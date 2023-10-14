Are Tomatoes Keto? Facts, Health Benefits & Recipes 2023

There isn’t a snack that says summer quite like a tomato straight from the garden. These bright red, fragrant, juicy, and delicious fruits are a beloved treat for many. They pack a ton of vitamins and nutrients, along with some pretty impressive health benefits.

But what about tomatoes on the keto diet? Here’s something that may surprise you– tomatoes are actually keto-friendly! Let’s discuss some great ways to eat tomatoes while sticking to your ketogenic or low-carb diet. We’ll explain how to keep tomatoes keto-friendly, examine their numerous health benefits, and share some delicious tomato recipes that won’t take you out of ketosis.

Are Tomatoes Keto-Friendly? A few tomatoes each day will keep you under the carbohydrate limits of the ketogenic diet. However, not all tomato products are keto-friendly. These tasty, low-carb, and low-sugar fruits can be ideal for the ketogenic diet with a little attention. Raw tomatoes are keto-friendly, but some tomato products have added sugars. Beware of store-bought salsa, stewed tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, and others, as they often contain excess sugar and high sodium.

Can You Eat Tomatoes On Keto?

Can you eat tomatoes on a ketogenic diet?[1] While individual needs may vary, the ketogenic diet suggests keeping daily carbohydrate intake below 50 grams. And one medium tomato contains, on average, only 3.89 grams of carbohydrates. So yes, tomatoes are keto!

A few tomatoes per day will be within the carbohydrate limit of the ketogenic diet. However, not all tomato products are keto-friendly. With a bit of attention and care, these delicious, low-carb, and low-sugar fruits can be perfect for the ketogenic diet.

Tomato Nutrition Facts

By now, you probably know that tomatoes are good for you. Let’s take a closer look at the nutritional content[2] of one medium-sized tomato.

18 calories

3.89 grams net carbs

0.9 grams protein

0.2 grams fat

2.6 grams sugar

Raw tomatoes contain 1.2 grams of fiber–or 4% of the recommended daily value. They also contain beneficial minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, and iron. They are low in sodium and have small amounts of calcium and zinc. Tomatoes also contain lycopene, beta-carotene, and vitamins C and E.

How Many Net Carbs Per Tomato Contains?

The total carbohydrate count of an average raw tomato is 3.89 grams, which means that in moderation, tomatoes are perfectly acceptable in a ketogenic diet. The carbohydrates in one tomato are significantly less than the carb content of most fruits. For example, one banana[3] contains 27 grams, while an apple[4] contains just over 20 grams, and one mango[5] contains over 50 grams of carbs. Some other keto-friendly, low-carb fruits are blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries, all in moderation.

Health Benefits Of Tomatoes

Tomatoes contain lycopene, beta-carotene, and fiber. Photo: Lotus_studio/Shutterstock

There are many research-backed nutritional benefits of tomatoes.[6] In this section, we’ll look at the roles of several compounds found in tomatoes–including lycopene, beta-carotene, and fiber.

Lycopene – This is an antioxidant found in tomatoes. Studies show that a daily intake of 2-20 mg of lycopene has significant benefits in preventing cardiovascular disease, mainly due to lycopene’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. One tomato can contain anywhere from 1 to 7 mg of lycopene. The benefits of eating foods high in lycopene include:

Lower rates of atherosclerosis, also called hardening of the arteries.

Lower rates of hypertension, or high blood pressure.

Lower cholesterol.

Lower levels of inflammation.

One interesting thing to note is that fat increases the bioavailability of lycopene.[7] This means that eating tomatoes with olive oil or MCT oil can help increase the amount of lycopene that your body can use, and it is keto-friendly!

Beta Carotene – Tomatoes are a great source of beta carotene, another antioxidant compound. Research studies show that when eaten, beta-carotene can protect both your skin and eyes from harmful UV radiation that can cause sun damage and skin cancer.

Dietary Fiber – Tomatoes are also excellent sources of dietary fiber, and many great sources of fiber are from foods that are highly restricted in the keto diet. Fiber is essential in helping regulate blood sugar and in healthy digestion– too little fiber can make you constipated.

The Best Types Of Tomatoes On Keto

Plum Tomatoes

The Plum, or Roma tomato,[8] is one of the best types of tomato that can fit into a strict keto diet, with one 100g per cup serving having only 3.86 grams of carbs. Plum tomatoes are slightly smaller-sized tomatoes and have a very classic tomato taste. They can be eaten fresh or cooked and are often used to make tomato sauce or tomato paste. Have caution with store-bought tomato products, as these often have added sugar that is restricted in a keto diet.

Green Tomatoes

Green tomatoes[9] are another excellent option for keto-friendly tomatoes. While they have slightly more carbs than plum tomatoes, they are still keto-friendly–with one 100-gram serving having 5.1 grams of carbohydrates. Green tomatoes are a favorite of many–they are simply tomatoes before they are red and ripe. These tomatoes have a more tart taste with a firm texture, and they become less sour when cooked.

3 Tomatoes Keto Recipes

Keto Caprese Salad Recipe

The Caprese salad recipe is delicious, low-carb, and nutritious. Photo: Sunvic/Shutterstock

This keto-friendly caprese salad recipe can be made with any red tomato. This recipe calls for cherry tomatoes. You can use grape tomatoes, plum tomatoes, or Roma tomatoes instead if you prefer. This is an excellent, keto-friendly recipe that is delicious, low in carbs, and packed with nutrients.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

12 oz cherry tomatoes, raw, halved

8 oz fresh mozzarella cheese balls or slices

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, sliced

Directions

Make the vinaigrette by whisking olive oil, salt, pepper, and balsamic vinegar together in a small bowl.

Assemble salad-In a large bowl, add tomato halves, fresh mozzarella cheese, and basil.

Toss salad–Drizzle dressing over the salad. Toss to evenly coat.

Nutrition Facts

Serving size–4. Amount per serving–

Calories–221

Fat–16.9g

Protein–10.8g

Total Carbs–4.4g

Keto Tomato Soup

Is tomato soup good for you? The short answer is yes, it can be. Just be careful with store-bought tomato sauce, tomato soup, and canned tomatoes, as they can have significant amounts of added sugar and sodium. Some brands do make keto-friendly varieties. Take a look at this keto-friendly tomato soup recipe that is packed with lycopene and many other beneficial nutrients and vitamins.

Ingredients

1 ¾ cup tomato basil sauce

2 cups vegetable broth

200 g cream cheese

¼ tsp salt & black pepper, more to taste

Directions

Pour the pasta sauce and vegetable broth into a large pot. Place over medium-high heat and mix. Bring to a boil, then drop the heat to low.

Let the soup simmer for 10 minutes until thickened. Add the cream cheese and whisk until completely incorporated. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Garnish with fresh herbs and cracked black pepper. Ladle into 6 bowls. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Serving size–1 bowl. Amount per serving–

Calories–161

Fat–15g

Protein–2.8g

Carbs–15g

Keto Fried Green Tomatoes

This recipe is a keto take on a favorite southern dish–keto-friendly fried green tomatoes.

Green tomatoes generally have a slightly higher amount of carbohydrates than red tomatoes, but this recipe is still keto-friendly.

Ingredients

1 pound raw tomatoes, green

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground black pepper

¼ cup almond flour

1 large raw egg

1 tbsp heavy cream

8 cups fried pork rinds, whole pieces

12 tbsp avocado oil

Directions

Start by slicing approximately 3 green tomatoes into ½-inch slices. Each tomato should make 4-5 slices, with the ends discarded. Pat the slices dry after laying them flat on a paper towel. Sprinkle the salt and pepper over the tomatoes.

Place the almond flour on a large plate. You may need to gather more for breading your tomatoes while you arrange them. Whisk the cream and egg together in a small bowl. Place the pork rinds in a Ziploc bag and crush them into a fine crumb. Arrange the pork rinds on a second large plate.

Fill a large skillet with ½-inch avocado oil and place on high heat. When the oil is hot enough for frying, bread each tomato slice first in the almond flour, then the egg, then the pork rinds. Lay each breaded tomato slice in the hot oil. You may wish to start with 4-6 pieces at a time.

Fry the tomato slices for 3 minutes per side, adjusting the oil heat to avoid burning. Transfer the fried tomatoes to a paper towel to drain the excess frying oil.

Repeat steps 3-4 until all green tomatoes are fried. Enjoy with a squirt of your favorite keto condiment!

Nutrition Facts

Serving size–3 pieces. Amount per serving

Calories–808

Fat–67.3 g

Protein–43.7 g

Carbs–7.5 g

Tomato-Based Foods That Should Be Avoided During Keto Diet

While raw tomatoes are keto, there are some tomato-based foods that tend to have a significant amount of added sugars in them, which makes tomatoes not a great choice for a ketogenic diet. Use caution with the following store-bought tomato products. There may be keto-friendly versions of these types of foods, but they often have large quantities of added sugar. Many of these products are also high in sodium, which can lead to elevated blood pressure or hypertension.

Tomato salsa–Fresh, homemade salsa can often be keto-friendly, but many commercial or store-bought varieties have significant amounts of sugar

Stewed tomatoes–Or cooked tomatoes, which often contain high amounts of sugar

Sun-dried tomatoes

Tomato pastes

Tomato soups

Tomato juices

Canned tomatoes

Prepackaged tomato-based products

The Way To Achieve Ketosis

The ketogenic diet requires two things: limiting daily carbohydrate intake to less than 50 grams per day and ensuring that these carbohydrates account for no more than 5-10% of total daily calories. 70-80% of calories should come from fat and 10-20% from protein. The keto diet is a low-carb, high-fat, and low-medium protein diet.

When daily carb intake is limited in this way, the body cannot use carbs for energy. Instead of carbs, the body burns fat for energy, and ketones are the byproduct of this fat metabolism. Enough ketones will create a state called ketosis, which leads to weight loss and other health benefits.

Achieving ketosis requires the strict following of these dietary guidelines. If they are not followed closely, the body will not be in ketosis, and weight loss benefits will not be seen. Some supplements, such as Keto Complete, may increase the process of ketosis.

Conclusion

Yes–tomatoes are keto, and filled with nutritional benefits, but be sure to count carbs! While tomatoes have a low amount of carbohydrates, eating too many could add up to too many carbs, which would stop ketosis. Tomatoes are a great source of many vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants–such as lycopene and beta carotene that can lead to lower levels of cardiovascular disease. The nutrient-packed tomato is an amazing choice to improve your overall health while sticking to your keto diet.