Diet Soda & Diabetes 2023: Is Diet Soda Good For Diabetes?

Pete Martin

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

diet soda and diabetes
We discuss the risks of diet soda and diabetes. Photo: Kmpzzz//Shutterstock

As a person living with diabetes, paying close attention to what you consume is essential, especially when it involves sugar content. While diet sodas may seem healthier due to their low or zero-calorie content, you still need to consider the potential risks of artificial sweeteners.

Although diet sodas may serve a purpose as a short-term replacement for sugar, water is typically your ideal drink when managing diabetes. This article will help you make an informed choice about your beverage intake and how to manage your blood glucose levels if you consume soda or sugar-sweetened beverages daily.

Can Diabetics Drink Diet Soda?

More research is needed to fully understand the link between diet soda and diabetes. However, people with diabetes should be cautious about consuming diet sodas since they contain artificial sweeteners that can disrupt the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels and insulin response and trigger sugar cravings. Instead, healthier alternatives such as water, low-calorie flavored drinks, and teas and coffee without sweeteners are recommended.

Diet Soda And Diabetes

The risks associated with diet soda mean it cannot be a magic cure-all for people with diabetes. 

Diet soft drinks or no-calorie sweetener soda has long been marketed as a healthier alternative to regular soda, especially for people with diabetes who must watch their sugar intake.

However, studies have shown that diet soft drinks may increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This is because diet soda contains artificial sweeteners, such as aspartame and sucralose, which can disrupt the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels and insulin response.[1] In addition, the artificial sweeteners of diet soda can also trigger cravings for sugary foods — leading to overeating and weight gain, which are both risk factors for diabetes.

So, is diet soda bad for diabetes? More research is needed to fully understand the link between diet soda and diabetes. However, people with diabetes should be cautious about consuming these beverages. Instead, they might consider healthier alternatives such as water, unsweetened tea, or sparkling water with a splash of fruit juice. Small changes to one’s diet and lifestyle can significantly impact your diabetes management and overall health.

What Are Diet Sodas?

What Are Diet Sodas?
Diet sodas are a popular beverage choice. Photo: Kmpzzz//Shutterstock

Diet sodas are a popular beverage choice for those looking to reduce their sugar and calorie intake. Unlike sugar-sweetened beverages that are typically loaded with sugars and high in calories [2] diet soda is sweetened with artificial sweetener. By choosing diet soda, you can enjoy a refreshing drink without the added sugars that can negatively affect your blood glucose levels and overall health.

One of the primary features of artificially sweetened beverages is that they are typically calorie and carbohydrate-free. This makes them an attractive option for those with diabetes or those who want to lower their calorie intake for weight management reasons. Artificial sweeteners, such as aspartame, sucralose, and saccharin, are often used in these beverages to mimic the taste of sugar while providing minimal or no calories.

When considering if artificially sweetened beverages suit you, it’s essential to understand the potential health risks, your unique dietary needs, and the importance of moderation in consumption. Remember to consult a registered dietitian or healthcare professional certified in diabetes education for personalized advice on managing your blood sugar levels. 

Do Diet Sodas Raise Blood Sugar?

The answer to that question may surprise you. While diet sodas don’t directly impact your blood sugar[3] or A1C levels, you should still be cautious about other factors that may indirectly affect your blood sugar levels.

For example, researchers have found a significant link between diet soda consumption and the development of high blood sugar levels and belly fat,[4] two indicators of metabolic syndrome.[5] 

Additionally, a 2022 study highlighted the adverse effects[6] of numerous sweeteners on the gut microbiome, adversely affecting glucose tolerance over time. The worst offender in this study was sucralose, although saccharin, aspartame, and stevia affected the gut microbiome to some degree.

Still, while aspartame may be found in carbonated beverages that contain carbohydrate calories, far less is needed to achieve the desired sweetness.

It is always important to be mindful of your overall diet and lifestyle choices to manage your diabetes effectively. Here are a few tips to help you make better choices regarding diet soda and blood sugar management:

  • Opt for water, unsweetened tea, or black coffee when possible, as they will not impact your blood sugar levels.
  • Limit your overall consumption of artificially sweetened products, as some individuals may not be able to manage blood glucose levels effectively in response to these sweeteners.
  • Stay active and maintain a healthy weight to reduce the risk of developing conditions like metabolic syndrome.

Remember, you can make informed choices about your health and diet. 

Risks Of Drinking Diet Soda

Although consuming diet soda may seem like a better alternative to sugary beverages for managing blood glucose levels, it comes with its own risks. One major concern is that diet soda consumption correlates with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease,[7] although there is no evidence that it increases[8] blood pressure. These conditions can be particularly concerning for people with diabetes, who are already at a higher risk for heart problems.[9]

Diet soda consumption may also be linked to gain weight rather than loss. Even though the drinks are low in calories, research has shown they can stimulate your appetite.[10] This can lead to overeating and, ultimately, weight gain. This can be particularly problematic for people with diabetes, as maintaining a healthy weight or healthy diet is essential for managing the condition.

Alternative Diet Drinks For Diabetes

Alternative Diet Drinks For Diabetes
Some healthy drinks can be alternative diet soda. Photo: Okrasiuk/Shutterstock

As someone who struggles with sugar cravings and managing blood glucose levels, you may be searching for healthier alternatives to diet soda or drinks made with natural sweeteners. Thankfully, there are several options to choose from. Here are a few suggestions that taste great and provide essential nutrients to support your health.

Water Infused With Fruits Or Herbs

Staying hydrated is crucial for everyone, especially those living with diabetes. Infusing water with fruits or herbs adds flavor and enjoyment and has minimal impact on your blood sugar levels. Feel free to get creative by mixing different ingredients, such as lemon, cucumber, strawberry, or mint. The result is a refreshing, low-calorie drink or fruit juice can keep you hydrated throughout the day.

Unsweetened Iced Tea

Unsweetened iced tea is a refreshing beverage. Opt for herbal teas or green tea, which contain antioxidants that may benefit your overall health. Remember to avoid adding any sugars. If needed, you can lightly sweeten your iced tea with a natural, low-calorie sweetener like monk fruit.

Vegetable Juice

Vegetable juice is a nutrient-dense alternative to diet soda. Tomatoes, carrots, and leafy greens can be excellent choices for juicing. Just be mindful of portion sizes and remember to consume vegetable juice without any added sugars. 

Low-fat Milk Or Unsweetened Almond Milk

Low-fat milk or unsweetened fortified almond milk can be a nutritious alternative to diet soda. Plus, it can provide essential nutrients[11] such as calcium, protein, and vitamin D. Still, keep an eye on portion sizes, as milk does contain some natural sugars. 

Choosing alternative drinks or supplements low in carbohydrates and sugars can help you manage your diabetes effectively. Enjoy exploring these refreshing alternatives to diet soda and quench your thirst for a healthier lifestyle.

The Bottom Line

The impact of foods and beverages on blood sugar levels is vital to consider when managing diabetes. Although the evidence may be contradictory, research points to a connection between diet soda and blood sugar levels. If it contains artificial sweeteners, it might not be the best for blood sugar control as these have been linked to a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, body weight gain, and metabolic syndrome. 

Both regular and diet soda intakes have also been linked to increased risks of diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Therefore, it is recommended to opt for healthier alternatives such as water, low-calorie flavored drinks, and teas and coffee without sweeteners. Overall, prioritizing healthier beverage options can help you better manage your diabetes and overall health.

+ 11 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Mathur, K., Rajat Kumar Agrawal, Shailesh Nagpure and Deshpande, D. (2020). Effect of artificial sweeteners on insulin resistance among type-2 diabetes mellitus patients. Journal of family medicine and primary care, [online] 9(1), pp.69–69. doi:https://doi.org/10.4103/jfmpc.jfmpc_329_19.
  2. Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/174851/nutrients.
  3. Hollrah, D., Dawson, K., Kennedye, P. and Palmer, P. (2017). Question: In patients with type 2 diabetes, does diet soda consumption contribute to decline in blood sugar control? The Journal of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, [online] 110(4), pp.206–7. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5484596/.
  4. Fowler, S.P., Williams, K. and Hazuda, H.P. (2015). Diet Soda Intake Is Associated with Long-Term Increases in Waist Circumference in a Biethnic Cohort of Older Adults: The San Antonio Longitudinal Study of Aging. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, [online] 63(4), pp.708–715. doi:https://doi.org/10.1111/jgs.13376.
  5. NHLBI, NIH. (2022). What Is Metabolic Syndrome? [online] Available at: https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/metabolic-syndrome.
  6. Jotham Suez, Cohen, Y., Valdés-Mas, R., Mor, U., Mally Dori-Bachash, Federici, S., Niv Zmora, Avner Leshem, Heinemann, M., Linevsky, R., Zur, M., Rotem Ben-Zeev Brik, Aurelie Bukimer, Shimrit Eliyahu-Miller, Metz, A., Fischbein, R., Sharov, O., Sergey Malitsky, Itkin, M. and Stettner, N. (2022). Personalized microbiome-driven effects of non-nutritive sweeteners on human glucose tolerance. Cell, [online] 185(18), pp.3307-3328.e19. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2022.07.016.
  7. Debras, C., Eloi Chazelas, Laury Sellem, Porcher, R., Druesne-Pecollo, N., Younes Esseddik, Fabien, Cédric Agaësse, Alexandre De Sa, Lutchia, R., Léopold Fezeu, Julia, C., Emmanuelle Kesse-Guyot, Allès, B., Galan, P., Serge Hercberg, Mélanie Deschasaux-Tanguy, Huybrechts, I., Srour, B. and Touvier, M. (2022). Artificial sweeteners and risk of cardiovascular diseases: results from the prospective NutriNet-Santé cohort. BMJ, [online] pp.e071204–e071204. doi:https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj-2022-071204.
  8. Guru, S.K., Liu, Y., Savinova, O.V. and Zhang, Y. (2022). Long-term consumption of artificial sweeteners does not affect cardiovascular health and survival in rats. PeerJ, [online] 10, pp.e13071–e13071. doi:https://doi.org/10.7717/peerj.13071.
  9. and, D. (2023). Diabetes, Heart Disease, & Stroke. [online] National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Available at: https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/diabetes/overview/preventing-problems/heart-disease-stroke.
  10. Yang, Q. (2010). Gain weight by ‘going diet?’ Artificial sweeteners and the neurobiology of sugar cravings: Neuroscience 2010. The Yale journal of biology and medicine, [online] 83(2), pp.101–8. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2892765/.
  11. Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/746772/nutrients.
Pete Martin

Written by:

Pete Martin, Health and Wellness Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Pete is a Level 3 qualified Personal Trainer, with a Diploma in "Nutrition and Wellness" from the University of Aberdeen. He believes firmly in the importance of a holistic approach to healthy living. He is a keen reader, amateur boxer (very amateur, he hastens to add!) and practises Transcendental Meditation.

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement