Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Raisins Benefits: Are Raisins Good For You 2023?

Teresa Mboci

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

raisins benefits
Raisins can help improve sleep quality, immunity, and digestive health. Photo: Enez Selvi/Shutterstock

Raisins are golden or purple grapes that have been sun-dried or dehydrated. But are raisins good for you, or are they just a dose of concentrated sugar? Read on to learn more about the science behind the benefits of eating grapes and how to include them in your diet.

Health Benefits Of Raisins

Raisins are high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which provide numerous health benefits, including:

  • Appetite regulation
  • Improved immunity.
  • Cardiovascular health support
  • Enhancing bone health
  • May Improve Dental Health
  • Enhancing digestive health
  • Improving sleep quality
  • Diabetic symptom reduction
  • Delaying or inhibiting cancer expression

Benefits Of Raisins

The health benefits of eating raisins include:

Controls Appetite

raisins control appetite
Eating raisins can reduce appetite. Photo: Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock

Small studies suggest that eating raisins can reduce appetite[1] in healthy people. Compared to a dose of the same amount of sugar as glucose, this study found that those who ate raisins had significantly reduced ghrelin levels two to three hours later. Ghrelin is our main hunger hormone.

Why do raisins have this effect on appetite? Raisins have a low-to-medium glycemic index, meaning they raise blood sugar slowly and steadily. This is probably due to their fiber content. Raisins contain approximately 4.5 grams[2] of dietary fiber. Fiber creates bulk and moves slowly through our digestive tract, keeping us satisfied for longer.

So, eating raisins can be a great between-meal snack that might help you eat less at your next meal.

Enhances Immunity

Raisins have powerful antioxidant properties that have been linked to their phenolic content. They have a high nutrient profile that includes vitamins and minerals as well as compounds like polyphenols and antioxidants.

After being dried, raisins keep most of the antioxidant compounds[3] present in grapes, even the potent antioxidant resveratrol. Actually, raisins are a more concentrated source of antioxidant compounds compared to grapes.

So it’s unsurprising that raisins have antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties that protect against infections. Raisins’ polyphenols and antioxidants,[4] such as vitamin C and other essential nutrients also have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties against inflammatory conditions.

Protects Cardiovascular Health

Raisins’ high phenolic and fiber content has also been linked to better cardiovascular health. 

Studies show that raisins can increase antioxidant capacity,[5] lower systolic blood pressure, inhibit inflammatory responses, and lower low-density lipoprotein, otherwise known as bad cholesterol. All of these are linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

Although raisins might reduce cardiovascular risk factors, researchers warn that such effects may not be seen in people who are overweight.

Improves Bone Health

Eating raisins can strengthen bones and might help prevent osteoporosis, an age-related bone loss disorder. Nutrients in raisins, including vitamin C and vitamin D and the minerals calcium and boron, help to maintain bone and joint health.[4]

May Improve Dental Health

raisins improve dental health
Raisins can improve dental and oral health. Photo: Krakenimages.com/Shutterstock

Raisins might also improve dental and oral health.[4] Why? Because of raisins’ antibacterial properties and the type of sugar they contain. Raisins contain very little sucrose, the main sugar that plaque-forming oral bacteria consume. They also contain phytochemicals that may help fight cavity-causing bacteria.

So, raisins are a healthier alternative to sucrose-containing treats, allowing you to enjoy their sweetness without jeopardizing your dental health.

Improves Digestive Health

Studies show that raisins can change the balance of our gut bacteria[6] by increasing beneficial bacteria[7] and reducing levels of opportunistic pathogenic bacteria.

Raisins contain prebiotics,[4] which help balance the gut microbiota. Prebiotics, such as dietary fiber, are not digested or absorbed by humans, so act as food for the good bacteria in our gut, allowing them to flourish.

Raisins might reduce levels of bad gut bacteria due to their antibacterial polyphenols.[8]

Raisins’ insoluble fibers also act as natural laxatives, increasing stool bulk and helping prevent constipation. Raisins might also help prevent other gastrointestinal issues like flatulence, bloating, gas, irritable bowel syndrome, and abdominal pain.

Enhances Sleep Quality

Good sleep is crucial for overall health and well-being, supporting mental to physical health. Can eating raisins really help you sleep better?

Raisins provide iron and magnesium, minerals that aid sleep in different ways. Iron is required for hemoglobin production, oxygen transportation, stimulating metabolism, and improving sleep quality.[9]

Magnesium intake is linked to sleep quality and duration.[10] Magnesium is important for helping the body produce melatonin, known as the sleep hormone. According to experts, melatonin does not directly affect sleep; rather, raising its levels in the evening puts you in a quiet wakeful state that welcomes sleep.

Grapes and raisins also contain melatonin.[11] However, there’s little evidence that food sources of melatonin actually impact your body’s melatonin levels.

Inhibits Diabetic Symptoms

Consuming raisins may reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.[4] Raisins have a low-to-moderate glycemic index,[3] meaning they steadily raise blood sugar. This makes them suitable for people with diabetes or insulin resistance as they help keep blood sugars in check.

May Delay Cancer

Animal studies reveal that raisins might help with other health conditions such as cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.[12] Studies in humans show that regularly consuming grape products slows the rate of cognitive decline.[13] This is probably due to the resveratrol content. However, more research is needed to back up such claims. 

Resveratrol is also the main reason behind grape and raisins’ anti-cancer properties.[14] So far, research suggests that consuming a diet rich in polyphenols such as resveratrol can help delay cancer development.[15]

Are Raisins Good For You?

Yes, raisins have many health benefits and minimal downsides. They can relieve constipation, provide iron to increase red blood cells, help prevent anemia, protect bone and dental health, and may even reduce cancer risk.

Raisins can provide calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, zinc, fiber, fatty acids, niacin, folate, and vitamins B6, E, and K. Though they’re also high in sugar, it’s added sugars that are worst for your health — not natural dried fruit sugars. 

So, despite their high sugar content, raisins do more good than harm — as long as you don’t eat too many dried fruits.

Side Effects & Safety

Raisins have some drawbacks related to their high sugar content. By weight, raisins are 65% sugar. Experts advise keeping track of how many raisins you eat each day to avoid consuming too much sugar, especially for those with diabetes.

Stick to one serving of one to two ounces of raisins daily. According to the USDA, one ounce of seedless grapes provides 85 calories and almost 19 grams of sugar.

Health Raisins Recipes You Should Try

Ready to incorporate more raisins into your diet? It can be challenging to change your eating habits, so we’ve made it easier by sharing some of the best healthy raisin recipes.

Oat Meal Raisin Cookies

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 large egg
  • 1½ cups sun-dried raisins
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 3 cups quick oats
  • 1 cup softened butter
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • ¾ cup brown sugar
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda

Directions

Step 1
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
  • Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
  • Mix the butter and sugar in a large mixing bowl until the mixture is light and fluffy.
  • Stir in the eggs, then the vanilla extract.
Step 2
  • Whisk the flour, salt, nutmeg, cinnamon, and baking soda in a separate large mixing bowl.
  • Combine the current and previous mixtures and stir thoroughly.
  • Stir in the oats and raisins.
  • If the dough is too dry, add one tablespoon of plant milk at a time, stirring after each addition, until it holds together.
Step 3
  • Onto the baking sheets, spoon the dough, and bake until done. 
  • The baking process should take 12 minutes.

Moroccan Carrot Salad

Ingredients

  • 1 pound carrots, peeled and grated
  • ¾ cup golden raisins
  • ¾ cup peanuts
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup freshly chopped cilantro
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Juice and zest 1 lime
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 2 teaspoon harissa
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Kosher salt

Directions

Step 1
  • Combine the raisins, carrots, peanuts, green onions, and cilantro in a big bowl.
Step 2
  • Whisk the lime juice and zest, ginger, garlic, cumin, honey, harissa, and oil in a medium-sized mixing bowl.
  • Toss the carrots in the mixture to coat.
  • Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Raisin Chutney Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup raisins
  • ½ teaspoon ginger grated 
  • ½ teaspoon cumin powder 
  • ½  teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon lime juice
  • Salt to taste

Directions

  • Soak raisins for 1 hour in lukewarm water.
  • Blend with the remaining ingredients to make a fine paste. The raisin chutney is ready. 
  • Refrigerate the mixture for up to two weeks.

Conclusion

So, are raisins good for you? Yes, raisins, which basically dried grapes have lots of health benefits, including improving nutritional intake, increasing satiety, and even improving brain and dental health.

They provide essential minerals, vitamins, fatty acids, antioxidants, and phytochemicals, especially health-promoting resveratrol. Raisins are a natural sweetener that is far safer for your teeth than candy and other sucrose-containing treats.

However, watch out to not overconsume raisins to avoid eating too much sugar. Aim for one ounce, or around 30 grams, daily. 

+ 15 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Kaliora, A.C., Kanellos, P., Aristea Gioxari and Karathanos, V.Τ. (2017). Regulation of GIP and Ghrelin in Healthy Subjects Fed on Sun-Dried Raisins: A Pilot Study with a Crossover Trial Design. Journal of Medicinal Food, [online] 20(3), pp.301–308. doi:https://doi.org/10.1089/jmf.2016.0123.
  2. Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/1102640/nutrients
  3. Hernández‐Alonso, P., Lucía Camacho-Barcia, Mònica Bulló and Jordi Salas‐Salvadó (2017). Nuts and Dried Fruits: An Update of Their Beneficial Effects on Type 2 Diabetes. Nutrients, [online] 9(7), pp.673–673. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu9070673.
  4. Olmo‐Cunillera, A., Escobar‐Avello, D., Pérez, A.J., María Marhuenda-Muñoz, Lamuela-Raventós, R.M. and Vallverdú‐Queralt, A. (2019). Is Eating Raisins Healthy? Nutrients, [online] 12(1), pp.54–54. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12010054.
  5. Schuster, M.J., Wang, X., Hawkins, T. and Painter, J.E. (2017). A Comprehensive review of Raisins and Raisin components and their relationship to human health. [online] ResearchGate. Available at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/319062831_A_Comprehensive_review_of_Raisins_and_Raisin_components_and_their_relationship_to_human_health
  6. Zoi Katsirma, Eirini Dimidi, Rodriguez‐Mateos, A. and Whelan, K. (2021). Fruits and their impact on the gut microbiota, gut motility and constipation. Food & Function, [online] 12(19), pp.8850–8866. doi:https://doi.org/10.1039/d1fo01125a.
  7. Akemi Wijayabahu, Waugh, S., Ukhanova, M. and Mai, V. (2019). Dietary raisin intake has limited effect on gut microbiota composition in adult volunteers. Nutrition Journal, [online] 18(1). doi:https://doi.org/10.1186/s12937-019-0439-1.
  8. Yadav, D., Kumar, A., Kumar, P. and Mishra, D. (2015). Antimicrobial properties of black grape (Vitis vinifera L.) peel extracts against antibiotic-resistant pathogenic bacteria and toxin producing molds. Indian Journal of Pharmacology, [online] 47(6), pp.663–663. doi:https://doi.org/10.4103/0253-7613.169591.
  9. Leung, W., Singh, I., McWilliams, S., Stöckler, S. and O. Ipsiroglu (2020). Iron deficiency and sleep – A scoping review. Sleep Medicine Reviews, [online] 51, pp.101274–101274. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.smrv.2020.101274.
  10. Zhang, Y., Chen, C., Lu, L., Knutson, K.L., Carnethon, M.R., Fly, A.D., Luo, J., Haas, D.M., Shikany, J.M. and Kahe, K. (2021). Association of magnesium intake with sleep duration and sleep quality: findings from the CARDIA study. SLEEP, [online] 45(4). doi:https://doi.org/10.1093/sleep/zsab276.
  11. Marcello Iriti and Elena Maria Varoni (2015). Melatonin in Mediterranean diet, a new perspective. Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture, [online] 95(12), pp.2355–2359. doi:https://doi.org/10.1002/jsfa.7051.
  12. Schuster, M.J., Wang, X., Hawkins, T. and Painter, J.E. (2017). A Comprehensive review of Raisins and Raisin components and their relationship to human health. [online] ResearchGate. Available at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/319062831_A_Comprehensive_review_of_Raisins_and_Raisin_components_and_their_relationship_to_human_health
  13. Restani, P., Fradera, U., Ruf, J.-C., Stockley, C.S., Pierre-Louis Teissèdre, S. Biella, Colombo, F. and Chiara Di Lorenzo (2020). Grapes and their derivatives in modulation of cognitive decline: a critical review of epidemiological and randomized-controlled trials in humans. Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, [online] 61(4), pp.566–576. doi:https://doi.org/10.1080/10408398.2020.1740644.
  14. Rauf (2018). Resveratrol as an anti-cancer agent: A review. Critical reviews in food science and nutrition, [online] 58(9). doi:https://doi.org/10.1080/10408398.2016.1263597.
  15. Farinetti, A., Zurlo, V., Manenti, A., Coppi, F. and Anna Vittoria Mattioli (2017). Mediterranean diet and colorectal cancer: A systematic review. Nutrition, [online] 43-44, pp.83–88. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nut.2017.06.008.
Teresa Mboci

Written by:

Teresa Mboci, Pediatric Nurse, Nutritionist

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

A dedicated pediatric nurse with a passion for nutrition and wellness, Teresa has made it her mission to empower families with the tools and knowledge they need to promote optimal health and well-being in their children. With over 8 years of experience in the healthcare field and a background in nutrition, Teresa brings a unique perspective to the challenges facing families today. In her role as a pediatric nurse, Teresa has seen firsthand the impact that diet and lifestyle can have on a child's health, and in her writing, she shares her expertise and insights with a broader audience. Whether through her books, articles, or speaking engagements, Teresa is committed to helping families navigate the complexities of pediatric health and wellness with confidence and compassion.

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement