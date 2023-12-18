Fact checkedEvidence Based

Evidence Based

This article is objectively based on relevant scientific literature, written by experienced medical writers, and fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts.

Our team of registered dietitian nutritionists and licensed medical professionals seek to remain objective and unbiased while preserving the integrity of any scientific debate.

The articles contain evidence-based references from approved scientific sites. The numbers* in parentheses (*1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to our reputable sources.

Is Sugar Vegan? Sugar & The Vegan Diet In 2023

Teresa Mboci

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Melissa Mitri, MS, RD

is sugar vegan
Most sugar is generally unacceptable for vegans. Photo: Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock

Public interest in a vegan diet‘s environmental, ethical, and health benefits has grown significantly in recent years. As a result, the global population of food for vegans has increased significantly. Vegans must pay close attention to the food labels to ensure they do not consume anything they should not. If you follow a vegan diet, you may wonder, is sugar vegan? 

This article analyzes the role of sugar in a vegan diet, assessing its many forms to determine which are suitable for vegan consumption.

Is Sugar Vegan Friendly?

It depends; most sugar is generally unacceptable for vegans, depending on the type of sugar and the processing method used. Granulated white sugar, brown sugar, and powdered sugar are all commercially available sugars that may have been processed with animal-derived bone char, [1] which is used in the sugar-bleaching process.

These sugars come from plants, most often sugarcane and sugar beets.[2] Nonetheless, not every refined sugar is suitable for vegans.

Determining if sugar is vegan requires studying its history and processing methods. Coconut sugar, beet sugar, and organic sugar may be fine for vegans since they do not go through the refining process that includes bone char. Cane sugar, on the other hand, is not vegan-friendly. Beet sugar, conversely, does not get refined with bone char.[3]

To know if sugar is vegan-friendly, you need to look at the different varieties and how they’re made.

Can Vegans Eat Sugar?

Not all sugars are created equal when it comes to their vegan-friendliness. Some sugars are widely acknowledged as being vegan-friendly, while others may not be due to their manufacturing practices. 

Vegans should be aware of the variations between various sugars and their potential consequences on their intended lifestyle when making dietary decisions.

What Is Sugar?

what is sugar
Sugar is a naturally occurring carbohydrate. Photo: qoppi/Shutterstock

Sugar is a naturally occurring carbohydrate that can be used for both flavor and fuel. It’s a component of many fruits and veggies, but the most prevalent sources of table sugar are sugarcane and sugar beets. 

When harvested, pure cane sugar juice is refined to remove impurities and water content, allowing sugar crystals to form. The refining procedures utilized for sugars can vary, resulting in a range of sugars potentially bleached with bone char.

Which Type Of Sugar Is Vegan?

Some of the commercially available sugar types are widely acknowledged as suitable for vegan diets. Sugars that fall under this category include organic sugar, beet sugar, coconut sugar, and unrefined sugars. Because of the low processing involved, these sugars rarely require animal ingredients.

Granulated White Sugar

Granulated white sugar, the most common form of sugar, can be used in various ways in the kitchen and in beverages. Because this type of sugar originates from sugar cane or sugar cane juice, its production more than likely involves bone char and is not suitable for vegans.

Brown Sugar

brown sugar
Many manufacturers now employ processes to produce brown sugar suitable for vegans. Photo: Africa Studio/Shutterstock

When white sugar is combined with molasses, it turns into brown sugar. Even though the production of some brown sugars may still require bone char in the refining process, many manufacturers now employ processes suitable for vegans. Look for a vegan certification.

Powdered Sugar

Granulated sugar, or confectioner’s sugar, is first ground into a fine powder and then combined with a small amount of cornstarch. Powdered sugar can also be used in baking. Consuming this sweetener is not for vegans.

Reasons Some Sugar Is Not Vegan

There are a few situations in which sugar may not be considered vegan. 

Use Of Bone Char In The Refining Process

Certain sugars, particularly those that undergo a refining process that includes bone char, are unsuitable for vegans. Bone char is a color-removing filter generated by burning animal bones until they turn to ash at a high temperature. 

Even though it is not utilized to create the final sugar product, vegans object to its use.

Use Of Shellac For Coating Confectionery Products

The confectioner’s glaze or shellac[4] is a covering created from the resinous secretions of the lac beetle. In the confectionery sugar industry, it is typically used as a coating or glaze. 

Confectioner’s glaze is thus unsuitable for vegans due to the usage of animal secretions in its manufacturing.

Use Of Non-Vegan Refining Agents

Some sugar digestion procedures include using chemicals incompatible with vegan diets and lifestyles. For example, an activated charcoal filter may be used during refining, which is unsuitable for vegans. Charcoal filters used in sugar refinement may be made of bone char.

Even though the final sugar product does not include these chemicals, they are nonetheless a source of worry for vegans.

Use Of Non-Vegan Materials In Filtering Process

Some sugars are likely processed with ingredients that vegans cannot consume, although this is not the case for all of them. For example, brown sugars processed with bone char are no longer considered vegan. Unrefined brown sugar is vegan-friendly.

However, although this is the standard method, not all brown sugars go through this specific filtering process.

Lack Of Labeling Regulations

Vegans struggle to determine whether or not a specific sugar product is vegan due to relaxed labeling requirements.[5] Producers are not required in many locations to disclose if any animal ingredients are utilized in the refining process. 

Because of the scarcity of information, it may be difficult for vegans to determine whether or not a particular sugar product is suitable for them to consume. Replace refined sugars with natural sugars[6] where possible to be on the safe side.

How To Tell If Sugar Is Vegan?

Due to the lack of standardized labeling and disclosure rules, it can be difficult to determine whether or not sugar is vegan-friendly. However, there are a few ways to check if sugar is an appropriate vegan food:

  1. Be on the watch for labels designed with vegans in mind. Some sugar manufacturers have recognized the necessity of providing this labeling type and have begun putting it on their products. When shopping, look for labels that say vegan or suitable for vegans. The labels allow consumers to verify that no animal byproducts were used to produce the sugar.
  2. Organic sugars are preferable to regular white sugar. They are less likely to have been chemically treated and hence more likely to be vegan. Due to organic production standards’ stricter limits on additives, vegans may be able to consume certified organic sugar.
  3. Select sugars that have not been refined. Unrefined sugars undergo less processing and are thus more likely to be appropriate for vegans. Because more molasses is retained, these sugars are closer to the sugars in their original form. Although most raw and unrefined sugars suit vegans, specific brands and manufacturers may not comply with vegan-friendly processing methods.
  4. If you cannot determine whether or not a sugar product contains animal components based on the label, you should contact the manufacturer. You can find out if a specific sugar refinery employs any animal-derived substances by contacting that facility and asking them directly.
  5. Research reputable vegan meal delivery services to learn everything you can. Sugar products should clearly state whether or not they are vegan, and businesses should be encouraged to be open about the processes they employ to create their products. 

You may encourage businesses to adopt vegan-friendly practices by shopping at stores that share your values.

The Bottom Line

Sugar can be included in a vegan diet depending on how it is processed and what type of sugar it is. Sugar is generally considered vegan-friendly in unrefined or organic forms, but most sugars require the usage of substances derived from animals in their refining processes. The healthiest thing to do is to replace refined sugar with natural sugars.[6]

Vegans should always read labels, buy clearly labeled vegan goods, and stick to organic, unprocessed sugars to satisfy a sweet tooth. Producers who value transparency and vegan-friendly manufacturing methods can boost the availability of vegan sugar alternatives.

Frequently Asked Questions

What sugar isn’t vegan?

Cane, brown, confectioner’s sugar, and confectioner’s glaze are examples of non-vegan sugars because they are made using animal and dairy ingredients.

Is white sugar vegan or not?

Granulated white sugar is generally considered non-vegan.

Can vegans drink sugar?

Although sugar is used in beverages, it is not a drink. Vegans can enjoy drinks sweetened with sugar substitutes rather than sugar. Natural sweeteners like stevia extract or monk fruit are sometimes added to green powder to enhance the taste.

Is there plant-based sugar?

Sugar cane and sugar beets are the plants used to produce sugar in its purest form. Its refinement techniques, however, may compromise its vegan credentials. Beet sugar does not usually need bone char for processing and may be vegan-friendly.

What is vegan sugar?

Vegan sugar is any unrefined sugar[7] or natural sugar that does not contain any ingredients originating from animals.

Is organic sugar a good vegan meal replacement?

As long as no animal products are used in its preparation, vegans can safely consume organic sugar.

Is beet sugar vegan?

Beet sugar, which comes from sugar beets, is usually suitable for vegans since it does not undergo the same refinement process.

What are the nutritional benefits of refined sugar?

Refined sugar can be used as an immediate energy source, but it lacks any nutritional value, and its use may increase the need for additional vitamins and minerals.

+ 6 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Andrzej Benedykt Koltuniewicz (2010). Integrated Membrane Operations in Various Industrial Sectors. [online] ResearchGate. Available at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/242343059_Integrated_Membrane_Operations_in_Various_Industrial_Sectors [Accessed 7 Sep. 2023].
  2. Ramesh Duraisamy, Ketemaw Salelgn and abiyu kerebo Berekute (2017). Production of Beet Sugar and Bio-ethanol from Sugar beet and it Bagasse: A Review. [online] ResearchGate. Available at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/315462766_Production_of_Beet_Sugar_and_Bio-ethanol_from_Sugar_beet_and_it_Bagasse_A_Review?enrichId=rgreq-593379996c8f635a09138833b33dcf05-XXX&enrichSource=Y292ZXJQYWdlOzMxNTQ2Mjc2NjtBUzo0ODA0MjAyOTE3MTUwNzNAMTQ5MTU1MjUzMTY4MQ%3D%3D&el=1_x_2&_esc=publicationCoverPdf.
  3. Donovan, M. (2003). SUGAR | Refining of Sugarbeet and Sugarcane. Elsevier eBooks, [online] pp.5659–5665. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/b0-12-227055-x/01163-9.‌
  4. Nandkishore Thombare, Kumar, S., Kumari, U., Priyanka Sakare, Yogi, R.K., Prasad, N. and Sharma, K.K. (2022). Shellac as a multifunctional biopolymer: A review on properties, applications and future potential. [online] 215, pp.203–223. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijbiomac.2022.06.090.
  5. Murray, R., Bhatia, J., Okamoto, J., Allison, M., Ancona, R., Attisha, E., Cheryl De Pinto, Holmes, B., Kjolhede, C., Lerner, M., Minier, M., Weiss-Harrison, A., Young, T., Daniels, S.R., Abrams, S.A., Corkins, M.R., Sarah, Golden, N.H., Magge, S.N. and Sarah Jane Schwarzenberg (2015). Snacks, Sweetened Beverages, Added Sugars, and Schools. [online] 135(3), pp.575–583. doi:https://doi.org/10.1542/peds.2014-3902.
  6. Arshad, S., Rehman, T., Saif, S., Muhammad, Nawaz, A., Hassoun, A., Cropotova, J., Trif, M., Younas, A. and Rana Muhammad Aadil (2022). Replacement of refined sugar by natural sweeteners: focus on potential health benefits. Heliyon, [online] 8(9), pp.e10711–e10711. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.heliyon.2022.e10711.‌
Teresa Mboci

Written by:

Teresa Mboci, Pediatric Nurse, Nutritionist

Medically reviewed by:

Melissa Mitri

A dedicated pediatric nurse with a passion for nutrition and wellness, Teresa has made it her mission to empower families with the tools and knowledge they need to promote optimal health and well-being in their children. With over 8 years of experience in the healthcare field and a background in nutrition, Teresa brings a unique perspective to the challenges facing families today. In her role as a pediatric nurse, Teresa has seen firsthand the impact that diet and lifestyle can have on a child's health, and in her writing, she shares her expertise and insights with a broader audience. Whether through her books, articles, or speaking engagements, Teresa is committed to helping families navigate the complexities of pediatric health and wellness with confidence and compassion.

Medically reviewed by:

Melissa Mitri

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement