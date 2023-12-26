Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Is Oatmeal Gluten Free? Uncovering The Truth In 2023

Pete Martin

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Ellie Busby, MS, RDN

is oatmeal gluten free
The oatmeal is adored for its delicious taste, simplicity to make, and health benefits. Photo: Nitr/Shutterstock

The oatmeal craze is here to stay. This trendy breakfast dish is adored for its delicious taste, simplicity to make, and health benefits.[1] Oatmeal is full of protein, fiber, and essential vitamins.[2] Plus, research shows eating oats aids weight loss. But is oatmeal gluten free?

Oatmeal is naturally gluten free, meaning it doesn’t contain the proteins found in wheat, barley, or rye. This is great news for people who are sensitive or intolerant to gluten. But, cross-contamination[3] can occur during processing and packaging. 

Read on to find out how to incorporate oatmeal into your gluten free diet plan.

Is Oatmeal Gluten Free?

Does oatmeal have gluten? No. Oats are gluten free, but cross-contamination with gluten can occur during processing and packaging. People with gluten sensitivities should always check oatmeal is labeled gluten free before consumption.

Why Are People Eating Gluten Free Food?

There are a few reasons why people choose to eat gluten free food.[4] 

Celiac Disease

One primary reason is as a treatment for celiac disease.[5] This is an autoimmune disorder where gluten damages the small intestine. There is no cure, so a gluten-free diet is the only way to avoid damage and upsetting symptoms.

Wheat Allergy

Some people are allergic to wheat[6] and have to eliminate all traces of it from their diet. It’s not a reaction to gluten, so people with wheat allergies can eat many gluten-free alternatives. They’re possibly able to eat other gluten-containing grains like barley and rye.

Gluten Sensitivity

Non-celiac gluten sensitivity might be diagnosed after ruling out celiac disease and wheat allergy if a person experiences symptoms after consuming gluten. These symptoms can include abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, or fatigue. By removing gluten from their diet, they may find relief from these symptoms.

However, evidence suggests it might not be the gluten that triggers symptoms. Other theories suggest the triggers could be a type of carbohydrate called FODMAPs[7] or even pesticides.

Other Autoimmune Conditions

Research has linked gluten consumption with the worsening of symptoms in some autoimmune disorders other than celiac disease. These include:

Other than gluten ataxia, there’s currently not enough evidence to recommend a gluten free diet for most of these conditions.

Health Reasons

Some may choose a gluten free diet for personal reasons or preferences, like perceiving it as a healthier diet option.[10] 

It’s always best to talk to a healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes, including going gluten free. That’s because a poorly planned gluten free diet can lead to nutritional deficiencies.[11]

Each person’s nutritional needs are unique, so a balanced and personalized approach to eating is recommended.

Are Oats And Oatmeal Always Gluten Free?

Both oats and oatmeal are naturally gluten free. Photo: zefirchik06/Shutterstock

Oats and oatmeal are naturally gluten free.[12] Just be cautious if you have gluten sensitivity or celiac disease since oats can become contaminated[3] with gluten. They’re often processed alongside gluten-containing grains. Plus, growing oats[12] near or rotated with wheat crops can also increase the chances of cross-contamination.

Look for oats and oatmeal labeled as gluten free to ensure they’ve been processed in a dedicated gluten free facility. This reduces the risk of cross-contamination. Several well-known brands offer gluten free oatmeal options, so finding a safe and suitable choice for your diet is not difficult.

While oats do not contain gluten, they do contain a similar protein called avenin. Some people with gluten sensitivities[13] may cross-react to avenin. In rare cases, avenin can trigger the same immune response as gluten in individuals with celiac disease. If you notice symptoms after consuming gluten free oats, talk to a healthcare professional for guidance.

How To Know If Oatmeal Is Gluten Free

Firstly, check the package for gluten free certification labels. Look for gluten free oats that have been certified by an organization like the Gluten Free Certification Organization[14] or the National Celiac Association. These organizations ensure that the product you’re consuming contains less than 20 parts per million[15] of gluten — the standard set by the Food and Drug Administration.

Pure oats are naturally gluten free,[12] but the processing and cross-contamination can pose a risk for those with gluten sensitivities. By following these guidelines, you can continue to enjoy your favorite oat-based dishes while keeping your gluten free diet on track.

Embracing Gluten Free Oatmeal In Your Diet

To enjoy oatmeal without any risks, here are a few tips and ideas for incorporating oatmeal into your gluten free diet plan:

Choose Certified Gluten Free Oatmeal

First, always choose certified gluten free oatmeal to minimize the chances of cross-contamination. You can find products with a gluten free label in most supermarkets and online stores.

Bowl Of Oatmeal

You can add low-sugar fruits, nuts, or seeds to oatmeal bowl. Photo: Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Try a classic bowl of oatmeal by mixing rolled or steel-cut oats with your favorite dairy-free milk alternative. 

Bring the mixture to a boil, and then reduce the heat to let it simmer. Cook until your desired consistency is achieved, and then sweeten it with maple syrup or honey. Add your favorite low-sugar fruits, nuts, or seeds for extra flavor and texture.

If you’re looking for an extra protein kick, mix gluten free protein powders into your dairy-free milk before adding the oats. 

Overnight Oats

Gluten free overnight oats are perfect for busy mornings. Mix oats with your choice of dairy-free milk, yogurt, chia seeds, and your favorite sweeteners and toppings in a jar or container. Let it sit in the refrigerator overnight. The next morning, your breakfast will be ready to eat without any fuss.

As A Flour Substitute In Baking

Oatmeal isn’t just limited to breakfast! Try using gluten free oat flour as a substitute for regular flour in your baking recipes. It works well for pancakes, muffins, and even cookies.

You can also make your own gluten free oat flour at home by grinding gluten free oats in a food processor.

Use As A Substitute For Breadcrumbs

Oats can even be a great addition to gluten free savory dishes. Use them as a substitute for breadcrumbs in recipes like meatloaf or veggie burgers. Simply grind oats into a fine texture to mimic the consistency of traditional breadcrumbs.

Just remember to always double-check ingredient labels and ensure you’re using certified gluten free products for a worry-free, oatmeal-filled diet.

Conclusion

Oats don’t have any gluten-containing proteins found in wheat, barley, and rye. If you have gluten sensitivity or celiac disease, always buy certified gluten free oatmeal products to avoid cross-contamination. This ensures that the oatmeal has undergone rigorous testing and does not exceed the allowed gluten threshold.

However, even gluten free oats may not be safe for some. Oats contain a protein called avenin, which some individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity may react to. Therefore, paying attention to your body’s response when incorporating gluten free oatmeal into your diet is important.

Gluten free oatmeal can be a healthy, nutrient-rich option providing fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Just remember always to double-check product labels and opt for certified gluten free options to avoid potential cross-contamination.

There is also a range of certified gluten free delivery services and gluten free meal replacement bars available.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are oats gluten-free?

Yes, oats are naturally gluten-free. However, some oats can become cross-contaminated with gluten during production and processing. If you need to ensure your oats are completely gluten-free, look for certified gluten-free oats. 

What oatmeal is not gluten-free?

Cross-contamination with gluten-containing grains during processing and packaging is common. Oatmeal that is not labeled as certified gluten-free or does not have a gluten-free claim on the package may not be safe for people with gluten-related disorders or sensitivities.

What oatmeal is gluten-free?

Gluten-free oatmeal has undergone testing and meets the required standards to be considered safe for people avoiding gluten. Some examples of reputable gluten-free brands can be found on the Gluten-Free Certification Organization’s website.

Is oat flour gluten-free?

By the same principle as oatmeal, oat flour is gluten-free. However, it is at risk of cross-contamination in its processing and packaging, so care should be taken.

+ 15 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Fulgoni, V.L., Brauchla, M., Fleige, L. and Chu, Y. (2019). Oatmeal-Containing Breakfast is Associated with Better Diet Quality and Higher Intake of Key Food Groups and Nutrients Compared to Other Breakfasts in Children. [online] 11(5), pp.964–964. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu11050964.
  2. Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/2346396/nutrients
  3. Marinus J. M. Smulders, van, van, Ingrid, T.P.M. Israel-Hoevelaken, Timmer, R.D., Jan, B., Braun, S. and Luud J.W.J. Gilissen (2018). Oats in healthy gluten-free and regular diets: A perspective. [online] 110, pp.3–10. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.foodres.2017.11.031.
  4. Medlineplus.gov. (2021). Learn about gluten-free diets: MedlinePlus Medical Encyclopedia. [online] Available at: https://medlineplus.gov/ency/patientinstructions/000813.htm
  5. and, D. (2023). Celiac Disease – NIDDK. [online] National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Available at: https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/digestive-diseases/celiac-disease
  6. Cabanillas, B. (2019). Gluten-related disorders: Celiac disease, wheat allergy, and nonceliac gluten sensitivity. [online] 60(15), pp.2606–2621. doi:https://doi.org/10.1080/10408398.2019.1651689.
  7. Feliznando Isidro Cárdenas-Torres, Cabrera-Chávez, F., Oscar Gerardo Figueroa-Salcido and Ontiveros, N. (2021). Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity: An Update. [online] 57(6), pp.526–526. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/medicina57060526.
  8. Moschoula Passali, Knud Josefsen, Frederiksen, J.L. and Antvorskov, J.C. (2020). Current Evidence on the Efficacy of Gluten-Free Diets in Multiple Sclerosis, Psoriasis, Type 1 Diabetes and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases. [online] 12(8), pp.2316–2316. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12082316.
  9. Bara Aljada, Zohni, A. and Wael El-Matary (2021). The Gluten-Free Diet for Celiac Disease and Beyond. [online] 13(11), pp.3993–3993. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu13113993.
  10. Niland, B. and Cash, B.D. (2018). Health Benefits and Adverse Effects of a Gluten-Free Diet in Non-Celiac Disease Patients. Gastroenterology & hepatology, [online] 14(2), pp.82–91. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5866307/
  11. Giorgia Vici, Belli, L.S., Biondi, M. and Polzonetti, V. (2016). Gluten free diet and nutrient deficiencies: A review. [online] 35(6), pp.1236–1241. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.clnu.2016.05.002.
  12. Luud J.W.J. Gilissen, van and Marinus J. M. Smulders (2016). Why Oats Are Safe and Healthy for Celiac Disease Patients. [online] 4(4), pp.21–21. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/medsci4040021.
  13. Václav Dvořáček, Kotrbova-Kozak, A., Kozová-Doležalová, J., Jágr, M., Petra Hlásná Čepková, Pavel Vítámvás and Klára Kosová (2022). Specific Avenin Cross-Reactivity with G12 Antibody in a Wide Range of Current Oat Cultivars. [online] 11(4), pp.567–567. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/foods11040567.
  14. Gluten-Free Certification Organization. (2022). Home – Gluten-Free Certification Organization. [online] Available at: https://gfco.org/
  15. Office (2023). ‘Gluten-Free’ Now Means What It Says. [online] U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Available at: https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/gluten-free-means-what-it-says#:~:text=As%20one%20of%20the%20criteria,using%20valid%20scientific%20analytical%20tools.
Pete Martin

Written by:

Pete Martin, Health and Wellness Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Ellie Busby

Pete is a Level 3 qualified Personal Trainer, with a Diploma in "Nutrition and Wellness" from the University of Aberdeen. He believes firmly in the importance of a holistic approach to healthy living. He is a keen reader, amateur boxer (very amateur, he hastens to add!) and practises Transcendental Meditation.

Medically reviewed by:

Ellie Busby

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement