Keto Soup Diet: Is It Healthy & Simple Recipes To Try In 2023

The ketogenic diet, often abbreviated as the “keto” diet, has gained widespread popularity over recent years due to its potential benefits in weight loss, disease management, and overall health promotion[1]. Central to this diet are recipes that cut back on carbohydrates and increase healthy fats.

One of the strategies that has gained traction is the keto soup diet. But are these soups healthy? And how can you make them? This article delves into keto soups’ health benefits, recipes, serving suggestions, common pitfalls, and a simple 5-day keto soup recipe.

Is The Keto Soup Diet Healthy? The keto soup diet is indeed healthy. It combines low-carb vegetables and high-quality protein sources with beneficial fats, mirroring the macronutrient breakdown of the keto diet. This combination is intended to keep your body in ketosis, helping you burn fat while still consuming nutrient-dense foods.

Keto Soup Diet

The ketogenic soup plan, with effortless keto-friendly soups and uncomplicated keto snacks. Photo: Shutterstock

A Brief Intro To The Keto Diet

The ketogenic diet aims to shift the body’s metabolism from burning glucose to burning fat, entering a state known as ketosis. This is achieved by consuming a diet high in fats, moderate in proteins, and very low in carbohydrates.

Pros & Cons Of The Keto Soup Diet

The ketogenic soup diet, featuring easy keto-friendly soups and simple keto snacks, offers several advantages and disadvantages:

Pros

Weight Loss : Keto soups induce rapid weight loss by limiting carb intake and maximizing healthy fat consumption. This sets the body in a state of ketosis, leading to fat burning [2] and losing weight.

: Keto soups induce rapid weight loss by limiting carb intake and maximizing healthy fat consumption. This sets the body in a state of ketosis, leading to fat burning and losing weight. Low Blood Sugar Levels : The keto soup diet can help manage blood sugar levels by reducing carbohydrate consumption, which directly impacts blood sugar levels.

: The keto soup diet can help manage blood sugar levels by reducing carbohydrate consumption, which directly impacts blood sugar levels. Satiety : High-fat foods like avocado (a superfood), coconut milk, and olive oil, which can be beneficial for weight loss, are part of the keto soup diet. These ingredients are filling and can keep you satisfied for longer [3] .

: High-fat foods like avocado (a superfood), coconut milk, and olive oil, which can be beneficial for weight loss, are part of the keto soup diet. These ingredients are filling and can keep you satisfied for longer . Taste: Keto soups can be absolutely delicious. Including ingredients like minced garlic, fresh herbs, lemon and lime juice, and spices like curry powder and red pepper flakes ensure your soup tastes great while adhering to your diet.

Cons

Keto Flu : Some individuals experience flu-like symptoms like fatigue, headaches, and irritability during the initial days of the diet, as the body adjusts to burning fat for energy instead of carbohydrates.

: Some individuals experience flu-like symptoms like fatigue, headaches, and irritability during the initial days of the diet, as the body adjusts to burning fat for energy instead of carbohydrates. Limited Food Choices : The keto diet necessitates low-carb eating, which excludes a number of food items like certain fruits, grains, and legumes.

: The keto diet necessitates low-carb eating, which excludes a number of food items like certain fruits, grains, and legumes. Potential Nutrient Deficiencies : Without careful meal prep, the keto diet might lead to deficiencies in essential nutrients. Taking a multivitamin for the keto diet can also help fill in any nutritional gaps.

: Without careful meal prep, the keto diet might lead to deficiencies in essential nutrients. Taking a multivitamin for the keto diet can also help fill in any nutritional gaps. Calorie Counting: Despite being a high-fat diet, monitoring overall calorie intake is still important on the keto diet, particularly for those aiming for weight loss. This might involve extra planning and measuring of food items.

The ketogenic soup diet can be valuable for weight management and health improvement. However, it requires careful meal prep planning to ensure nutritional needs are met.

A Simple Recipe For Keto Diet Soups

Our simple recipe yields 10 servings, with each serving being approximately 400 calories. Coupled with a ketogenic breakfast and a bulletproof coffee or tea, you can easily achieve a daily calorie target of around 1200-1400, staying within the macros of a standard ketogenic diet.

Ingredients

20 cloves of Garlic

3 large Onions

4 lbs of Chicken Breast

6 medium Avocados

4 cups of Green beans

10 tablespoons of Olive Oil

6 cups of Spinach

15 cups of Chicken broth

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Steps To Prepare

Sauté the aromatics: Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a large pot. Add the onions and minced garlic and sauté until they become translucent. Cook the chicken: Dice the chicken breast, add to the pot and cook until it’s no longer pink inside. (You can dice after cooking if you prefer.) Add the vegetables: Incorporate the green beans and spinach. Sauté them until they’re soft. Add the broth: Pour in the chicken broth, bring it to a boil, and then let it simmer for about 20-30 minutes. Season and serve: Add pepper and salt to taste. Once the soup is ready, separate it into 10 servings to ensure the broth and vegetables are evenly distributed. Top with avocado.

Different Types Of Keto Diet Soup Recipes

Vegetable soup is an option with low-carb veggies. Photo: Shutterstock

Flexibility is a big hallmark of the keto diet. Here are some types of keto-friendly soups you might want to explore:

Meat-Based Soups : Whether you’re using ground beef, shredded chicken, or even lamb, meat-based soups are a staple of the keto diet. They’re a great way to get in your protein and can be spiced up with various seasonings.

: Whether you’re using ground beef, shredded chicken, or even lamb, meat-based soups are a staple of the keto diet. They’re a great way to get in your protein and can be spiced up with various seasonings. Vegetable Soups : Low-carb vegetables like spinach, broccoli, and celery are perfect for a keto vegetable soup. Be careful with your vegetable choices, as some can be high in net carbs.

: Low-carb vegetables like spinach, broccoli, and celery are perfect for a keto vegetable soup. Be careful with your vegetable choices, as some can be high in net carbs. Seafood Soups : From shrimp to salmon, seafood soups are a light yet satisfying option that delivers heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

: From shrimp to salmon, seafood soups are a light yet satisfying option that delivers heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Cream Soups : Creamy soup options with heavy whipping cream or coconut milk can provide you with the fats needed for ketosis.

: Creamy soup options with heavy whipping cream or coconut milk can provide you with the fats needed for ketosis. Bone Broth Soups: A slow-simmered bone broth forms a nutrient-rich base for many keto soup recipes, providing essential minerals and collagen.

Remember to separate your keto soup into single servings upon preparation. This ensures even distribution of broth and vegetables and helps you monitor your portions and macros.

Other Healthy Recipes You Should Try

Broccoli and cheddar soup can be a low-carb option. Photo: Shutterstock

Broaden your keto soup repertoire with these other delicious keto soup recipes:

Cabbage Soup : A fresh spin on the cabbage soup diet, this soup is both nutritious and filling, with lots of fiber and very few carbs.

: A fresh spin on the cabbage soup diet, this soup is both nutritious and filling, with lots of fiber and very few carbs. Low-Carb Broccoli & Cheddar Soup : This creamy soup combines the nutritional benefits of broccoli with the indulgence of cheddar cheese, all while keeping your carb count low.

: This creamy soup combines the nutritional benefits of broccoli with the indulgence of cheddar cheese, all while keeping your carb count low. Keto Thai Chicken Soup: Infuse your low carb chicken soup with Thai flavors like coconut milk, fresh ginger, and a touch of curry powder for a fragrant and satisfying meal.

How Should Soup Diet Keto Be Served?

You can enjoy your keto soups hot, cold, or blended. If you need some variety or wish to boost your daily calories, check out these delicious sides and snacks. Make sure to plan ahead to ensure you’re consuming the correct macros!

Salad : A leafy green salad with a high-fat dressing like Caesar or ranch can complement your soup perfectly.

: A leafy green salad with a high-fat dressing like Caesar or ranch can complement your soup perfectly. Keto Bread : A slice of keto bread can add substance to your meal without breaking your carb limit.

: A slice of keto bread can add substance to your meal without breaking your carb limit. Roasted Veggies : Oven-roasted low-carb vegetables like Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, or zucchini make a great side dish that can add variety and extra fiber to your meals.

: Oven-roasted low-carb vegetables like Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, or zucchini make a great side dish that can add variety and extra fiber to your meals. Cheese Crisps : You can purchase these or make them at home by baking small mounds of shredded cheese until they become crispy. They’re perfect for adding a satisfying crunch to your meal.

: You can purchase these or make them at home by baking small mounds of shredded cheese until they become crispy. They’re perfect for adding a satisfying crunch to your meal. Avocado Slices : Given that avocado is a high-fat, low-carb superfood, adding some slices or a dollop of guacamole on top of your soup diet can enhance its nutritional value and taste.

: Given that avocado is a high-fat, low-carb superfood, adding some slices or a dollop of guacamole on top of your soup diet can enhance its nutritional value and taste. Keto Crackers : Almond flour or flaxseed keto crackers can give you that familiar soup and cracker combination minus the carbs.

: Almond flour or flaxseed keto crackers can give you that familiar soup and cracker combination minus the carbs. Olives : Olives, packed with heart-healthy fats, can be a flavorful addition to your soup or as a side.

: Olives, packed with heart-healthy fats, can be a flavorful addition to your soup or as a side. Nuts & Seeds : A small handful of almonds, walnuts, or pumpkin seeds can add a delightful crunch and increase your healthy fats and fiber intake.

: A small handful of almonds, walnuts, or pumpkin seeds can add a delightful crunch and increase your healthy fats and fiber intake. Boiled Eggs : Sliced boiled eggs can add protein to your meal and keep you fuller for longer.

: Sliced boiled eggs can add protein to your meal and keep you fuller for longer. Sautéed Greens: A side of sautéed spinach, kale, or other leafy greens with olive oil and raw garlic for weight loss can enrich your meal with iron and other essential nutrients.

Remember, variety is key to keeping your diet interesting and sustainable, so feel free to mix and match these options to suit your taste buds and nutritional needs!

The 5-Day Keto Soup Diet Recipe

If your goal is to dive into a keto regimen with a detox keto soup recipe, here’s a 5-day diet plan for a rapid cleanse.

Breakfasts: Keto-Friendly Shake, Or A Serving Of Eggs and Bacon

Two boiled eggs and two slices of bacon provide approximately 230 calories. In addition, or as a mid-morning snack, include a cup of unsweetened bulletproof coffee or tea, adding another 100-200 calories depending on the amount of butter or coconut oil you add.

That’s 330-430 calories before lunch.

Lunches & Dinners: Keto Detox Soup With Chicken Breast

Enjoy a 400-calorie serving of the soup diet for lunch and dinner, which should bring your total daily caloric intake to around 1200 calories.

Remember that maintaining the right macronutrient ratio is the key to a successful ketogenic diet. You want your daily calorie intake to consist of approximately 70-75% fats, 20% protein, and 5-10% carbohydrates.

If you are male, a larger person, or highly active, you will probably want to add another keto snack or meal to your schedule.

Common Mistakes You Should Not Make When Preparing Keto Soups

Though a delicious and nutritious approach to the ketogenic lifestyle, the keto soup diet isn’t without its potential pitfalls. Here are some common mistakes to avoid:

Not Using Enough Healthy Fats : The key to achieving ketosis lies in maintaining a high intake of healthy fats, around 70-75% of your total calories. Incorporate sources like olive oil for weight loss to ensure you’re meeting your fat intake.

: The key to achieving ketosis lies in maintaining a high intake of healthy fats, around 70-75% of your total calories. Incorporate sources like olive oil for weight loss to ensure you’re meeting your fat intake. Using High-Carb Vegetables : Although vegetables are generally healthy, not all are suitable for a keto diet. High-carb vegetables like peas, corn, and potatoes can push you out of ketosis. Stick to low-carb options like spinach, broccoli, or green beans for weight loss.

: Although vegetables are generally healthy, not all are suitable for a keto diet. High-carb vegetables like peas, corn, and potatoes can push you out of ketosis. Stick to low-carb options like spinach, broccoli, or green beans for weight loss. Portioning Incorrectly : An easy mistake to make on the keto diet is not portioning correctly. While getting enough fats is crucial, overeating [4] can still lead to weight gain. Similarly, inadequate portion sizes can lead to nutrient deficiencies. Carefully separate your keto soup into single servings upon preparation to ensure a balance of macros in each portion.

: An easy mistake to make on the keto diet is not portioning correctly. While getting enough fats is crucial, overeating can still lead to weight gain. Similarly, inadequate portion sizes can lead to nutrient deficiencies. Carefully separate your keto soup into single servings upon preparation to ensure a balance of macros in each portion. Not Using Bone Broth : Bone broth is a rich source of minerals and collagen, offering potential benefits for your gut health, skin, and joints. Not including it in your soup recipe might mean you’re missing out on these valuable nutrients.

: Bone broth is a rich source of minerals and collagen, offering potential benefits for your gut health, skin, and joints. Not including it in your soup recipe might mean you’re missing out on these valuable nutrients. Not Adding Enough Salt: A common side effect of the keto diet is an electrolyte imbalance, often resulting from the excretion of ketones. Regularly adding enough salt to your meals can help keep your electrolytes balanced, reducing symptoms of the so-called keto flu.

Conclusion

The keto soup diet provides a flavorful and nutrient-dense way to enjoy the benefits of the ketogenic lifestyle. From creamy broccoli and cheddar soup recipe to hearty chicken and avocado soup, the possibilities are endless.

As with any diet, it’s essential to carefully plan and prepare your meals to avoid common pitfalls such as incorrect portioning or insufficient fat intake. By doing so, you can ensure a variety of nutritious and delicious meals that help support your health and weight loss goals.

Remember, health and well-being are a lifelong journey, not a destination. Enjoy each step along the way!

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of soup can you have on keto? Any soup that’s high in fat and low in carbs, such as bone broth, meat, seafood, or vegetable-based soups. Can you lose 10 pounds in 5 days on keto? Weight loss depends on numerous factors and varies by individual. Rapid weight loss isn’t typically recommended or sustainable. While you might lose some weight, any more than 1-5 pounds is likely mostly water weight at the beginning.