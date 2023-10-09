Fact checkedEvidence Based

Is Mustard Gluten Free? A Gluten-Friendly Guide To Mustard In 2023

Sarah Muoio

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Ellie Busby, MS, RDN

Yellow mustard is an excellent gluten-free condiment option. Photo: Ba Le Ho

Mustard is an age-old favorite condiment used in sandwiches, dressings, and marinades. But in an era where dietary restrictions and health-conscious choices are prevalent, questions surface about even the most classic condiments. 

Is mustard gluten-free? Before you load up your sandwich or whisk it into your favorite sauce, you’ll need to do your research. Mustard seeds are naturally gluten-free, but some added spices and ingredients don’t align with a gluten-free lifestyle. 

Let’s dive into mustard grains and production processes to uncover whether they align with a gluten-free diet.

Is Mustard Gluten-Free?

Yes. Mustard is gluten-free in its basic form. However, different types of mustard, such as Dijon mustard and spicy brown mustard, can include additives that introduce gluten. 

While yellow mustard is generally gluten-free, always check the ingredients list for verification. Look for a gluten-free label or check with the manufacturer to ensure the product meets specific standards.

Does Mustard Have Gluten?

Mustard seeds are naturally gluten-free, but mustard isn’t always. As with most processed foods, the added ingredients determine whether mustard is safe for a gluten-free diet plan. Production processes and cross-contamination[1] issues can also impact the gluten status of mustard. 

When Is Mustard Not Gluten-Free?

Basic mustard recipes use mustard seeds, water, vinegar, and salt. While these components are all naturally gluten-free, there are instances when mustard does have gluten. 

Malt Vinegar

Malt vinegar is the main problematic ingredient in normal mustard is malt vinegar. This type of vinegar is derived from barley or wheat — gluten-containing grains.[2] The fermentation process does degrade most of the gluten proteins, but gluten has still been detected in malt vinegar.[3]

Types of vinegar safe to eat on a gluten-free diet include distilled vinegar, wine vinegar, and apple cider vinegar. White vinegar might also be produced from a gluten-containing grain, but distillation usually removes all gluten residues.

Additives

Certain mustards contain added ingredients such as flavor enhancers, thickeners, emulsifiers, and preservatives. Some of these might contain gluten. For example, thickeners derived from wheat flour might be used in some mustards. 

Flavorings Or Mix-Ins

Some flavored mustards contain mix-ins or added gluten ingredients. For example, pretzel mustard might have beer, which contains gluten.

Cross-contamination

Cross-contamination is possible if mustard is produced in a facility that processes wheat or other gluten-containing products. 

What Is Mustard? 

Mustard is a condiment made from the seeds of the mustard plant.[4] Depending on whether the mustard is smooth or whole-grain, the seeds are ground into a fine powder or used whole. They are then mixed with water, vinegar, and seasonings. The paste consistency ranges from smooth to coarse. 

Plain mustard is known for being low in fat,[5] carbohydrates, and sugars. Some sweet mustards, like honey mustard, will be higher in sugar. Flavors depend on the type of seeds and preparation methods, from mildly spicy to intensely pungent. 

Mustard colors range from bright yellow to brown. The most common variation is yellow mustard. Mustard’s distinct taste makes it a popular accompaniment for sandwiches, dressings, and marinades. It’s also used in various recipes from cuisines worldwide. 

Types Of Mustard

There are multiple types of mustard available, the most common being

  • Yellow Mustard: A mild flavor staple in classic American dishes like hot dogs and hamburgers. Although it’s bright yellow, it is made from white mustard seeds. The color is usually turmeric.
  • Dijon Mustard: Dijon mustard, made from brown mustard seeds and white wine, is typically a spicy, smooth mustard. It originates from Dijon, France. 
  • Whole-Grain Mustard: This variety contains partially ground mustard seeds. It’s textured and has a speckled appearance. 
  • Spicy Brown Mustard: A spicier and coarser variation than yellow mustard, spicy brown is made from brown mustard seed. 
  • Honey Mustard: Typically used as a dipping sauce or dressing, this sweet and tangy condiment mixes mustard and honey. 

Other cultural mustard variations also exist, such as Bavarian sweet mustard, English mustard, Chinese mustard, and Creole mustard. 

Tips To Find Gluten-Free Mustard

Here are some tips to help you find gluten-free mustard:

  • Check Labels Carefully: It’s essential to check ingredient lists for potential gluten sources on any product you consume. Specifically, look for malt ingredients. 
  • Find Gluten-Free Certified: Seek out mustard brands with the certified gluten-free label. This ensures the product meets strict gluten-free standards. 
  • Avoid Flavorings: Flavored mustards, like beer mustards, typically contain additives with gluten. 
  • Look For Cross-Contamination Warnings: Some labels indicate that the mustard is produced in a facility that processes gluten-containing products. 
  • Opt For Simple Ingredients: Mustards with a shorter ingredient list are typically gluten-free. Stick to mustard seeds, non-malt vinegar, water, and spices for a better chance of finding gluten-free variations. 
  • Use Gluten-Free Apps: Mobile apps are available to help you find gluten-free products.
  • Reach Out: Contact the manufacturer directly when in doubt. They will provide you with specific information about product ingredients and processing facilities. You can also visit the manufacturer’s website for detailed allergen information. 

How To Use Mustard On The Gluten-Free Diet

When used correctly, gluten-free mustard can be a versatile addition to various dietary regimens. 

Mustard seeds are a rich source of glucosinolates and omega-3 fatty acids,[6] known for their health benefits. For those exploring weight management strategies, older studies[7] suggested that mustard might act as a fat burner by increasing metabolism. However, more recent evidence from animal studies[8] found that the highest tolerable mustard dose did not significantly impact metabolism. 

Here’s how you can incorporate gluten-free mustard into your meals:

  • Salad Dressings: Mix mustard with olive oil, vinegar, and honey to create a homemade salad dressing. 
  • Marinades: Use mustard combined with gluten-free sauces, herbs, and spices as a base for poultry or fish marinades. Honey mustard and Dijon mustard make a great option.
  • Dips: Blend mustard with gluten-free mayonnaise, yogurt, or sour cream for a smooth, spicy dip for gluten-free crackers, chips, or fresh vegetables. 
  • Sauces: Whisk mustard into your favorite sauce or gravy to add a tangy kick. 
  • Sandwiches And Wraps: Mustard is a classic staple for sandwiches and wraps. Spread mustard on gluten-free bread, wraps, or lettuce wraps to enhance your sandwiches.
  • Roasted Vegetables: Drizzle honey mustard and olive oil over your vegetables before roasting them for extra flavor. 
  • Grilled Meats: Brush mustard over your meats for a caramelized, tangy crust when grilling. 
  • Deviled Eggs: Hard-boil eggs and mix the yolks with mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and paprika for a delicious deviled egg recipe. 

Checking labels and choosing popular mustard brands can ensure you safely enjoy mustard’s zing on a gluten-free diet. You can also look for mustard-based recipes on your gluten-free meal delivery plan. 

Gluten-Free Substitutes For Mustard

Consider the following options if you’re looking for gluten-free substitutes for mustard. While they won’t replicate mustard’s unique flavor, they can provide a tangy kick similar to mustard:

  • Horseradish. 
  • Wasabi. 
  • Turmeric paste. 
  • Gluten-free soy sauce. 
  • Vinegar. 
  • Hot sauce. 
  • Ginger. 
  • Lemon or lime zest. 
  • Sriracha chili sauce. 
  • Spicy jams or marmalades. 
  • Mayonnaise. 

Conclusion

Most mustard is gluten-free and safe to eat on a gluten-free diet. However, some mustard brands might use malt vinegar, which is derived from gluten-containing grains like wheat or barley. 

If you’re avoiding gluten due to celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, always check the ingredients label for gluten-containing ingredients or contamination warnings. 

A strict gluten-free diet increases the risk of nutrient deficiencies. When following a gluten-free diet, be sure to get all your essential vitamins and minerals from protein powders and supplements

Frequently Asked Questions

Is mustard flour gluten-free?

Mustard flour is gluten-free because it is made from ground mustard seeds, which are naturally gluten-free.

Is honey mustard gluten-free?

Honey mustard is typically gluten-free, depending on the brand and how it’s prepared. Potential concerns include additives, thickeners, and cross-contamination. Always check honey mustard labels carefully to ensure a specific brand’s gluten-free status.

Is yellow mustard gluten-free?

Like many other mustards, yellow mustard is typically gluten-free. It should be safe if it is made from simple ingredients, such as mustard seeds, non-malt vinegar, water, spices, and turmeric. 

What other condiments are gluten-free?

Ketchup, mayonnaise, tamari, balsamic vinegar, horseradish, Sriracha sauce, and hot sauce are some gluten-free condiments you can enjoy. Gluten-free soy sauce is also usually available, but normal soy sauce contains wheat.

Sarah Muoio

Sarah Muoio is a writer based in Milford, CT. Aside from writing, she is passionate about childhood illness advocacy, surfing, and philanthropy. She'll never pass up an opportunity to enjoy live music with family and friends.

