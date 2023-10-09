The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing. It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Hair loss is also known as alopecia or baldness. It can occur abruptly or gradually and may be patchy or evenly distributed in the affected area. Bald patches can appear on the face, body, or scalp.

While it might not affect your overall health, hair loss can seriously impact your self-esteem. Some may embrace the new look, but others may want to explore treatment options that can help with hair regrowth.

There are many methods for treating bald spots, ranging from medical procedures to superfoods for hair.

If you’re wondering how to grow hair in bald spots, here are facts about bald spots and hair thinning.

How To Regrow Hair On Bald Spot Fast? Here are some practical ways to regrow hair on bald spots quickly: Natural treatments such as peppermint oil, aloe vera gel, rosemary oil, and massage.

Medications such as finasteride, corticosteroids, and methotrexate.

Surgical procedures such as hair transplants and laser therapy.

How To Grow Hair In Bald Spot And Prevent Hair Loss?

Natural hair loss can’t be avoided, but your efforts and lifestyle changes can help slow the hair loss rate.

Healthy hair habits can prevent hair loss:

Avoid pulling, twisting, or tightening your hair.

Manage your stress levels.

Avoid hair-damaging practices, such as regularly using hot curling irons.

Maintain ideal concentrations of important hair nutrients, like protein.

Consult a dermatologist or hair specialist to determine and treat the underlying cause.

Avoid using unprofessional coloring, chemical straightening, or relaxing techniques on your hair.

Hair devices should be used with caution. For instance, use low heat on blow dryers or allow hair to dry naturally.

Quit smoking to reduce your intake of toxins.

Gently comb or brush your hair.

What Are The Causes?

Is it possible to regrow hair on a bald spot? If you want to decide on how to regrow hair on bald spots fast, you first need to understand what’s causing it. Among the known explanations are:

Hereditary Causes

Hereditary hair loss is often referred to as androgenetic alopecia[1]. In these cases, genetic factors may cause hair follicles to shrink[2] and stop growing hair.

Hereditary baldness affects more men than women[3] and can appear as early as adolescence but mostly after puberty. Most women experience overall thinning or a widening hairless patch. On the other hand, men may experience a receding hairline or bald spot on the top of the head — typically referred to as male pattern baldness.

Hereditary factors are the most common[4] cause of hair loss worldwide. Luckily, it’s treatable.

Aging

Hair growth slows as we age, as hair loss may overlap healthy hair growth. Hair follicles stop producing hair strands, resulting in hair thinning. Although early treatment makes hair growth possible, it doesn’t always work for everyone.

Autoimmune Conditions

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition in which the immune system attacks the hair follicles. It causes hair follicles to lose their ability to hold the hair in place.

Alopecia areata can cause hair loss in unusual places, including the nose, eyelashes, brows, and ears. Lupus[5] is another autoimmune disease that can cause hair loss.

Physical And Emotional Stressors

Hair can be lost caused to physical and emotional stress. Photo:fizkes/Shutterstock

Telogen effluvium[6] is a type of hair loss caused by physical and emotional stress. Childbirth, rapid blood loss, fever, infections, surgery, chronic illness, crash diets, and medication can all be sources of stress.

Telogen hair is dormant hair, while anagen hair is hair that is actively growing. On average, 85% of the hair[6] on a healthy person’s scalp is in the anagen stage, and 15% is in the telogen stage. Due to stress, 70% of anagen hair can transition into the telogen phase, resulting in hair loss.

Sufferers can shed a lot of hair, especially when combing, shampooing, or running their fingers through it.

The condition may manifest weeks or months after the stressor and gradually improve over six to eight months. Telogen effluvium is common in older women between 30 and 60. Women’s age-related telogen effluvium is temporary but can last a long time. Oxidative stress[7] can also cause premature hair loss.

Cancer Treatments

Chemotherapy and radiation treatments[8] to the head or neck can result in significant hair loss. Wearing a cooling cap before, during, and after the procedure may help to mitigate the effects. After finishing treatment, when healthy hair growth starts, a dermatologist may recommend medication to promote growth.

Tightly Pulling Back Hair

Hair loss can also occur due to wearing your hair pulled back tightly, a condition known as traction alopecia. This type of damage can result in permanent hair loss.

Trichotillomania, or the urge to pull out one’s hair when stressed, can also result in hair loss. Stopping the habit before the follicles are damaged allows hair growth.

Scalp Infection

Scalp infections can result in bald spots that are scaly and sometimes inflamed. Infections can cause stubs of hair to appear on the scalp as black spots.

Tinea capitis[9], or scalp ringworm, is a common cause of baldness. Hair can regrow if the infection is treated.

Hormonal Imbalance

Another common cause of hair loss is polycystic ovary syndrome[10]. The condition causes an overaccumulation of androgen, a male hormone. It results in hair loss, hair thinning, and generally unhealthy hair.

Additionally, certain birth control pills that contain progestin may cause hormonal changes that result in temporary hair loss. This type of hair loss can be treated.

Other common causes of hair loss are

Is It Possible To Regrow Hair On Bald Spot?

Understanding the nature of your hair loss can help you find an effective treatment. It can let you determine how to regrow hair on bald spots fast for females and counter male pattern baldness.

Unfortunately, hair loss treatments to promote hair regrowth are not guaranteed to work. You may need to try several treatments before you find one that works for you.

Treatments for hair loss can range from simple home remedies to over-the-counter to prescription medication. However, the outcomes may vary. Surgical procedures may be the only option in severe cases.

Effective Treatments To Regrow Hair On Bald Spots

Natural Treatments

Regrow hair on bald spots with natural treatments. Photo: Dudaeva/Shutterstock

Numerous herbs for hair growth can help address the underlying causes of hair loss and improve scalp and follicle health. Here’s everything you need to know about regrowing hair on bald spots fast with home remedies:

Rosemary Oil

Rosemary oil[19] is a common household product with anti-inflammatory properties that can aid blood circulation.

You may use rosemary oil in your hair products, such as shampoo, or apply the raw oil mixed with carrier oil to your bald spot daily.

Peppermint Oil

Peppermint oil is a popular natural remedy for various ailments. These may include irritable bowel syndrome, headaches, and lack of hair growth[20].

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a diverse natural remedy that addresses numerous health issues, from skin health to wound healing. It has minerals, enzymes, and anti-inflammatory properties that can promote hair growth.

Massage

Massage[21] is the least invasive method of stimulating blood circulation to the scalp. Massaging the scalp regularly can also stretch hair follicle cells, causing hair to thicken.

Over-The-Counter Treatments

Regrow hair on bald spots with collagen over-the-counter treatments. Photo: TanyaKim/Shutterstock

Minoxidil

Minoxidil[22] is available in various potencies, with more potent forms available by prescription. It can be used as a raw oil or mixed into hair care products like shampoo.

Collagen

Collagen[23], a protein found in the skin, can also aid hair regrowth. It may thicken hair experiencing changes due to telogen effluvium. Collagen can be applied topically, used as a supplement, injected, or infused into hair care products.

Supplements

Another non-invasive treatment for hair loss is supplementing nutritional deficiencies with vitamins and minerals[24]. This includes iron, zinc, and vitamins A, C, D, E, and B.

Medical Treatments

Regrow hair on bald spots with medical treatments. Photo: SewCreamStudio/Shutterstock

You might want to consider medical treatment options if natural routes aren’t improving your hair growth. Check with a doctor first, since medications are prescribed based on the underlying condition causing hair loss.

Corticosteroids

Corticosteroids[25] can be applied topically to the scalp in liquid form. It can also be injected into bald spots to stimulate hair growth in a matter of weeks.

Finasteride

Finasteride is a commonly prescribed hair growth medication[26].

Methotrexate

Methotrexate[27] is a powerful treatment that is often used as a last resort and can be combined with corticosteroids[28]. However, methotrexate can have severe side effects, so it’s critical to follow your doctor’s advice carefully.

Surgical Treatments

Surgical treatments are highly invasive and are usually considered a last resort.

Hair Transplant

Hair transplant surgery is one of the most common surgical treatments for permanent hair loss. Follicles are extracted from healthy scalp areas and implanted on bald spots during the procedure.

The doctor may use a follicular unit transplant[29], where follicles from a strip of skin are removed from a donor area. The alternative is follicular unit extraction[29], where individual follicles are removed from the donor area and inserted into the treatment area.

Laser Therapy

Low-intensity laser therapy[30] can stimulate blood circulation in the scalp, reviving dormant hair follicles. Laser therapy primarily treats hereditary hair loss in men and women.

Conclusion

Baldness treatment is a complicated process that only works if you know what’s causing the problem. While medications and surgical procedures may provide greater assurance, natural remedies for boosting hair growth can be safer and preferable.

Supplements to promote healthy hair growth offer a good balance between medical procedures and natural remedies. Just be sure to get supplements from reputable manufacturers since inferior products can have serious side effects.

While most hair loss is treatable, the outcomes may differ depending on the underlying cause and natural factors like genetics.