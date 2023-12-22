Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing. It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Almond oil is a natural product extracted from almonds and has been used for centuries[1] in Ancient Chinese and Ayurvedic cultures due to its numerous health benefits.

It is rich in vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids that can help nourish your hair and scalp. While it sounds a bit nutty, almond oil can be used as a deep conditioner or added to your regular shampoo and conditioner. But is almond oil good for your hair? Or only suitable for particular hair types?

In this article, we will delve into the benefits and side effects of almond oil for your hair and the very best ways you can use it. If you are trying to improve the health of your hair, this article is for you, but you should also check out our comprehensive guide on superfoods for hair!

Is Almond Oil Good For Hair?

Yes, it can depending on your hair type. It has several benefits[2] that can help improve the health of your hair, including restoring shine and softness, preventing split ends, and protecting against UV light. Additionally, almond oil may help reduce scalp inflammation and prevent itching,[3] which can lead to hair breakage and loss. All of these factors favor almond oil for hair growth.

When using almond oil for your hair, you should always purchase cold-pressed or extracted almond oil[4] for the most bioavailable monounsaturated oleic and polyunsaturated linoleic fatty acids; and always use it sparingly, as using too much can lead to greasy and weighed-down hair. Another processing technique is called subcritical fluid extraction which is considered superior to cold-pressed or extracted, but it is still at the laboratory point[5] in research.

Pair oil treatments with supplements such as biotin and collagen for the best results.

If you want to take it a step further and ensure that your hair gets even more nourishment, you can mix almond, olive, and coconut oils. Combining all three oils will offer your scalp a mix of nutritional compounds that help keep it healthy and beautiful. Massage the mixture into your scalp for several minutes before washing it with shampoo.

Almond Oil For Hair: How To Use?

Almond oil can be applied directly on the scalp and hair follicles, or to wet strands of hair as a leave-in conditioner. You can also mix it with other natural oils and use it as a deep conditioning treatment or smooth it through your hair as a sealant to lock in moisture and add shine.

To get the most from almond oil, massage it into your scalp or hair for 10 minutes before washing it off with shampoo. Additionally, adding a few drops of almond oil to your conditioner can help nourish your hair while giving it a glossy shine.

Recipe For Hair Mask

Mix 2 tablespoons of almond oil with 1 tablespoon of honey in a bowl.

Gently massage the mixture into your scalp and hair.

Rinse off with lukewarm water after 10 minutes and wash it out using your regular shampoo/conditioning hair care routine.

Repeat this procedure as often as needed for best results.

How To Use As A Hair Sealant

Start by pouring a few drops of hair almond oil into the palm of your hand.

Rub your hands together until the oil is evenly distributed across both palms.

Using your fingertips, apply the oil directly onto damp or dry hair from the ends of the hair working up toward the roots.

Work it through the ends of your hair with gentle strokes to create an even coating over all hair strands.

Once you have applied the oil evenly throughout your locks, use a wide-toothed comb or brush to gently detangle any knots and disperse the oil evenly throughout your mane.

Finish off by using a blow dryer on a low heat setting to help seal in moisture and create a lovely shine!

Recipe For Almond Oil Body Butter

Mix 1 cup of almond oil and 2 tablespoons of beeswax in a bowl until combined.

Heat the mixture on low heat until all ingredients have melted.

Once melted, remove from heat and add 4 teaspoons of shea butter and 1 teaspoon of vitamin E oil, which is optional.

Stir until all ingredients are well combined.

Pour the mixture into a container and let it cool entirely before sealing it with a lid or label.

When ready to use, take a small amount of the body butter and massage it into your skin for softening and nourishing effects.

Benefits Of Almond Oil

There are a lot of benefits from almond oil. Photo: Krasula/Shutterstock

Benefits Of Almond Oil For Hair

Some almond oils for hair benefits include:

Pure almond oil and sweet almond oil may restore shine and softness, [2] reduce dandruff, and prevent split ends.

reduce dandruff, and prevent split ends. Almond oil for hair loss — it is rich in essential fatty acids, vitamin E, proteins, and minerals that can help promote healthy hair growth. If you are dealing with androgenic alopecia, though, almond oil alone may not be helpful, and you may want to consider other hair growth remedies.

The antioxidants in almond oil such as vitamin E can help protect hair from damage from environmental factors such as sun exposure and pollution.

Almond oil can improve hair elasticity, making it stronger and less prone to breakage.

For The Body

Almond oil can help improve skin health and reduce the signs of aging. It is rich in vitamins A, B, D, and E, which all have antioxidant and anti-aging properties.

The fatty acids present in almond oil can help nourish and moisturize the skin, reducing dryness and irritation.

Almond oil may help protect the skin against sun damage and wrinkles. However, it may not be strong enough since its SPF is less than 15, the amount the FDA recommends.

For General Health

Consuming almond oil is also beneficial to the whole body:

Almond oil is a great source [6] of healthy fats, proteins, and minerals.

of healthy fats, proteins, and minerals. Almonds can help regulate blood pressure and cholesterol levels, [7] reducing the risk of heart disease.

reducing the risk of heart disease. The anti-inflammatory properties [8] and improved gut health from almond oil can also help reduce joint pain and inflammation.

and improved gut health from almond oil can also help reduce joint pain and inflammation. Almond oil contains antioxidants like vitamin E that can help protect the body from damage caused by free radicals.

Almond oil can help improve cognitive functions[9] such as memory and concentration.

Risks And Precautions

Almond oil is derived from tree nuts and can irritate those with nut allergies. If you have a nut allergy, please consult your doctor before using almond oil for any hair treatments.

As with any topical application, there is the risk of skin irritation if too much of the product is used or if you are sensitive to the product, even without a nut allergy. It is always best to skin-test a small area before use to determine skin sensitivity to any new product.

Please keep out of reach of children to avoid accidental ingestion, and if you have applied almond oil topically, be aware of others around you who may have nut allergies.

This almond oil hair mask can be used as often as needed for best results; however, it is recommended that you do not use it more than three times a week to minimize the chances of irritation or product buildup. If you experience any discomfort, redness, or itching, please discontinue use immediately.

What Hair Types Should Not Use Almond Oil?

So is sweet almond oil good for hair? There is no one-size-fits-all answer for this. Historically, hair oils have been used on thick hair types.[2] Those with very fine or thin hair may not be able to use almond oil as it may be too heavy and cause the hair to weigh down or look greasy and lackluster. Thankfully, it only takes one application to determine if almond oil will work with your hair type or if you should go with a lighter hair oil or serum.

Since almond oil increases elasticity, those with curly hair may find it makes their curls even more unruly, so caution should be taken before using it. Those prone to oiliness should not use it as it may exacerbate this problem.

Men suffering from hormone-related issues, including hair loss, may not find almond oil beneficial and instead should consider supplements and products specifically designed for them.

If you aren’t sure, chat with a dermatologist or even your hairdresser about using almond oil on your locks and whether or not it could be beneficial for your particular hair type.

Alternative Choices For Almond Oil

You can use coconut oil as a hair mask alternative for almond oil. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

Coconut oil is an excellent alternative for those who can’t use almond oil. You can use coconut oil as a hair mask by heating it and applying it to your scalp and strands, leaving it in for 30 minutes or overnight, and then shamping it out.

Avocado oil is an excellent choice for dry hair as it provides deep hydration. Simply apply a few drops of oil to your fingertips, then massage the product into damp hair from root to tip as a leave-in conditioner.

Argan oil is another great alternative that often works well on finer hair. It is rich in vitamin E, Omega-3s, and antioxidants[10] and can be used as a deep conditioning treatment or to control frizz. Apply it to your scalp or evenly over your strands for an effective styling treatment.

Extra virgin olive oil for hair is lightweight yet deeply nourishing. You can make an olive oil hair mask by mixing 3 tablespoons of olive oil with 1/2 teaspoon of honey and 1/4 cup of plain Greek yogurt, applying it to the hair, and leaving it for 20 minutes before shampooing it out.

Jojoba oil is also beneficial for all hair types as it helps seal in moisture[11] and prevents damage from styling products while helping to balance the natural production of oils from your scalp.

The Bottom Line

Almond oil is a versatile and natural oil that can be used to improve the health of your hair. Understanding almond benefits and side effects is crucial for making informed dietary choices. It contains unsaturated fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals that help nourish and protect your hair from damage.

However, it may cause buildup or other issues for some people, so talk to your doctor, dermatologist, or hairdresser before using it. Regardless of which oil you choose, be sure to apply it in moderation. Hair oils are the perfect example of less is more!