The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing. It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Leaky gut syndrome got you down? Adequate gut health support is one of the most important aspects of a holistically happy lifestyle.

Aloe vera is famous when it comes to healing burns. The health benefits of aloe vera go far beyond topical aloe vera administration, however. Aloe vera products can be used for everything from healing leaky gut syndrome to improving joint health to skin regeneration and rejuvenation.

Why try aloe? There are so many reasons. Your immune system will thank you.

Aloe Vera For Gut Health Aloe Barbadensis Miller is a common variety of aloe vera, known for its gel-rich leaves.

Aloe vera promotes gut health by soothing the digestive tract, benefiting those with inflammatory bowel disease, and ulcerative colitis, and acting as a gentle, effective natural laxative.

Aloe vera is safe for most, but pregnant women, aloe-allergic individuals, and diabetics should use it cautiously. Possible side effects include skin irritation, cramps, and diarrhea.

Aloe Vera For Digestion: How It Promotes Gut Health?

Aloe vera is a great prebiotic, feeding the healthy bacteria in the intestinal tract. <span>Photo: NIKCOA/Shutterstock</span>

Featured Partner Low-Calorie Non-GMO Vegan-friendly Get Blown Away By Expert-Crafted Formula Learn More About Colon Broom – one of the quality supplements promoting regular bowel movements, alleviates bloating, and supports healthy cholesterol levels. Check Price

Digestive System

Aloe for digestion? Your gut lining stands to benefit greatly. The digestive tract, susceptible to many types of inflammatory bowel disease, can be settled by ingesting the compounds that aloe vera contains. It’s also a great prebiotic, feeding the healthy bacteria in the intestinal tract so that they flourish.

Ulcerative Colitis

The delicate mucous membranes of the digestive system have been shown to respond well to aloe vera juice.[1] Those suffering from irritable bowel syndrome and leaky gut may experience a similarly beneficial effect.

Laxative

Aloe vera latex is a powerful stimulant laxative. Phenolphthalein is the active ingredient responsible for this laxative effect. Compared to similar over-the-counter remedies, you may find that this natural approach is easier on your system and will leave you less prone to dehydration.

Whether you would like to boost your immune function or mitigate the effects of leaky gut or other inflammatory disorders, adding aloe vera juice to your diet is one cure-all that you can rely on fearlessly.

What Is Aloe Barbadensis Miller?

Aloe vera extracts have been used by human beings since time immemorial. The ancient Egyptians, Greek royalty, and healers in India,[2] China, and Japan have been using aloe vera medicinally for over two thousand years[3] as a purgative and skin protectant. Its name is Arabic and Latin in origin; “aloe” means “shining bitter substance”, while “vera” simply means “true”.

There are over four hundred different cultivars of aloe vera, but the Barbadensis miller variety is the aloe species that most will recognize as the most common genus. Aloe can be identified by its tough, scalloped fronds and cactus-like appearance. Each meaty appendage can be sliced down, revealing the gelatinous, amino acid-rich substance inside. The whole aloe vera leaf produces juice, the desired extract so valued by those of the past.

Aloe is extremely easy to grow outside in temperate regions. It can also be grown indoors with enough time, love, and care; to harvest it, simply pull off one of its leaves, slice it lengthwise, and scrape the aloe gel out with a spoon.

What Can Aloe Vera Gel Be Used For?

Aloe vera juice and aloe latex can be used to treat a myriad of problems. As with any homeopathic remedy, however, your results may vary. At any rate, it’s certainly worth noting that clinical and anecdotal evidence in favor of aloe treatment is abundant and very convincing.

Beauty

Far from a mere placebo cream, the aloe vera plant is known for its many anti-aging properties, in traditional Indian medicine especially. Aloe vera juice is moisturizing and highly nourishing for all types of skin.

Skin Diseases

Skin conditions, fungal diseases, and surgical wounds can be treated with aloe products to prevent infection and hasten the healing process.

Wound-Healing Management

Thermal and radiation burns, including sunburn, can be relieved with gel from aloe vera leaf; insect bites can also be soothed and made less itchy with the help of aloe.

Chronic Psoriasis

Aloe keeps the skin hydrated and may help lessen the severity of the symptoms of psoriasis.

What’s In Aloe Vera Juice?

Aloe juice contains healthy acids and vitamins. Photo: Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock

Laden with several incredibly beneficial compounds, aloe juice contains all of the following:

Amino Acids : 20 of the 22 essential amino acids are represented in aloe vera extract. Other fatty acids found here include cholesterol, campesterol, β-sitosterol, and lupeol.

: 20 of the 22 essential amino acids are represented in aloe vera extract. Other fatty acids found here include cholesterol, campesterol, β-sitosterol, and lupeol. Salicylic Acids : This is the same substance that makes your favorite face wash feel so effective, thorough, and cleansing.

: This is the same substance that makes your favorite face wash feel so effective, thorough, and cleansing. Folic Acid : This antioxidant is said to help prevent heart disease and even some forms of cancer.

: This antioxidant is said to help prevent heart disease and even some forms of cancer. Vitamin C : This vitamin is essential to the skin’s healing process. Aloe also contains many other antioxidant vitamins, all of which support skin health and a clear complexion. This cocktail of vitamins all work together to improve immune function and cognitive ability.

: This vitamin is essential to the skin’s healing process. Aloe also contains many other antioxidant vitamins, all of which support skin health and a clear complexion. This cocktail of vitamins all work together to improve immune function and cognitive ability. Minerals : Aloe vera provides many minerals necessary for optimal health throughout the body – zinc, selenium, potassium, calcium, and more are all found abundantly in aloe vera products. Zinc, especially, has been shown to improve the condition [4] of those who hope to use aloe vera juice to manage the leaky gut syndrome.

: Aloe vera provides many minerals necessary for optimal health throughout the body – zinc, selenium, potassium, calcium, and more are all found abundantly in aloe vera products. Zinc, especially, has been shown to improve the condition of those who hope to use aloe vera juice to manage the leaky gut syndrome. Enzymes : Much of aloe’s anti-inflammatory talent can be attributed to the enzymes found naturally in aloe pulp.

: Much of aloe’s anti-inflammatory talent can be attributed to the enzymes found naturally in aloe pulp. Hormones: The hormones in aloe vera facilitate the treatment of wounds and burns. Wounds treated with aloe tend to heal themselves more quickly than those that go without.

Aloe Vera Side Effects

Drinking aloe vera juice or using aloe topically will not expose you to any major risk factors unless you’re pregnant, breastfeeding, or allergic to aloe vera juice to begin with. Those who should reconsider aloe include:

Pregnancy

If you‘re pregnant or breastfeeding, we recommend that you avoid aloe vera juice and aloe latex under all circumstances. Aloe stimulates contractions of the uterine lining, which may complicate your pregnancy.

Allergic Reactions

A dangerous immune response to aloe vera is uncommon but not unheard of. If you’re allergic to aloe vera, you may experience stinging, swelling, hives, and irritation at the site of application. If you’re feeling wary, test the aloe on a very small section of your skin first and discontinue your use immediately if any of these symptoms present themselves.

Diabetics

As mentioned previously, aloe vera juice can also be used to manage your blood sugar. If this effect is left unchecked, you may experience complications related to any drugs that you might be taking to regulate your serum triglyceride concentrations,[5] including your insulin. Aloe may also actually increase the absorption rate of certain types of steroid cream, paradoxically decreasing their effectiveness and potentially robbing your body of potassium in the process.

Aside from these scenarios, there is little to concern yourself with here. Those taking aloe vera juice orally may experience cramps and, rarely, diarrhea, but that should be the extent of it. These symptoms should subside when you stop taking aloe therapeutically. If they do not, reach out to your physician to get to the bottom of the matter.

Compared to traditional commercial drug therapy, the side effects of aloe vera are usually minimal and will likely be negligible for most people. The benefits of aloe vera on the skin, the digestive system, and the immune system far outweigh any possible risk of complication.