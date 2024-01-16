Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Keto Diet For Prediabetes: Meal Plan & Food List To Follow 2024

Paige Anderson

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Dr. Maya Frankfurt, PhD

Keto Diet For Prediabetes
You may be able to decrease your prediabetic risks by controlling your blood sugar with a ketogenic diet! Photo: Elena.Katkova/Shutterstock

Facing a prediabetic diagnosis can be discouraging and make you feel like your health is out of your control. Fortunately, a ketogenic diet has the potential to help some people avoid progressing to type 2 diabetes and even reverse prediabetes completely!

Prediabetes is a condition that causes your blood glucose levels (blood sugar) to run higher than normal but not so high that you’re considered diabetic. Eating certain foods, especially a high carbohydrate intake, can make it difficult for your body to keep your blood glucose at  normal levels.

A ketogenic diet helps control blood sugar by keeping your carb intake low, with moderate protein and an emphasis on healthy fats. With the right balance of macros, a ketogenic diet has been shown to decrease your risk for insulin resistance and improve outcomes for prediabetes.

Keto Prediabetic Meal Plan

Adopting a keto diet for prediabetes involves following a low-carb, high-fat approach, as suggested by the prediabetes diet guidelines, with a focus on whole foods from the keto diet food list.

  • Breakfast: Keto Berry Yogurt
  • Lunch: Keto Avocado And Greens Delight
  • Dinner: Keto Salmon And String Beans With Berries
  • Snacks: Keto Nourish Snack Combo

Keto Diet For Prediabetes Meal Plan

Breakfast: Keto Berry Yogurt (Approx. 350 Calories)

Start your day with a satisfying and nutritious breakfast that combines creamy full-fat yogurt with the crunch of chia seeds and shredded coconut. Top it off with a burst of fresh raspberries for a fruity kick. Pair this yogurt bowl with a glass of fortified almond milk sweetened with erythritol-free monk fruit and a touch of pure vanilla extract to complete your delicious and keto-friendly morning meal.

Breakfast
Full-fat yogurtSix oz
Chia seedsOne tablespoon
Shredded coconutOne tablespoon
RaspberriesOne half cup
Fortified almond milk (unsweetened)One cup
Monk fruit sweetener (erythritol-free)One – two drops
Pure vanilla extractOne – two drops

Lunch: Keto Avocado And Greens Delight (Approx. 400 Calories)

This lunch is a keto-friendly and prediabetes-conscious meal that combines creamy baked avocado halves, each cradling a perfectly cooked egg, served alongside a refreshing green salad featuring non-starchy vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and green peppers. The salad is drizzled with a keto-friendly dressing made with olive oil and vinegar. To keep you hydrated and refreshed, it’s paired with a cooling cucumber water.

Lunch
Avocados (halved)Two
EggsFour
Broccoli floretsOne cup
Cauliflower floretsOne cup
Green bell peppers (sliced)One half cup
Extra virgin olive oilTwo tablespoons
Cucumber waterFour cups

Dinner: Keto Salmon And String Beans With Berries (Approx. 600 Calories)

Indulge in a flavorful and nutritious Keto dinner featuring a tender salmon filet seasoned to perfection. Paired with roasted string beans topped with your choice of hemp hearts, chia seeds, or chopped walnuts for added crunch and healthy fats. Enjoy a refreshing side of blackberries and a soothing cup of herbal tea to complete this satisfying low-carb meal.

Dinner
Salmon filetSix oz
String beansOne cup
Olive oil (for roasting)One tablespoon
Chia seedsOne tablespoon
BlackberriesOne half cup
Unsweetened herbal tea (e.g., peppermint, chamomile)Eight oz

Snacks: Keto Nourish Snack Combo (Approx. 600 Calories)

Elevate your keto snacking game with this flavorful mix of walnuts, cheese, sardines, and decadent fat bombs. Wash it down with a glass of fortified almond milk sweetened with monk fruit and pure vanilla extract for a delicious and satisfying low-carb snack experience.

Snacks
WalnutsOne oz
Fat bombs (made with coconut oil, cocoa powder, and stevia)Two
CheeseOne oz
SardinesTwo oz
Fortified Almond Milk (sweetened with monk fruit and pure vanilla extract)One cup

4 Benefits Of The Keto Diet For Prediabetes

Higher Energy Levels

When your blood sugar runs high, it means your body can’t access glucose from the foods you eat and use it effectively as an energy source.

Keeping your blood sugar and insulin within a normal range with a low carb diet like keto can help stabilize your energy levels by giving your body a different fuel source that doesn’t require insulin. Certain supplements may also boost energy levels while on keto.

Weight Loss

It may seem counterintuitive, but a high fat diet low in carbohydrates may help you lose weight faster than another low carb diet that includes more grains and lean proteins. Just be sure to focus on healthy fats and incorporate plenty of fiber, as weight loss with keto may not last if you’re eating too much of the wrong kinds of fats or neglecting other nutrients.

Some people may have more long-term success if they use keto to lose weight initially and slowly transition back to a more sustainable diet like the Mediterranean diet for maintenance.

Lower A1C

A1C is a blood test that measures your average blood sugar levels over several weeks. A diet of keto-friendly foods was shown to control A1C quickly and keep blood sugar levels under control.

Reduction In Insulin Resistance

One of the problems with prediabetes is that it can damage your body’s response to insulin, meaning sugars stay in the blood instead of being stored properly. Although the effect of keto on insulin resistance is still up for debate, some research shows[1] that it may improve your body’s ability to use insulin effectively, thereby helping prevent a diabetes diagnosis.

Prediabetes Diet Food List To Follow

For a ketogenic diet to work, the bulk of your calories should come from high fat foods like salmon, olive oil, nuts, and seeds. However, you also need good sources of fiber, vitamins and minerals, too! Here is a short list to get you started, and you can find a more thorough food list here.

  • Olive oil, canola oil, coconut oil
  • Avocados
  • Nuts and seeds
  • Non starchy vegetables like spinach, cabbage, and broccoli
  • High fat fish like salmon
  • Eggs
  • Berries and other low carb fruits like melon
  • Some cheeses
  • Meat

Prediabetes Diet Food List That You Should Avoid On The Keto Diet

  • Potatoes and other starchy vegetables.
  • Oatmeal and large servings of whole grains.
  • Fruit Juice.
  • Foods with added sugar. 
  • Refined grains.
  • Dried Fruit.
  • Fried foods and large servings of processed meats.
  • Flavored yogurts that may have hidden sugars.

What Is The Keto Diet?

What Is The Keto Diet
A ketogenic diet emphasizes high fat to prevent insulin production. Photo: P Maxwell Photography/Shutterstock

A ketogenic diet helps to control blood glucose levels by preventing spikes in blood glucose. The body breaks down carbohydrates into sugars such as glucose and the hormone insulin transports the glucose from the blood into the liver for storage. When you eat certain foods, especially carbohydrates, your body releases lots of insulin to process those sugars and get your blood glucose back to a normal level.

Other low carbohydrate diets such as the Mediterranean-Plus diet may offer similar health benefits[2] to a ketogenic diet and be easier to maintain for many people. While a Mediterranean-Plus diet includes many of the same foods as keto, such as olive oil, it also incorporates a more generous portion of carbohydrates like whole grains. The unmodified Mediterranean diet is not typically considered a low-carbohydrate diet due to its emphasis on abundant supplies of whole grains, fruits, and starchy vegetables.

However, some studies show that a ketogenic diet specifically may help people lose weight quickly and make blood sugar control easier. A drawback to the keto diet is it may elevate low-density lipoprotein[3] or LDL cholesterol levels while decreasing high-density lipoprotein or HDL cholesterol levels — thus raising cardiometabolic risk factors, although this research is controversial[4].

By making fat your main energy source, you will start to produce ketone bodies, which allow your body to use fat as a fuel source instead of carbs or protein. This can help your body balance insulin levels by avoiding those big fluctuations in carbohydrates and insulin-triggering amounts of protein.

In general, a ketogenic diet requires about 60-70% of your daily calories to come from dietary fat, and total carbs stay under about 5-10% of your diet, depending on what version of keto or another low carb diet you’re following.

Prediabetes: What Is It?

Prediabetes: What Is It
Prediabetes can sneak up on you because it frequently develops without symptoms. Photo: Vitalii Vodolazskyi/Shutterstock

According to the CDC, as many as 1 in 3 adults in the US may have prediabetes,[5]a condition marked by higher than normal blood sugar levels that fall short of a true diabetic diagnosis. Fortunately, many people can reverse prediabetes with a few lifestyle changes such as a low carbohydrate diet coupled with effective exercise and weight loss.

Prediabetes can be a problem because it can lead to type 2 diabetes, where your blood sugar levels tend to stay so high they can cause serious medical issues if left untreated. Chronically high blood glucose can lead to damage to your blood vessels, kidneys, heart health, and other systems.

Signs And Symptoms Of Prediabetes You Need To Know

Unfortunately, prediabetes doesn’t usually give you noticeable symptoms. While type 2 diabetes usually presents with problems such as frequent urination, losing weight without meaning to, low energy, and extreme thirst, prediabetes can fly under the radar for a long time.

However, there are some risk factors for prediabetes and diabetes that should alert you to keep a close eye on your blood sugar levels. For example, you are at higher risk if you have a family history of diabetes, a history of high blood pressure or obesity, or are of certain ethnic backgrounds.

Ways To Diagnose Prediabetes

Blood tests are the only way to definitively diagnose prediabetes. It is important to get several different types of blood tests, as they test for slightly different things. One may come back normal while another shows prediabetes.

Blood tests to diagnose prediabetes include:

  • Glucose Tolerance Test
  • Fasting Glucose Test
  • Fasting Insulin Test
  • A1C Test

Conclusion

A low carb diet can help lower blood glucose levels and prevent insulin resistance for many people by reducing triggers for insulin production and keeping blood sugar at a consistently lower level. The ketogenic diet takes that idea a step further by significantly limiting carbs and focusing on the majority of calories coming from fats.

Whether you’re considering keto for weight loss or any other reason, it’s always a good idea to talk to your doctor and weigh your options before changing your diet. With careful planning and guidance from an effective app and your doctor’s input, a ketogenic diet may help you prevent the progression from prediabetes to diabetes by helping control your blood sugar.

Remember that keto doesn’t have to be a permanent lifestyle change! You may be able to benefit from it in the short term and slowly reintroduce more proteins and carbs while monitoring how it affects  your blood sugar to maintain improvements to your prediabetic condition.

Although a high fat diet like keto may not be the best solution for everyone, eating fewer carbs and avoiding hidden sugars is likely a good strategy for people with prediabetes. Coupled with increased exercise and a few lifestyle changes, you can take back control of your blood sugar and your health!

+ 5 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Dyńka, D., Katarzyna Kowalcze, Filip Ambrozkiewicz and Agnieszka Paziewska (2023). Effect of the Ketogenic Diet on the Prophylaxis and Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus: A Review of the Meta-Analyses and Clinical Trials. [online] 15(3), pp.500–500. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu15030500.
  2. Gardner, C.D., Landry, M.J., Perelman, D., Petlura, C., Durand, L.R., Aronica, L., Crimarco, A., Cunanan, K.M., Annie, Dant, C.C., Colhoun, H.M. and Sun Yeou Kim (2022). Effect of a ketogenic diet versus Mediterranean diet on glycated hemoglobin in individuals with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes mellitus: The interventional Keto-Med randomized crossover trial. [online] 116(3), pp.640–652. doi:https://doi.org/10.1093/ajcn/nqac154.
  3. Briand, F., Mayoux, E., Bruno, E., Burr, N., Urbain, I., Clément Costard, Mark, M. and Thierry Sulpice (2016). Empagliflozin, via Switching Metabolism Toward Lipid Utilization, Moderately Increases LDL Cholesterol Levels Through Reduced LDL Catabolism. [online] 65(7), pp.2032–2038. doi:https://doi.org/10.2337/db16-0049.
  4. Hu, T. and Bazzano, L.A. (2014). The low-carbohydrate diet and cardiovascular risk factors: Evidence from epidemiologic studies. [online] 24(4), pp.337–343. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.numecd.2013.12.008.
  5. Anon, (2023). Prediabetes. [online] Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/library/reports/reportcard/prediabetes.html.
Paige Anderson

Written by:

Paige Anderson, CRDH

Medically reviewed by:

Maya Frankfurt

Paige is a Certified Registered Dental Hygienist with extensive knowlege in patient education, nutritional intervention, and the impact of oral health on systemic disease. She is also a professional competitive athlete with a world championship title from the Arnold Fitness Championship in 2019.

Medically reviewed by:

Maya Frankfurt

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement