You’re about to embark on an intriguing journey where plant power meets the fat-burning magic of ketosis. You may be wondering, “Are macadamia nuts healthy?” Or questioning the benefits of zucchini or if the avocado is a superfood. Do you know the best MCT oils and how to use them? Look no further! This guide will illuminate the health benefits of these ingredients and how they fit perfectly into a vegan keto meal plan!

Vegan Keto Diet Plan This one-week vegan keto menu includes rotating breakfasts of Smoothies and Chia Seed Puddings. Lunches alternate between Avocado-Tofu Salad, Vegan Keto Wraps, and Buddha Bowls. Dinners consist of Cauliflower Rice Stir-fries, Zucchini Noodles with Vegan Pesto, and Vegan Keto Stuffed Bell Peppers.

One-Week Sample Vegan Keto Menu Plan

Here’s a simple menu that incorporates 10 recipes. This plan follows a standard 2,000-calorie ketogenic diet, providing approximately 70-75% of calories from fat, 20-25% from protein, and 5-10% from carbs.

Monday

Breakfast: Vegan Keto Smoothie

Lunch: Avocado and Tofu Salad

Dinner: Cauliflower Rice Stir-fry

Tuesday

Breakfast: Chia Seed Pudding

Lunch: Vegan Keto Wrap

Dinner: Zucchini Noodles with Vegan Pesto

Wednesday

Breakfast: Almond Butter Smoothie

Lunch: Vegan Keto Buddha Bowl

Dinner: Vegan Keto Stuffed Bell Peppers

Thursday

Breakfast: Vegan Keto Smoothie

Lunch: Avocado and Tofu Salad

Dinner: Cauliflower Rice Stir-fry

Friday

Breakfast: Chia Seed Pudding

Lunch: Vegan Keto Wrap

Dinner: Zucchini Noodles with Vegan Pesto

Saturday

Breakfast: Almond Butter Smoothie

Lunch: Vegan Keto Buddha Bowl

Dinner: Vegan Keto Stuffed Bell Peppers

Sunday

Breakfast: Vegan Keto Smoothie

Lunch: Avocado and Tofu Salad

Dinner: Cauliflower Rice Stir-fry

Easy Vegan Keto Recipes

The recipes for the meals in the menu plan above are in the following sections.

Breakfasts

Vegan Keto Smoothie

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

2 tbsp almond butter

1 tbsp MCT oil

1 cup spinach

(Macros: 325 kcal, 29g fat, 8g protein, 4g net carbs)

Blend all ingredients until smooth.

Chia Seed Pudding

3 tbsp chia seeds

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk

Sweetener to taste

(Macros: 345 kcal, 25g fat, 10g protein, 4g net carbs)

Mix all ingredients. Chill overnight.

Almond Butter Smoothie

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

2 tbsp almond butter

1 tbsp MCT oil

1 tbsp chia seeds

(Macros: 400 kcal, 35g fat, 12g protein, 5g net carbs)

Blend all ingredients until smooth.

Lunches

Avocado And Tofu Salad

1 medium avocado

100g tofu

Mixed leafy greens

1 tbsp olive oil

(Macros: 450 kcal, 35g fat, 20g protein, 6g net carbs)

Mix all ingredients and dress with olive oil.

Vegan Keto Wrap

Vegan Keto Wrap is a must-try dish when you eat a keto diet. Photo: Yulia Furman/Shutterstock

1 large lettuce leaf

50g vegan cheese

1/2 medium avocado

1 tbsp vegan mayo

(Macros: 430 kcal, 35g fat, 15g protein, 6g net carbs)

Assemble the wrap and enjoy.

Vegan Keto Buddha Bowl

1 cup mixed leafy greens

100g tofu

1/2 medium avocado

1 tbsp olive oil

(Macros: 440 kcal, 35g fat, 21g protein, 7g net carbs)

Combine all ingredients and dress with olive oil.

Dinners

Cauliflower Rice Stir-Fry

1 cup cauliflower rice

1/2 cup bell peppers

100g tempeh

2 tbsp coconut oil

Soy sauce to taste

(Macros: 530 kcal, 35g fat, 25g protein, 8g net carbs)

Sauté the veggies and tempeh in coconut oil. Mix in cauliflower rice and season.

Zucchini Noodles With Vegan Pesto

1 medium zucchini (spiralized)

2 tbsp vegan pesto

2 tbsp olive oil

(Macros: 500 kcal, 45g fat, 10g protein, 7g net carbs)

Cook the zucchini noodles in olive oil, and mix in pesto.

Vegan Keto Stuffed Bell Peppers

2 medium bell peppers

1/2 cup cauliflower rice

2 tbsp olive oil

(Macros: 500 kcal, 38g fat, 12g protein, 10g net carbs)

Stuff bell peppers with cauliflower rice, drizzle with oil and bake until tender.

Vegan Keto Shopping List

Here’s a shopping list for one person to follow the above meal plan.

Produce

Spinach: 7 cups (for 7 smoothies)

Mixed leafy greens: 8 cups (for 4 salads and 2 Buddha Bowls)

Avocado: 12 medium (for 4 salads, 2 wraps, and 2 Buddha Bowls)

Bell peppers: 16 (8 for 4 stir-fries, 8 for 2 stuffed bell pepper meals)

Zucchini: 4 medium (for 2 zoodle meals)

Cauliflower: 4 heads (to make 6 cups of cauliflower rice for 4 stir-fries and 2 stuffed bell pepper meals)

Protein

Tofu: 600g (for 4 salads and 2 Buddha Bowls

Tempeh: 400g (for 4 stir-fries)

Vegan cheese: 300g (for 4 wraps)

Dairy Substitutes And Fats

Almond milk (unsweetened): 6 cups (for 5 smoothies

Coconut milk (unsweetened): 4 cups (for 2 chia puddings)

Almond butter: 14 tablespoons (for 5 smoothies)

MCT oil: 14 tablespoons (for 5 smoothies

Olive oil: 16 tablespoons (for 4 salads, 2 Buddha Bowls, 2 zoodle meals, and 2 stuffed bell pepper meals)

Coconut oil: 8 tablespoons (for 4 stir-fries)

Seeds And Nuts

Chia seeds: 8 tablespoons (for 2 chia puddings and 2 smoothies)

Miscellaneous

Vegan mayo: 4 tablespoons (for 4 wraps)

Vegan pesto: 8 tablespoons (for 2 zoodle meals)

Soy sauce: to taste (for 4 stir-fries)

Sweetener: to taste (for 2 chia puddings)

Lettuce

Large lettuce leaves: 4 (for 4 wraps)

Remember, this list can be adjusted based on your individual calorie needs and portion sizes. Always double-check that products are vegan and keto-friendly.

Vegan Keto Diet: What Is It?

The vegan keto diet combines the ethical and health considerations of the plant-based vegan diet with the metabolic benefits of a ketogenic diet. This plant-based low-carb diet emphasizes healthy fats, plant-based proteins, and low-carb vegetables.

Every ingredient is thoughtfully chosen to align with vegan and ketogenic diets. You might be surprised by the creativity this approach can inspire in your meals!

Health Benefits Of The Vegan Keto Diet

The vegan keto diet combines the weight loss advantages of a ketogenic diet[1] with the health and ethical benefits of a vegan lifestyle. Here is a short list of health benefits:

Weight Loss : When your carb intake is restricted, your body enters a metabolic state called ketosis. [2] In this state, your body burns fat as its primary energy source, often leading to weight loss.

: When your carb intake is restricted, your body enters a metabolic state called ketosis. In this state, your body burns fat as its primary energy source, often leading to weight loss. Plant-Based Benefits : By choosing plant-based foods, you reduce your intake of harmful substances often found in animal foods and increase your consumption of nutrient-dense foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

: By choosing plant-based foods, you reduce your intake of harmful substances often found in animal foods and increase your consumption of nutrient-dense foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Improved Cholesterol Levels : Healthy fats can help reduce LDL cholesterol (the bad kind) while increasing HDL cholesterol (the good kind).

: Healthy fats can help reduce LDL cholesterol (the bad kind) while increasing HDL cholesterol (the good kind). Reduced Risk of Chronic Diseases: The ketogenic diet was invented to treat epilepsy.[3] The vegan keto diet[4] might also help treat or prevent some chronic diseases, such as narcolepsy,[5] diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and some types of cancer.

Foods That You Can Eat On A Vegan Keto Diet

Nuts and seeds have healthy fats, protein, and omega-3s. Photo: 5PH/Shutterstock

The vegan or vegetarian keto diet offers a diverse selection of foods:

Nuts and Seeds : Macadamia nuts, almonds, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and omega-3s.

: Macadamia nuts, almonds, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and omega-3s. Non-Starchy Vegetables : Low-carb options include zucchini, leafy greens like spinach and kale, broccoli, cauliflower, and bell peppers.

: Low-carb options include zucchini, leafy greens like spinach and kale, broccoli, cauliflower, and bell peppers. Avocados : A versatile source of monounsaturated fats, great in salads, smoothies, or desserts.

: A versatile source of monounsaturated fats, great in salads, smoothies, or desserts. Oils : Coconut oil, MCT oil, and olive oil are keto staples used in cooking for their high-fat content.

: Coconut oil, MCT oil, and olive oil are keto staples used in cooking for their high-fat content. Berries: Despite the keto diet’s fruit restrictions due to sugar content, raspberries, and blueberries are permitted thanks to their low net carbs.

Other foods that are friendly to keto and vegan diets include tofu, tempeh, tree nut butter, unsweetened almond milk, full-fat coconut milk, nutritional yeast, and hemp seeds.

Foods That You Should Avoid On A Vegan Keto Diet

Transitioning from a moderate protein diet to a vegan keto diet involves knowing what to eat and what to avoid. Here are some categories of foods that don’t typically fit into this diet:

Animal Products : Meats, poultry, eggs, dairy, seafood, and honey are excluded due to being animal-derived.

: Meats, poultry, eggs, dairy, seafood, and honey are excluded due to being animal-derived. Dairy : Traditional dairy products like yogurt and milk are high in carbs. Substitute with plant-based alternatives like unsweetened almond milk, coconut milk, yogurt, and cashew cheese.

: Traditional dairy products like yogurt and milk are high in carbs. Substitute with plant-based alternatives like unsweetened almond milk, coconut milk, yogurt, and cashew cheese. High-Carb Foods : Bread, pasta, rice, cereals, and some whole grains and legumes are too carb-rich for maintaining ketosis.

: Bread, pasta, rice, cereals, and some whole grains and legumes are too carb-rich for maintaining ketosis. Sugars and Sweeteners : Avoid refined sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, and high-carb natural sweeteners. Opt for low-carb alternatives like stevia, monk fruit, or erythritol.

: Avoid refined sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, and high-carb natural sweeteners. Opt for low-carb alternatives like stevia, monk fruit, or erythritol. Certain Fruits and Vegetables: Starchy vegetables like potatoes and corn and high-sugar fruits, like bananas and pineapples, are unsuitable due to their high carb content.

6 Steps To Help You Begin Your Vegan Keto Diet

Starting a vegan keto diet might seem daunting, but it’s manageable when you break it down into steps. Here’s a guide to get you started:

Calculate Your Macronutrients

The first step is to know how many carbs, fats, and proteins you need each day. You want to aim for a high-fat, moderate protein, and low-carb diet. Use a keto calculator[6] to get specific numbers based on your health and fitness goals.

Limit High-Carb Foods

Reduce your intake of high-carb foods such as grains, sugars, and starchy vegetables. Remember to check the carb content of plant-based foods, as some can be surprisingly high in carbs.

Increase Intake Of Healthy Fats

Incorporate more healthy fats into your diet. Avocados, coconut oil, MCT oil, nuts, and seeds are all great options.

Focus On Plant-Based Proteins

While maintaining a low-carb, high-fat intake, don’t forget about protein. Tofu, tempeh, seitan, nuts, and seeds are excellent plant-based protein sources.

Plan Your Meals

Start meal planning for the week. Planning ahead can help ensure you’re hitting your macronutrient goals and keeping you on track. A planned vegan keto meal plan can also help reduce the temptation to reach for non-keto or non-vegan foods.

Monitor Your Progress

Check your progress regularly. You can check if your body is in ketosis using keto strips or monitoring your weight and how you feel. Then, make adjustments to your diet as necessary.

Embarking on a vegan keto diet can be a journey of culinary discovery and a way to potentially improve your health[7] and well-being.

Potential Side Effects

Nutritional deficiencies due to the exclusion of many foods. Ensuring a well-rounded diet with nutrient-dense foods, various plant-based proteins, and fortified foods can mitigate this.

due to the exclusion of many foods. Ensuring a well-rounded diet with nutrient-dense foods, various plant-based proteins, and fortified foods can mitigate this. Potential need for supplements like Vitamin B12 and Omega-3 fatty acids, typically found in animal products.

like Vitamin B12 and Omega-3 fatty acids, typically found in animal products. Symptoms of ‘keto flu’ include fatigue, headaches, and nausea. These usually subside within a week.

include fatigue, headaches, and nausea. These usually subside within a week. Strain on the kidneys or liver, particularly for those with pre-existing kidney or liver conditions. High protein and fat diets can be challenging for these organs.

Long-Term Sustainability And Considerations

The keto diet’s strictness may be challenging for some individuals to sustain in the long run. While this menu is a good starting point, it’s a highly personalized diet. Therefore, it’s important to consult a healthcare provider or dietitian before beginning. Remember, always listen to your body.

Conclusion

The vegan keto diet, focusing on nutrient-dense, low-carb foods, can aid weight loss and offer other benefits. However, due to potential side effects, you must pay attention to nutrient intake and diet quality. The best diet is sustainable and supports overall health. With planning, the vegan keto diet can offer a diverse and flavorful menu. Enjoy your meals!