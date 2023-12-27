How To Straighten Hair Without Heat: Easy Tips To Try 2023

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

If you love to change up your hairstyle but don’t want to damage your hair with heat, you have plenty more options than you ever realized. You can get that sleek and straight style while keeping your hair healthy using all-natural methods without spending a ton of money on salon treatments.

So, if you’re wondering how to straighten hair without heat damage, this article’s got you covered. From DIY hair masks to drying wraps, you’re going to find the method that works best for your all-natural hair growth and straightening.

And don’t worry, it won’t take you hours or stress you out so bad you want to pull out your hair.

Read on to try these seven tips for smooth, healthy locks that’ll thank you for avoiding unnecessary heat.

If you’re wondering how to straighten your hair without heat, here are seven tips to try:

Change Your Shampoo And Conditioner

Shampoo change is the first step to make your hair straighter. Photo: Kristina Kuptsevich/Shutterstock

To get straighter hair, you have to start with the basics. You’ll want a shampoo and leave-in conditioner that will nourish and hydrate without weighing your hair down. Plus, if you use a product that doesn’t give you the nourishment your scalp needs, your hair can easily become dry, brittle, and frizzy — making it all the harder to stay straight.

Wrap-dry

This method involves pulling your hair straight while wet, pinning it into place, then letting your hair air dry for a smooth look. It’s not the quickest option but it does prevent your hair from getting damaged by heat.

Start with clean, damp hair. It’s also best to apply a smoothing serum or cream first to help tame any frizzy hairs. Divide your hair into sections using clips to make it easier to wrap one section at a time. Use a paddle brush to wrap your hair tightly around your head in one direction down to the nape of your neck, then hold it in place with long bobby pins. You can also check out tutorials on YouTube on different wrap-dry techniques.

Wet-set

With a wet-set, you can set your hair straight using large velcro or silicon rollers after your hair is towel-dried. If you have thin or fine hair, opt for smaller rollers, and if you’ve got thick and curly hair, large rollers are best. You can even add a medium-hold mousse to your wet hair before setting it in place, or a hair shield product with water-wicking abilities.

Section your hair into four equal parts and use a fine-tooth comb to straighten your hair. Then, wrap a one to two-inch section of your hair around the roller, starting at the end and rolling up toward the scalp. Secure your hair in place with bobby pins, making sure to pin it on the underside of your hair to avoid any visible creases.

Once it’s all wrapped up, you can mist on a setting lotion or hair spray. From there, it’s just waiting for it to dry, or wet-setting it before bed and wrapping a silk scarf around the curls so they don’t get frizzy while you sleep.

Once it’s all dry, brush it out and you’ll have smooth and straight locks ready to go.

Apply Smoothing Products

If you want to avoid heat, a smoothing product like straighten serum, cream, or mousse is going to be your best friend. They coat your hair shaft with a straightening agent, helping to smooth out kinks or waves to create a sleek and straight look.

Look for one specifically designed for your hair type, such as a lightweight formula for thin or fine hair so it won’t get weighed down. If you have thick or coarse hair, you’re going to need a heavier formula that will penetrate your hair strands to provide long-lasting straightening benefits.

After you’ve towel-dried your hair, start applying the product from the roots and work your way down to the ends. Use a wide toothcomb to distribute it evenly throughout your hair. You can also use a large round brush to pull your hair straight while you blow dry it with cool air if your hair is more unruly.

Blow Dry With Cool Air

If you’ve been wondering how to straighten hair without heat in 5 minutes or less, a blow dryer in a cool setting is your best bet.

First, use a product for your hair type that keeps frizz away then put your dryer on the coolest temperature. Then, section it and get a large round brush to pull your hair straight as you dry it. It might take a little longer than the heat setting would, but your hair will thank you for it.

Try Essential Oils

Essential oils are a great all-natural way to straighten your hair without heat. The oils help to nourish your scalp, allowing for better hair growth and avoiding the need for hair medication. And since dry, brittle hair is more prone to breakage, moisturizing and conditioning with strengthening oils can help keep it strong to avoid breakage and frizz. The oils can also help to seal the cuticle of your hair, preventing moisture from penetrating the hair shaft and causing frizz.

It can be as simple as adding a few drops of rosemary essential oil, for example, to your favorite conditioner. But you can also make your own DIY hair product with essential and carrier oils, like coconut or argan oil with rosemary or lavender essential oil.

Rosemary oil is well-researched[1] and known for its hair-strengthening effects.

After your hair is washed and towel-dried, add a few drops of your DIY product to your ends to prevent frizz. Just be sure to only add a bit to the ends since it can look greasy with too much.

Use A Natural Straightening Mask

You can create your own all-natural mask to straighten your hair using ingredients like coconut milk, bananas, and honey. You can switch up the ingredients depending on your hair type and preferences. Here’s an example recipe for lightweight hair:

Coconut Milk And Lemon Mask

Ingredients:

½ cup coconut milk.

Juice of one lemon.

2 tablespoons honey.

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Apply the mask to your hair, focusing on the ends and any particularly frizzy areas. Leave it in for at least 30 minutes. Rinse the mask out using cool water, and dry or style it as usual.

The moisturizing ingredients of coconut milk and honey with the natural straightening properties of lemon juice can make your hair naturally smoother and easier to manage. So if you want your natural hair straight, a mask might help you avoid products and blow-drying.

You can try this method about once a week, but no more than that since you don’t want to over-condition your hair. If your hair feels heavy or greasy after the mask, it’s a sign that you shouldn’t use it as often as other methods.

How To Make Your Hair Straight Without Heat: Tips For Different Types Of Hair

The results depend on your hair’s natural texture and curl pattern. Photo: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

Most hair types can be straightened without heat. But, the results of different straightening hair methods are going to be different for everyone. It all depends on your hair’s natural texture and curl pattern. Here’s a breakdown of how different hair types can be straightened without heat:

Straight hair — combing it when wet with a few smoothing products should do the trick.

Wavy hair — applying smoothing serums or creams when it’s wet and then combing it can help it dry straight. A hair wrap or scarf towel might also help dry it straight.

Curly hair — a natural straightening mask and wrap-drying or wet-setting with products will help.

While it might be more challenging for certain hair types to straighten without a flat iron or hair dryer, you can still get that sleek look without damaging your hair. It’s all about experimenting to find the right products and techniques that work for you.

Conclusion

Straightening your hair without heat isn’t only possible, but it’s the best way to get that sleek and stylish look without damaging your hair. Whether you have naturally straight, wavy, or curly hair, so many techniques and products can work. It only takes a bit of experimenting to find which one is best for your hair type and strength.

If your hair is decently straight or a bit wavy, changing up your shampoo and conditioner while using straightening products to brush it out might be all you need. A wrap dry can also be super effective if you have a lot of frizzy or unruly spots.

As for how to straighten curly hair without heat, the wet set is probably best, along with a cold blow-dry with straightening serums and creams.

Finally, everyone can benefit from some essential oils and DIY straightening masks. A treatment mask about once a week can do wonders to nourish your hair, helping to let it grow more strongly, avoid damage, and straighten natural hair. You can even add a few drops of lavender or rosemary oil to your current products for an added strengthening and nourishing touch. Overall, avoiding heat styling tools is going to help your hair avoid brittleness and breakage, making it stronger and easier to manage without any expensive hair device. So remember that it might take some time to see your hair growing stronger than before, but taking the time to treat it naturally will be worth it in the long run.