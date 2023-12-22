Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Benefits For Hair & Hair Growth In 2023

Lindsey Gram

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Brittany Ferri, Ph.D.

apple cider vinegar gummies benefits for hair
Apple cider vinegar gummies are a quick, easy, and convenient addition to a healthy lifestyle. Photo: Team Design

Your hair is important. Being happy with the health and appearance of your hair can make you feel good, boost your confidence, and increase your self-esteem. Hair has long been a symbol of vitality and beauty, and it can be important for personal, social, and cultural reasons. If you’ve been frustrated because your once long and healthy locks are no longer growing like they used to, you won’t want to miss this article. We’ll discuss why hair loss happens and what you can do about it.
Apple cider vinegar, or ACV gummies, have been gaining popularity in the wellness world, and we’ve been hearing more and more buzz about all the benefits lately. Apple cider vinegar has been linked to many health benefits. But is there any connection between apple cider vinegar gummies and hair health?

Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Benefits For Hair: Does It Work?

To date, no scientific studies directly link apple cider vinegar gummies with hair health. However, specific vitamins found in ACV gummies are great for supporting your hair health. So, are these gummies good for hair? The short answer is– maybe. They definitely won’t hurt if used correctly and can be an excellent addition to a healthy lifestyle. Keep reading to find more information on healthy hair and the benefits of ACV gummies.

How Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Work?

apple cider vinegar gummies benefits for hair
Many prefer the taste of apple cider vinegar gummies to raw ACV. Photo: riphoto3/Shutterstock

Vinegar has been used for its health benefits[1] for thousands of years. Apple cider vinegar is made through a two-step fermentation process involving apples, yeast, and healthy bacteria. Fermentation produces acetic acid, which gives vinegar its sour taste. ACV also contains antioxidants called polyphenols, along with vitamins B and C.

There is minimal scientific research on ACV gummies, and the bulk of ACV research has been done on raw apple cider vinegar. Health benefits of the regular intake of ACV that are supported by small scientific studies include improvements in cholesterol, triglyceride, and blood sugar levels, along with anti-microbial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Most ACV gummies are made from apple cider vinegar extract, gelatin, and added natural sugars and flavors. Some brands contain additional vitamins. People may choose ACV in gummy form over raw apple cider vinegar because of the following:

  • Side effects– Pure ACV must be diluted in water before drinking. Otherwise, it can damage teeth, enamel, and the linings of the stomach and esophagus.
  • Convenience– Eating a few delicious ACV gummies straight out of the bottle is quicker and easier than measuring raw apple cider vinegar and diluting it in water.
  • Taste– Many find raw apple cider vinegar to have a sour, acidic, and harsh taste. Some prefer the sweeter taste of ACV gummies.

Factors That Affect Hair Growth & Hair Health

Let’s briefly return to hair health before we tie this in with ACV gummies. Hair is a part of the integumentary system and is made of a protein called keratin. Healthy hair growth occurs at an average rate of one centimeter per month. Many factors can affect hair growth and hair loss. Here are some common reasons for hair loss from the American Academy of Dermatology Association:

  • Vitamin[2] & mineral deficiencies– Key vitamins and minerals linked to hair health are Vitamins A, B, C, and D, and iron, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids.
  • Malnutrition– Hair is made of protein, and inadequate protein intake can slow hair growth and contribute to hair loss.
  • Stress– Increased hair shedding can occur when stress levels are high. This subsides when stress decreases, but your hair may take several months to return to its prior thickness.
  • Smoking– People who smoke have higher rates of hair loss[3] than those who don’t.
  • Genetics–  Hereditary hair loss happens in both men and women. Hereditary hair loss occurs when inherited genes cause hair follicles to shrink and stop growing hair.
  • Aging– Hair growth slows with age. Many people will notice the thinning and graying of hair as growth naturally declines throughout the lifespan.
  • Medical conditions– Hair loss is noted in conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), thyroid disease, hormonal imbalances, syphilis, and scalp infections.

Effects Of Apple Cider Vinegar On Hair Growth

apple cider vinegar gummies benefits for hair
ACV gummies are a delicious way to supplement apple cider vinegar. Photo: Chatham172/Shutterstock

To date, no scientific studies directly link ACV gummy supplements to hair growth. Despite this, apple cider vinegar gummies that contain vitamins and nutrients beneficial to hair health may increase hair growth and strength.
ACV can also be used topically as a hair rinse. This natural remedy can cleanse dead skin cells from your scalp, remove buildup from commercial shampoos and hair products, help with scalp issues, and may lead to shinier hair. Here’s a closer look at how to safely use apple cider vinegar as a hair rinse.

Are Their Other Ways To Increase Hair Growth?

Despite no direct link between ACV supplements and hair growth, other options are effective at increasing the health of your hair.

Dietary Choices

Vitamins and minerals are found in foods and dietary supplements, and they can give your body the building blocks it needs to grow healthier and stronger hair. Let’s take a closer look at common nutritional sources for vitamins and minerals that support healthy hair.

  • Vitamin A– Milk, eggs, yogurt, sweet potatoes, spinach, and kale.
  • Vitamin B– Dark, leafy greens and seafood.
  • Vitamin C– Citrus fruits, strawberries, tomatoes, and peppers.
  • Vitamin D– Fatty fish, mushrooms, milk, and cereal.
  • Iron–Dark leafy greens, legumes, and red meat.
  • Zinc– Spinach, leafy greens, seeds, and nuts.
  • Omega-3 fatty acids– Salmon and fatty fish.

One thing to note with dietary supplements is that while adequate levels of vitamins and minerals are beneficial, excessive levels of vitamins and minerals can be harmful. Vitamin A, and selenium, when taken in excess, can cause hair loss[4] Be sure to consult a doctor and follow the recommended dose if you choose to start dietary supplements.

Protein Intake

Eating a diet high in protein[5] also gives your body the foundation needed to grow healthy hair. Protein also supports cellular function and energy levels. High-protein foods include Greek yogurt, eggs, beans, almonds, and lean meats.

Hair Care And Styling

Getting a trim at regular intervals keeps the ends of your hair healthy. Trims prevent damage and breakage, leading to longer and healthier hair. Limiting the amount of heat used to style your hair can also make a difference. Harsh chemical hair products and treatments such as perms and hair dyes can lead to damage. Hairstyles that pull at the roots of the hair should also be limited.

Medical Causes

If you are concerned your hair is unhealthy because of a medical condition, see a physician for diagnosis and treatment. If you are concerned that you are deficient in vitamins and minerals that promote healthy hair, blood tests can confirm this before you begin supplementation.

Choosing Quality Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

Not all ACV gummies are created equally. Here are our picks at Health Canal for the best apple cider vinegar gummies and a few extra tips to help choose quality ACV supplements:

  • Check for additional ingredients, and beware of significant amounts of added sugars, artificial sweeteners, flavors, or dyes.
  • Many ACV gummies have added vitamins and minerals, but some do not. If hair health is important to you, we suggest choosing gummies that do. Some gummies also include probiotics for your digestive system and gut health.
  • Look for ACV gummies that contain “The Mother.” The mother is made of beneficial bacteria, yeast, and acetic acid, and it is considered the most nutritious part of apple cider vinegar.

Are There Any Potential Side Effects?

  • Before raw ACV is ingested, it should be diluted. Drinking apple cider vinegar before diluting can damage teeth enamel, worsen acid reflux, and irritate the lining of your esophagus and stomach. This irritation generally does not occur when taking ACV gummies, but care should be taken not to have a part of an ACV gummy stuck in your teeth, mouth, or throat.
  • ACV should be diluted when used on the scalp or elsewhere. Skin sensitivity varies, and even diluted ACV has the potential to irritate the skin. You can use an ACV rinse on a small part of your skin to test for irritation before applying it to a larger area.

ACV can lead to low potassium levels[6] when taken with certain medications. This has been noted with diuretics, a medication often taken for high blood pressure, and digoxin, a heart medication. If you take any medication that affects your potassium level, speak with a physician before regularly taking ACV.

Conclusion

Links to apple cider vinegar gummies and hair growth are anecdotal at best and have thus far yet to be seen in scientific research. While beneficial properties are associated with raw apple cider vinegar, the benefits of apple cider vinegar gummies have not been directly studied. 

ACV gummies containing additional vitamins and minerals may be beneficial for healthy hair growth. When taken as directed, apple cider vinegar gummies are safe and will not lead to harm– but they are likely not the best choice if you are serious about increasing hair growth and hair health.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does ACV help with hair growth?

There are no scientific studies directly linking ACV with hair growth. Despite this, ACV has many proven health benefits and is an excellent addition to a healthy lifestyle.

What influences hair growth?

Hair growth is impacted by many things- including genetics, age, diet, vitamins, minerals, lifestyle factors, and medical conditions.

What are ACV gummies made of?

ACV gummies are generally made of ACV extract, gelatin, and added flavors. Some brands have added vitamins and contain “The Mother,” which is the most nutritious part of apple cider vinegar.

+ 6 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Hadi, A., Makan Pourmasoumi, Ameneh Najafgholizadeh, C. Randall Clark and Esmaillzadeh, A. (2021). The effect of apple cider vinegar on lipid profiles and glycemic parameters: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials. [online] 21(1). doi:https://doi.org/10.1186/s12906-021-03351-w.
  2. Almohanna, H.M., Ahmed, A., Tsatalis, J.P. and Tosti, A. (2018). The Role of Vitamins and Minerals in Hair Loss: A Review. [online] 9(1), pp.51–70. doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/s13555-018-0278-6.
  3. Arash Babadjouni, Delila Pouldar Foulad, Hedayati, B., Evyatar Evron and Natasha Atanaskova Mesinkovska (2021). The Effects of Smoking on Hair Health: A Systematic Review. [online] 7(4), pp.251–264. doi:https://doi.org/10.1159/000512865.
  4. Almohanna, H.M., Ahmed, A.A., Tsatalis, J.P. and Tosti, A. (2019). The Role of Vitamins and Minerals in Hair Loss: A Review. Dermatology and therapy, [online] 9(1), pp.51–70. doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/s13555-018-0278-6.
  5. The Nutrition Source. (2012). Protein. [online] Available at: https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/what-should-you-eat/protein/.
  6. Martini, N. (2021). Potion or Poison? Apple cider vinegar. [online] ResearchGate. Available at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/352864511_Potion_or_Poison_Apple_cider_vinegar.
Lindsey Gram

Written by:

Lindsey Gram, RN, BSN, CCRN, CPN

Medically reviewed by:

Brittany Ferri

Lindsey Gram is a medical content and copywriter. She also has over 15 years of experience as a Registered Nurse in Pediatric Intensive Care, General Pediatrics, and Neonatal Intensive Care, and holds her CCRN and CPN Certifications. She loves writing about health education, health promotion, and health topics ranging far and wide.

Medically reviewed by:

Brittany Ferri

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement