Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Keto Cheat Sheet 2024: Ketogenic Food List & Essential Steps

Stephanie Nichols

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Dr. Maya Frankfurt, PhD

keto cheat sheet
A ketogenic diet helps shift the body's metabolism into ketosis, where fat is used for fuel instead of carbohydrates. Photo: P Maxwell Photography/Shutterstock

Unlock the power of the ketogenic diet and transform your body into a fat-burning machine. The keto diet, with its low-carbohydrate, high-fat approach, has taken the world by storm. Discover the secrets behind ketosis, where your body switches to burning fat for fuel, and explore the incredible health benefits it offers in this keto fast food cheat sheet article!

But beware! Don’t fall into the common pitfalls that can derail your progress. Learn the mistakes to avoid and get ready to embark on a journey to a healthier, leaner you.

Keto Diet Cheat Sheet For Beginners

A Great Sample Of Keto Cheat Sheet

Day 1: A Day of Nutrient-Rich Delights (approx. 1950 calories)

This meal plan offers a low-carb, high-fat approach to nutrition, which can help your body enter a state of ketosis. With a focus on lean proteins, healthy fats, and minimal carbohydrates, this plan is designed to support weight management and provide sustained energy throughout the day.

Breakfast
Large eggs2
Fresh spinach1/2 cup
mushrooms1/4 cup
Coconut oil1 tbsp
Morning Snack
Mixed nuts (almonds, walnuts, and pecans)A small handful
Lunch
Grilled chicken breast6 oz
Broccoli florets, sautéed in butter1 cup
Afternoon Snack
Medium celery2 sticks
Almond butter2 tbsp
Dinner
Baked salmon6 oz
Roasted asparagus1 cup
Side salad with mixed greens, dressed
Olive oil and vinegar2 tbsp
Dinner
Keto-friendly chocolate chia pudding made with almond milk and topped with raspberries1 serving

Day 2: Unlock The Benefits Of Ketosis (approx. 2100 calories)

The plan offers a day of nourishing, Keto-friendly meals, and snacks to help you stay on track with your low-carb, high-fat lifestyle. By prioritizing whole foods and healthy fats, you can enjoy the benefits of ketosis while savoring delicious and satisfying meals.

Breakfast
Large eggs3
Ghee1 tbsp
Sliced avocado1/2
Morning Snack
Cheese2 slices
Cucumber 1/2 slices
Lunch
Medium zucchini, spiralized into noodles1
Pesto sauce2 tbsps
Grilled chicken breast6 oz
Afternoon Snack
Hard-boiled eggs2
Dinner
Beef strips6 oz
Mixed vegetables (broccoli, bell peppers, and snap peas)1 cup
Coconut oil2 tbsps
Stir-fry seasonings (soy sauce, garlic, ginger, etc., to taste)
Dessert
Sugar-free coconut milk ice cream1 serving
Sprinkle of crushed walnuts2 tbsps

Day 3: Savor the Low-Carb Lifestyle (approx. 1710 calories)

This meal plan offers a day of delicious, low-carb, and high-fat eating to support your ketogenic lifestyle. By focusing on quality ingredients and balanced macros, you can enjoy a variety of satisfying meals and snacks while staying within your dietary goals.

Breakfast
Keto pancakes made with almond flour2
Sugar-free syrup2 tbsps
Morning Snack
Sliced bell pepper1/2
Guacamole2 tbsps
Lunch
Drained tuna in water1 can
Mayonnaise2 tbsps
Diced celery1/4 cup
Lettuce leaves for wrapping
Afternoon Snack
Coconut milk yogurt1 serving
A handful of raspberries30g
Dinner
Baked chicken thighs2
Brussels sprouts sautéed in bacon fat1 cup
Season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder
Dessert
Keto-friendly peanut butter cookies made with almond flour2

Adjust portion sizes and macronutrient ratios to meet your needs and consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalized advice.

To find even more about ketogenic diet meal plans, check out this article!

Ketogenic Diet: What Is It?

keto cheat sheet
The keto diet can also help you lose weight and burn fat. Photo: 1989studio/Shutterstock

The ketogenic diet[1] is a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet that has gained significant popularity in recent years. The goal of the ketogenic diet is to shift the body’s metabolism into ketosis, where fat is used for fuel instead of carbohydrates.

In a typical diet, carbohydrates are the body’s primary source of energy. However, by severely restricting carbohydrate intake and increasing fat consumption, the body is forced to enter a state of ketosis. When following a keto regimen, the liver converts fat into ketones, which serve as an alternative fuel source for the body and brain.

The standard ketogenic diet involves reducing carbohydrate intake to 5-10% of total daily calories, while increasing fat intake to 70-75% of total daily calories. This is considered low carb. Protein intake is moderate, comprising about 20% of total daily calories. The net carbs should be kept under about 50 grams per day. By significantly reducing carbohydrates, the ketogenic diet should stabilize blood sugar levels and promote satiety.

This diet can also help you lose weight and burn fat. Medium-chain triglycerides (MCT)[2] can be a helpful addition to a ketogenic diet for quick energy in place of carbohydrates and potentially expedite weight loss. Learn more about the best MCT oils here!

While the ketogenic diet has shown promising results for weight loss and certain medical conditions, approach it with caution. The keto journey takes getting used to, but it can be done!  Learn even more about the ketogenic diet here!

The Keto Diet’s Health Benefits

  • Weight loss[3]: The ketogenic diet can lead to significant weight loss, primarily by promoting the burning of stored body fat for energy.
  • Blood sugar control[4]: By minimizing carbohydrate intake, the ketogenic diet helps stabilize blood sugar levels, benefitting diabetes or insulin resistance.
  • Improved mental focus[5]: The brain can effectively utilize ketones as an energy source, which may enhance cognitive function and mental clarity. Read more about how the ketogenic diet can be beneficial for brain health here!
  • Reduced seizures[6]: The ketogenic diet has been used for decades as a therapeutic approach for individuals with epilepsy, particularly those who do not respond well to medication.
  • Enhanced insulin sensitivity[7]: The ketogenic diet can improve insulin sensitivity, potentially benefiting individuals with metabolic syndrome or type 2 diabetes.

Note that individual responses to the ketogenic diet vary, and the diet may not be suitable for everyone.

Cheat Sheet For Keto Diet: Foods To Eat

keto cheat sheet
Healthy fats in the ketogenic diet. Photo: Oleksandra Naume/Shutterstock
  • Healthy Fats: Avocado, avocado oil, coconut oil, olive oil, ghee, grass-fed butter, and fatty cuts of meat (e.g., bacon, lamb, and steak).
  • Protein Sources: Eggs, chicken, turkey, beef, pork, fatty fish (e.g., salmon, sardines, and mackerel), and seafood.
  • Low-Carb Vegetables: Spinach, kale, lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, asparagus, brussels sprouts, and cucumber.
  • Nuts & Seeds: Almonds, walnuts, macadamia nuts, flax, chia, and pumpkin seeds.
  • Dairy Products: Cheese (hard and soft varieties), heavy cream, sour cream, and full-fat yogurt (unsweetened).
  • Berries: Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries (in moderation).
  • Sweeteners: Stevia, erythritol, monk fruit, and small amounts of other sugar substitutes (avoid artificial sweeteners).
  • Beverages: Water, unsweetened tea and coffee, bone broth, and unsweetened nut milk (e.g., almond or coconut milk).
  • Herbs & Spices: Basil, oregano, rosemary, turmeric, cinnamon, cumin, and garlic (avoid spice blends with added sugars).

Learn more about the keto diet food lists

Keto Cheat Sheet For Food Replacements

  • Cereals > Chia Pudding.
  • Vegetable oil > Coconut oil.
  • Breads and wraps > Keto bread made with almond or coconut flour.
  • Potatoes > Cauliflower mash.
  • Rice and Grains > Cauliflower rice.
  • Milk and Dairy > Unsweetened almond milk or coconut milk.
  • Sweeteners > Stevia, erythritol, or monk fruit sweeteners.

Five Steps In Keto Diet Cheat Sheet For Beginners

Calculate Your Daily Caloric Requirement

To estimate your daily calorie needs, you can use various formulas that take into account factors such as age, gender, weight, height, and activity level. One commonly used equation is the Harris-Benedict equation, which provides a baseline estimate of your resting metabolic rate (RMR). From there, you can adjust the RMR based on your activity level to determine your total daily energy expenditure (TDEE). 

Change Your Pantry

  • Remove high-carbohydrate foods: Discard or donate items like grains, rice, pasta, sugary snacks, and processed foods. These items are not keto-friendly.
  • Stock up on healthy fats: Replace unhealthy oils with options like coconut oil, olive oil, avocado oil, and grass-fed butter. These fats are crucial for maintaining ketosis.
  • Include low-carb staples: Add items like almond flour, coconut flour, nuts, seeds, and nut butters to your pantry. They can be used as alternatives for high-carb ingredients.

Read Food Labels

Pay attention to nutritional labels and ingredients to identify hidden sources of carbohydrates and make informed food choices.

Practice Meal Planning And Preparation

Plan and prepare your meals in advance to ensure you have keto-friendly options readily available and avoid impulse eating. Meal prep will ensure that you have good healthy meals that have low carbs and healthy fats. 

Monitor Ketone Levels

Monitoring ketone levels while on a ketogenic diet is crucial for maintaining your state of ketosis. Use urine strips to monitor ketone levels.

Five Mistakes You Should Not Make On A Keto Diet 

When following a ketogenic diet, be aware of potential mistakes that could hinder your progress or impact your overall health. Here are some common mistakes to avoid:

Not Consuming Enough Fat

Not consuming enough fat on a ketogenic diet can hinder your ability to reach and maintain ketosis. Fat is a primary source of energy in this diet, and inadequate fat intake may result in low energy levels and difficulty sustaining the state of ketosis required for the diet’s benefits.

Neglecting Nutrient Variety

While it’s crucial to limit carbohydrates, don’t forget to include a variety of nutrient-dense foods in your diet. Focus on incorporating low-carb vegetables, healthy fats, and quality sources of protein to ensure you’re getting a range of essential nutrients.

Ignoring Hydration

Ketosis can lead to increased water loss, so it’s important to stay hydrated. Drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day to support bodily functions and prevent dehydration.

Not Monitoring Portion Sizes

Even when eating keto foods, portion control matters. Overeating high-fat foods can still lead to calorie excess and weight gain. Be mindful of portion sizes and track your macronutrients to maintain a proper balance.

Overeating Protein

Excessive protein consumption can disrupt ketosis as excess protein can be converted to glucose through a process called gluconeogenesis. Focus on moderate protein intake to prevent this issue.

Conclusion

The ketogenic diet is a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet that shifts the body into ketosis, where it primarily burns fat for energy. It has shown potential benefits for weight loss, blood sugar control, reduced cravings, improved mental focus, and more.

However, it’s important to avoid certain mistakes while following the ketogenic diet, such as not consuming enough fat, neglecting nutrient variety, ignoring hydration, not monitoring portion sizes, and overeating protein.

By being mindful of these potential pitfalls and following a well-planned ketogenic meal plan, individuals can maximize the benefits of the diet and support their overall health and well-being. As always, consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian before making any significant dietary changes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ketogenic diet, and how does it work?

The ketogenic diet is a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet that aims to shift the body’s metabolism into a state called ketosis. In ketosis, the body uses fat for fuel instead of carbohydrates. By severely restricting carbohydrate intake and increasing fat consumption, the liver converts fat into ketones, which serve as an alternative energy source for the body and brain.

How can I calculate my daily caloric requirement for the ketogenic diet?

To estimate your daily calorie needs, you can use formulas that take into account factors such as age, gender, weight, height, and activity level. One commonly used equation is the Harris-Benedict equation, which provides a baseline estimate of your resting metabolic rate (RMR). From there, you can adjust the RMR based on your activity level to determine your total daily energy expenditure (TDEE).

What are the essential steps to follow in the healthy keto diet cheat sheet for beginners?

The essential steps in the keto fast food cheat sheet for beginners are:
1. Calculate your daily caloric requirement using appropriate formulas.
2. Revamp your pantry by removing high-carbohydrate foods and stocking up on healthy fats, low-carb staples, non-starchy vegetables, and sugar substitutes.
3. Read food labels to identify hidden sources of carbohydrates and make informed choices.
4. Practice meal planning and preparation to ensure you have keto-friendly options readily available.
5. Monitor ketone levels using urine strips, blood ketone meters, or breath analyzers.

What are some common mistakes to avoid while on keto and following this fast food cheat sheet?

Some common mistakes to avoid on a ketogenic diet are:
1. Not consuming enough fat, which can hinder ketosis.
2. Neglecting nutrient variety by not incorporating a range of nutrient-dense foods.
3. Ignoring hydration, as ketosis can lead to increased water loss.
4. Not monitoring portion sizes, as overeating high-fat foods can lead to weight gain.
5. Overeating protein, as excess protein consumption can disrupt ketosis.

+ 7 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. O’Neill, B.J. and Raggi, P. (2020). The ketogenic diet: Pros and cons. [online] 292, pp.119–126. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.atherosclerosis.2019.11.021.
  2. Vetrani, C., Verde, L., Savastano, S., Colao, A., Muscogiuri, G. and Barrea, L. (2023). Supplementation with medium-chain fatty acids increases body weight loss during very low-calorie ketogenic diet: a retrospective analysis in a real-life setting. [online] 21(1). doi:https://doi.org/10.1186/s12967-023-03880-7.
  3. A. Bruci, Tuccinardi, D., Tozzi, R., Balena, A., Santucci, S.C., Riccardo Frontani, Mariani, S., Basciani, S., Spera, G., Gnessi, L., Lubrano, C. and Watanabe, M. (2020). Very Low-Calorie Ketogenic Diet: A Safe and Effective Tool for Weight Loss in Patients with Obesity and Mild Kidney Failure. [online] 12(2), pp.333–333. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12020333.
  4. Zhou, C., Wang, M., Liang, J., He, G.-M. and Chen, N. (2022). Ketogenic Diet Benefits to Weight Loss, Glycemic Control, and Lipid Profiles in Overweight Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: A Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trails. [online] 19(16), pp.10429–10429. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph191610429.
  5. Yang, H., Shan, W., Zhu, F., Wu, J. and Wang, Q. (2019). Ketone Bodies in Neurological Diseases: Focus on Neuroprotection and Underlying Mechanisms. [online] 10. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fneur.2019.00585.
  6. Marzena Ułamek-Kozioł, Czuczwar, S.J., Januszewski, S. and Pluta, R. (2019). Ketogenic Diet and Epilepsy. [online] 11(10), pp.2510–2510. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu11102510.
  7. Skow, S.L. and Rajesh Kumar Jha (2023). A Ketogenic Diet is Effective in Improving Insulin Sensitivity in Individuals with Type 2 Diabetes. [online] 19(6). doi:https://doi.org/10.2174/1573399818666220425093535.
Stephanie Nichols

Written by:

Dr. Stephanie Nichols, MD

Medically reviewed by:

Maya Frankfurt

Dr. Stephanie Nichols is a licensed Naturopathic Doctor in Arizona. She’s passionate about helping women resolve their anxiety, depression, and chronic stress through restoring balance to their hormones, and digestive functioning. She also approaches autoimmune conditions from a whole-person standpoint and uncovers the deeper issues through advanced laboratory testing. Dr. Stephanie assesses her patients from a Naturopathic as well as a Traditional Chinese Medicine viewpoint. Her treatment plans are unique in that they are completely customized to suit each patient on a mental, emotional, and physical level. Dr. Stephanie earned her bachelor’s degree in Nutrition and Food Sciences, with honors, from the University of Alberta. After recognizing the ability of food choices to impact several chronic diseases, she then pursued her Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine from the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine, graduating with honors.She is a consultant and nutraceutical formulator for a number of companies as well as a freelance medical blog writer.

Medically reviewed by:

Maya Frankfurt

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement