The oatmeal craze is here to stay. This trendy breakfast dish is adored for its delicious taste, simplicity to make, and health benefits.[1] Oatmeal is full of protein, fiber, and essential vitamins.[2] Plus, research shows eating oats aids weight loss. But is oatmeal gluten free?

Oatmeal is naturally gluten free, meaning it doesn’t contain the proteins found in wheat, barley, or rye. This is great news for people who are sensitive or intolerant to gluten. But, cross-contamination[3] can occur during processing and packaging.

Read on to find out how to incorporate oatmeal into your gluten free diet plan.

Why Are People Eating Gluten Free Food?

There are a few reasons why people choose to eat gluten free food.[4]

Celiac Disease

One primary reason is as a treatment for celiac disease.[5] This is an autoimmune disorder where gluten damages the small intestine. There is no cure, so a gluten-free diet is the only way to avoid damage and upsetting symptoms.

Wheat Allergy

Some people are allergic to wheat[6] and have to eliminate all traces of it from their diet. It’s not a reaction to gluten, so people with wheat allergies can eat many gluten-free alternatives. They’re possibly able to eat other gluten-containing grains like barley and rye.

Gluten Sensitivity

Non-celiac gluten sensitivity might be diagnosed after ruling out celiac disease and wheat allergy if a person experiences symptoms after consuming gluten. These symptoms can include abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, or fatigue. By removing gluten from their diet, they may find relief from these symptoms.

However, evidence suggests it might not be the gluten that triggers symptoms. Other theories suggest the triggers could be a type of carbohydrate called FODMAPs[7] or even pesticides.

Other Autoimmune Conditions

Research has linked gluten consumption with the worsening of symptoms in some autoimmune disorders other than celiac disease. These include:

Other than gluten ataxia, there’s currently not enough evidence to recommend a gluten free diet for most of these conditions.

Health Reasons

Some may choose a gluten free diet for personal reasons or preferences, like perceiving it as a healthier diet option.[10]

It’s always best to talk to a healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes, including going gluten free. That’s because a poorly planned gluten free diet can lead to nutritional deficiencies.[11]

Each person’s nutritional needs are unique, so a balanced and personalized approach to eating is recommended.

Are Oats And Oatmeal Always Gluten Free?

Both oats and oatmeal are naturally gluten free. Photo: zefirchik06/Shutterstock

Oats and oatmeal are naturally gluten free.[12] Just be cautious if you have gluten sensitivity or celiac disease since oats can become contaminated[3] with gluten. They’re often processed alongside gluten-containing grains. Plus, growing oats[12] near or rotated with wheat crops can also increase the chances of cross-contamination.

Look for oats and oatmeal labeled as gluten free to ensure they’ve been processed in a dedicated gluten free facility. This reduces the risk of cross-contamination. Several well-known brands offer gluten free oatmeal options, so finding a safe and suitable choice for your diet is not difficult.

While oats do not contain gluten, they do contain a similar protein called avenin. Some people with gluten sensitivities[13] may cross-react to avenin. In rare cases, avenin can trigger the same immune response as gluten in individuals with celiac disease. If you notice symptoms after consuming gluten free oats, talk to a healthcare professional for guidance.

How To Know If Oatmeal Is Gluten Free

Firstly, check the package for gluten free certification labels. Look for gluten free oats that have been certified by an organization like the Gluten Free Certification Organization[14] or the National Celiac Association. These organizations ensure that the product you’re consuming contains less than 20 parts per million[15] of gluten — the standard set by the Food and Drug Administration.

Pure oats are naturally gluten free,[12] but the processing and cross-contamination can pose a risk for those with gluten sensitivities. By following these guidelines, you can continue to enjoy your favorite oat-based dishes while keeping your gluten free diet on track.

Embracing Gluten Free Oatmeal In Your Diet

To enjoy oatmeal without any risks, here are a few tips and ideas for incorporating oatmeal into your gluten free diet plan:

Choose Certified Gluten Free Oatmeal

First, always choose certified gluten free oatmeal to minimize the chances of cross-contamination. You can find products with a gluten free label in most supermarkets and online stores.

Bowl Of Oatmeal

You can add low-sugar fruits, nuts, or seeds to oatmeal bowl. Photo: Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Try a classic bowl of oatmeal by mixing rolled or steel-cut oats with your favorite dairy-free milk alternative.

Bring the mixture to a boil, and then reduce the heat to let it simmer. Cook until your desired consistency is achieved, and then sweeten it with maple syrup or honey. Add your favorite low-sugar fruits, nuts, or seeds for extra flavor and texture.

If you’re looking for an extra protein kick, mix gluten free protein powders into your dairy-free milk before adding the oats.

Overnight Oats

Gluten free overnight oats are perfect for busy mornings. Mix oats with your choice of dairy-free milk, yogurt, chia seeds, and your favorite sweeteners and toppings in a jar or container. Let it sit in the refrigerator overnight. The next morning, your breakfast will be ready to eat without any fuss.

As A Flour Substitute In Baking

Oatmeal isn’t just limited to breakfast! Try using gluten free oat flour as a substitute for regular flour in your baking recipes. It works well for pancakes, muffins, and even cookies.

You can also make your own gluten free oat flour at home by grinding gluten free oats in a food processor.

Use As A Substitute For Breadcrumbs

Oats can even be a great addition to gluten free savory dishes. Use them as a substitute for breadcrumbs in recipes like meatloaf or veggie burgers. Simply grind oats into a fine texture to mimic the consistency of traditional breadcrumbs.

Just remember to always double-check ingredient labels and ensure you’re using certified gluten free products for a worry-free, oatmeal-filled diet.

Conclusion

Oats don’t have any gluten-containing proteins found in wheat, barley, and rye. If you have gluten sensitivity or celiac disease, always buy certified gluten free oatmeal products to avoid cross-contamination. This ensures that the oatmeal has undergone rigorous testing and does not exceed the allowed gluten threshold.

However, even gluten free oats may not be safe for some. Oats contain a protein called avenin, which some individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity may react to. Therefore, paying attention to your body’s response when incorporating gluten free oatmeal into your diet is important.

Gluten free oatmeal can be a healthy, nutrient-rich option providing fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Just remember always to double-check product labels and opt for certified gluten free options to avoid potential cross-contamination.

There is also a range of certified gluten free delivery services and gluten free meal replacement bars available.

Frequently Asked Questions Are oats gluten-free? Yes, oats are naturally gluten-free. However, some oats can become cross-contaminated with gluten during production and processing. If you need to ensure your oats are completely gluten-free, look for certified gluten-free oats.

What oatmeal is not gluten-free? Cross-contamination with gluten-containing grains during processing and packaging is common. Oatmeal that is not labeled as certified gluten-free or does not have a gluten-free claim on the package may not be safe for people with gluten-related disorders or sensitivities. What oatmeal is gluten-free? Gluten-free oatmeal has undergone testing and meets the required standards to be considered safe for people avoiding gluten. Some examples of reputable gluten-free brands can be found on the Gluten-Free Certification Organization’s website.

Is oat flour gluten-free? By the same principle as oatmeal, oat flour is gluten-free. However, it is at risk of cross-contamination in its processing and packaging, so care should be taken.

