Your hair is important. Being happy with the health and appearance of your hair can make you feel good, boost your confidence, and increase your self-esteem. Hair has long been a symbol of vitality and beauty, and it can be important for personal, social, and cultural reasons. If you’ve been frustrated because your once long and healthy locks are no longer growing like they used to, you won’t want to miss this article. We’ll discuss why hair loss happens and what you can do about it.

Apple cider vinegar, or ACV gummies, have been gaining popularity in the wellness world, and we’ve been hearing more and more buzz about all the benefits lately. Apple cider vinegar has been linked to many health benefits. But is there any connection between apple cider vinegar gummies and hair health?

Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Benefits For Hair: Does It Work? To date, no scientific studies directly link apple cider vinegar gummies with hair health. However, specific vitamins found in ACV gummies are great for supporting your hair health. So, are these gummies good for hair? The short answer is– maybe. They definitely won’t hurt if used correctly and can be an excellent addition to a healthy lifestyle. Keep reading to find more information on healthy hair and the benefits of ACV gummies.

How Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Work?

Vinegar has been used for its health benefits[1] for thousands of years. Apple cider vinegar is made through a two-step fermentation process involving apples, yeast, and healthy bacteria. Fermentation produces acetic acid, which gives vinegar its sour taste. ACV also contains antioxidants called polyphenols, along with vitamins B and C.

There is minimal scientific research on ACV gummies, and the bulk of ACV research has been done on raw apple cider vinegar. Health benefits of the regular intake of ACV that are supported by small scientific studies include improvements in cholesterol, triglyceride, and blood sugar levels, along with anti-microbial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Most ACV gummies are made from apple cider vinegar extract, gelatin, and added natural sugars and flavors. Some brands contain additional vitamins. People may choose ACV in gummy form over raw apple cider vinegar because of the following:

Side effects– Pure ACV must be diluted in water before drinking. Otherwise, it can damage teeth, enamel, and the linings of the stomach and esophagus.

Pure ACV must be diluted in water before drinking. Otherwise, it can damage teeth, enamel, and the linings of the stomach and esophagus. Convenience– Eating a few delicious ACV gummies straight out of the bottle is quicker and easier than measuring raw apple cider vinegar and diluting it in water.

Eating a few delicious ACV gummies straight out of the bottle is quicker and easier than measuring raw apple cider vinegar and diluting it in water. Taste– Many find raw apple cider vinegar to have a sour, acidic, and harsh taste. Some prefer the sweeter taste of ACV gummies.

Factors That Affect Hair Growth & Hair Health

Let’s briefly return to hair health before we tie this in with ACV gummies. Hair is a part of the integumentary system and is made of a protein called keratin. Healthy hair growth occurs at an average rate of one centimeter per month. Many factors can affect hair growth and hair loss. Here are some common reasons for hair loss from the American Academy of Dermatology Association:

Vitamin [2] & mineral deficiencies– Key vitamins and minerals linked to hair health are Vitamins A, B, C, and D, and iron, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Key vitamins and minerals linked to hair health are Vitamins A, B, C, and D, and iron, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids. Malnutrition – Hair is made of protein, and inadequate protein intake can slow hair growth and contribute to hair loss.

– Hair is made of protein, and inadequate protein intake can slow hair growth and contribute to hair loss. Stress– Increased hair shedding can occur when stress levels are high. This subsides when stress decreases, but your hair may take several months to return to its prior thickness.

Increased hair shedding can occur when stress levels are high. This subsides when stress decreases, but your hair may take several months to return to its prior thickness. Smoking– People who smoke have higher rates of hair loss [3] than those who don’t.

People who smoke have higher rates of hair loss than those who don’t. Genetics– Hereditary hair loss happens in both men and women. Hereditary hair loss occurs when inherited genes cause hair follicles to shrink and stop growing hair.

Hereditary hair loss happens in both men and women. Hereditary hair loss occurs when inherited genes cause hair follicles to shrink and stop growing hair. Aging– Hair growth slows with age. Many people will notice the thinning and graying of hair as growth naturally declines throughout the lifespan.

Hair growth slows with age. Many people will notice the thinning and graying of hair as growth naturally declines throughout the lifespan. Medical conditions– Hair loss is noted in conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), thyroid disease, hormonal imbalances, syphilis, and scalp infections.

Effects Of Apple Cider Vinegar On Hair Growth

To date, no scientific studies directly link ACV gummy supplements to hair growth. Despite this, apple cider vinegar gummies that contain vitamins and nutrients beneficial to hair health may increase hair growth and strength.

ACV can also be used topically as a hair rinse. This natural remedy can cleanse dead skin cells from your scalp, remove buildup from commercial shampoos and hair products, help with scalp issues, and may lead to shinier hair. Here’s a closer look at how to safely use apple cider vinegar as a hair rinse.

Are Their Other Ways To Increase Hair Growth?

Despite no direct link between ACV supplements and hair growth, other options are effective at increasing the health of your hair.

Dietary Choices

Vitamins and minerals are found in foods and dietary supplements, and they can give your body the building blocks it needs to grow healthier and stronger hair. Let’s take a closer look at common nutritional sources for vitamins and minerals that support healthy hair.

Vitamin A – Milk, eggs, yogurt, sweet potatoes, spinach, and kale.

– Milk, eggs, yogurt, sweet potatoes, spinach, and kale. Vitamin B – Dark, leafy greens and seafood.

– Dark, leafy greens and seafood. Vitamin C – Citrus fruits, strawberries, tomatoes, and peppers.

– Citrus fruits, strawberries, tomatoes, and peppers. Vitamin D – Fatty fish, mushrooms, milk, and cereal.

– Fatty fish, mushrooms, milk, and cereal. Iron –Dark leafy greens, legumes, and red meat.

–Dark leafy greens, legumes, and red meat. Zinc – Spinach, leafy greens, seeds, and nuts.

– Spinach, leafy greens, seeds, and nuts. Omega-3 fatty acids– Salmon and fatty fish.

One thing to note with dietary supplements is that while adequate levels of vitamins and minerals are beneficial, excessive levels of vitamins and minerals can be harmful. Vitamin A, and selenium, when taken in excess, can cause hair loss[4] Be sure to consult a doctor and follow the recommended dose if you choose to start dietary supplements.

Protein Intake

Eating a diet high in protein[5] also gives your body the foundation needed to grow healthy hair. Protein also supports cellular function and energy levels. High-protein foods include Greek yogurt, eggs, beans, almonds, and lean meats.

Hair Care And Styling

Getting a trim at regular intervals keeps the ends of your hair healthy. Trims prevent damage and breakage, leading to longer and healthier hair. Limiting the amount of heat used to style your hair can also make a difference. Harsh chemical hair products and treatments such as perms and hair dyes can lead to damage. Hairstyles that pull at the roots of the hair should also be limited.

Medical Causes

If you are concerned your hair is unhealthy because of a medical condition, see a physician for diagnosis and treatment. If you are concerned that you are deficient in vitamins and minerals that promote healthy hair, blood tests can confirm this before you begin supplementation.

Choosing Quality Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

Not all ACV gummies are created equally. Here are our picks at Health Canal for the best apple cider vinegar gummies and a few extra tips to help choose quality ACV supplements:

Check for additional ingredients, and beware of significant amounts of added sugars, artificial sweeteners, flavors, or dyes.

Many ACV gummies have added vitamins and minerals, but some do not. If hair health is important to you, we suggest choosing gummies that do. Some gummies also include probiotics for your digestive system and gut health.

Look for ACV gummies that contain “The Mother.” The mother is made of beneficial bacteria, yeast, and acetic acid, and it is considered the most nutritious part of apple cider vinegar.

Are There Any Potential Side Effects?

Before raw ACV is ingested, it should be diluted. Drinking apple cider vinegar before diluting can damage teeth enamel, worsen acid reflux, and irritate the lining of your esophagus and stomach. This irritation generally does not occur when taking ACV gummies, but care should be taken not to have a part of an ACV gummy stuck in your teeth, mouth, or throat.

ACV should be diluted when used on the scalp or elsewhere. Skin sensitivity varies, and even diluted ACV has the potential to irritate the skin. You can use an ACV rinse on a small part of your skin to test for irritation before applying it to a larger area.

ACV can lead to low potassium levels[6] when taken with certain medications. This has been noted with diuretics, a medication often taken for high blood pressure, and digoxin, a heart medication. If you take any medication that affects your potassium level, speak with a physician before regularly taking ACV.

Conclusion

Links to apple cider vinegar gummies and hair growth are anecdotal at best and have thus far yet to be seen in scientific research. While beneficial properties are associated with raw apple cider vinegar, the benefits of apple cider vinegar gummies have not been directly studied.

ACV gummies containing additional vitamins and minerals may be beneficial for healthy hair growth. When taken as directed, apple cider vinegar gummies are safe and will not lead to harm– but they are likely not the best choice if you are serious about increasing hair growth and hair health.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does ACV help with hair growth? There are no scientific studies directly linking ACV with hair growth. Despite this, ACV has many proven health benefits and is an excellent addition to a healthy lifestyle. What influences hair growth? Hair growth is impacted by many things- including genetics, age, diet, vitamins, minerals, lifestyle factors, and medical conditions. What are ACV gummies made of? ACV gummies are generally made of ACV extract, gelatin, and added flavors. Some brands have added vitamins and contain “The Mother,” which is the most nutritious part of apple cider vinegar.