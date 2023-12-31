Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Is Oat Milk Low FODMAP? Sensitive Tummies Guide In 2023

Pete Martin

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Melissa Mitri, MS, RD

is oat milk low fodmap
Oat milk is a tasty option if you're considering a plant-based milk alternative. Photo: Thanh Thanh

Oat milk is a popular option if you’re considering a plant-based milk alternative. Whether you’re trying to be more environmentally conscious or enjoy the taste, you might wonder if oat milk low FODMAP.

FODMAPs stand for fermentable oligo-and di-monosaccharides and polyols. These carbohydrates can cause digestive distress for some individuals, particularly those with irritable bowel syndrome.[1] So let’s look closer at oat milk and whether it fits into a low FODMAP meal plan.

Is Oat Milk Low FODMAP?

Yes, oat milk is FODMAP-friendly. However, it is recommended you restrict your portion size to 30 mL or 1 ounce per serving. There is a selection of other milk alternatives also suitable for the FODMAP diet.

Recommended FODMAP Portion Of Oat Milk

Oat milk is made by blending oats with water and then straining out the solid particles. This process leaves behind a creamy liquid that can replace regular milk in your morning coffee or as a smoothie base. However, if you must limit yourself to one ounce, that is not enough for a smoothie.

Recommended FODMAP Portions

When enjoying oat milk on a low FODMAP diet, moderation is key. While oatmilk fodmap may not be the lowest FODMAP milk alternative available, it can still be incorporated into your diet in small portions.

To ensure that your oat milk consumption aligns with a low FODMAP diet, limiting your intake to a maximum of 30 milliliters, or 1 ounce per serving, is recommended. Consuming small amounts of oat milk may help you avoid triggering any IBS or reduce digestive issues.

Oat milk can be considered FODMAP-friendly when consumed in appropriate quantities. Some people may tolerate oat milk better than others, so it’s important to listen to your body and adjust your consumption accordingly.

Remember that other low-FODMAP alternatives are available, such as lactose-free, almond, and rice milk. These options may be more suitable for those who experience increased sensitivity to FODMAPs or struggle with incorporating oat milk into their diet.

In summary, you can enjoy oat milk as part of a low FODMAP diet, but be mindful of your serving size and consider trying other low FODMAP milk alternatives if needed.

How To Use Oat Milk During A Low FODMAP Diet

You can enjoy the benefits of this taste while effectively managing your IBS symptoms. Photo: Katrinshine/Shutterstock

Here are some tips on using oat milk during your low FODMAP journey.

  • First, it’s essential to check the label and ingredients of the oat milk. Some versions may contain high FODMAP additives such as inulin, chicory root, or honey. Choose a brand that has minimal low FODMAP ingredients, including water, oats, and possibly some stabilizers like gums or salt.
  • You can occasionally enjoy a glass of oat milk but try not to consume too much in one sitting. Overconsumption of any low FODMAP food can potentially cause digestive discomfort or trigger IBS symptoms. Oat milk will not cause digestive distress in those with lactose intolerance.
  • Oat milk can easily substitute for cow’s milk or other high FODMAP alternatives (like soy) when preparing meals. Feel free to include oat milk in your morning cereal, blend it into a delicious fruit smoothie, or use it as a dairy-free option in your tea or coffee.
  • Combine your oat milk with lightly fermentable high-fiber alternatives such as oat and rice bran for a nutritious and low-FODMAP snack. This will help you maintain your daily fiber intake while adhering to the FODMAP restrictions.

In conclusion, having oat milk ibs as part of your low FODMAP diet is perfectly fine, as long as you choose the right brand and watch your portion sizes. By doing so, you can enjoy the benefits of this tasty and nutritious plant-based milk alternative while effectively managing your IBS symptoms.

Oat Milk’s Alternatives Products On Low FODMAP Diet

Almond milk is a popular plant-based milk that is low FODMAP. Photo: Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

If you want to consider alternatives to oat milk for your low FODMAP diet, here are a few options that can meet your needs:

  • Almond milk: This popular plant-based milk is low FODMAP, but choose the unsweetened version without any high FODMAP additives.
  • Lactose-free milk: Regular dairy milk is high in lactose,[2] which is not allowed on a low FODMAP diet. However, lactose-free milk is readily available and should not cause any digestion-related symptoms. It can therefore be part of a healthy diet.
  • Macadamia milk: Macadamia milk is also a low FODMAP alternative that you can enjoy. Its low-calorie content[3] also makes it a suitable choice if weight loss is a goal.
  • Rice milk: is another low FODMAP alternative, as is hemp milk.

Remember, when following a low FODMAP diet, it is crucial to read product labels and avoid products containing inulin, chicory, or any other high FODMAP ingredients.

The Takeaway

Oat milk can be a fantastic alternative for those following a low FODMAP diet. Oat milk should suit your dietary needs if you choose an appropriate brand. It’s essential to select an oat milk product specifically labeled as low FODMAP or one that has been tested for FODMAP content.

This delicious, nutritious, and versatile beverage can enhance your meals and beverages, such as smoothies, coffee, or cooking sauces. However, remember that not all oat milk brands are created equal. 

Always check the label for problematic ingredients, such as high FODMAP sweeteners or additives that may cause digestive upset. You can enjoy the creamy taste and texture with the right oat milk choice while sticking to your low FODMAP dietary plan. Happy sipping!

Frequently Asked Questions

What is oat milk, and how is it made?

Oat milk is a non-dairy milk alternative made from whole oats and water. Making oat milk involves soaking whole oats in water, blending them, and then straining the mixture to remove the solids.

Is oat milk OK on FODMAP?

Oat milk can be a low FODMAP option. It depends on the serving size and the specific product you choose. Some oat milk is made with a higher amount of whole oats, which can result in a higher FODMAP content. 

Which milk alternative is best for IBS?

The best alternative for IBS depends on your sensitivities and preferences. Almond, rice, and lactose-free cow’s milk are popular low-FODMAP options. When choosing oat milk, ensure it’s free of artificial sweeteners and additives that can exacerbate IBS symptoms. 

Is oat milk good for IBS?

Oat milk can be a healthy option for those with IBS if it is low in FODMAPs and consumed in appropriate serving sizes. However, tracking your symptoms is essential as people’s IBS triggers can vary.

Is almond milk low in FODMAP?

Not all almond milk is low FODMAP, but many options are. To ensure the almond milk you choose is low FODMAP, check the label for additives like high FODMAP sweeteners or thickeners, such as inulin or chicory root fiber.

Is coconut milk low in FODMAP?

Coconut milk can fit on a low FODMAP diet in small amounts but can become high FODMAP in larger quantities. It’s important to check the serving size and choose unsweetened coconut milk to avoid added sugars.

Can I drink soy milk on a FODMAP diet?

Soy milk is high in FODMAP, according to Monash University. It is high in fructans and galacto-oligosaccharides and is avoided on a low FODMAP diet.

Can I drink rice milk on a FODMAP diet?

Rice milk is low-FODMAP and can be a good option for those sensitive to other plant-based milk types.

Pete Martin

Written by:

Pete Martin, Health and Wellness Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Melissa Mitri

Pete is a Level 3 qualified Personal Trainer, with a Diploma in "Nutrition and Wellness" from the University of Aberdeen. He believes firmly in the importance of a holistic approach to healthy living. He is a keen reader, amateur boxer (very amateur, he hastens to add!) and practises Transcendental Meditation.

Medically reviewed by:

Melissa Mitri

