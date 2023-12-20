The articles contain evidence-based references from approved scientific sites. The numbers* in parentheses (*1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to our reputable sources.

Following a gluten-free diet is very popular. Some people follow a strict gluten-free diet due to celiac disease or severe gluten intolerance, while some prefer it as a nutrition habit. However, determining which foods are gluten-free can be tricky.

Popular staple foods in many diets are potatoes and sweet potatoes. These starchy vegetables are so well-loved in North America that there’s even a potato diet. But are sweet potatoes gluten-free, or do they have to be avoided? Keep reading to find out the facts.

Are Sweet Potatoes Gluten Free? Yes, sweet potatoes are gluten-free. However, some potato dishes may have ingredients that contain gluten.

Do Sweet Potatoes Have Gluten?

No, sweet potatoes do not have gluten. Gluten-free sweet potatoes are grown naturally. In fact, all types of plain potatoes are naturally gluten-free.

What Is Gluten?

Gluten[1] is a protein that individuals with celiac disease cannot consume due to it triggering an immune response and damaging the intestinal tract.

Gluten intolerance can also exist. Some individuals with a gluten intolerance cannot tolerate any gluten, whereas others can tolerate some in moderate amounts. When those people eat gluten, they are likely to experience bloating, discomfort, and even abdominal pain.

Gluten is found naturally in grains such as wheat, barley, and rye. To avoid consuming gluten, you must avoid all foods containing these gluten-containing grains. Oats are also highly debated. Actually, it is a gluten-free grain, but the risk of cross-contamination[2] is very high in oats during the production stage. Therefore, gluten-free oats are specifically labeled when manufacturers ensure that their oat product is free from gluten.

While some people must avoid gluten due to celiac disease or having a gluten intolerance, some people prefer to follow a gluten-free diet plan because of personal health preferences. However, there is no evidence that consuming gluten is unhealthy if you don’t have a sensitivity to gluten or celiac disease.

A healthy diet that helps with weight maintenance or weight loss entails consuming a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Sweet potatoes and gluten-containing foods can definitely be a part of any healthy diet.

If you are looking to build muscle, protein is an important nutrient to consume adequate amounts of. Gluten-free protein powders and meal replacement bars are available options as well. However, it is beneficial to ask your doctor and registered dietitian before consuming these products to ensure to cover your daily nutritional needs.

Gluten-Free Labeling

If you do need to avoid gluten, it is essential to always read food and nutrition labels.

In the United States, food and beverage products labeled as gluten-free are regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration[3] and must be certified. Certified gluten-free food and beverage products contain less than 20 parts per million of gluten. Any traces of gluten smaller than that cannot be detected.

However, it is not mandatory for the food industry to label a product as gluten-free. This means many naturally gluten-free products — such as sweet potatoes — will not be labeled as certified gluten-free.

For any packaged or processed foods or beverages, the best way to make sure there is no gluten is to read the ingredients list for any gluten ingredients. Key ingredients to look out for are wheat, wheat starch, barley, rye, or any ingredients derived from these gluten-containing grains.

Sometimes, even reading the ingredients list does not provide enough clarity. If you are ever unsure whether a product does or does not have gluten, try contacting the food manufacturer, or avoid the product entirely.

If you aren’t used to reading ingredient lists and food labels, it can be overwhelming to start a gluten-free diet. If you are interested in eating gluten-free, but not sure if it’s right for you, there are many gluten-free meal delivery services you can try out.

This could allow you to see how you feel about eating a gluten-free diet — without having to buy tons of new groceries before you are ready to commit.

When Sweet Potatoes Aren’t Gluten-Free

The only way sweet potatoes could contain gluten would be if there was gluten cross-contamination with gluten-containing foods or the addition of gluten-containing ingredients.

Fortunately, there are many gluten-free potato recipes. This means if you are following a gluten-free diet, you can still enjoy mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, sweet potato chips, and many more potato dishes.

Health Benefits Of Sweet Potatoes

Although starchy vegetables often get a bad reputation for being high in carbohydrates, sweet potatoes are one of the healthiest vegetables. It is a nutrient-dense[4] vegetable high in many vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A. It is also high in complex carbohydrates.

Weight Loss

White sweet potato extract was found to have weight loss[5] potential in 2019. A research study found that those who ate 132 grams of white sweet potato extract daily over eight weeks lost weight.

In 2022, another research study found sweet potato extract had an anti-obesity[6] influence on obese mice. The authors of the study concluded sweet potato extract has the potential to assist with weight control.

Weight control is very complex and is influenced by many factors. The main reason can be that sweet potatoes may increase satiety, which helps reduce general food and calorie consumption. The key to weight loss is to consume a healthy diet, which sweet potatoes can be a part of.

Diabetes Management

A 2023 research review found sweet potatoes have anti-diabetic[7] potential. This is because sweet potatoes are rich in a variety of plant-based polyphenols and antioxidants — all of which might help improve metabolism and blood sugar balance.

A 2021 research review found a high dose of vitamin A, vitamin E, and zinc may improve blood sugar control[8] in adults with type 2 diabetes. While this study provided vitamin A via supplementation rather than foods, foods high in vitamin A — such as sweet potatoes — might also have anti-diabetic potential. Future research is needed.

Eye Health

In 2022, a research review concluded normal levels of vitamin A are essential for good eye health.[9] Eating foods rich in vitamin A or carotenoids — the plant-based precursor for vitamin A — is important to ensure you are getting enough of this important vitamin for healthy eyes and vision.

Heart Health

Consuming foods rich in plant-based antioxidants called anthocyanins[10] is associated with health-promoting effects. The study researchers concluded that there is potential for anthocyanins to slow down cardiovascular aging and prevent heart disorders.

Eating a diet rich in fruit and vegetables is good for your health overall. Sweet potatoes add many important nutrients to your diet, which leads to positive health outcomes.

Tips For Keeping Your Sweet Potato Dish Gluten-Free

The best way to keep your sweet potato dish gluten-free is to only use ingredients that do not contain gluten. Making your own sweet potato fries at home guarantees them to be gluten-free, and many common potato recipes contain no gluten at all.

Where it may get tricky is if you purchase pre-prepared sweet potatoes. For example, store-bought frozen french fries might be coated in gluten-containing ingredients such as wheat flour.

This brings us back to the importance of always reading food labels and ingredient lists. Keep one eye open while eating potato dishes at restaurants and warn the staff about your gluten-free preference.

Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Alternatives

While all sweet potatoes naturally do not contain gluten, if you are tired of sweet potatoes, there are many gluten-free alternative side dishes you can try out, such as:

Fried baby potatoes.

Red russet baked potato.

Basmati rice.

Quinoa.

Halloumi fries.

Gluten-free cornbread muffins.

Gluten-free naan bread.

Cauliflower gratin.

Summary

Sweet potatoes are a healthy food and completely gluten-free, so they are safe to eat on a gluten-free diet. However, be wary of dishes made with sweet potatoes, as they might contain gluten ingredients such as wheat flour.

Plain vegetables like sweet potatoes are unlikely to be labeled gluten-free although they are. However, packaged and pre-prepared potato dishes will probably be labeled as gluten-free if they don’t contain ingredients derived from gluten-containing grains.

Frequently Asked Questions Can you eat sweet potatoes on a gluten-free diet? Yes, sweet potatoes are gluten-free, so you can eat them on a gluten-free diet.

Do sweet potato fries have gluten in them? It depends. Sweet potato fries made at home without any gluten-containing ingredients do not have gluten in them. If you are purchasing pre-prepared fries, there may have been ingredients added that contain gluten. Are mashed sweet potatoes gluten-free? It depends. Mashed sweet potatoes made at home without any gluten-containing ingredients do not have gluten in them. If you are eating out, there may have been ingredients added that contain gluten. Is sweet potato casserole gluten-free? It depends. Sweet potato casserole is gluten-free if made without gluten-containing ingredients. Some typical ingredients in casserole dishes may contain gluten, so be cautious and make sure you know what ingredients were used.