Is Bacon Low FODMAP? Tips For Bacon & FODMAP Diet In 2023

Donald Romeo

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Sevginur Akdas, RD

is bacon low fodmap
You can incorporate bacon into your low-FODMAP journey. Photo: Shutterstock

Is Bacon Low FODMAP? Can bacon be included in your meal plan if you follow a low-FODMAP diet due to irritable bowel syndrome[1] or other digestive sensitivities? 

The savory and smoky flavors of bacon are hard to resist, but knowing its risks or whether it aligns with a low-FODMAP lifestyle for conscious choices is essential.

This article will delve into the world of bacon and its compatibility with this diet. We’ll provide tips to help you identify options, discuss recommended portion sizes, and explore ways to incorporate bacon into your meals. 

Additionally, we’ll touch upon alternative bacon products for those needing to avoid certain ingredients. Keep reading if you’re a bacon lover eager to learn how it fits into your journey.

We’ll guide you through the bacon aisle and help you savor this beloved meat while following your dietary needs and maintaining a healthy diet.

Is Bacon Low FODMAP Food?

Yes, bacon can be considered a low-FODMAP food depending on the type of bacon chosen. Certain bacon varieties, such as turkey bacon or specific brands labeled as low-FODMAP, can suit individuals following this diet. 

It’s important to check ingredient labels, choose options without high-FODMAP additives like garlic or onion powder, and be mindful of portion sizes. 

Not all bacon types are low-FODMAP, but with proper selection and moderation, individuals can enjoy the savory taste of bacon while adhering to their dietary requirements.

Tips To Identify Bacon Low FODMAP

When determining whether a particular type of bacon is low-FODMAP food, there are a few key factors to consider. Following these tips can help you make an informed choice and enjoy eating bacon while adhering to your diet.

Read The Ingredient List

Examine the ingredient list on the bacon packaging. Look for high-FODMAP ingredients such as onion, garlic powder, cashews, pistachios, honey, or high fructose corn syrup. If these ingredients are present, avoiding that particular bacon is best.

Check For Additives

Some bacon brands use additives like celery powder or celery juice, which are natural sources of nitrites for curing. However, these additives can be high in FODMAPs.[2] If you’re sensitive to polyols, it’s advisable to choose bacon without these additives.

Consider The Curing Process

Traditional bacon is typically cured using sodium nitrite or nitrate.[3] While eating bacon cured is generally considered safe, it can trigger symptoms[4] in individuals with sensitivities. If you prefer to avoid added nitrites or nitrates, look for bacon labeled “nitrate-free” or “uncured.”

Recommended Portion Of Bacon On A Low FODMAP Diet

The Monash University low-FODMAP diet recommends a portion size of 2 rashers or 20 grams of bacon. It is important to note that portion sizes can vary depending on the specific brand and type of bacon.  The nutritional details[5] of bacon can vary slightly depending on the specific brand and type of bacon.

However, as a general guideline, the following nutritional information is based on an average serving of two rashers of cooked bacon, approximately 15-20 grams:

  • Calories: Around 90-100 calories
  • Total Fat: Approximately 7-8 grams.
  • Saturated Fat: About 2-3 grams.
  • Protein: Roughly 5-6 grams.
  • Sodium: Typically around 250-300 milligrams.
  • No carbohydrates or dietary fiber.

 Here are some recommendations for incorporating bacon into your meals:

Balance Your Meal

Instead of making bacon the main component of your dish, consider using it as a flavorful addition. Pair it with other low-FODMAP ingredients like eggs, gluten-free toast, or suitable vegetables that are listed in foods of Monash University’s guide to creating a well-balanced meal.

Control Overall Fat Intake

Bacon is known for its fat content, so be mindful of your overall fat intake throughout the day. Incorporate other lean protein sources and healthy fats to maintain a balanced diet.

Consider Cooking Methods

Opt for cooking methods that allow excess fat to drip away, such as baking bacon on a wire rack or using a non-stick skillet. Blotting cooked bacon with a paper towel can also help reduce the fat content. Remember, everyone’s tolerance to bacon and fat can differ.

Adjusting the portion size or practicing portion control can be beneficial if you notice any symptoms or discomfort after consuming bacon. 

Additionally, consulting a healthcare professional for personalized advice is always recommended to ensure your dietary choices align with your needs.

How To Incorporate Low FODMAP Bacon Into Your Diet

Enjoying bacon on this diet is possible with simple adjustments and creative meal ideas. Here are some ways to savor bacon while staying true to your dietary needs:

Breakfast Delights

Breakfast Delights
Enjoy a delicious and nutritious breakfast with bacon. Photo: Shutterstock

Incorporate bacon into your breakfast routine with eggs, gluten-free toast, and vegetables such as spinach or tomatoes. You can also create delicious bacon and egg muffin cups or breakfast wraps using lettuce leaves instead of tortillas.

Salads With A Twist

Add cooked bacon as a flavorful topping to your salads. Combine it with FODMAP-friendly ingredients like lettuce, cucumber, carrots, and a homemade dressing. 

Remember to control the portion size and avoid high FODMAP ingredients such as onion or garlic.

Bacon-Wrapped Protein

Wrap bacon around low-FODMAP protein sources like chicken breast, shrimp, or tofu for a tasty and protein-packed meal. Bake or grill until the bacon is crispy and the protein is cooked.

Crumbled Bacon As A Flavor Boost

Crumble cooked bacon and sprinkle it over low-FODMAP dishes like roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, or gluten-free pasta. It adds a savory touch and enhances the overall flavor.

Homemade Bacon Bits

Make your bacon bits until crispy, and then finely chop them. Store the bacon bits in an airtight container and sprinkle them on soups, salads, or baked potatoes for extra flavor.

Always choose low FODMAP ingredients and be mindful of portion sizes to ensure a balanced and symptom-friendly diet. If you need assistance planning your meals, consider exploring a meal delivery service. 

It can provide you with convenient options that align with your dietary needs. Check out our recommended low FODMAP meal plan for more information on making your journey easier and more enjoyable.

Low FODMAP Bacon Products

Turkey Bacon

Turkey bacon can be a suitable option for those following a low-FODMAP diet due to its lower FODMAP content than traditional bacon. Turkey bacon is typically made from lean turkey meat and is often free from high FODMAP ingredients like garlic and onion powder.

Chicken Bacon

Chicken bacon[6] can be a suitable option for individuals following a low-FODMAP diet due to its potentially lower FODMAP content than traditional bacon. It is typically made from chicken meat and doesn’t contain high-FODMAP additives like garlic or onion powder. 

Beef Bacon

Beef bacon
Beef bacon is typically lower in FODMAPs than traditional bacon. Photo: Shutterstock

Beef bacon[7] offers low FODMAP benefits as a pork bacon alternative. It is typically lower than traditional bacon containing additives like garlic or onion powder. Incorporating beef bacon into this diet provides a flavorful and protein-rich option for those seeking variety. 

Vegan Bacon 

Vegan bacon substitutes, such as tempeh or tofu bacon,[8] provide a good source of plant-based protein. They can be nutritious for individuals looking to incorporate more plant-based protein into their low-FODMAP diet. 

Conclusion

In conclusion, bacon can be included in a low-FODMAP diet, provided you choose the right type, consider portion sizes, and pair it with suitable ingredients. 

Remember to read ingredient labels, consider curing methods, and consult reliable sources for accurate information on low-FODMAP foods. With proper planning and creativity, you can savor the deliciousness of bacon while adhering to your lifestyle.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Bacon Low FODMAP?

Certain types of bacon can be low FODMAP, such as turkey bacon or specific brands labeled as low-FODMAP.

Can you eat bacon on an IBS diet?

You can include bacon in an irritable bowel syndrome or IBS diet if you choose low-FODMAP options and consider portion sizes.

Is ranch dressing low FODMAP?

Traditional ranch dressing typically contains high-FODMAP ingredients like garlic and onion. However, there are variations available that use alternative seasonings and ingredients.

What foods are surprisingly low in FODMAP?

Some surprisingly low-FODMAP foods include eggplant, green beans, cantaloupe, kiwi fruit, feta cheese, hard cheeses, lactose-free milk, corn flakes, oats, peanuts, walnuts, and table sugar.

Can I use bacon fat in a low FODMAP diet? 

Using plain meat products in a low-FODMAP diet is better. Therefore, you may avoid using bacon fat.

Is all bacon considered low FODMAP? 

Not all bacon is low-FODMAP. Traditional bacon may contain ingredients such as garlic or onion powder. Checking labels for low-FODMAP options or choosing alternative bacon products is recommended.

Are cured meats generally low FODMAP?

Cured meats, including bacon, can vary in their FODMAP content depending on the curing process[5] and the ingredients used. It is advisable to check labels or choose specific low-FODMAP brands or alternatives.

Can I enjoy bacon in low FODMAP recipes? 

Numerous delicious recipes incorporate bacon as an ingredient. You can enjoy the bacon flavor by pairing low-FODMAP bacon options with other suitable ingredients while following a diet.

Donald Romeo

Written by:

Donald Romeo, Researcher, Writer & Contributor

Medically reviewed by:

Sevginur Akdas

Donald Romeo is a highly skilled health and wellness writer and a dedicated nutritional researcher. His expertise unravels the intricate connections between nutrition, holistic health, and well-being. With an astute understanding of nutritional science and a talent for translating complex concepts into accessible content, Donald brings valuable insights to his readers. He is committed to empowering individuals by providing practical and evidence-based advice to support their wellness journey. Through his engaging articles, Donald inspires readers to make informed choices, adopt healthier habits, and embrace a holistic approach to their overall vitality.

Medically reviewed by:

Sevginur Akdas

