How Long Is It Safe To Be In Ketosis? Guidelines & Tips In 2023

Nyasha Stevens

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Dr. Maya Frankfurt, PhD

how long is it safe to be in ketosis
Many conditions are improved by the keto diet. Photo: Sunvic/Shutterstock

The ketogenic diet, or “keto” for short, has swept the world with its potential health benefits, from burning fat and losing weight to improving blood sugar control. However, a question that often comes up is, “How long is it safe to be in ketosis?”

This article explores the science behind the keto diet, its benefits, and potential risks, and offers safety tips and guidelines for those considering this extremely low carb eating plan.

How Long Is It Safe To Be In Ketosis?

How long should you stay on keto diet? The duration one should stay on the keto diet depends on individual health goals and response to the diet. 

While the diet appears safe in the short term, you may face an increased risk of complications in the long term, making regular consultations with your wellness team essential.

Introduction To The Ketogenic Diet

The keto diet is a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet that triggers ketosis, a metabolic state where the body is running on ketone bodies, which are derived from fat.

Definition Of Ketosis

Restricting carbohydrate intake encourages your body to burn fat as your primary energy source, which can promote lasting fat loss along with other essential health benefits.

History Of The Ketogenic Diet

The ketogenic diet was first invented in the early 1900s to treat epilepsy[1] in children. Today, it and other high-fat diets have become popular due to their promising effects on other chronic conditions, including obesity.

The Science Behind Ketosis

Achieving and maintaining ketosis is the key to the keto diet. When carb consumption is low, insulin levels drop, signaling the body to start burning stored fat for energy. The liver then converts fatty acids into ketones, which most tissues, including the brain, use as an energy source.

Our bodies are intricate machines. Achieving ketosis depends on various factors, including diet, body composition, and activity level. Whether you’re on your first or hundredth keto journey, understanding the science of the keto diet is key to achieving and maintaining ketosis. 

As always, consult a registered dietitian or nutritionist before embarking on any significant dietary change.

How Much Time Does It Take To Enter Ketosis?

how long is it safe to be in ketosis
It takes most people 2-4 days to enter ketosis. Photo: MIA Studio/Shutterstock

How long can you stay in ketosis? The time taken to enter ketosis varies greatly among individuals. Most keto dieters enter ketosis within 2 to 4 days of following the keto diet. 

However, it may take a few weeks for your body to adapt fully to this new fuel source and for you to experience the full benefits of the diet. Factors that influence the timeline include the individual’s metabolic rate, lifestyle, body composition, fat intake, and carb consumption.

Is Ketosis Safe In The Long-term?

Research on the long-term safety and efficacy of the keto diet is somewhat limited, with many studies focusing on short-term impacts. The diet appears safe[2] for most healthy people in the short term when followed for several months. 

However, health conditions can influence an individual’s tolerance to the diet long-term.

A well-formulated keto plan that includes a variety of nutrient-dense, low-carb foods, can help to mitigate potential risks.

Benefits Of The Keto Diet

The keto diet offers numerous potential health benefits, including:

  • Weight Loss: The keto diet aids in weight loss[3] due to reduced calorie intake, the satiating effects of protein, and the metabolic switch from carbohydrates to fats.
  • Improved Blood Sugar Control: Keto can be beneficial in managing Type 2 diabetes as it can improve blood sugar levels and promote weight loss.
  • Enhanced Lipid Profile[4]: The diet can reduce triglyceride levels, increase HDL cholesterol levels (the “good” kind), and lower LDL cholesterol levels (the “bad” kind).

Risks Of The Keto Diet

Despite these benefits, the keto diet also has associated risks:

  • Keto Flu: Initial adaptation to the diet can cause you to experience symptoms such as fatigue, headache, nausea, and irritability, collectively referred to as the ‘keto flu[5]‘.
  • Nutrient Deficiencies: Restricting carbohydrates long-term can lead to nutrient deficiencies[6], as this may limit the consumption of nutrient-rich, healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.
  • Potential Heart Disease Risk: A high intake of saturated fats on the keto diet could increase the risk of heart disease if not carefully managed.

Keto Guidelines For Beginners

Keto Guidelines For Beginners
Non-starchy vegetables are good for the keto diet. Photo: Fortyforks/Shutterstock

Calculate Macros

When starting this diet, it’s crucial to understand and calculate your macronutrients, which include carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. Typically, a keto diet entails a daily macronutrient ratio[7] of about 70-75% fats, 20% proteins, and 5-10% carbohydrates.

However, individual requirements may vary, so consider consulting with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian to determine the best targets for you. 

They can also help you find the best keto app for you, to help track your daily calories, fat, and protein intake to ensure you are staying within your macro goals.

7 Tips For Entering Ketosis

Tips For Entering Ketosis
You should choose healthy keto foods which are nutrient-dense foods for your meal plan. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

Consume Healthy Ketogenic Foods

Opting for nutrient-dense foods rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals can promote overall health while on the keto diet. Here is a short keto diet foods list:

Low-Carb Diet Foods

The ketogenic diet emphasizes low-carb foods. Here are some key examples:

  • Leafy Green Vegetables: Spinach, kale, and other greens are excellent choices.
  • Non-Starchy Vegetables: Consider including broccoli, bell peppers, and other similar vegetables.
  • Lean Proteins: Lean meats and poultry can be included in your diet.
  • Eggs: These are a great source of protein.
  • Dairy: Some dairy products can be consumed in moderate amounts.

High Fat Diet Foods

A crucial part of this diet is the inclusion of high-fat foods, particularly those with healthy fats:

  • Monounsaturated Fats: These are found in foods like olives, avocados, and certain nuts.
  • Polyunsaturated Fats: You can find these in flaxseeds, walnuts, and fish.
  • Coconut Oil and Olive Oil: These oils are a good source of healthy fats.

Consuming these healthy fats for keto helps meet daily calorie needs while promoting ketosis.

There are also products on the market designed specifically for low-carbohydrate diets, such as these quest bars Keto treats can be a convenient way to meet your macros, but keep an eye out for flavorings, preservatives, and other additives that could compromise your health goals.

Stay Hydrated And Replenish Electrolytes

A lower carb intake can lead to increased water loss from the body, and with it, valuable electrolytes such as potassium, magnesium, and sodium. Consume plenty of water and foods rich in electrolytes to help maintain electrolyte balance.

Plan Portions Carefully

It is important to maintain your macro ratio, but it’s also important to avoid overeating. Listening to your body’s hunger cues and eating until satiated is key. Calories still count when it comes to weight loss and overall health.

Moderate Protein Intake

Include high-quality protein sources like fish, lean meats, and eggs in your diet. However, be cautious not to over-consume protein, as excess protein can be converted into glucose, which could kick you out of ketosis.

Consume More Healthy Fats

Including a variety of healthy fats in your diet can promote ketosis. Avocados, olive oil, coconut oil, and nuts and seeds are great sources. Furthermore, incorporating MCTs (Medium-Chain Triglycerides), found in coconut oil, can provide a quick source of energy and may help you enter ketosis more quickly. Consuming enough fat is the most challenging part of keto for most people.

Regular Exercise

Engaging in regular exercise can help deplete glycogen stores, making it easier for your body to switch to fat as its primary energy source, thus promoting ketosis.

Track Your Progress By Weighing Yourself Frequently

Monitoring your progress can provide motivation and help you stay on track. However, it’s important not to rely solely on the scale. Muscle weighs more than fat, so if you are working out, you may be losing fat without losing weight. Assessing changes in body composition and energy levels can also provide valuable insight into your progress.

Conclusion

The ketogenic diet can be a powerful tool for those looking to lose weight and improve health. The length of time you should stay on the diet depends on your personal health goals, your body’s response, and potential health risks. 

Be sure to have regular check-ups with your healthcare provider to ensure everything is going well. After all, the goal isn’t just about losing body weight but enhancing overall health in the long haul.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long can you safely stay on a keto diet?

The duration varies among individuals, but most studies suggest the ketogenic diet is safe to follow for a few months. Long-term effects are not fully known, so consult a healthcare professional for personalized advice.

How often should you take a break from keto?

It’s not mandatory to take a break from keto. However, some people choose to follow a cyclical ketogenic diet, which involves periods of higher-carb days, known as “carb refeeding”. This can be beneficial for some individuals and may mitigate potential health problems.

Do you gain weight back after you stop keto?

Weight regain is possible if you return to your old eating habits after stopping the keto diet. However, transitioning to a balanced, low-calorie diet and maintaining an active lifestyle can help keep the weight off.

What are the potential side effects of a keto diet?

Side effects may include the “keto flu”, constipation, nutrient deficiencies, bad breath, heart palpitations, and reduced physical performance. These are generally temporary and tend to diminish as your body adapts.

What foods can I eat on a keto diet?

On a keto diet, you can eat many foods like meat, fatty fish, eggs, cheese, avocados, low-carb veggies, and healthy oils. Moderate amounts of nuts and seeds, including nut butter, are also allowed. You must limit your total carbs and focus on net carbs.

Can I exercise while on a keto diet?

Yes, you can exercise on a keto diet. However, during the initial stages, your performance may be impacted as your body adapts to using fat and ketones for energy.

What is the “keto flu” and how can I avoid it?

The “keto flu” is a collection of symptoms experienced by some people when they first start the keto diet. These symptoms, which can include fatigue, headache, and irritability, are typically short-lived. Staying hydrated, replenishing electrolytes, and consuming bone broth can help. 

Nyasha Stevens

Written by:

Nyasha Stevens, BS

Medically reviewed by:

Maya Frankfurt

Nia is a STEM educator, certified personal trainer, fitness instructor, and certified nurses' aid. She received her Bachelor's in Creative Writing and Music Theory from The College of Idaho in 2010 at the age of 18. She spent the next 5 years studying Biochemistry and STEM education at Boise State University. Now a mother of 2, she resides in central Idaho and owns a writing agency specializing in content and copywriting for Health, Science, & Education.

Medically reviewed by:

Maya Frankfurt

