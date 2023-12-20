The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing. It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Prediabetes[1] means having higher-than-normal blood glucose levels – but not high enough to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. If left untreated, prediabetes can progress to type 2 diabetes. People who are overweight, have high insulin resistance, or have a family history of type 2 diabetes are at higher risk[2] of developing prediabetes. Fortunately, if you catch prediabetes early enough, you can improve it with nutrition therapy and appropriate foods for diabetes. This article discusses the prediabetes diet, including its benefits, foods to eat, and foods to avoid.

Key Takeaway The prediabetes diet is a well-balanced eating plan, intended to help people with prediabetes control their blood sugar levels and avoid developing type 2 diabetes.

Benefits of the prediabetes diet include reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, improving insulin sensitivity, weight loss, and supporting immune function.

Food to eat for prediabetes: vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, whole grains, and low-fat dairy products.

Food to avoid includes doughnuts, pies, cakes, cookies, chocolates, crackers, pasta, bagels, pretzels, white bread, breakfast cereals with added sugar, and so on.

Prediabetes meal plans may also have some drawbacks: can worsen blood sugar control, can lead to nutritional imbalances, can increase cholesterol levels, and can result in bad breath, keto flu, and fatigue.

Sample meal plans for prediabetes include meat-based and plant-based.

Prediabetes Diet: What Is It?

The prediabetes diet is a well-balanced eating plan similar to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.[3] It is intended to help people with prediabetes control their blood sugar levels and avoid developing type 2 diabetes.

It limits refined, high-glycemic carbohydrates, processed meals, and saturated fats and emphasizes whole grains, lean proteins, fresh fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats. The diet is intended to aid weight loss, boost insulin sensitivity, and enhance general health.

Benefits Of The Pre Diabetes Diet

Adopting a prediabetes diet can reduce insulin resistance and support weight management. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

You can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by following a prediabetes diet. A type 2 prediabetes diabetic diet has several benefits, including

Reducing The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes

A prediabetes diet can help slow the progression of type 2 diabetes development because it helps balance blood sugar levels.

The diet limits the intake of carbohydrates with a high glycemic index, meaning these foods rapidly spike blood sugar. Instead, whole foods are prioritized, which are digested more slowly and provide sustainable energy.

Over time, this helps improve insulin sensitivity and reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Improves Insulin Sensitivity

Prediabetes is defined by raised blood sugar levels[4] and is usually accompanied by `insulin resistance.[5] This is when the body does not create the right amount of insulin to balance blood sugar levels. Eventually, this can lead to high fasting blood glucose levels and type 2 diabetes. Studies show that the antioxidant compounds in plant-based whole foods can improve insulin sensitivity,[6] reducing type 2 diabetes[7] risk.

Intermittent fasting[8] may also help improve insulin sensitivity and blood pressure in prediabetes patients. In this study, participants ate within a 6-hour window and fasted for 18 hours daily.

Aids Weight Loss

A hallmark of prediabetes and insulin resistance is weight gain[9] – especially around the belly. Following a prediabetes diet plan can help lower insulin resistance, prevent further weight gain, and aid weight loss.

Studies also show that a high-protein prediabetes diet can reduce hunger levels more than a high-carbohydrate diet. Following a low-carbohydrate diet can also reduce food cravings.[10] This can help you to lose weight and support long-term body weight maintenance.

Supports Immune Function

Studies suggest that prediabetes may suppress immune function,[11] making you more susceptible to illnesses. This is suspected to be due to the increased chronic inflammation[5] associated with this condition. A prediabetes diet supports the immune system by lowering inflammation levels[12] and improving blood sugar balance. Furthermore, evidence suggests that eating a wide variety of colorful fruits and vegetables lowers your risk of weight gain and heart disease.

Prediabetes Diet Food List

What is a good diet for prediabetes? Here’s a list of blood sugar-friendly food for prediabetes. Alongside these foods, focus on a healthy lifestyle with plenty of exercise. Including specialty supplements will help you meet your nutrition goals.

Registered dietitian nutritionists frequently advise a healthy diet such as the prediabetes Mediterranean diet. This balanced diet emphasizes eating whole foods low in saturated fat and avoiding processed foods and added sugars.

Here are some foods to consider if you have prediabetes:

Vegetable

Vegetables balance blood sugars. Photo: SewCreamStudio/Shutterstock

Non-starchy vegetables are preferred over starchy vegetables for people at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Remember, these veggies are also rich in dietary fiber and low glycemic.

Non-starchy vegetables are fiber-rich foods that are an excellent source of essential vitamins, phytonutrients, and antioxidants. They’re also low in calories and fast-digesting carbohydrates. Tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, leafy greens, and bell peppers are just a few vegetables to consider.

Starchy vegetables, such as sweet potatoes, are healthy in moderation but may be higher on the glycemic scale.

Fruits

Moderate fruit consumption lowers blood sugar. Photo: Marina Bakush/Shutterstock

Fruits are a good source of potassium, folate, and vitamins C and A.

Although they can be high-sugar foods, fruits are also high-fiber foods if you opt for fresh options. The high soluble fiber found in the flesh and skin of the fresh fruit slows digestion and aids blood sugar balance, making fresh fruits[13] suitable – in moderation – for those following a prediabetic diet.

Whole fruits contain more fiber than juice, so eating them is better than drinking them. Fruits to consider adding to your meal plan include apples, plums, grapes, cherries, melons, berries, and oranges. Juice is high glycemic and may raise your blood sugar rapidly, something you want to avoid with prediabetes.

Lean Proteins

Lean proteins are foods high in protein and low in fat. Protein slows glucose absorption into the bloodstream, allowing you to feel fuller for longer. This is crucial for maintaining balanced blood sugar levels.

You can include lean meat in your meals and snacks if you eat meat. Other lean protein sources include fish, chicken breast and seafood, legumes such as beans and lentils, eggs, and low-fat dairy products.

Whole Grains

Whole grains offer greater flavor and might keep you satisfied[14] for longer than refined carbohydrates. They digest more slowly than refined carbohydrates, which can help control blood sugar levels. Keep the following options in mind when selecting whole grains:

Brown rice.

Cornmeal.

Oats.

Amaranth.

Barley.

Millet.

100% whole grain or whole wheat flour.

Low-Fat Dairy Products

Calcium and protein are essential nutrients provided by dairy products. According to several studies,[15] eating dairy may improve insulin secretion in people with type 2 diabetes. This can help balance blood sugar.

Some of the healthiest dairy foods to include in one’s diet are

Parmesan, ricotta, or cottage cheese.

Low-fat milk.

Plain or Greek yogurt.

Foods To Avoid

People with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes should limit their intake of chocolates. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

Those with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes should watch their unhealthy carbohydrate intake and limit their intake of high-sugar foods. These foods can cause quick and severe blood sugar spikes, increasing the risk of developing diabetes over time.

The following are on the list of prediabetes foods to avoid

Desserts include doughnuts, pies, cakes, cookies, and chocolates.

Refined grains, including crackers, pasta, bagels, pretzels, and white bread.

Breakfast cereals with added sugar.

Yogurt with added sugars or flavors.

Unhealthy fats in fried dishes such as french fries.

Meats with high-fat content.

Jellies and jams.

Potato chips.

Snack bars that are high in sugar.

Fruit snacks with added sugars.

Dried or canned fruits with added sugar or syrup.

Sugary drinks include flavored coffees, sweet tea, sweetened fruit juice, and energy drinks. If you drink alcohol, avoid sugary cocktails.

Food labels indicating a 20% Daily Value of sugar in the product’s serving size are considered high sugar and should be avoided, while 5% or less is considered a low sugar serving.

Are There Any Side Effects?

Even though the prediabetes meal plan has many benefits, it may also have some drawbacks.

For example, eating less sugar might encourage the use of artificial sweeteners – some of which can negatively impact gut bacteria levels and worsen blood sugar control.[16] Some sweeteners can even increase cancer risk.[17]

Long-term carbohydrate restriction can lead to nutritional imbalances – especially a low dietary fiber intake.[18] A very low-carbohydrate diet – such as the high-fat ketogenic diet – can increase cholesterol levels, and low-density lipoprotein levels (bad cholesterol), and be hard to maintain.

Being in ketosis, where the body burns fat for energy rather than carbohydrates, can result in bad breath, keto flu, and fatigue. Not all prediabetes diets are low-carbohydrate, though, as a prediabetes diet can easily follow The Dietary Guidelines[3] if appropriate caloric values are met since this diet is low in sugar and saturated fat and high in fiber.

If you want to attempt a low-carbohydrate diet, speak to a registered dietitian nutritionist. They can help you tailor the diet to your individualized requirements[18] while ensuring you get the nutrition you need to maintain a healthy weight.

A Sample Meal Plan For Prediabetes

Those with prediabetes and high blood pressure may benefit from the DASH diet [19] – short for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. This balanced dietary approach can help reduce blood sugar and cholesterol levels.[20] Similarly, the Mediterranean diet can be beneficial to those with prediabetes. Or, simply make the appropriate choices for your calorie level from the Dietary Guidelines, which are 10-35% protein, 20-35% fat, and 45-65% carbohydrate, which is quite flexible for any dietary goal.

Below are two one-day meal plans incorporating foods from the DASH and Mediterranean diets. The first is for meat-eaters, while the second is for vegetarians or vegans.

Meat-Based Prediabetes Diet Recipe

Breakfast

Tea or coffee, with or without milk

1 piece of whole-grain bread

1 poached egg

1/2 of a medium-sized avocado

1 sliced tomato

Lunch

Grilled skinless chicken breast

Vinaigrette-dressed salad

Baked sweet potato and mixed veg

Water with thin slices of lime

1 8-ounce glass of low-fat milk

Dinner

4 ounces tofu, cubed, seasoned, and baked in teriyaki sauce

1/3 cup of brown rice

1 tablespoon olive oil sautéed in 1/2 cup broccoli

1-2 ounces of mozzarella cheese

Snacks

One large peach with skin

15 almonds

One banana

One string cheese

One medium apple with skin

Plant-Based Prediabetes Diet Recipe

Breakfast

1/4 cup home-made granola with 6 fluid ounces of Greek or vegan yogurt

1/2 of a banana

30 grams of almonds

Coffee or tea

Lunch

One slice of whole wheat bread with nut butter

A salad of mixed greens with olive-oil-based dressing

Lentil soup

1 cup fresh fruit

Lemon water

Dinner

Spiced roasted cauliflower steak

Watermelon burrata salad

1 cup of fortified plant-based milk

Snacks

Roasted chickpeas with spices and herbs

One small plum

2 tablespoons of hummus with carrot sticks

The Bottom Line

A prediabetes diagnosis can be concerning. However, making healthy lifestyle adjustments can help you manage and even reverse prediabetes.

Most prediabetes diets are well-balanced, rich in complex carbohydrates, adequate in lean proteins, and contain all essential fatty acids while avoiding sugary foods. If following a very low-carbohydrate diet, you may need to supplement with vitamins and minerals (and possibly fiber) to avoid nutrient deficiencies. Consult a registered dietitian to get personalized advice on your nutrition needs.

Remember the importance of physical activity, too. A healthy prediabetes diet and exercise plan can positively impact your blood sugar, body weight, and health.