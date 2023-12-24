Hair Dye Allergy Treatment At Home: Useful Ways To Try 2023

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Whether it’s to switch things up or cover those greys, hair dye does it all. But for some people, it can also lead to an unexpected allergic reaction. Many commercial hair dyes have ingredients like paraphenylenediamine,[1] hydrogen peroxide, and lead acetate that can cause allergies.

If you notice itching, redness, or swelling after using hair dye, you might be having an allergic reaction. Sometimes, it can even lead to stunted hair growth and hair loss.[2]

Fortunately, there are ways to treat hair dye allergies at home that you can try before seeking professional help.

As you explore hair dye allergy treatments, remember to listen to your body. Seek medical attention if your symptoms worsen or persist. In some cases, an allergy to hair dye can lead to more severe reactions like anaphylaxis, which requires immediate emergency care.

Home Remedies For Hair Dye Allergy If you suspect an allergy while dyeing your hair, immediately follow these steps: Stop the application and rinse thoroughly. Apply a cold compress (to relieve itching, pain, or swelling). Try over-the-counter antihistamines. Use topical corticosteroids (if symptoms are severe). Apply aloe vera gel (soothes and acts as an anti-inflammatory). And of course, seek professional medical advice if symptoms worsen or persist for any length of time.

Hair Dye Allergy Treatment At Home

Here are some useful ways to try hair dye allergy treatment at home:

Stop The Application And Rinse Thoroughly

The first step in treating a hair dye allergy is to stop the application immediately. Rinse your hair and scalp thoroughly with cool water to remove any remaining dye from your hair. You can use a sulfate-free mild shampoo to ensure all traces of the dye are gone.

Cold Compress

To help alleviate itching, pain, or swelling caused by the allergy, apply a cold compress to the affected area for 15-20 minutes. You can use a clean towel soaked in cold water, an ice bag, or a bag of frozen peas. Repeat this process several times a day to relieve symptoms.

Over-The-Counter Antihistamines

Diphenhydramine,[3] also known as Benadryl, can help relieve itching and swelling associated with hair dye allergy symptoms. Always follow the dosage instructions on the product label.

Topical Corticosteroids

If your symptoms are severe, you can try using topical corticosteroids,[1] such as cortisone cream, on the affected areas. Just make sure to use these products in moderation and according to the directions on the product label.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera is beneficial for soothing irritated skin. Photo: LN team/Shutterstock

A natural remedy to soothe irritated skin is aloe vera gel. Apply a generous amount of pure aloe vera gel to the affected areas to help soothe and moisturize your skin. Aloe vera is known for its calming and anti-inflammatory properties[4] and is commonly used for skin conditions.

Symptoms Of Hair Dye Allergy

These are some of the most common signs of an allergic reaction to chemical hair dyes:

Itching and redness : Intense itching and redness on your scalp, face, or neck. The severity of these symptoms can vary from mild to extremely uncomfortable.

: Intense itching and redness on your scalp, face, or neck. The severity of these symptoms can vary from mild to extremely uncomfortable. Swelling : Swelling in the face, neck, or eyelids. The skin inflammation may be so severe that you develop airway obstruction, and this is a medical emergency.

: Swelling in the face, neck, or eyelids. The skin inflammation may be so severe that you develop airway obstruction, and this is a medical emergency. Rash or hives : Rashes or hives may develop on the scalp and surrounding areas, such as the face or neck. These raised, itchy welts can occur hours or days after using the hair dye.

: Rashes or hives may develop on the scalp and surrounding areas, such as the face or neck. These raised, itchy welts can occur hours or days after using the hair dye. Blisters or oozing sores: In more severe cases, you may experience blisters or oozing sores on your scalp, face, or neck. This might be a severe contact dermatitis reaction that requires immediate medical attention.

Hair dye allergies are typically caused by paraphenylenediamine, otherwise known as PDD. This chemical is found in many permanent and semi-permanent hair dyes. Always do a patch test on another small area of your skin before using a new hair coloring, especially if you’ve had an allergic reaction in the past or have sensitive skin.

When You Need To See A Doctor?

Although there are ways of treating hair dye allergies at home, you should be aware of the signs that indicate it’s time to see a doctor. It’s important to remember that not all allergic reactions are the same, and some may require professional medical attention.

Common hair dye allergy symptoms can range from mild skin irritations to airway obstruction. In these cases, it might be time to consult a doctor:

Severe pain or discomfort : If your skin is extremely painful, swollen, or tight, this could indicate a more serious reaction that requires medical attention.

: If your skin is extremely painful, swollen, or tight, this could indicate a more serious reaction that requires medical attention. Blistering or oozing : If the affected area becomes covered in blisters or starts to ooze, you should seek medical care immediately, as this might lead to infection.

: If the affected area becomes covered in blisters or starts to ooze, you should seek medical care immediately, as this might lead to infection. Signs of infection : If the area becomes red, warm, or increasingly painful, these are signs of infection that need a doctor’s intervention.

: If the area becomes red, warm, or increasingly painful, these are signs of infection that need a doctor’s intervention. Lack of improvement : If you have tried home remedies and haven’t seen any improvement after a few days, consult your doctor.

: If you have tried home remedies and haven’t seen any improvement after a few days, consult your doctor. Any changes in breathing: If your throat swells or your nose and throat burn, which affects your breathing, seek help immediately.

Don’t hesitate to contact a healthcare professional if you’re concerned about your reaction to chemical hair dyes. Your safety and well-being should always be your top priority.

How To Prevent Hair Dye Allergies?

Choosing the right hair dye product can reduce the likelihood of an allergic reaction. Photo: Seamm/Shutterstock

When it comes to hair treatments at home, prevention is key. By taking the necessary precautions, you can prevent hair dye allergy. Here are some useful steps to follow:

First and foremost, always perform a patch test on the colorant and the developer before applying any new hair dye product. This involves applying a small amount of the product to a discreet area of skin, such as behind your ear or the inside of your elbow, and waiting for at least 48 hours to monitor for any signs of irritation or allergic reaction.

Choose hair dye products that are formulated with natural ingredients or are labeled hypoallergenic, which can reduce the likelihood of an allergic reaction. Look for products that are free from common allergens, such as parabens,[5] ammonia,[6] and PDD.

Keep in mind that even organic or natural hair dyes can cause allergic reactions, so always perform a patch test regardless of the product chosen.

Follow These Precautions

Take the following precautions when using hair dye at home:

Wear gloves to minimize skin contact with the dye.

Apply a barrier cream, such as petroleum jelly, around your hairline and ears to prevent direct contact with your skin from the excess dye.

Do not leave the dye on your hair longer than the recommended time on the product instructions.

Also, consider alternative hair color options, such as henna or vegetable-based dyes. These are generally less likely to cause an allergic reaction. However, be sure to still perform a patch test, as reactions can still happen.

Maintaining your hair health with a healthy scalp can also prevent contact dermatitis or other allergic reactions to hair dye. Keep your scalp clean and well-hydrated by using gentle, sulfate-free shampoos and nourishing conditioners. Avoid using harsh hair care products that can cause scalp irritation. Also, don’t dye your hair if you currently have any open sores or cuts on your scalp.

The Takeaway

When dealing with a hair dye allergy, it’s essential to take precautions and try effective treatment options. Here are a few useful ways to treat hair dye allergies at home:

Mild reactions

To relieve mild symptoms, wash your hair and scalp thoroughly with lukewarm water to remove any residual hair dye.

Take over-the-counter antihistamines, such as Benadryl, to help alleviate itching and hives.

Apply a cold compress to the affected area to help eliminate skin irritation and to reduce skin inflammation.

Severe reactions

For more severe reactions, contact a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Your healthcare provider may recommend a steroid-based cream or oral cortisone to manage the symptoms.

Refrain from using chemical hair treatments until your allergy symptoms have completely resolved. Consult a dermatologist if you are unsure about a product’s ingredients and their allergen potential.

Always seek expert advice and assistance if your symptoms don’t improve or worsen. Lastly, take steps to prevent future hair dye allergies by opting for gentle, hypoallergenic products and following proper safety guidelines.