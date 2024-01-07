Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Can You Bleach Wet Hair? Here’s The Answer In 2024

Luke Sumpter

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

can you bleach wet hair
Bleaching wet hair produces a natural look. Photo: Praiwan Wasanruk/Shutterstock

Have you ever tried bleaching your hair? This popular trend has the potential to give you a bold and loud look. More than 50% of women[1] decide to change the color of their hair. As a method of lightening hair, bleaching decomposes chemicals that give hair its natural color. 

Professional colorists use various techniques to bleach hair. They adapt their methods to suit individual preferences. This includes applying bleach to either dry or wet hair. Each of these approaches has its own advantages and considerations. Although effective, bleaching wet hair does come with some risks. It’s important to be aware of the side effects of this technique to avoid possible skin irritation and hair damage. So, can you bleach wet hair safely yourself at home? Find out everything you need to know below.

Can You Put Bleach On Wet Hair?

Yes. Professional colorists use this technique to achieve a more natural look. It can also help to reduce hair damage and retain moisture. Done incorrectly, it can cause scalp burns and uneven results. Follow product instructions and processing times. Rinse thoroughly and limit styling tools.

Can You Bleach Wet Hair?

Yes, you can, and hair colorists use this hair coloring technique often. Although effective, bleaching wet hair does come with some risks. It’s important to be aware of the side effects of this technique to avoid possible skin irritation and hair damage.

What Happens When You Bleach Wet Hair?

Do you bleach hair while wet? If so, you should know what happens when you apply this chemical to saturated hair. This approach raises concerns because of its effects on hair health and structure. When exposed to certain types of water, hair becomes weaker[2] and predisposed to breakage.

Each strand of hair has an outer layer called a cuticle. This structure protects the inner cortex, which houses proteins and melanin — a natural pigment that gives your hair its natural color. These shades vary from brown to blonde. When bleach is applied, it interacts with melanin and degrades it.

By breaking down melanin, bleach interferes with its ability to produce color. Exposing the cortex to bleach helps lighten hair shades but can also damage the cortex. It weakens the hair by causing a loss of proteins and lipids, making it prone to breakage.

Benefits Of Bleaching Hair While It’s Wet

Benefits Of Bleaching Hair While It's Wet
Here’re some of the benefits of applying bleach to wet hair. Photo: Praiwan Wasanruk/Shutterstock

With this in mind, can you bleach damp hair? You can, and hair colorists use this hair coloring technique often. If you’re still wondering, “Should I bleach my hair wet or dry”, explore some of the benefits of applying bleach to wet hair below. They include:

More Control

Many hairstylists report that bleaching wet hair gives them more control over the process. Wet hair is heavier and more malleable, making bunches of hair strands easier to manipulate. More control allows hairstylists to tame and target the hair strands they’re attempting to color. This can produce better results in the salon and when you want to bleach your hair at home.

Adds Definition To Ends

Instead of wetting all of your hair, targeting the ends can have a subtle but eye-catching balayage effect. After bleaching and rinsing dry hair, stylists apply bleach to the damp ends. This final touch provides a touch of definition that seamlessly integrates with the stronger tones. 

Produces Natural-Looking Results

Because moisture dilutes bleach, it helps to produce a more subtle and natural look. It creates more variations in tones with less intensity. This effect mimics natural hair by resulting in more of a blended effect. While desirable, this look requires proper technique, preferably by a hairstylist.

Increases Moisture Retention

Have you ever wondered, “Should I bleach my hair wet or dry”? Bleaching dry hair offers quicker processing times. However, wet hair has a higher moisture content, which produces a softer feel shortly after bleaching.

Side Effects Of Bleaching Damp Hair

When questioning, “Can you apply bleach to wet hair?” it’s essential to consider the risks. This method offers several benefits, as well as some downsides. Before you proceed with the technique, check out these side effects:

  • Uneven results: Damp hair has a higher moisture content, which can dilute bleach. While protective, this can cause uneven results. When misapplied, you may waste your bleach and need to reapply.
  • Increased hair damage: Water weakens the hair, and the addition of harsh bleach further affects hair integrity. Together, these factors increase the risk of hair breakage.
  • Possible skin irritation: Moisture in hair acts as a conductor, allowing bleach to reach the scalp. This can cause skin irritation[3] in some people, and these symptoms include redness, itching, and burning.
  • Changes in hair porosity: Bleaching wet hair can increase hair porosity and compromise the protective cuticle. Higher porosity makes hair more prone to frizz. Over time, this can lead to drier, duller, more brittle hair. These factors make hair more difficult to manage.

Should You Wash And Dry Your Hair Before Bleaching?

Generally, hair colorists recommend not washing and drying hair before bleaching. Washing removes protective oils that collect on the hair and scalp. Most hair stylists will simply spritz the hair so it is damp before they bleach it. However, applying bleach to freshly washed hair has some advantages; it lightens faster, provides a more subtle color change, and highlights the ends.

How To Bleach Hair Safely

How To Bleach Hair Safely
Follow these steps to bleach your hair safely and properly. Photo: schankz/Shutterstock

To carry out the bleaching process safely, you must remember some things. Some people report reactions[3] after working with bleach, and these side effects include itching and redness. Processing times are also important to minimize the risk of damage. Below, you’ll learn everything you need to know to bleach wet hair safely: 

  • Follow instructions on the product packaging: Familiarize yourself with specific product instructions before applying bleach. These will explain key details, including mixing ratios, precautions, and other additional steps. Read carefully, as the instructions vary from product to product.
  • Perform a strand test: Before bleaching your hair, it’s essential to perform a strand test. Take a small section of hair and apply the bleach according to the instructions. Next, take some time to see how the strands react. A strand test will help you see the outcome of applying the product, including the level of lightning achieved. It’ll also allow you to look for any reactions. 
  • Use high-quality bleach: Choosing the right bleach can greatly influence the outcome. Low-quality and cheap products are more likely to damage hair. Professional-grade bleaches are formulated to reduce damage, and they contain conditioning agents that help to protect hair shafts. High-quality hair products also provide more predictable results and might reduce adverse reactions, including hair loss.
  • Protect your skin: Bleach can cause mild skin irritation in some people. You can take measures against this using a couple of simple techniques. Applying a layer of petroleum jelly to your scalp before bleaching will help to protect it. You should also consider wearing gloves to protect your hands from possible irritation.
  • Consider processing times: How long to leave bleach on wet hair? You should see this information in the product instructions. Typical processing times range from 20–45 minutes. Leaving in bleach for longer than recommended increases the risk of hair damage and scalp irritation. Adhering to the recommended processing times is crucial for achieving the desired results.
  • Rinse thoroughly: After the recommended processing time, rinse your hair thoroughly. Wash your hair with cool water until all traces of bleach are removed. Rinsing stops the bleaching process and helps reduce irritation and hair shaft damage. Thorough rinsing also ensures that no residual bleach remains behind, which could cause ongoing damage if left in place.
  • Limit heat: Blow dry your hair using the cool setting on your hairdryer. Avoid using heated styling tools, such as curl irons or straighteners, on your newly bleached hair for about two weeks after the bleaching. Heat can cause structural change[4] in hair, and it does so by further affecting hair structure and moisture balance. 

The Bottom Line

Bleaching wet hair poses several side effects, including possible hair damage and scalp irritation. However, when applied properly, bleaching wet hair can provide a more natural look. 

If you decide to bleach wet hair yourself, follow product instructions. If you’re not confident, hire a professional colorist to bleach wet hair.

+ 4 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Patel, D., Narayana, S. and Krishnaswamy, B. (2013). Trends in use of hair Dye: A cross-sectional study. [online] 5(3), pp.140–140. doi:https://doi.org/10.4103/0974-7753.125610.
  2. Muhammad Luqman, Ramzan, M., Javaid, U., Ali, R., Shoaib, M. and Muhammad Luqman (2018). To evaluate and compare changes in baseline strength of hairs after treating them with deionized water and hard water and its role in hair breakage. [online] doi:https://doi.org/10.4103/ijt.ijt_115_16.
  3. Aneta Kleniewska, Wiszniewska, M., Patrycja Krawczyk-Szulc, Nowakowska-Świrta, E. and Jolanta Walusiak-Skorupa (2016). Anaphylactic reaction in a hairdresser due to sensitization to persulphates. [online] 66(7), pp.584–585. doi:https://doi.org/10.1093/occmed/kqw037.
  4. Yu, Y., Yang, W., Wang, B. and Gao, X. (2017). Structure and mechanical behavior of human hair. [online] 73, pp.152–163. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.msec.2016.12.008.
Luke Sumpter

Written by:

Luke Sumpter, Health Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Luke Sumpter is a writer and health science researcher with 8 years of experience specialising in the areas of health and fitness, nutrition, and musculoskeletal medicine. He holds a First Class Honours Bachelor's Degree in the Clinical Health Sciences and completed a dissertation exploring the emerging role of the endocannabinoid system in musculoskeletal medicine.

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement