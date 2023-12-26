Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Saw Palmetto For Hair Loss: Things You Need To Know In 2023

Pete Martin

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Ellie Busby, MS, RDN

saw palmetto for hair loss
Is saw palmetto for hair loss a solution? Photo: Studio Romantic/Shutterstock

Saw palmetto supplements have been gaining attention for their potential to prevent hair loss

But before you add it to your hair care routine, it’s important to understand the properties of this plant and the science behind its effects on hair growth. This article will cover the potential benefits and how to use saw palmetto for hair loss.

Key Takeaways

  • Saw palmetto is a small palm tree native to the southeastern United States. It’s commonly used as a dietary supplement to support prostate health and potentially combat hair loss.
  • Some studies have noted the potential for saw palmetto supplements as a solution for hair loss, but research is still limited. While more studies are needed to understand its effects fully, it might still be worth considering as a part of your hair loss prevention strategy.
  • Instructions on using Saw Palmetto for hair are choosing a form of saw palmetto, determining the dosage, taking saw palmetto regularly, applying saw palmetto topically, and being patient.
  • Other tips to prevent hair loss are maintaining a balanced diet, avoiding heat and chemical styling, being gentle when brushing and styling, or managing stress.

Benefits Of Saw Palmetto For Hair Loss

Saw palmetto might help treat hair loss by blocking DHT and improving hair follicle health.

High DHT levels can shrink[1] hair follicles and shorten the hair growth cycle. Saw palmetto is one of many botanically-derived inhibitors of the enzyme responsible for converting testosterone into DHT. By reducing DHT levels, saw palmetto may also help prevent thinning hair.

While research on saw palmetto for hair growth is still limited, some studies have shown promising results. One such study found that saw palmetto when compared with a popular prescription hair loss medication, led to significant improvements[2] in stabilizing hair loss in the earlier stages of the condition — similar to those achieved in the prescription drug group. 

Unfortunately, studies into saw palmetto for hair loss in females are even more limited than that available in men.

In summary, saw palmetto may lower overly high DHT levels, promoting a healthier scalp environment.

What Is Saw Palmetto?

Saw palmetto is a small palm tree native to the southeastern United States, specifically Florida and other Gulf Coast states. It has a long history of traditional use by Native Americans for various health issues. It’s commonly used as a dietary supplement to support prostate health and potentially combat hair loss.

Saw palmetto[3] might prevent testosterone from converting into DHT, dihydrotestosterone — a hormone that stimulates male characteristics. But, too much of it can lead to male pattern hair loss, otherwise known as androgenetic alopecia.[4]

Unfortunately, research on saw palmetto for hair loss is still limited.[5] You should always consult a healthcare professional before adding any supplements or treatments to your regimen, as their safety is not well-established. 

How To Use Saw Palmetto For Hair

In this section, we’ll go over how to use saw palmetto for hair loss, including forms and dosage.

You can find saw palmetto extract in various forms, such as:

  • Capsules.
  • Tablets.
  • Liquid extracts.
  • Topical formulas (shampoos, conditioners, serums).

The most popular way to use saw palmetto is in the form of dietary supplements. 

Instructions On How To Use Saw Palmetto For Hair

1. Choose a form of saw palmetto: Saw palmetto is available in various forms, such as capsules, tablets, powders, and extracts. You can choose the form that you find most convenient to use.

2. Determine the dosage: The recommended saw palmetto dosage for hair loss is usually between 160 mg to 320 mg per day. However, you should consult your doctor or a qualified healthcare professional to determine the right dosage for you.

3. Take saw palmetto regularly: Saw palmetto is most effective when taken regularly over several months. It may take up to three months to see visible results.

4. Apply saw palmetto topically: You can also use saw palmetto topically by applying it directly to your scalp. Try saw palmetto oil or mix saw palmetto powder with a carrier oil such as coconut oil and massage it into your scalp.

5. Be patient: Saw palmetto is not a quick fix for hair loss. It takes time to work, so be patient and consistent in using saw palmetto.

Remember, before using saw palmetto for hair loss, consult your doctor or a qualified healthcare professional to determine if it’s safe for you to use and how much you’ll need.

How Much Saw Palmetto For Hair Loss?

The recommended saw palmetto dosage for hair loss varies — that’s why it’s so important to consult a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen. The optimal dosage might differ depending on factors such as age, health condition, and other medications you are taking.

Selecting high-quality products from reputable brands is also crucial to ensure the safety and effectiveness of treating hair loss.

Finally, remember to be patient; seeing significant results may take several months of consistent use. Plus, you also can’t ignore how important it is to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Eating a balanced diet and managing stress are essential to support healthy hair growth.

Side Effects & Safety

While saw palmetto is generally considered safe[3] for most people, some individuals may experience adverse reactions. 

It’s important to note that saw palmetto’s long-term safety has not been extensively studied. To reduce the risk of harmful effects, consider the following precautions:

  1. Use a reputable and high-quality saw palmetto supplement, as products can vary in potency and effectiveness.
  2. Start with a low dose and gradually increase as necessary while closely monitoring your body’s response.
  3. If pregnant or breastfeeding, avoid using saw palmetto as its effects on developing fetuses and infants are poorly understood.

To optimize hair density and growth further, consider incorporating other evidence-based treatments such as minoxidil[6] and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a nutrient-rich diet and stress reduction.[7]

Remember that it’s always wise to talk to a doctor or registered dietitian before adding supplements to your routine, especially if you have existing health conditions or are taking medications. 

Other Tips To Prevent Hair Loss

As well as saw palmetto supplements, here are some other tips you can follow to help prevent hair thinning and loss. Incorporating these practices into your daily routine may help you maintain hair density and promote hair regrowth. 

Maintain A Balanced Diet

Maintain A Balanced Diet
A balanced diet can help limit hair loss. Photo: Elena Hramova/Shutterstock

Eating a diet rich in essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and proteins is crucial for healthy hair.[7] A balanced diet that includes protein, iron, vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and water is important for hair health. By consuming various nutrient-dense foods, you can provide your hair with the nutrients it needs to grow and thrive.

Avoid Heat And Chemical Styling

Avoid Heat And Chemical Styling
Avoid heat and chemical styling- opt for gentle, natural methods. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

Excessive heat and chemical styling can damage hair, leading to dryness, breakage, and hair loss. To minimize damage, limit the use of heat styling tools, use protective products such as heat protectant sprays, and choose gentle hair care products that are designed to nourish and strengthen the hair.

Be Gentle When Brushing And Styling

saw palmetto for hair loss
Take care to brush gently to avoid unnecessary hair loss. Photo: Prostock-stu/Shutterstock

Avoid using tight hair ties or aggressively brushing your hair, which can cause breakage and hair loss. Instead, use a wide-toothed comb while detangling and opt for loose hairstyles.

Manage Stress

saw palmetto for hair loss
Stress management can help fight hair loss. Photo: Ground Picture/Shutterstock

Chronically high-stress levels can lead to temporary hair loss.[8] Try meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises to help reduce stress levels.

Conclusion

Saw palmetto is a plant that may be able to treat thinning hair. However, the science to back this up is extremely limited. A more effective solution is to prioritize your overall hair care routine — as well as your physical and mental health. That means proper nutrition, stress management, sleep, and exercise. 

While saw palmetto is generally considered safe, it can cause side effects in some people, such as stomach upset and headaches.[3] If you experience any adverse effects, stop taking saw palmetto and consult your healthcare professional.

Pete Martin

Written by:

Pete Martin, Health and Wellness Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Ellie Busby

Pete is a Level 3 qualified Personal Trainer, with a Diploma in "Nutrition and Wellness" from the University of Aberdeen. He believes firmly in the importance of a holistic approach to healthy living. He is a keen reader, amateur boxer (very amateur, he hastens to add!) and practises Transcendental Meditation.

Medically reviewed by:

Ellie Busby

