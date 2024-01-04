Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Marula Oil For Hair: Benefits, Uses & Safety In 2024

Jennifer Olejarz

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

marula oil for hair
Marula oil is rich in antioxidants and moisturizing fatty acids. Photo: Maosen Ou/Shutterstock

Do you know how awesome it feels to have a great hair day? Imagine having that feeling every day  — because marula oil might help you do that! 

Marula oil for hair is trending thanks to its unique nutrition content that keeps your scalp and hair moisturized and nourished. 

So, are you ready to find out more about this exclusive product from the heart of Southern Africa? Read on to learn how exactly marula oil can benefit your hair, how to use it, and which brands are best.

Benefits Of Marula Oil On Hair

  1. Moisturizes and nourishes hair
  2. Protects hair from damage
  3. Treats scalp issues
  4. Great for all hair types

Marula Oil Benefits For Hair

With its abundance of oleic acid and ability to absorb quickly and deeply into the skin, marula oil offers many benefits for your hair health. 

Moisturizes And Nourishes Hair

Moisturizes And Nourishes Hair
Using marula oil helps moisturize and nourish your hair. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

This is a deeply moisturizing and nourishing oil thanks to its rich fatty acid composition. It can hydrate and replenish dry, brittle hair because it easily penetrates the hair shaft. It seals in moisture while simultaneously preventing moisture loss. That means you get softer, smoother, and more manageable hair. 

Protects Hair From Damage

Marula oil has powerful antioxidants that protect skin and hair from damage caused by free radicals and environmental stressors. It’s rich in vitamin E, or tocopherol,[1] which can neutralize harmful molecules that work to break down the proteins in the hair. This reduces the risk of breakage, frizz, and hair full of split ends. 

Treats Scalp Issues

Marula oil’s anti-inflammatory properties can benefit your skin and your hair. Applying it to the scalp can soothe irritation while reducing itching, redness, and inflammation. Its ability to penetrate the skin quickly helps to keep it moisturized and alleviates dry scalp problems. It also creates a better environment that promotes hair growth since more moisture and nutrients are being provided to the scalp and hair cuticles. 

Great For All Hair Types

Great For All Hair Types
Marula oil is a great product for all hair types. Photo: EJ Nickerson/Shutterstock

One of marula oil’s most unique characteristics is just how lightweight it is. You don’t have to worry if you have fine and thin hair, this oil’s got you covered for every haircare need without that greasy look. 

It even helps to balance your scalp and hair’s natural oils, which means you get added hydration without excess oiliness. 

What Is Marula Oil?

Marula oil comes from the seeds of the Marula fruit tree. It’s native to southern Africa and is just gaining popularity worldwide thanks to its rich nutritional composition and benefits for hair and skin. It’s related to the mango, cashew, and pistachio trees — and those are some of the most nutrient-dense fruits and nuts available. 

Like many natural oils, it also has an abundance of essential fatty acids,[2] antioxidants, and vitamins. But what makes this African oil unique is its high amount of oleic acid or omega-9 fatty acid. This fatty acid makes it extremely stable, so it won’t go rancid quickly. With its stability and high amount of antioxidants, it can strengthen the skin barrier function and prevent your skin from losing water. That means your skin doesn’t go dry and flaky as quickly as it normally would. 

Finally, it uses the cold-pressed method to extract the oil from the seeds, preserving its nutritional components best.

Is Marula Oil Good For Hair?

Yes, marula oil is great for hair health. 

Its unique blend of essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins makes it a potent hair care product great for regular use. 

Marula oil works best to moisturize and nourish the scalp and hair. With its ability to penetrate the hair shaft and skin easily, it works to prevent dry hair, boost nutrition availability, soothe scalp issues, and heal damaged hair.

How To Use Marula Oil For Haircare

There are a few ways to use marula oil for healthy hair. But first, look out for high-quality pure marula oil products for hair. Many are sustainably sourced and produced in Southern Africa — these are high-quality oils and a socially responsible choice that promotes ethical and eco-friendly practices. 

Pre-Shampoo Treatment

Using marula oil as a pre-shampoo treatment allows for deep nourishment and hydration of the hair before cleansing. 

Start by applying a few drops of marula oil to the scalp and hair, massaging it gently to ensure even distribution. Leave it on for about 15-30 minutes, or even overnight, for a more intense treatment that allows the oil to penetrate deeply and moisturize the hair strands.  

Leave-In Conditioner

A leave-in conditioner with marula oil can provide ongoing hydration and protection throughout the day. 

After washing and conditioning your hair, towel dry it until it’s damp but not dripping wet. Take a few drops of marula oil in your palms, rub them together, and then spread the oil evenly through the lengths and ends of your hair. This will help seal moisture, tame frizz, and give a smooth and shiny finish. You can leave the oil in without rinsing and style your hair as desired.

Hair Mask

Marula oil isn’t usually used as a hair mask as with other oils, like coconut or argan oil. That’s because it’s super lightweight — but that doesn’t mean you can’t add it as an ingredient to a nourishing night mask. 

Mix 2 tablespoons of marula oil with one ripe, mashed avocado, a tablespoon of honey, and another tablespoon of plain yogurt. Apply it to damp, wet hair, working from your roots to your ends. Make sure to massage it into your scalp and throughout all your strands. 

Then, cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it on for at least 30 minutes to an hour. After, rinse your hair, then shampoo and condition as usual. Your hair should feel soft, silky, and easy to manage after this nourishing mask. 

Styling To Tame Frizz

You can use marula oil as a styling product to tame frizz and add shine to your dry hair. 

After blow-drying or heat styling, warm a small amount of marula oil between your palms. Gently apply it to the ends of your hair, where the frizz and breakage usually are. 

Ensure not to put the oil close to the roots since that will weigh down your hair. Applying it just to the ends will control flyaways and give that a glossy finish without the greasy look.

Marula Oil Side Effects & Safety

Marula oil is considered safe for most people,[2] including those with sensitive skin. Of course, you should always put a small amount on a skin patch to test it before applying it in larger amounts, especially if you have sensitive skin. 

You might be allergic or sensitive if you notice any redness, spots, or rashes. In that case, stop using the oil and contact a certified dermatologist. 

Conclusion

So, is marula oil good for hair and worth giving a try? Yes! 

Its high fatty acid and antioxidant content moisturizes your hair deeply and provides nutrients to your scalp to promote healthy hair. It even protects your hair from damage, soothes scalp issues, and tames frizz. Overall, all-natural marula oil for hair growth and strength is one of the best options for your hair. 

And unlike other oils, it has a lightweight texture — so it works well for every hair type. 

You can use it as a pre-shampoo treatment, or leave-in conditioner, or add some to your ends to tame any flyaways and frizz. 

In the end, if you use marula oil every week, you’ll likely notice more shine and strength within a few weeks or months — it all depends on your hair type and how regularly you add it to your haircare routine. 

Finally, make sure to buy skin and hair marula oil products that are sustainably sourced to promote ethical working conditions in Southern Africa, where it is made.

+ 2 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Nih.gov. (2020). Office of Dietary Supplements – Vitamin E. [online] Available at: https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminE-HealthProfessional/.
  2. Baatile Komane, Ilze Vermaak, Summers, B. and Viljoen, A. (2015). Safety and efficacy of Sclerocarya birrea (A.Rich.) Hochst (Marula) oil: A clinical perspective. Journal of Ethnopharmacology, [online] 176, pp.327–335. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jep.2015.10.037.
Jennifer Olejarz

Written by:

Jennifer Olejarz, Nutritionist & Health Coach

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Jennifer Olejarz is a Certified Nutritionist and Health Counselor specializing in binge and emotional eating, stress management, and mental health. She has almost a decade's worth of experience in the health and wellness field writing health articles, guides, and books, along with creating health and nutrition courses. She works one-to-one with private clients to build healthier lifestyle habits and end the lifelong battle of food guilt and diet frustrations. She has degrees in both Psychology and Nutrition from Western University, Canada.

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement