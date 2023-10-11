How To Get Enough Fat On Keto Diet 2023: 5 Ways To Increase Fat

Paige Anderson

Medically reviewed by Ellen O'Donohue, RN

How To Get Enough Fat On Keto Diet
You need to incorporate healthy fats into your keto meals. Photo: Anton27/Shutterstock

The main goal of the ketogenic diet is to trigger ketosis,[1] a condition that allows the body to use fat as its main energy source. Unfortunately, it can be challenging to know how to get enough fat on a keto diet without going over your targets for other macros.

If you’re keto diet curious or looking for ideas to get more variety into your healthy keto diet, here are 5 ideas for incorporating more healthy fats into your meals.

How To Increase Fat Intake On Keto 

  • Try roasting vegetables in oil 
  • Use shredded coconut and keto-friendly fruits in snacks and sweets
  • Add nuts and seeds to recipes
  • Make fat bombs
  • Focus on proteins with high-quality fats

How To Get Enough Fat On Keto Diet

How To Increase Fat Intake On Keto
You can make use of healthy vegan fat food for the keto diet. Photo: Rimma Bondarenko/Shutterstock

Try Roasting Vegetables In Oil 

Especially choosing oils like olive oil and avocado oil which are high in healthy fats! You can also sprinkle some seeds, hemp hearts, and chopped nuts onto veggie dishes for extra flavor and texture and another great fat source.

Use Shredded Coconut And Keto-Friendly Fruits In Snacks And Sweets

It can be hard to scratch that sweet tooth on keto, but adding low-carb fruits like berries and high-fat, high-fiber sweet treats like shredded coconut can satisfy cravings without disrupting your macros.

Add Nuts And Seeds To Recipes

Walnuts, chia seeds, flax seeds, hemp hearts, almonds, pecans… The list goes on and on! Nuts and seeds are a great source of heart-healthy fats[2] as well as fiber and nutrients. They can be added to salads, smoothies, and many other recipes!

Make Fat Bombs

You can find fat bomb recipes all over the place, but in general, most fat bombs are made with a base like cream cheese, full-fat yogurt, almond butter, or other nut butter with other tasty keto-friendly ingredients like dark chocolate nibs or bacon. Roll them into balls and put them in the freezer for a quick and satisfying snack!

Focus On Proteins With High-Quality Fats

While you don’t want to overdo it on protein while eating a keto diet, you still need high-quality protein sources! Try not to depend too much on low-quality fatty proteins like bacon all the time.
Focusing on fatty fish like salmon, anchovies, sardines, and mackerel will ensure you get plenty of unsaturated fat and omegas. You can also incorporate a good omega supplement!

The Importance Of Getting Enough Fat On A Keto Diet

The key to a successful ketogenic diet lies in eating more fat than any other calorie source. Unlike other approaches to a low-carb diet, keto diets aren’t just about cutting carbs. Low-carb diets frequently emphasize lean proteins like chicken breast, which can be healthy but won’t trigger your system to use fat as its primary fuel source.

The keto lifestyle is about more than eating a high-fat diet, however. It takes careful planning and attention to the exact balance of your calorie sources. By minimizing carbs and protein, the goal is to limit the production of insulin, leading to health benefits like weight loss and blood sugar regulation.

How Much Fat Do You Need On A Keto Diet?

How Much Fat Do You Need On A Keto Diet
It can be difficult to know exactly how much fat you need on a keto diet. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

In general, your macros should break down like this: 

  • 60-70%, of calories from fat
  • 25-30% of calories from protein
  • 5-10% of calories from carbs

The first step in calculating how much fat you need to eat each day starts with knowing your total caloric need. You can find simple calorie calculators online that take into account your current body size and baseline activity level. 

Main Types Of Fat

By carefully balancing your macros and eating a good variety of healthy fats, you may be able to enjoy the health benefits of a keto diet. There are four main types of fat to consider.

Monounsaturated Fat

Monounsaturated fats are generally considered the healthiest fats. They have been associated with decreasing risks for cardiovascular disease among other benefits. Good sources include:

  • Olive oil and canola oil
  • Avocados
  • Almonds
  • Many types of seeds 

Polyunsaturated Fat

Polyunsaturated fat is an especially important source of healthy fat that has been shown to lower LDL cholesterol among other health benefits. This group of fats also includes sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to prevent heart disease and stroke and improve a wide range of health concerns. Good sources include:

  • Chia seeds
  • Walnuts
  • Fatty fish like salmon and mackerel

Saturated Fat

Perhaps one of the most controversial aspects of the keto diet is its allowance for foods high in saturated fat in higher portions than most nutritional recommendations. That being said, even on keto, saturated fats should ideally not be your main source of fat on a regular basis. Sources include:

  • MCT oil, which may promote gut health and provide a quick energy boost 
  • Eggs contain tons of beneficial micronutrients as well as a good proportion of fat
  • Coconut oil
  • Cheese
  • Fatty cuts of meat

Fats To Avoid

Trans fats and fats from highly processed foods can completely undercut the health goals of the keto diet. Trans fat has been shown to significantly increase risks for heart disease and stroke. They include:

  • Partially hydrogenated oils
  • Fried foods
  • Shortening

Do We Really Need To Count Our Grams Of Fat On Keto?

To make the keto diet work, you need to limit carbs and protein to prevent the body from producing insulin so that you stay in that fat-burning ketosis condition. That’s why your proportions for macros need to be exact.

The percentage of calories you eat that comes from fat is more important than the exact number of grams of fat you consume. One of the major potential pitfalls of keto is that many people neglect other nutrients in favor of eating as much fat as possible, and don’t balance the types of fat they eat.

Long-term, this can have the opposite effect[3] of the potential health benefits of keto, leading to poor heart health and weight gain over time. Also, keep in mind that keto doesn’t have to be a permanent change! You can use it as a tool until you meet specific health goals and slowly transition back to a more moderate diet that may be more sustainable for you in the long run.

Instead of focusing on how many grams of fat you’re eating, try to make sure you’re getting enough variety, mostly heart-healthy unsaturated fats, and work in as much fiber as possible into your diet.

How Do You Define Your Fat Intake Goal? 

To define your fat intake goal on a keto diet, you’ll need to identify your calorie goal first. Calorie calculators can help give you a good baseline for how many calories you need in a day for maintenance. If you’re interested in losing weight, you should eat a calorie deficit, and muscle building will require a calorie surplus.

Then, target the percent of your daily calories that should be fat. Variety is key to making sure you get nutrients and the right kinds of fats!

Conclusion

  1. Masood, W., Pavan Annamaraju, Khan, Z. and Uppaluri, K.R. (2023). Ketogenic Diet. [online] Nih.gov. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK499830/.
  2. Health (2014). Nuts and seeds. [online] Vic.gov.au. Available at: https://www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au/health/healthyliving/nuts-and-seeds.
  3. Batch, J.T., Lamsal, S.P., Adkins, M., Sultan, S. and Ramirez, M.N. (2020). Advantages and Disadvantages of the Ketogenic Diet: A Review Article. Cureus. [online] doi:https://doi.org/10.7759/cureus.9639.
Paige Anderson

Written by:

Paige Anderson, CRDH

Medically reviewed by:

Ellen ODonohue

Paige is a Certified Registered Dental Hygienist with extensive knowlege in patient education, nutritional intervention, and the impact of oral health on systemic disease. She is also a professional competitive athlete with a world championship title from the Arnold Fitness Championship in 2019.

Medically reviewed by:

Ellen ODonohue

