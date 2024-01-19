Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Carrot Oil For Hair: Benefits, Side Effects & How To Use In 2024

Karla Tafra

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Jennifer Olejarz, Nutritionist & Health Coach

carrot oil for hair
Using carrot oil for hair has various benefits. Photo: Thanh Pham

Many different plant-based oils for hair have amazing benefits for your hair. Using carrot oil for hair care can improve strength, enhance texture, promote hair growth, and prevent a dry scalp. 

Carrot essential oil helps deep condition hair while stimulating hair follicles for healthy hair growth. Whether you have fine hair or experience hair loss, carrot oil hair treatment can be a great addition to your hair care routine. 

Adding hair-nourishing nutrients like biotin and vitamin E to your diet, it’s also essential to take care of your hair from the outside with oil-infused treatments. 

Benefits Of Carrot Oil For Hair

When properly diluted, carrot oil is considered good for your hair. Here are some of the best benefits of carrot oil for hair:

  1. Stimulates hair growth
  2. Strengthens hair
  3. Improves scalp health
  4. Conditions and moisturizes
  5. Protects against damage
  6. Enhances hair shine

Benefits Of Carrot Oil For Hair Growth

Benefits Of Carrot Oil For Hair Growth
Carrot oil offers amazing benefits for hair health. Photo: YuriyZhuravov/Shutterstock

Carrot seed oil offers several benefits for hair growth and overall hair health. Here are some potential benefits:

Stimulates Hair Growth

Carrot essential oil is rich in vitamins and antioxidants[1] that can nourish hair follicles and stimulate hair growth. The nutrients in carrot oil for hair growth, particularly vitamin A, promote the production of sebum, which moisturizes the scalp and creates a conducive environment for hair growth.

Strengthens Hair

The vitamins and minerals[2] in carrot oil, including vitamin E, potassium, and phosphorus, help strengthen the hair strands from root to tip. This can reduce breakage and hair loss, resulting in healthier, thicker-looking hair.

Improves Scalp Health

A healthy scalp is vital for hair growth. The carrot seed oil has antifungal[3] and antibacterial properties that can help combat scalp issues such as dandruff, dry scalp, and itchiness. 

Conditions And Moisturizes

Its naturally occurring oils have moisturizing properties that help hydrate and soften hair strands. This helps reduce frizz and dry hair. Well-moisturized hair[4] is less prone to breakage and promotes healthy growth.

Protects Against Damage

Carrot oil has antioxidants, such as beta-carotene and vitamin E, which protect the hair from damage caused by free radicals and environmental stressors. These antioxidants can help prevent hair breakage, split ends, and other forms of damage, thus supporting healthy hair growth.

Enhances Hair Shine

Regular use of carrot seed oil for hair may even add shine and luster to your hair strands, making it appear healthier and more vibrant. The oil helps seal moisture into the hair shaft, creating a smooth and glossy appearance.

What Is Carrot Oil?

Carrot oil, also known as carrot root oil or carrot seed essential oil,[3] is a natural oil extracted from the seeds or roots of the carrot plant. It’s a pale yellow to amber-colored oil with an earthy and sweet aroma.

Carrot seed oil is rich in various nutrients and compounds, including beta-carotene,[5] vitamin A, vitamin E, and various antioxidants. These components contribute to its potential health and skincare benefits. 

Skin Care

Carrot oil is often used in skincare products[6] thanks to its moisturizing and rejuvenating properties. It can help nourish and hydrate the skin, improve elasticity, and promote a healthy complexion. Also, the antioxidants in carrot oil might protect against damage from free radicals.[7]

The beta-carotene and vitamin E in carrot oil can reduce signs of aging as well as provide natural protection[8] against UV rays. It may help diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots, promoting a more youthful appearance.

Hair Care

Carrot oil is used in hair care products[9] or as a standalone treatment. It can help condition hair, improve its texture, support hair growth, and strengthen the hair follicles.

Additionally, carrot oil’s distinctive aroma makes it great for use in aromatherapy practices. Its earthy and sweet scent is known to be calming, soothing, and uplifting, perfect for spa-like settings.

How To Use Carrot Oil On Hair

How To Use Carrot Oil On Hair
There are many ways to use carrot oil for healthier hair. Photo: Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock

Carrot oil can be used on the hair in several ways to promote its health and growth. Here are a few methods to incorporate carrot oil into your hair care routine:

  1. Scalp massage: Dilute carrot oil with carrier oil such as coconut oil, olive oil, or jojoba oil. Mix a few drops of carrot oil with a tablespoon of the carrier oil. Part your hair into sections and apply the oil mixture to your scalp. Gently massage it into the scalp for a few minutes to stimulate circulation and promote absorption. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes or overnight before washing your hair.
  2. Hot oil treatment: Warm a mixture of carrot oil and a carrier root oil of your choice by placing the container in a bowl of warm water. Ensure the oil is comfortably warm but not too hot to avoid burning yourself. Apply the warm oil blend to your scalp and hair, massaging it gently. Cover your hair with a shower cap or towel and leave it on for 30 minutes to an hour. Rinse thoroughly and follow with a mild shampoo and conditioner.
  3. Hair mask: Create a nourishing hair mask by combining carrot oil with other natural ingredients. Mix 2 tablespoons of carrot oil with ripe avocado or banana and a tablespoon of honey. Blend the ingredients into a smooth paste. Apply the mask to damp hair, focusing on the ends and damaged areas. Leave it on for 30 minutes to an hour before rinsing it out and shampooing it as usual.
  4. Leave-in conditioner: Add a few drops of carrot oil to your regular conditioner or leave-in conditioner. Mix well and apply it to your hair after shampooing. Leave it in without rinsing for added hydration, shine, and protection.

Remember to perform a patch test before using hair carrot oil or any new product on your hair or scalp, especially if you have sensitive skin or allergies. This will help determine if you have any adverse reactions to the natural herbal oils. Additionally, it’s important to use carrot oil in moderation and dilute it with carrier oil[10] to prevent any potential irritation or sensitivity. Pure essential oils can be potent and should be handled with care.

Any Side Effects?

Carrot oil is generally considered safe for use on the hair, but there are potential side effects or sensitivities that some individuals may experience. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

  • Skin irritation: Carrot oil is a concentrated essential oil, and some people may have a sensitivity or allergic reaction[11] to it. Always perform a patch test by applying a small amount of diluted oil to a small area of the skin, such as the inside of your wrist. Wait for 24 hours and observe for any signs of irritation, redness, itching, or swelling. If you experience any adverse reactions, discontinue use.
  • Photosensitivity: Carrot oil contains compounds such as beta-carotene, which can make the skin more sensitive to sunlight. If you apply carrot oil to your hair and it comes into contact with your skin, it’s advisable to avoid direct sun exposure or use sun protection measures, such as wearing a hat or using sunscreen on exposed areas of the skin.
  • Staining: Carrot oil has a deep orange color, which can stain light-colored fabrics, towels, or pillowcases. Protecting your clothing and bedding while using carrot oil on your hair is recommended to prevent staining. You can use a dark-colored towel or an old T-shirt during application.
  • Scalp and hair buildup: Using carrot oil excessively or without proper rinsing may lead to product buildup on the scalp and hair. This can make the hair appear greasy, heavy, or weighed down. Ensure that you rinse the hair thoroughly after using carrot oil to avoid buildup.

Suppose you have any existing skin conditions or allergies. In that case, it’s advisable to consult with a dermatologist or healthcare professional before using carrot oil or any new product on your hair or scalp.

Summary

Overall, carrot oil can have tremendous benefits for your hair. From stimulating hair growth and enhancing moisture to improving the strength and texture of your hair strands, it’s no wonder many brands are adding this essential oil to their hair care product line. Just be sure to always dilute it with another natural oil and perform a patch test before dousing your hair with it. 

