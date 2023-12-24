Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Can Shampoo Cause Hair Loss? The Truth You May Not Know 2023

Pete Martin

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Chelsea Rae Bourgeois, MS, RDN, LD

Can Shampoo Cause Hair Loss
Hair loss might be related to the type of shampoo you use. Photo: TanyaKim/Shutterstock

Is there a chance your shampoo is doing more harm than good?

We all know that a difference in quality can lead to different results, especially when it comes to hair care. Split ends, dry scalp, and dandruff might all be related to the type of shampoo you use.

When it comes to hair loss, some shampoo ingredients have been linked to it but no specific ingredient has been established as a direct cause. Hair loss can be attributed to various factors, including genetics, hormonal imbalances, and stress, so it is crucial not to solely blame your shampoo without considering other possible causes.

We’ll take a closer look at some common beliefs about shampoo and help you separate the facts from the fiction. We’ll also help you protect your existing hair by understanding the ingredients in your shampoo so you can choose the best one for your specific needs.

Does Shampoo Cause Hair Loss?

The truth is, it’s possible. Certain ingredients in some shampoos may contribute to hair loss.

This includes sodium lauryl sulfate and parabens. These chemicals can cause irritation and an itchy scalp and sometimes lead to hair loss. So, while shampoo may not be the sole cause of hair loss, specific ingredients, and practices could contribute.

Can Shampoo Cause Hair Loss?

Can Shampoo Cause Hair Loss?
Certain shampoos can be bad for your hair. Photo: Sarayut Sridee/Shutterstock

Some shampoos are bad for your hair, especially if you have a sensitive scalp or dry strands.

Sulfates, for example, lather and remove oil from your hair. However, this can lead to brittleness if you have dry or thin hair. Parabens, another common ingredient, may disrupt hormone function and inflame your scalp, damaging hair follicles. Therefore, consider shampoos free from sulfates, parabens, and other harmful chemicals.

Moreover, over-shampooing can cause hair loss by weakening the hair shaft, making them more prone to breakage. To avoid this, consider shampooing your hair less frequently or using a milder, more gentle shampoo.

You should also pay attention to the pH level of your shampoo. Low and high pH levels can lead to hair damage, disrupting the natural balance of your scalp. For the best results, opt for a shampoo with a pH level close to the natural pH level of your hair, around 5.5 or less. 

While the shampoo you select is important, a great conditioner that soothes your stand and scalp is also essential.

What Ingredient In Shampoo Causes Hair Loss?

Here are a few ingredients and the science behind those links:

  • Sodium lauryl sulfate: SLS is a harsh detergent used as a foaming agent in many shampoos. It removes oils, which is beneficial but can threaten already-dry hair. However, its links with hair loss have been largely discredited.[1]  
  • Parabens: Widely used as preservatives in shampoos, parabens can disrupt hormones.[2] While hormone levels play a part in hair loss,[3] there is no solid evidence to link parabens directly.

Other Causes Of Hair Fall

It’s important to acknowledge other possible reasons for hair loss besides shampoo. By understanding these factors, you can address them more effectively.

One factor that can contribute to hair loss is genetics. Hereditary hair loss, known as androgenetic alopecia,[4] affects both men and women. If hair loss runs in your family, you may be predisposed to this condition.

A change in your hormonal balance can also lead to hair loss. Conditions like thyroid disorders[5] and polycystic ovary syndrome may affect healthy hair growth. Hormonal fluctuations[6] during pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause may also contribute to hair shedding.

Nutritional deficiencies can impact your hair health. For instance, insufficient intake of riboflavin, biotin, folate, and vitamin B12 can lead to hair loss.[7] Ensure you consume a balanced diet that includes essential vitamins and minerals to keep your hair strong and healthy.

Similarly, stress can be a significant factor in hair loss. High stress levels may lead to a condition called telogen effluvium,[8] which can cause an increase in hair shedding. Find ways to manage your stress, such as exercise or meditation, to reduce its impact on your overall hair health.

Furthermore, certain medications might cause hair loss. Some common culprits include blood thinners, birth control pills, and certain antidepressants. If you suspect your medication may be causing hair loss,[9] consult your doctor to discuss alternatives.

Lastly, using tight hairstyles or excessive heat when styling can cause traction alopecia,[10] leading to hair loss. To avoid trauma to your hair roots, be gentle with your hair and avoid tight ponytails, braids, or heat treatments that may damage your hair and scalp.

How To Prevent Hair Loss While Shampooing?

How To Prevent Hair Loss While Shampooing
Choosing shampoos with natural ingredients can help prevent hair loss. Photo: Kristina Kuptsevich/Shutterstock

To prevent hair loss while shampooing, selecting the right shampoo and conditioner while adopting proper hair-washing techniques is essential. Choosing a product that is gentle on your scalp and free of harsh chemicals can help reduce the likelihood of hair loss. 

You should also avoid using very hot water when washing your hair, as it can strip the scalp of natural oils and weaken hair follicles. Instead, use lukewarm water and gently massage the shampoo into your scalp using your fingertips. This can help promote blood circulation without causing excessive friction, which can lead to hair breakage.

You should also consider shampooing as little as possible. Overwashing your hair can lead to a dry and irritated scalp, which may contribute to hair thinning. Try not to wash it every day — aim for every 3 to 5 days, depending on how greasy your hair gets.

After shampooing, rinse your hair thoroughly but gently. Leaving shampoo residue on your scalp can lead to severe scalp irritation and potential hair loss. Ensure all the shampoo is washed away, but be gentle with your hair, as wet hair is more susceptible to breakage.

Finally, avoid aggressive towel-drying and excessive brushing or combing. Instead, pat your hair dry with a soft towel and use a wide-tooth comb or detangling brush to remove any tangles. This can help minimize stress on the hair follicle and reduce the chances of excessive hair loss during shampooing.

Tips For Choosing The Right Shampoo For Hair

It’s natural to ask questions like, does dry shampoo cause hair loss? Or even, does purple shampoo cause hair loss? Unfortunately, there is no specific list of shampoos that cause hair loss. 

Not all shampoos are created equal. When looking for the correct shampoo for your hair, get one designed for your specific hair type. This means choosing a shampoo for dry hair if you lack moisture or one for oily hair if you have an oily scalp.

Also, avoid shampoos with harsh chemicals and sulfates to minimize the risk of further hair loss. Instead, look for shampoos that contain natural and nourishing ingredients. Good options may include those with botanical extracts, oils, and proteins that can help strengthen and protect your hair types.

Finally, don’t forget to consult a hair specialist or a dermatologist if you’re experiencing hair loss. They can provide personalized advice for hair treatment or hair products that fit your specific needs.

The Bottom Line

Can shampoo cause hair loss? The truth is, it’s possible.

Certain ingredients in some shampoos may contribute to scalp damage and hair loss. Some of these ingredients include sodium lauryl sulfate and parabens. Both of these chemicals can cause irritation and an itchy scalp and in some cases, may lead to hair loss.

Opt for shampoos with natural ingredients, like those containing essential oils and botanical extracts — and get a soothing conditioner free from harsh chemicals. Also, consider your shampooing technique. Overwashing or roughly rubbing your hair while shampooing can damage hair follicles. 

In conclusion, while shampoo may not be the sole cause of hair loss, specific ingredients and practices could contribute to hair falling. Pay attention to the ingredients and your shampooing technique to minimize the risk. If you have questions about your specific hair care needs, consider meeting with hair experts or your dermatologist.

Pete Martin

Written by:

Pete Martin, Health and Wellness Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Chelsea Rae Bourgeois

Pete is a Level 3 qualified Personal Trainer, with a Diploma in "Nutrition and Wellness" from the University of Aberdeen. He believes firmly in the importance of a holistic approach to healthy living. He is a keen reader, amateur boxer (very amateur, he hastens to add!) and practises Transcendental Meditation.

Medically reviewed by:

Chelsea Rae Bourgeois

