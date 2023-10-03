Fact checkedEvidence Based

How To Use Chia Seeds On The Gluten-Free Diet In 2023? Some Other Healthy Seeds

Sarah Ryan

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Sevginur Akdas, RD

how to use chia seeds
Chia seeds are naturally gluten-free. Photo: Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock

Widely regarded as one of the healthiest nuts and seeds, you may be wondering, are chia seeds gluten-free? They sure are! Due to this, chia seeds are safe if you have any kind of gluten intolerance, such as those with celiac disease or non-celiac gluten sensitivity. 

So how to use chia seeds on a gluten-free diet?  Originating from the regions of Guatemala and Mexico in Central America, the tiny chia grain packs a mighty punch regarding its nutrient profile. 

Full of healthy fats, fiber, and essential amino acids, they cover several essential nutrients. It’s no wonder they are a popular addition to gluten-safe pantries.

Are Chia Seeds Gluten-Free?

The pure chia seeds are naturally gluten-free. However, it is worth noting that certain brands may produce their products in facilities where gluten-containing grains and ingredients are also processed. This may lead to cross-contamination.

How To Use Chia Seeds On The Gluten-Free Diet?

If you are on a gluten-free diet plan and wish to incorporate whole chia seeds into it, then there are various ways you can do so. The seeds work with both sweet and savory recipes and can be eaten raw or cooked, baked goods. 

  • To create a healthy, gluten-free breakfast or sweet treat, prepare soaked chia seeds overnight in coconut or almond milk, complemented with maple syrup, vanilla extract, and assorted fruits. This chia seed pudding is a great way to get plenty of seeds into your diet.
  • Blend a tablespoon of chia grain to boost the fiber content of your gluten-free protein shake or smoothie. 
  • Add these tiny seeds to any snack or meal replacement bar recipes to boost the nutritional content. 
  • Sprinkle chia seeds into salads. They work well on almost all salads and provide a satisfying crunch in foods without gluten. 
  • Add chia grain to oats without gluten with yogurt for a gut-healthy breakfast.
  • Chia seeds can be used as a binding agent in baking, making them great for replacing eggs in vegan recipes. Mix chia grains by combining one tablespoon of them with three tablespoons of water and soaking chia seeds for 15 minutes to create a gel-like mixture that can replace one egg.

Do Chia Seeds Have Gluten?

When you consume chia seeds, rest assured that 100% pure ones are naturally gluten-free. However, it is worth noting that certain brands may produce their products in facilities where gluten-containing grains and ingredients are also processed. 

This leaves the potential for cross-contamination, so to be sure, check the allergen statements on the packaging.

What Are Chia Seeds?

What Are Chia Seeds?
Chia grains are commonly known as a superfood. Photo: Avocado_studio/Shutterstock

Chia seeds were once a prominent food crop[1] in Mayan and Aztec cultures. Their history dates back to 3500 BC, and they were even used in religious rituals. Chia grains are commonly known as a superfood. 

Superfoods have health benefits beyond nutrition, like reducing cholesterol or inflammation. 

Chia seed[2] has up to 4.11 grams of alpha-linoleic acids, a form of omega-3 fatty acid, per 25 grams of servings. It also contains 6.73 grams of carbohydrates, 6.05 grams of protein, 141 calories, and 7.55 grams of dietary fiber per serving. 

Therefore chia grains are a nutritious plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids for vegans. 

The health benefits associated with chia seeds[3] include managing diabetes, assisting with weight loss, and managing hypertension and inflammation. Chia grains also offer antioxidant benefits, aid digestion, and promote vision and immune health. 

They have been found to possess anti-blood clotting properties, laxatives, and antidepressants, and can reduce pain.

Types Of Chia Seeds

The color of chia grains can vary from black, gray, or black spotted to white, but they are mainly classified for sale as black or white. The nutritional difference between black and white chia seeds is marginal, so they are often considered equal.[4]  

Black chia seeds contain 16.9% protein and 32.6% fiber, while white chia grains have 16.5% protein and 32.4% fiber. The only noticeable difference is in size and shape, as white seeds are more significant and broader than black seeds.

Other Healthy Gluten-Free Seeds

how to use chia seeds
Other healthy Gluten-Free Seeds like hemp seeds, flaxseeds, and pumpkin. Photo: marekuliasz/Shutterstock

Hemp Seeds

Hemp seeds are incredibly nutritious[5] and packed with vitamins and healthy fats like linoleic acid, alpha-linolenic acid, and gamma-linolenic acid. They also offer high-quality protein and a range of essential minerals. 

They also contain phytochemical compounds such as polyphenols and terpenoids, which have been shown to provide antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are rich in α-linolenic acid, lignans, and dietary fiber,[6] making them a superfood with multiple health benefits. Exploring different ways to eat chia seeds can improve your lipid profile, lower blood pressure, and reduce blood glucose and insulin resistance. 

It also has anticancer and antioxidant properties, can alleviate symptoms of menopause, constipation, and mental fatigue, improve skin health, and speed up wound healing. 

It is important to note that flaxseed also contains compounds like phytic acid that can limit nutrient absorption. Flaxseed comes in three forms: whole, ground, and oil, but for maximum benefit, it’s best consumed ground.

Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower Seeds
Sunflower seed is also gluten-free seeds. Photo: Ricardo_Dias/Shutterstock

High-fiber foods like sunflower seeds are rich in nutrients[7], including protein, unsaturated fats, vitamins E, selenium, copper, zinc, folate, and iron. These nutrients are beneficial for insulin production and antioxidant activity. 

The main proteins found in sunflower seeds have bactericidal and fungicidal properties. 

Sunflower seeds have a well-balanced amino acid content with low anti-nutritional properties. They contain oils such as linoleic acid and lesser amounts of oleic acid. Both acids have been shown to lower cholesterol levels and reduce heart attack risks. 

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds contain beneficial nutrients,[8] including amino acids, phytosterols, unsaturated fatty acids, phenolic compounds, tocopherols, and essential minerals. These play a vital role in maintaining health and overall well-being. 

The bioactive compounds in pumpkin seeds demonstrate promising effects like anti-diabetic, antidepressant, antioxidant, antitumor, and cytoprotective activities.

Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds, laden with proteins and fats,[9] exhibit antioxidant properties, contribute to cholesterol management, and regulate blood lipids. They may also safeguard the liver and kidneys, protect the cardiovascular system, and display anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects, all of which significantly benefit human health.

Conclusion

Chia seeds can be a healthy and nutritious addition to a gluten-free diet, as the seeds are naturally sans gluten. Reading the packaging labels is important for peace of mind to ensure the seeds have not been processed on contaminated equipment. 

As always, any significant dietary changes should be discussed with a registered dietitian or healthcare professional to ensure your nutrition needs are covered. Alternatively, consider a professional meal delivery service to cover all your bases easily. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What are chia seeds used for?

Chia seeds have multiple uses, from egg replacement in vegan baking to a nutrition boost in baked goods and smoothies.

Where are chia seeds grown?

Chia grains are predominantly grown in Central America.

What is chia flour?

Chia flour is simply made from chia grains that have been ground into a powder.

Can you eat chia seeds with Celiac disease?

Yes, chia seeds are naturally gluten-free, but check the labels to ensure the seeds were not processed on equipment that may be cross-contaminated with gluten. 

Sarah Ryan

Written by:

Sarah Ryan, BSc Nutritional Medicine

Medically reviewed by:

Sevginur Akdas

Sarah completed her Nutrition studies in 2011, followed by a post graduate in Biology and Health Education. She is passionate about Health Education, and a mental health advocate. She believes that with the right kind of information, support, and empathy, people are more likely to be able to stay on track to making positive changes in their lives.

Medically reviewed by:

Sevginur Akdas

