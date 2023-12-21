Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Is Tofu Vegan? Status & Benefits You Should Know In 2023

Teresa Mboci

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Melissa Mitri, MS, RD

is tofu vegan
Tofu is a fantastic option for vegans. Photo: nelea33/Shutterstock

If you’re following a vegan diet, you must research to know what foods are truly vegan-friendly. There are so many more vegan options nowadays, but you may wonder if they are genuinely vegan, such as tofu.

There is a lot of debate about whether this soy-based food is suitable for a vegan diet.

So, is tofu vegan? Keep reading to learn more about tofu, its nutritional benefits, and how to incorporate this protein-rich food into a vegan lifestyle.

Is Tofu A Vegan Food?

Yes, tofu is vegan. People trying to give up meat altogether or just looking for a meat alternative will find that tofu is a fantastic option. In fact, for many vegans, tofu and other soy-based products may be their sole source of protein.

Tofu is made by curdling soy milk and pressing the curds into solid blocks. Since no animal products are used in this method, tofu is a suitable alternative for vegans.

Do Vegans Eat Tofu?

Do Vegans Eat Tofu
Tofu is frequently used in vegan and vegetarian cooking as a substitute for other foods. Photo: nelea33/Shutterstock

Many vegans consider tofu an essential food due to its versatility, vast nutritional profile, and ease of availability. Tofu is frequently used in vegan and vegetarian cooking as a substitute for other foods, typically from animals. It is becoming a more popular option because it can mimic the taste and consistency of other types of meat and tends to absorb the flavors and spices it is cooked in. 

What Is Tofu?

Tofu is a traditional food that is mostly manufactured from soybeans, which were thought to be domesticated in China around 2,000 years ago. Today, it is gaining widespread popularity as a protein source for vegetarian, vegan, and low-calorie healthy diets

Tofu is created by soaking, boiling, and grinding soybeans[1] before adding them to a coagulant-thickened liquid. The degree of coagulation dictates the tofu’s hardness. Soft tofu, silken, firm, and extra firm tofu textures are all available.

Due to its neutral flavor, tofu easily absorbs the flavors of other ingredients it is paired with. It is now a mainstay in many cuisines, particularly those of Asian, vegetarian, and vegan cultures. 

It can be stir-fried, roasted, grilled, and blended in place of eggs and dairy milk or products.

Tofu Nutrition Benefits

Because of the diversity of nutrients, it contains, tofu is an excellent addition to a vegan diet. Tofu’s nutritional benefits include:

Contains Few Calories 

Tofu’s low-calorie count makes it a good choice for individuals wanting to lose weight. A 100-gram serving of tofu contains roughly 94 calories,[2] depending on its firmness.

Contains Beneficial Fats

Tofu has a balanced fatty acid profile, with both omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids present. These fats are beneficial to the heart and also aid in minimizing inflammation.

A Nutrient-Dense Food

Tofu contains various vitamins and minerals that are important for good health. Calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc are all present in significant amounts.

Contains Beneficial Antioxidants

Antioxidants are chemicals that minimize the negative effects of oxidative stress and cell damage. Tofu contains a type of antioxidant called isoflavones, which are associated with potential health benefits. 

Consuming isoflavones may help to avoid some cancers,[3] cardiovascular illnesses, and degenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s.

It Is An Excellent Plant-Based Protein Source

Tofu is considered a complete protein source,[4] providing all the essential amino acids (protein-building blocks) the body requires. This is especially beneficial for vegans, who may struggle to get enough protein.

Protein is necessary for muscle growth, repair, and overall bodily function.

Health Benefits Of Tofu

Health Benefits Of Tofu
Because of its nutrients, tofu benefits health in various ways. Photo: Kritchai7752/Shutterstock

Promotes Heart Health

Tofu is considered a heart-healthy[3] food due to its low cholesterol and saturated fat content. Saturated fat and cholesterol are linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Saturated fat is also linked to a higher risk of stroke and high blood pressure.

A tofu-rich diet low in meat and full-fat dairy products is good for your heart health and can help you eat fewer potentially harmful foods.

Improves Mental Health

It has been demonstrated that older citizens who consume soy foods like tofu daily have better mental health[3] and a lower risk of developing depression. 

However, if you’re taking antidepressants, consult with a healthcare provider before increasing your soy consumption since soy has been known to increase the action of some antidepressants.

Aids In The Maintenance Of Healthy Bones

Fortified tofu is rich in calcium necessary to develop strong and healthy bones. Calcium consumption is critical to lower the risk of developing osteoporosis and fractures, both of which are prevented if enough bone density is maintained.

Tofu is a great plant-based choice if you want to reduce or eliminate the number of dairy products you consume but still satisfy your daily calcium requirements. Remember that fortified tofu is a lot higher in calcium than plain tofu since plain tofu only has 100-200 mg of calcium per serving, whereas fortified tofu may have as much as 861 mg/serving.

Controls Hormonal Levels

Tofu contains isoflavones, which are a form of phytoestrogen. Phytoestrogens are plant-derived compounds with estrogen-like properties. Because their chemical structure is remarkably similar to that of estrogen, these isoflavones can mimic estrogen in the body and provide similar benefits.

A number of studies have shown that isoflavones[5] may support healthy hormone levels, which may result in a lower incidence of hormone-related illnesses such as breast and prostate cancer. 

Additional research is needed to fully understand the role of isoflavones in maintaining hormonal balance.

Reduces The Likelihood Of Developing Certain Cancers

Regularly consuming tofu and other isoflavone-rich soy foods may lessen the chance of getting breast cancer[3] in both premenopausal and postmenopausal women. This may be especially beneficial in women with a higher genetic risk for breast cancer.

Aids In The Maintenance Of Healthy Blood Cholesterol Levels

Eating tofu and other foods high in isoflavones, such as soy products, has reduced cholesterol. According to the findings of several studies,[6] this has a positive effect on both total and LDL cholesterol levels.

Aids In Weight Loss

Tofu can also support weight loss since it is nutritious and filling. It can make you feel full[7] while consuming fewer calories due to its high protein content.

Since more energy is needed to break down protein than carbohydrates or lipids, protein eating more protein from tofu can help you burn more calories through digestion. This supports a faster metabolism, which can help you lose weight and keep it off in the long run. 

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, tofu is a vegan food with several nutritional and health benefits. It’s made from soybeans and doesn’t contain any animal products. Tofu is a good plant-based protein, minerals, and healthy fats source.

It is a popular choice among vegans due to its versatility in cooking and capacity to absorb flavors. Whether you are a vegan or simply trying to diversify your diet, tofu can complement a healthy and balanced eating plan.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is tofu the same as other fruits and veggies?

No, tofu is neither a fruit nor a vegetable. It is a soy product derived from curdled soy milk.

Are vegans allowed to eat tofu?

Due to its plant-based composition, it is a popular and extensively consumed food among vegans.

Is tofu 100% vegan?

Yes, tofu is ideal for a vegan diet because it is made from soybeans and does not contain any substances originating from animals.

Is vegan meal replacement good for you?

When looking to supplement your diet, vegan meal replacements such as green powders can be helpful, but picking ones with a well-rounded set of nutrients is vital.

Why is tofu good for vegans?

Tofu is an excellent source of plant-based protein and minerals, and it can be used in various vegan dishes.

Is tofu a plant?

No, tofu is not a plant. It’s made from soybeans, which are legumes.

Can I order tofu from a reliable vegan meal delivery service?

Tofu-based recipes are available from many reputable vegan meal delivery services.

Are there any potential allergic reactions to tofu?

Soybeans, the main ingredient in tofu, can trigger allergic responses in certain people. If you have any allergies or sensitivities, check with your registered dietitian before you try it.

+ 7 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Guan, X., Zhong, X., Lu, Y., Du, X., Jia, R., Li, H. and Zhang, M. (2021). Changes of Soybean Protein during Tofu Processing. Foods, [online] 10(7), pp.1594–1594. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/foods10071594.
  2. Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/411177/nutrients.
  3. ‌Messina, M., Duncan, A., Messina, V., Lynch, H., Kiel, J. and Erdman, J.W. (2022). The health effects of soy: A reference guide for health professionals. Frontiers in Nutrition, [online] 9. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fnut.2022.970364.
  4. ‌Rizzo, G. and Baroni, L. (2018). Soy, Soy Foods and Their Role in Vegetarian Diets. Nutrients, [online] 10(1), pp.43–43. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu10010043.
  5. ‌Ludmila Křížová, Kateřina Dadáková, Jitka Kašparovská and Tomáš Kašparovský (2019). Isoflavones. Molecules, [online] 24(6), pp.1076–1076. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules24061076.
  6. ‌Saioa Gómez‐Zorita, Maitane González-Arceo, Fernández‐Quintela, A., Itziar Eseberri, Trepiana, J. and Portillo, P. (2020). Scientific Evidence Supporting the Beneficial Effects of Isoflavones on Human Health. Nutrients, [online] 12(12), pp.3853–3853. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12123853.
  7. ‌Pesta, D. and Samuel, V.T. (2014). A high-protein diet for reducing body fat: mechanisms and possible caveats. Nutrition & Metabolism, [online] 11(1), pp.53–53. doi:https://doi.org/10.1186/1743-7075-11-53.
Teresa Mboci

Written by:

Teresa Mboci, Pediatric Nurse, Nutritionist

Medically reviewed by:

Melissa Mitri

A dedicated pediatric nurse with a passion for nutrition and wellness, Teresa has made it her mission to empower families with the tools and knowledge they need to promote optimal health and well-being in their children. With over 8 years of experience in the healthcare field and a background in nutrition, Teresa brings a unique perspective to the challenges facing families today. In her role as a pediatric nurse, Teresa has seen firsthand the impact that diet and lifestyle can have on a child's health, and in her writing, she shares her expertise and insights with a broader audience. Whether through her books, articles, or speaking engagements, Teresa is committed to helping families navigate the complexities of pediatric health and wellness with confidence and compassion.

Medically reviewed by:

Melissa Mitri

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement