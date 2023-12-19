Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Does Dandruff Cause Hair Loss? The Link & Ways To Avoid 2023

Sevginur Akdas

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

does dandruff cause hair loss
Dandruff can contribute to hair loss in some cases. Photo: Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock

Dandruff is a common scalp condition that affects millions of people worldwide, characterized by the presence of white flakes on the scalp, which can cause itching and irritation. About 50 million[1] Americans have dandruff and they buy and use hair products to relieve itchy and flaky scalp. If you are one of them, you may wonder if dandruff can lead to hair loss.

Fortunately, there are many preventive and therapeutic factors that we can take for dandruff. We will also cover these factors in this article. 

Let’s explain in more detail.

Can Dandruff Cause Hair Loss?

  • Around 50 million Americans suffer from dandruff,[1] leading to annual spending of $300 million on over-the-counter remedies to relieve scalp itching and flaking.
  • While dandruff is not a direct cause of hair loss, chronic and severe dandruff can damage hair follicles and lead to hair loss over time.
  • Yeasts like Malassezia and Candida albicans are among the factors linked to dandruff.
  • Keeping your scalp clean and moisturized and avoiding harsh chemicals can help prevent dandruff and hair loss. Stress management and a healthy diet also contribute to your scalp and hair health.
  • Anti-dandruff or medicated shampoo helps control dandruff and prevent hair loss, but it’s better to obtain such products by consulting your dermatologist.
  • Seeing a dermatologist if symptoms persist is essential for preventing hair loss from dandruff.

Does Dandruff Cause Hair Loss?

Dandruff-related hair loss can be caused by an itchy scalp and irritation, leading to scratching and pulling of hair. This irritation can affect hair growth, damage the hair follicles, and cause hair to fall out. In severe cases, repeated scratching can cause scalp scarring, leading to permanent hair loss, such as baldness.

Suppose the cause of dandruff is a yeast-like infection or other medical condition such as seborrheic dermatitis. These conditions can lead to inflammation and damage to the scalp hair follicles, which can weaken the hair roots and cause hair fall. But this is generally a temporary hair loss and disappears with medical treatment. 

What Conditions Can Cause Dandruff?

You may wonder if dandruff, dry scalp, or dandruff shampoo causes hair loss. To understand these effects, we first need to ask about the reasons for dandruff.

Dandruff is a common scalp condition that several factors can cause, including: 

Dry Scalp

Does Dandruff Cause Hair Loss: Dry Scalp
A lack of moisture in the scalp can dandruff. Photo: Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock

Imbalances in the sebum levels[2] of the scalp can lead to dandruff. When the scalp becomes dry, it can lead to flaking and itching, common symptoms of dandruff. A lack of moisture in the scalp can cause the skin to become irritated and more prone to dandruff.

In addition, a dry scalp can disrupt the balance of the natural oils that protect and nourish the scalp, making it more susceptible to inflammation and infection. 

Infections

Dandruff can sometimes lead to bacterial or fungal infections[3] of the scalp, particularly the Malassezia[4] and Candida species if the scalp is scratched or irritated. These infections can cause symptoms such as redness, swelling, and pus-filled blisters, worsening the underlying dandruff condition.

In severe cases, scalp infections can also lead to hair loss. It’s important to maintain good scalp hygiene by washing your hair regularly with a gentle shampoo, avoiding sharing combs or hairbrushes with others, and avoiding scratching or picking at your scalp to prevent opportunistic scalp infections that may worsen dandruff.

Suppose you notice any signs of infection, such as pus or increasing redness or swelling. In that case, it’s important to seek medical attention immediately to prevent the infection from spreading and causing further damage.

Seborrheic Dermatitis

Seborrheic dermatitis[1] is a more severe and chronic form of dandruff that is characterized by red, scaly patches on the scalp and can sometimes extend to other areas of the body. The exact cause of seborrheic dermatitis is unknown, but factors such as hormonal imbalances, stress, and genetics may play a role. Like dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis is also linked to an overgrowth of yeast on the scalp, particularly the Malassezia[5] species. 

Treatment for seborrheic dermatitis may include prescription medications such as antifungal or steroid creams and lifestyle changes to reduce stress and improve overall scalp health. If left untreated, seborrheic dermatitis can lead to hair loss and other complications, so it’s important to seek medical attention if you suspect you may have this condition.

Scalp Psoriasis

Scalp psoriasis is an autoimmune disorder[6] that can cause flaky skin, an itchy and red scalp, burning pain, and dry, cracked skin that may bleed.

While scalp psoriasis does not cause dandruff, it can sometimes lead to bacterial or secondary fungal infections that can result in dandruff-like symptoms. It’s important to see a dermatologist for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment plan if you’re experiencing symptoms of scalp psoriasis or dandruff.

Allergic Reactions

Dandruff can sometimes be a symptom of an allergic reaction to a hair care product or ingredient. Certain ingredients commonly found in hair products, such as fragrances, preservatives, and sulfates, can irritate sensitive skin and trigger an allergic reaction in some people, causing itching, redness, and flaking on the scalp.

Suppose you suspect that an allergic reaction may be causing your dandruff. It’s important to identify the trigger and avoid it in the future. You can try switching to fragrance-free or hypoallergenic hair care products or consult a dermatologist to determine which ingredients are causing the reaction. In some cases, a patch test may be necessary to identify the specific allergen.

Oily Scalp

An oily scalp can also contribute to the development of dandruff[2] besides a dry scalp, as the excess oil can create an environment that promotes yeast growth on the scalp. 

When combined with dead skin cells and sweat, the excess oil can also lead to the formation of flakes and itching. People with oily scalps may be more prone to developing dandruff, especially if they don’t shampoo frequently enough to remove the buildup of oil and dead skin cells. 

Hormonal Changes

Hormonal changes[7] can also play a role in the development of dandruff. In some cases, hormonal imbalances, such as those that occur during puberty, pregnancy, or menopause, can trigger an overproduction of oil on the scalp, leading to yeast growth and dandruff development. 

In men, male pattern baldness (androgenic alopecia) is related to androgens, the male hormone testosterone, and its derivatives. Women also experience female pattern baldness, which manifests as more general, widespread hair thinning. Hair thinning in women is often associated with menopause and may be associated with other age-related changes in the skin.

It is important to use special products for men and women in case of dandruff.

Ways To Avoid Dandruff Hair Loss

Dandruff can be a frustrating and uncomfortable condition, but it doesn’t have to lead to hair loss; it is possible to relieve dandruff. There are many hair products on the market today to address this problem. Here are some ways to treat dandruff hair loss:

Keep Your Scalp Clean

Keep Your Scalp Clean
Washing your scalp regularly helps control dandruff. Photo: StoryTime Studio/Shutterstock

Regularly washing your scalp with anti-dandruff or medicated shampoos can help remove excess oil, dead skin cells, and flakes that can contribute to both dandruff and hair loss.

Avoid Chemicals And Heat Applications

Avoid using harsh chemicals on your scalp, such as hair dye or other cosmetic products, which can irritate the skin and exacerbate dandruff. Also, limiting your use of heat styling tools is essential, which can lead to thinning hair and a damaged scalp.

Moisturize Your Scalp

A dry scalp can worsen dandruff, so keeping your scalp moisturized is essential. Consider using gentle scalp oils and conditioners to help soothe and hydrate the skin.

Use Anti-Dandruff Products

Over-the-counter anti-dandruff shampoos containing active ingredients like ketoconazole, salicylic acid, or zinc pyrithione can help control dandruff and prevent hair loss. After consulting your doctor, you can try to relieve your scalp with these products.

Brushing Hair

Brushing your hair regularly removes dead skin cells and distributes oils evenly throughout your scalp.

Stress Management

Stress can trigger dandruff and hair loss, so it’s important to find ways to manage stress, such as yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises.

Maintain A Healthy Diet

A healthy, well-balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin B and zinc, can help support hair health and prevent hair loss.

Seeing A Dermatologist

If your dandruff and hair loss persists despite using over-the-counter remedies, it’s important to see a dermatologist who can help diagnose and treat underlying scalp conditions that may be contributing to your symptoms.

Conclusion

Dandruff is a common scalp condition that affects many people, and while it does not directly cause hair loss, it can contribute to hair loss in some cases. It is caused by several factors, and the underlying cause may vary from person to person.

Identifying the cause of dandruff is important to determine the most effective treatment plan. If you have persistent dandruff or other symptoms, it is important to consult a dermatologist for proper diagnosis and treatment.

But generally, by maintaining good scalp hygiene, avoiding stress, eating a healthy, balanced diet, and seeking dandruff treatments when necessary, you can prevent dandruff and reduce the risk of hair loss. Remember to consult a dermatologist if you experience persistent dandruff or hair loss to rule out any underlying medical conditions.

+ 7 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Borda, L.J. and Wikramanayake, T.C. (2015). Seborrheic Dermatitis and Dandruff: A Comprehensive Review. Journal of clinical and investigative dermatology, [online] 3(2). doi:https://doi.org/10.13188/2373-1044.1000019.
  2. Yoon, J.-S., Shim, J., Lim, J.-M. and Sun Gyoo Park (2020). Biophysical characteristics of dandruff‐affected scalp categorized on the basis of sebum levels. Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, [online] 20(3), pp.1002–1008. doi:https://doi.org/10.1111/jocd.13626.
  3. Jain, S., Arora, P. and Lalit Mohan Nainwal (2022). Essential Oils as Potential Source of Anti-dandruff Agents: A Review. Combinatorial Chemistry & High Throughput Screening, [online] 25(9), pp.1411–1426. doi:https://doi.org/10.2174/1386207324666210712094148.
  4. Midori Hiruma, Cho, O., Masataro Hiruma, Sanae Kurakado, Sugita, T. and Ikeda, S. (2014). Genotype Analyses of Human Commensal Scalp Fungi, Malassezia globosa, and Malassezia restricta on the Scalps of Patients with Dandruff and Healthy Subjects. Mycopathologia, [online] 177(5-6), pp.263–269. doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11046-014-9748-2.
  5. Yönter Meray, Duygu Gençalp and Mümtaz Güran (2018). Putting It All Together to Understand the Role of Malassezia spp. in Dandruff Etiology. Mycopathologia, [online] 183(6), pp.893–903. doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11046-018-0283-4.
  6. Ghafoor, R., Patil, A., Yamauchi, P.S., Weinberg, J.M., Kircik, L., Grabbe, S. and Mohamad Goldust (2022). Treatment of Scalp Psoriasis. Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, [online] 21(8), pp.833–837. doi:https://doi.org/10.36849/jdd.6498.
  7. Williams, R., Pawlus, A.D. and M. Julie Thornton (2020). Getting under the skin of hair aging: the impact of the hair follicle environment. Experimental Dermatology, [online] 29(7), pp.588–597. doi:https://doi.org/10.1111/exd.14109.
Sevginur Akdas

Written by:

Sevginur Akdas, RD

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Sevginur Akdas is a researcher, medical writer, and clinical dietitian, who is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in metabolism, chronic diseases, and clinical nutrition fields. She has many scientific articles, meta-analyses, systematic reviews, and book chapters on nutrition, chronic diseases, dietary supplements, maternal and child nutrition, molecular nutrition & functional foods topics as a part of a research team currently. Besides her academic background, she is also a professional health&medical writer since 2017.

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement