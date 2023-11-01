The Best Time To Drink Chia Seeds For Weight Loss In 2023

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

If you are serious about using a chia seed drink to improve your health, you need to know when it’s the best time to drink chia seeds for weight loss. Chia seeds are full of nutrients and fiber that are perfect for helping you along in your weight loss journey.

Drinking chia seeds first thing in the morning can help reduce your cravings throughout the day. Health benefits of chia seed water include weight loss as well as improved bone health, heart health, and blood sugar regulation.

When Is The Best Time To Drink Chia Seeds For Weight Loss? The best time to consume chia seeds in a drink is first thing in the morning, preferably on an empty stomach. A morning glass of chia seeds can help with: Weight loss

Heart health

Bone health

Digestive health

Blood sugar control

You can drink chia seeds for weight loss any time of day. However, it is best if you drink the chia seeds first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. When you consume chia seeds first thing in the morning, you set yourself up for success throughout the day.

Starting the day with chia seed water can help reduce cravings for junk food later on. It can also help prime your digestive system to get moving well and keep your blood sugar levels stable throughout the day.

After starting your day with a chia seed mixture, make sure the rest of your meals contain healthy nuts & seeds for weight loss. A healthy lifestyle combined with daily chia seeds is the most effective way to lose weight and improve your overall health.

Nutritional Benefits Of Chia Seeds

Combine chia seeds with lime for more health benefits. Photo: Shutterstock

Chia seeds are what’s known as a superfood. They are full of nutrients, antioxidants, and fiber that can all greatly improve your overall health and wellness.

Weight Loss

Experts from the Cleveland Clinic state that chia seeds can be used as part of a healthy diet to aid in losing weight. Fiber-rich chia seeds absorb water in your stomach, helping you feel fuller for longer periods and delaying gastric emptying.

The high fiber content of chia seeds can help you lose weight by making it easier to consume fewer calories throughout the day and reduce cravings.

Keep in mind that weight loss nutritionists warn that starting your day with chia seed water and then eating junk food throughout the rest of the day is unlikely to lead to weight loss. It would be best to enjoy chia seeds as part of a nutritious diet to help you meet your weight loss goals.

Stable Blood Sugar

Adam Brown, an expert on diabetes, has helped hundreds of people control their blood sugar levels by starting their day with a chia seed breakfast. He stated that consuming chia pudding for breakfast helped him control his blood sugar levels all day long.

The high fiber and fat content of chia seeds help your body avoid sharp spikes and drops in blood sugar, helping you avoid the “high and low” feeling that many sugary meals can cause.

Keeping blood sugar stable isn’t just important for people with diabetes. Stable blood sugar helps prevent hunger, reduce belly fat, and improve your heart health.

Stronger Bones

Chia seeds are full of vitamins and minerals that are essential to our bone health. Adding one serving of chia seeds to your diet each day will give you 18% of your recommended daily amount of calcium.

Chia seeds are also a great source of magnesium potassium, and phosphorus, which are all important for a strong skeletal system[1].

Better Cardiovascular Health

You have probably heard that losing weight is important for your heart health. Consuming chia seeds can help you with weight loss, but that’s not the only thing chia seeds offer for your heart.

Chia seeds are full of omega-3 fatty acids, which can help lower the “bad” cholesterol levels in your blood. High cholesterol is what clogs your arteries which causes high blood pressure. Clogged arteries and high blood pressure can lead to coronary artery disease (CAD), and even cause heart attacks or strokes.

Just a spoonful of chia seeds as part of a healthy breakfast can help keep your arteries clean.

Improved Gut Health

Drinking chia seed water each day can improve your gut health. Research from the Mayo Clinic shows that weight loss, eating plant-based foods, and consuming enough fiber can lower your risk of colorectal cancer.

Chia seeds help fight cancer as well as other diseases.

Decreased Appetite

Fiber helps you lose weight by helping you feel fuller for longer. Fiber-rich foods take a long time to move through the digestive system so you shouldn’t feel any hunger pangs for at least a few hours after drinking chia seed water.

In addition, the tiny seeds that you add to your daily drink expand when exposed to water. The seeds continue to expand in your stomach after you drink them, making you feel full.

Drinking Chia Seed Water For Weight Loss

Drinking chia seeds water each day can help you lose weight. Photo: Shutterstock

Made popular by many TikTok influencers, chia water is rumored to be a magic bullet for losing weight, reducing cholesterol, and providing other health benefits.

It turns out that chia seed water is more than just a trendy drink. Adding chia seeds to your daily routine can have a positive impact on your overall health.

Many people choose to drink pre-made protein drinks that include chia seeds. Drinks like Kachava contain chia seeds as well as additional ingredients for added nutrients and protein. Kachava reviews state that this drink can help you lose weight and improve your overall health.

If you have a hard time tolerating the gel-like consistency of chia seed water, a premade drink or smoothie might be a better option.

Who Can Consume Chia Seeds For Weight Loss?

Chia seeds are completely safe for most people to eat. There are very few negative side effects to adding chia seeds to your diet.

Of course, there are always exceptions. In rare instances, some people experience an allergic reaction to chia seeds. If you notice itching, hives, swelling, or a rash immediately after consuming chia seeds, seek medical care right away.

In addition, pregnant women should not attempt to drink chia seed water for weight loss. While chia seeds are not dangerous during pregnancy, extreme weight loss can be. If you need to lose weight during pregnancy, make a plan with your healthcare provider to do it healthily.

How Do You Make Chia Seed Water?

Making chia seed water is very simple. Simply add one to two tablespoons of chia seeds to 8-10 oz of water. Let the chia seed mixture sit for 10-15 minutes before you drink it.

While you can soak chia seeds for several minutes before drinking them, don’t let your drink sit for too long. Chia seeds can absorb a lot of water, and your drink will turn into a thick chia seed pudding if you don’t drink it fast enough.

You may choose to add chia seeds to lemon juice or lime juice. This can improve the flavor of your chia water as well as provide other health benefits from the lemon and lime.

Conclusion

Drinking chia seed water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach is the best way to maximize your weight loss. Chia water fills your belly and reduces cravings and hunger pangs later in the day.

The health benefits of chia seeds extend way beyond just weight loss. While many people do use chia seed water for weight loss benefits, people who are already at a healthy weight can further improve their health by drinking chia seed water.

Chia seeds offer antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients that can reduce cholesterol, strengthen your bones, and improve your gut health.