boost hair growth and hair shine while healing scalp inflammation.

Rosehip Oil Side Effects

Rosehip oil is for topical use only. However, some topical applications can interfere with medications and preexisting health conditions, so be sure to contact your doctor before trying it. If you have sensitive skin, you’ll also want to check with your healthcare professional first.

Watch out for any allergic reactions, such as:

Itchy skin.

Redness.

Rashes.

Hives.

If you notice any reactions, avoid using it and contact your doctor if the condition is severe or persists.

How To Use Rosehip Oil For Hair Effectively

Rosehip oil can also be sold as a traditional oil or essential oil. If you’re using an essential oil, make sure to dilute it with a high-quality carrier oil, such as coconut oil or argan oil. You can also look for cold-pressed rosehip oil, which usually has a higher content of nutrients.

To begin, you can test a small skin patch with rosehip oil to see how you react. It’s usually best to wait at least 24 hours to see if any reaction develops. Once you’re sure it’s safe to use, you can go ahead and try one of these methods:

Rosehip Oil Hair Mask

Rosehip oil hair masks can nourish the hair and scalp. Photo: Parilov/Shutterstock

Massage the oil throughout your hair, covering each strand. You can also blend it with another oil, like argan or jojoba oil if you don’t want to use too much of your rosehip oil. Once it’s covered your hair, put a shower cap on and leave it in for at least 30 minutes.

Once enough time has passed, rinse it out with a mild shampoo and then use a conditioner.

Scalp Treatment

Scalp treatment targets skin issues like eczema, psoriasis, and dandruff. Photo: elenavolf/Shutterstock

If you have a dry scalp, dandruff, or any skin issues like eczema or psoriasis, a weekly scalp treatment might be helpful.

Apply rosehip oil to any red spots, or rub it completely over your scalp. You can also leave it in for at least 30 minutes and use shampoo and conditioner afterward.

Dry Ends And Frizz

You can take just a drop or two and apply it to wet or dry clean hair. It can help to tame frizzy hair and add extra moisture to your ends. It might help to prevent breakage when brushing or using a blow dryer.

Best Hair Types For Rosehip Oil

Rosehip oil is a great option for dry, curly, or oily hair since it absorbs quickly and acts as a dry oil. If you have super fine hair, too much can quickly make it look greasy, so be careful to apply only a small amount.

Other Natural Oils For Hair Growth And Thickness

There are quite a few carrier hair oils rich in nutrients that are great for hair growth and thickness, such as:

Argan oil.

Coconut oil.

Jojoba oil.

Olive oil.

You can also use a few drops of essential oils blended into a carrier oil, such as:

You can use any of these oils, like rosehip oil, using a hair mask, spot treatment, or rubbing it into dry ends. Other hair supplements include vitamins and minerals that might help boost scalp health and hair growth.

Conclusion

Rosehip oil is a pressed seed oil from the tiny fruit hidden underneath the rose flower and along its stem. Its potent blend of nutrients, like vitamins E, A, C, and omega fatty acids, is great for improving skin health and treating skin disorders.

Its antioxidant and nutrient-rich content also makes it helpful to promote a healthy scalp for better hair growth and strength. If you’ve got thick, dry, or textured hair, adding this oil to your regular hair care might make just the difference you want.