Carnivore Diet Meal Plan: Food List & Beginner’s Guide In 2024

Of the many weight loss diets, is the carnivore diet effective?

Here we highlight what a carnivore diet meal plan entails and how to add it to your new menu. This comprehensive guide will teach you about adopting a carnivorous lifestyle and reaping its benefits.

If you want to lose weight and improve body composition, keep reading to discover this high-protein diet‘s incredible potential!

Sample Carnivore Diet Meal Plan

Day 1: Steak And Egg Delight (approx. 1,751 calories)

Enjoy the rich, savory flavors of ribeye steak and eggs cooked in nourishing tallow. This high-protein breakfast provides sustained energy and essential nutrients for a strong start to your carnivore journey. Lunch features grilled chicken and bacon, providing protein and healthy fats, while dinner offers salmon and liver pâté for a nutrient-packed meal to support overall health.

Breakfast Ribeye steak cooked in tallow Eight ounces Eggs cooked in tallow Two large eggs

Lunch Grilled shredded chicken Six ounces Bacon Four slices

Dinner Pan-seared salmon with butter Six ounces Liver pâté Two ounces

Day 2: Variety Of Meat Medley (approx. 1,965 calories)

Day two emphasizes the power of protein. Scrambled eggs with ground beef make a hearty and satisfying breakfast, and lamb chops for lunch provide a protein punch. Dinner includes roast duck with crispy skin and bone marrow, giving you an abundance of nutrients and essential fats for energy.

Breakfast Ground beef cooked in beef fat Six ounces Scrambled eggs Two large eggs

Lunch Lamb chops Eight ounces Bone broth One cup

Dinner Roast duck with crispy skin Eight ounces Bone marrow Two ounces

Day 3: Pork And Organ Feast (approx. 1,560 calories)

Variety and vitality are key on day three. Pork belly strips and fried eggs offer a delicious and filling morning meal. Beef liver and sautéed onions at lunch provide a nutrient boost, and grilled shrimp with butter and beef bone broth for dinner ensures you get essential nutrients for overall well-being.

Breakfast Pork belly strips Six ounces Fried eggs Two large eggs

Lunch Beef liver with sautéed onions Six ounces

Dinner Grilled shrimp with melted butter Eight ounces Beef bone broth One cup

Day 4: Bison And Beef Bonanza (approx. 1,985 calories)

Day four celebrates bison, a lean and flavorful meat choice. Bison steak with eggs for breakfast provides an excellent source of protein, while braised grass-fed beef short ribs with chicken wings offer a satisfying lunch. Oven-roasted turkey leg with homemade bone broth for dinner keeps you nourished and satisfied.

Breakfast Bison steak Eight ounces Sunny-side-up eggs Two large eggs

Lunch Braised grass-fed beef short ribs Eight ounces Beef tallow-fried chicken wings Six wings

Dinner Oven-roasted turkey leg Eight ounces Homemade bone broth One cup

Day 5: Sausage And Pork Palate (approx. 1,990 calories)

Sausage patties and scrambled eggs cooked in lard make for a delicious and indulgent breakfast. Lunch features pork chops and bacon-wrapped asparagus, delivering a satisfying combination of protein and fats. Grilled sardines with lemon butter sauce and beef heart in the evening provide omega-3s and nutrients for optimal health.

Breakfast Sausage patties cooked in lard Six ounces Scrambled eggs cooked in lard Two large eggs

Lunch Pork chops Eight ounces Bacon-wrapped asparagus Five spears

Dinner Grilled sardines with lemon butter sauce Six ounces Beef heart Four ounces

Day 6: Game Meat Galore (approx. 1,960 calories)

Day six is all about venison, a lean and protein-rich meat. Venison steak with fried eggs in the morning sets the tone. Ground beef burger patties and bone broth at lunch ensure you stay satisfied, and pan-seared chicken livers with caramelized onions at dinner offer a flavorful and nutritious meal.

Breakfast Venison steak Eight ounces Fried eggs Two large eggs

Lunch Ground beef burger patties Two patties Bone broth One cup

Dinner Pan-seared chicken livers with caramelized onions Eight ounces

Day 7: Lamb And Poultry Extravaganza (approx. 2,370 calories)

he final day features the luxury of duck confit with sunny-side-up quail eggs for breakfast. Ribeye steak with crispy pork rinds at lunch provides a satisfying combination of flavors and textures. In the evening, grilled lamb skewers with bone marrow add a delicious and nutrient-rich touch to your carnivore journey.

Breakfast Duck confit Eight ounces Sunny-side-up quail eggs Four eggs

Lunch Ribeye steak Eight ounces Crispy pork rinds One ounce

Dinner Grilled lamb skewers Eight ounces Bone marrow Two ounces

With this carnivore diet menu, you can rotate the meals, and it’s unlikely that you will need protein powder as this diet is very high in protein. Because of the reduction of certain vital minerals, you should consider supplementing. Magnesium supplements are highly recommended since red meat lacks[1] nutrients. You may also twerk the menu by adding fruits to create a carnivore diet with a fruit meal plan.

It’s always recommended to consult with a registered dietitian before starting any new elimination diet, particularly with carnivore diet meal plans with such a high protein intake.

What Is The Carnivore Diet?

The carnivore diet is all about exclusively consuming various animal products. Photo: Tatjana Baibakova/Shutterstock

A carnivore diet focuses exclusively on animal-based foods. It involves consuming only animal products, including meat, poultry, organ meats, and animal fats. This diet excludes plant-based foods and processed items. It prioritizes high protein and healthy fat intake while minimizing carbohydrate intake.

Advocates of the carnivore diet claim that it can lead to significant weight loss, improved body composition, and enhanced overall health. By eliminating potentially problematic foods, such as grains, legumes, and processed sugars, this diet aims to optimize digestion, increase energy levels, and promote mental clarity.

Benefits Of The Carnivore Diet

Here are some benefits of a carnivore diet:

Weight Loss: The carnivore diet may promote weight loss [2] in some people with type 2 diabetes by reducing carbohydrate intake. This low-carb intake leads to decreased insulin levels and increased fat burning.

The carnivore diet may promote weight loss in some people with type 2 diabetes by reducing carbohydrate intake. This low-carb intake leads to decreased insulin levels and increased fat burning. Increased Satiety: Proteins and other animal foods are often more satiating [3] due to their high protein content. This reduces hunger and improves portion control.

Proteins and other animal foods are often more satiating due to their high protein content. This reduces hunger and improves portion control. Enhanced Mental Clarity: You may also notice improved mental clarity and focus after following the carnivore diet. This is likely due to the absence of potential brain fog-inducing foods like added sugars. Also, lacking meat could lead to anxiety and depression. [4]

You may also notice improved mental clarity and focus after following the carnivore diet. This is likely due to the absence of potential brain fog-inducing foods like added sugars. Also, lacking meat could lead to anxiety and depression. Reduced Inflammation: By eliminating processed foods [5] and the potential inflammatory triggers, the carnivore diet may help reduce inflammation in the body.

By eliminating processed foods and the potential inflammatory triggers, the carnivore diet may help reduce inflammation in the body. Allergen Elimination: The carnivorous diet helps avoid common allergens like gluten and full-fat dairy if avoiding lactose or casein.

Carnivore Diet Food List

Here is a carnivore diet food list you can enjoy while adhering to a carnivore diet plan.

Meat And Poultry

Choose from various types of meat, including beef, pork, lamb, and poultry, such as chicken and turkey. You may also add a few fatty cuts like ribeye or t-bone steak, bacon, and chicken thighs, as they provide ample protein[6] sources.

Satiety,[7] the satisfaction you experience after a meal, is important for weight loss[8] because it helps control hunger and prevents overeating. Studies show that eating more high-quality lean meats, such as grass-fed meat, may increase satiety and support weight loss.[9]

Organ Meats

Include nutrient-dense organ meats in your diet, such as the liver, heart, and kidneys. These powerhouse foods are rich in vitamins, minerals, and essential nutrients like vitamin B12,[10] bioavailable iron,[11] and zinc.

These vitamins are coenzymes supporting energy production,[12] immune function,[13] and cellular processes.[14] Iron is essential for oxygen transport[15] and energy production, while zinc aids immune function[16] and wound healing.[17] Minerals like calcium and magnesium are crucial for bone health,[18] nerve function,[19] and metabolism.[20]

Bone Broth

Bone broth is good for skin, joints, and cartilage. Photo: Ahanov Michael/Shutterstock

Sip on a nourishing bone broth from simmering animal bones. It’s packed with collagen and beneficial amino acids and might promote gut health and joint support.

Collagen[21] is a protein that provides structural support to connective tissues, improving skin, joints, and cartilage. Essential amino acids like glycine enhance sleep;[22] proline and hydroxyproline aid collagen production[23] in connective tissue formation and repair. Glutamine supports the gut[24] and immune system. These nutrients contribute to skin health, joint function, digestion, and well-being.

Studies suggest that collagen proteins can be a good source of glycine.[25] However, homemade bone broth is not a reliable source of collagen[26] or amino acids. So don’t rely on it for all your collagen needs.

Animal Fats

Add animal fats like beef tallow, lard, and duck fat to your food. These healthy fats add incredible flavor to your meals. Some animal fats, such as tallow, can provide fatty acids, including omega-3 and omega-6,[27] important for brain function[28] and overall human health.

Please note that concentrated animal fats are high in saturated fat[29] and should be consumed in moderation.

Dairy And Eggs

While some carnivore dieters avoid dairy, others include high-fat low-lactose dairy products like butter and cheese. Eggs are a rich source of high-quality protein supporting muscle growth.[30] Dairy products[31] contain calcium, vitamin D, and protein, contributing to strong bones, healthy teeth,[32] and optimal growth.

Seafood

You may also include seafood like fish, shrimp, and shellfish. These provide marine omega-3 fatty acids that are excellent for heart health,[33] brain function,[34] and reducing inflammation.[35]

What Foods To Avoid?

When following the carnivore diet meal plan for weight loss, the central focus is to eat animal foods. Second, you eliminate plant-based products and follow an almost zero-carb diet – similar to a keto diet. Here are some key food categories to avoid:

Plant-Based Foods

Eliminate all fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, and other plant-based foods from your diet. This includes avoiding bananas, broccoli, rice, lentils, and beans.

Also, eliminate all grains and cereals, including wheat, oats, barley, and rice. These contain high levels of carbohydrates and antinutrients that may disrupt digestion.

By eliminating most plant-based foods, the carnivore diet aims to promote ketosis.[36] Ketosis is a metabolic state where the body burns body fat for fuel instead of carbohydrates. It is achieved by following a high-fat, low-carb keto diet.

Processed Foods

Avoid processed foods such as chips, cookies, candies, and other packaged snacks. These typically contain additives, preservatives, and high levels of carbohydrates.

Sugars And Sweeteners

Avoid all sugars and sweeteners, including table sugar, honey, maple syrup, and artificial sweeteners. These can decrease insulin sensitivity[37] and hinder the metabolic state desired in the carnivore diet. When insulin sensitivity decreases, it elevates insulin levels, contributing to insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction.[38]

Beverages

Avoid sugary drinks, fruit juices, sodas, and alcohol. Stick to water, coffee, or tea without additives or sweeteners.

Highly Processed Meats

Limit highly processed meats like sausages, hot dogs, and deli meats for a strict carnivore diet meal plan. Opt for unprocessed, whole cuts of meat whenever possible.

What Are The Risks?

A carnivore meal plan may be a healthy diet, but are there any risks? As with most restrictive diets, there are some risks related to the all-meat diet. Here are the ones you should be aware of.

The Bottom Line

The carnivore diet offers potential health benefits such as weight loss, improved insulin sensitivity, and increased satiety. However, it is not without its risks.

Nutrient deficiencies, limited fiber intake, increased saturated fat intake, missing antioxidants, and altered gut microbiome are some concerns to consider. So it is crucial to approach this mostly-meat diet cautiously, ensuring proper nutrient balance and monitoring overall health. You may consider dietary weight loss supplements for the nutrients you are missing to complete a balanced diet.

You can customize the diet however you want, even seeking a strict carnivore diet meal plan online. All in all, the final say should be from a healthcare professional or registered dietitian. These experts help you navigate potential risks and meet individualized nutritional needs for carnivore diets. While some people find it okay to eat meat daily, you should still carefully evaluate its long-term sustainability and overall health implications.