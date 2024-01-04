The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

There is some truth to the phrase “a woman’s hair is her glory” in modern society. For many women, their hair symbolizes their femininity and health. Not only that but it can also be used as a way to express yourself, depending on how you style it.

Thus, it makes sense why some women might be concerned about their hair being damaged by the world around them. Unfortunately, some products for hair might not work for everyone.

A safe yet effective home remedy for repairing damaged hair is a hair mask. The benefits of a banana mask can apply to hair care. There are variations of a banana hair mask you can make at home, depending on your needs.

What Are The Benefits Of Banana Hair Mask? Makes your hair stronger and thicker. Smoothes out frizzy hair. Slows down aging of hair. Moisturizes your scalp.

Banana Hair Mask Benefits

Banana hair masks are a great way to improve the health of your hair. Photo: kazmulka/Shutterstock

Makes Your Hair Stronger And Thicker

Bananas are a great source of silica. Silica is a mineral involved in forming optimal connective tissue, including hair. Bananas have about 5 milligrams of silica[1] each. However, the body’s ability to absorb this silica is almost negligible.

Fortunately, you don’t ingest hair masks. Using them as a topical treatment for your hair makes it a much more viable mineral source.[2]

Smoothes Out Frizzy Hair

Silica (in the form of silicone) is a common ingredient in beauty products like hair conditioners. These conditioners are designed to make your hair appear smooth and silky. However, some high-quality conditions can be expensive or even lead to adverse reactions that worsen things.

While not glamorous, a DIY banana hair mask can be an affordable and effective alternative. This may depend on what you include when making it.

Slows Down Aging Of Hair

Similar to how skin becomes more “wrinkly” as people age, hair can become more brittle and dry over time. This is caused by increased oxidative stress, which damages cellular structural membranes like hair. Aside from making hair brittle, oxidative stress contributes to gray hair and/or even alopecia (hair loss).

Bananas contain various beneficial antioxidants,[3] such as catechin, gallic acid, and chlorogenic acid. These antioxidants can decrease oxidative stress[4] and strengthen your body’s defenses against it. This keeps hair strands from becoming gray or brittle over time.

Moisturizes Your Scalp

Prolonged dryness of the scalp (where the roots of your hair follicles are located) can lead to dandruff. This can result in scalp irritation and “flakes” sprinkled over the roots of your hair. Although mild and acute cases can be easily solved with gentle shampoo, it may only be a short-term fix.

Using simply shampoo may not be a long-term method of dandruff prevention for some people.

A banana hair mask can add much-needed moisture to a dry scalp. It may also reduce the frequency of or eliminate dandruff and its symptoms.

DIY Banana Hair Mask Recipes

Combining bananas with other ingredients can make a homemade hair mask. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

With mashed banana being the main ingredient, there are several variations that you can try. These include supplementary ingredients that can enhance its effects or provide new ones.

Banana And Avocado Hair Mask

Like bananas, avocados contain various nutrients,[5] such as vitamin E, that have the potential to make your hair softer and smoother. These nutrients and oils may also reduce signs of aging hair, such as grayness or hair loss.

Thus, using bananas and avocados in a hair mask would make sense to maximize its effects. Making an avocado banana hair mask is worth considering.

Ingredients:

1 banana mashed into a soft and creamy paste (no chunks).

½ of a ripe avocado.

1 tablespoon of olive oil.

1 egg, whipped.

Mix these ingredients together until it has an even texture and consistency. Using a blender is a good way to get rid of lumps.

Banana And Coconut Hair Mask

Coconut oil[6] is another food that can improve the quality of your hair. It has been known to help repair dry and damaged hair. This can be especially useful for those who bleach or color their hair.

These dyes can sometimes contribute to hair damage. Using two forms of coconut can make a hair mask even more effective. For example, you could try coconut oil and coconut milk.

Ingredients:

2 bananas mashed into a soft and smooth paste (no chunks).

1 tablespoon of coconut oil.

1 tablespoon of coconut milk.

Mix these ingredients together until it has an even texture and consistency.

Banana And Honey Hair Mask

Adding some honey to a hair mask allows it to act as a natural hair conditioner. It can even give your hair more moisture and shine. Bananas and honey combined allow hair to retain its moisture and prevent the hair from losing its natural oils.

Ingredients:

1 banana mashed into a soft and creamy paste (no chunks).

½ tablespoon of honey.

Mix these ingredients together until it has the consistency of a smooth paste.

Banana And Egg Hair Mask

We know that mixing bananas and eggs sounds bizarre, but remember you’re not eating it. One study assessed how the proteins and peptides found in egg yolks can help your hair. They found it actually promotes and accelerates hair growth[7] if applied directly to the hair. This hair growth peptide may actually strengthen lifeless hair.

If you’re looking for long and glossy hair, this may be the recipe for you.

Ingredients:

1-2 bananas mashed into a soft and creamy paste (no chunks).

1 egg.

Put both ingredients into either a blender or a bowl. Mix evenly until it has an even texture and consistency.

How To Use A Banana Mask For Your Hair

It is important for your hair to be wet before applying the hair mask.

When applying it, start at the roots of your hair and gently massage the mixture into your hair. Work your way down to the ends so that all of your hair is covered in the mask in even amounts. Since this can be messy, be sure to do this step over the sink or in the shower.

Once you finish applying the hair mask, allow it to stay in your hair for ten to 20 minutes. Covering your hair with a shower cap is recommended (but not required) during this step. This prevents the mixture from dripping off your head.

Afterward, wash the mixture out of your hair using cool water. Cool water can also give your hair a “shiny” appearance by weighing it down to reflect the light.

Depending on the mask’s composition, it may take some time to completely wash it off your hair. Use a mild shampoo and massage through your entire scalp to remove mask residue. Follow with a lukewarm water rinse.

For best results, use the mask once or twice a week.

Precautions When Using Bananas For Hair

A banana hair mask is a fully natural process. This means it doesn’t risk damaging your hair like other manufactured hair care products might.

However, it is important to know the possible disadvantages of banana hair masks. Luckily, there are ways to avoid them.

If you use the mask more than twice a week, you risk creating a buildup of the mixture on your hair. This can make it harder to wash out completely.

Don’t let the hair mask dry up before washing it out. This will make washing it off much harder than washing your hair while your hair is still wet.

Despite having no side effects, keeping a hair mask on for too long can damage your hair. Depending on the mask’s composition, it may have high levels of protein that can cause it to break more easily. Hair masks that contain apple cider vinegar, protein, or egg should never be left on overnight.

The Takeaway

Granted, the idea of rubbing mashed banana paste into your hair seems bizarre at first glance. However, science has shown that there is some merit to using a banana hair mask like this.

This unconventional hair care method is backed by science and relatively affordable. It is also easy to make and use, thanks to the fact that you can DIY.

Although banana is the main ingredient of banana hair masks, you can still switch it up. Try adding another ingredient with antioxidant properties, like argan oil,[8] to make it even more effective.

Everyone’s hair has its own needs, so no banana hair mask DIY recipe is better than the rest. Some simply amplify the benefits of using a banana for hair care. Others are catered to fix specific hair care problems.

Overall, it is definitely worth considering if you’re looking for an easy-to-use and effective way to repair damaged hair and reduce the effects of aging.