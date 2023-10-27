Fact checkedExpert's opinion

How To Avoid Ketoacidosis On Keto Diet? 2023 Recommendations

Numerous weight loss strategies exist and are commonly referred to as a ketogenic diet. When selecting a weight loss regimen, an individual aiming to achieve a metabolic state of ketosis must understand the benefits as well as potentially harmful side effects of any keto diet meal plan. Specifically, it is important to recognize the significant differences between nutritional ketosis and ketoacidosis, which can be a potentially fatal, life-threatening condition.[1]

It is encouraged to consult a healthcare professional before initiating any nutrition plan to discuss how drastic dietary changes may affect your body and complicate any preexisting medical conditions, especially diabetes in this situation.

Keto Diet And Ketoacidosis

Ketosis and ketoacidosis are similar metabolic states as both conditions are defined by an elevation of ketones in the blood. However, the key difference between these conditions is the extent of ketone buildup, and if it approaches an unhealthy and potentially dangerous level.[2]  

There are numerous ways to avoid ketoacidosis while on a low carbohydrate ketogenic diet including establishing and following a keto diet meal plan as well as taking advantage of helpful resources.

How To Avoid Ketoacidosis On Keto Diet?

There are many resources available to avoid ketoacidosis while on a ketogenic diet. Before initiating a keto diet meal plan, it is crucial to educate oneself regarding what products are considered acceptable on a keto diet foods list. The primary focus of this diet is to limit carbohydrate consumption and maximize protein intake. In addition to implementing these dietary adjustments, a true ketogenic plan emphasizes the daily consumption of healthy fats. The following is an approved keto diet foods list.

  • Avocados
  • Berries
  • Cheese
  • Fresh Meat
  • Poultry
  • Yogurt
    • Plain
    • Plain Greek
  • Milk
    • Plant-based
    • Unsweetened
  • Seafood
  • Fatty Fish
  • Oil
    • Olive
    • Canola
    • Palm
    • Coconut
  • Low-carbohydrate Vegetables
  • Seeds and Nuts
    • Walnuts
    • Almonds

In addition to avoiding ketoacidosis while on a ketogenic diet by following a keto diet meal plan, it is important to seek support within a trusted community that shares similar goals. Over the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the number of people who choose to engage in a digital approach[3] to increase personal accountability in their weight loss plan. The following is a list of the top 7 best keto apps to track carbs and lose weight in 2023.

  • Carb Manager
  • Macro Tracker
  • Keto Manager
  • Total Keto Diet
  • Senza
  • Keto Diet Recipes
  • PlateJoy

What Is Ketoacidosis?

What Is Ketoacidosis
Ketoacidosis is highly dangerous and potentially fatal. Photo: bangoland/Shutterstock

Ketoacidosis is a metabolic acidosis condition that results from elevated blood ketone levels. It is highly dangerous and potentially fatal for an individual to enter into a state of ketoacidosis.[4]

There are three types of ketoacidosis including diabetic ketoacidosis[2] (DKA), alcoholic ketoacidosis (AKA) and starvation ketoacidosis.

Types Of Ketoacidosis & Their Symptoms

Diabetic Ketoacidosis 

Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) is most commonly seen in patients who have type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM). This complication occurs when the level of ketones in the blood reaches an unsafe level. DKA is a potentially life-threatening complication of diabetes for those who do not manage their chronic disease state. Studies show that ketoacidosis occurring in adolescents with diabetes is the most common cause of death. According to the American Diabetes Association, “Diabetic ketoacidosis is a serious condition that can lead to diabetic coma (passing out for a long time) or even death”. Symptoms of DKA usually progress rapidly and can occur as soon as within 24 hours. The following are common signs and symptoms of DKA:

  • Increased thirst
  • Frequent urination
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Abdominal pain
  • Lethargy
  • Shortness of breath
  • “Keto Breath”
  • Confusion

Alcoholic Ketoacidosis

Alcoholic Ketoacidosis
There are 10 common symptoms of alcoholic ketoacidosis. Photo: Mamat Suryadi/Shutterstock

An individual is most susceptible to experiencing alcoholic ketoacidosis (AKA) if they display symptoms of chronic alcohol abuse, liver disease, and/or acute alcohol consumption, also known as “binge drinking”. If an individual experiences the following symptoms, they should be concerned about alcoholic ketoacidosis[5] and seek medical attention.

  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Abdominal pain
  • Agitated mood
  • Confusion
  • Mental status changes
  • Lethargy
  • Shortness of breath
  • Lack of appetite
  • Dehydration

Starvation Ketoacidosis

Starvation ketoacidosis most often occurs when the body utilizes blood sugar ketones as its primary form of energy for an extended period. It is usually diagnosed in individuals by the detection of decreased musculature. The following signs and symptoms indicate a state of starvation ketoacidosis[6]:

  • Minimal muscle mass
  • Decreased body fat
  • Noticeable bone protrusions
  • Bodily wasting
  • Oral hygiene decay
  • Hair texture changes
    • Thin
    • Sparse
    • Dry
  • Decreased metabolic parameters
    • Blood pressure
    • Heart rate
    • Temperature

Ketosis Vs. Ketoacidosis

Ketosis and ketoacidosis are similar metabolic states since both conditions are defined by an elevation of ketones in the blood. However, the key difference between these conditions is the extent of ketone buildup, and if it approaches an unhealthy and potentially dangerous level.

Conclusion

Based on current research and clinical studies, it cannot be determined if a ketogenic diet can cause the body to enter a state of ketoacidosis. However, there is sufficient evidence to support that if an individual has a predisposition to experiencing ketoacidosis, such as diabetes, they may be at an increased risk. Individuals engaging in a keto low carbohydrate diet must know how to manage and make necessary adjustments to their insulin dosing regimen as well as effectively monitor their blood glucose levels and ketone bodies. Above all, an individual needs to be confident in their ability to identify symptoms of ketoacidosis to prevent complications of a fatal, life-threatening complication.[7]

  1. Pranita Ghimire and Dhamoon, A.S. (2023). Ketoacidosis. [online] Nih.gov. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK534848/.
  2. DE, T. (2013). Diabetic ketoacidosis. American family physician, [online] 71(9). Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15887449/
  3. Lugones-Sánchez, C., María Antonia Sánchez-Calavera, Repiso-Gento, I., Adalia, E.G., Ramírez, I., Agudo‐Conde, C., Emiliano Rodríguez‐Sánchez, Gómez‐Marcos, M.A., Recio-Rodríguez, J.I., García‐Ortiz, L. and Evident Investigators (2020). Effectiveness of an mHealth Intervention Combining a Smartphone App and Smart Band on Body Composition in an Overweight and Obese Population: Randomized Controlled Trial (EVIDENT 3 Study). Jmir mhealth and uhealth, [online] 8(11), pp.e21771–e21771. doi:https://doi.org/10.2196/21771.
  4. Bashir, B., Fahmy, A.A., Raza, F. and Banerjee, M. (2020). Non-diabetic ketoacidosis: a case series and literature review. Postgraduate Medical Journal, [online] 97(1152), pp.667–671. doi:https://doi.org/10.1136/postgradmedj-2020-138513.
  5. Long, B., Lentz, S. and Gottlieb, M. (2021). Alcoholic Ketoacidosis: Etiologies, Evaluation, and Management. The Journal of Emergency Medicine, [online] 61(6), pp.658–665. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jemermed.2021.09.007.
  6. Blanco, J.C., Khatri, A., Kifayat, A., Cho, R. and Aronow, W.S. (2019). Starvation Ketoacidosis due to the Ketogenic Diet and Prolonged Fasting – A Possibly Dangerous Diet Trend. American Journal of Case Reports, [online] 20, pp.1728–1731. doi:https://doi.org/10.12659/ajcr.917226.
  7. Chiasson, J.-L., Aris-Jilwan, N., Bélanger, R., Bertrand, S., Beauregard, H., Ekoé, J.-M., Fournier, H. and Havrankova, J. (2003). Diagnosis and treatment of diabetic ketoacidosis and the hyperglycemic hyperosmolar state. CMAJ : Canadian Medical Association journal = journal de l’Association medicale canadienne, [online] 168(7), pp.859–66. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC151994/‌
