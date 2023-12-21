Is Wine Vegan? The Complete Vegan Wine Guide In 2023

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Is wine vegan? Most people assume that wine, being just fermented grape juice, is suitable for vegans. However, the winemaking process determines whether or not a wine may be consumed as part of a vegan diet. Some wineries, particularly those using modern production techniques, sometimes add specific animal products to their wines. On the other hand, some exclude all possibility of the wine coming into contact with non-vegan ingredients, making it suitable for vegan consumption.

If you’d like to know more about what makes a wine vegan, keep reading to acquire the information you need on the wine-making process.

Is All Wine Vegan Friendly? Not all wines are suitable for vegans. Some wineries use animal byproducts and components, rendering them non-vegan. Animal-derived substances may also be used in the fining process. The fining process is when substances are added to wine to remove organic compounds, thus improving flavor and aroma. On the other hand, some winemakers use vegan-friendly fining agents and ingredients, making their wine brands suitable for vegan consumers.

Is Wine Vegetarian?

Being fruit-based does not automatically make a wine vegan. Photo: Day Of Victory Studio/Shutterstock

Given that wine is created from grapes, it is reasonable to presume it is vegan. However, being fruit-based does not automatically make a wine vegan. A vegan diet requires all foods and beverages to come from a plant-based source, such as fruit and veggies or green powders.

However, many winemakers include animal substances or byproducts. Despite being in trace amounts, these additions render the wines inappropriate for vegetarians and vegans.

To begin, the science of converting grapes into wine occurs during fermentation. Yeast[1] is introduced to aid fermentation, as is sugar. Sugar is a possible complication because brown sugar made from bone char[2] is sometimes used by wine producers.

Hazy wine is the end result of fermentation. It contains tiny molecules floating around, making the product cloudy. While the molecules are harmless byproducts, wineries can only sell crystal clear wine.

To remove any leftover sediments, the wine must be clarified. Wineries use fining agents to extract them. Some of the most often used fining agents[3] are sourced from animals, which is a massive issue for vegans. As a result, wines containing animal-derived fining agents are not vegan.

Removing the fining agents from the finished product is part of the traditional winemaking process. Vegan food regulations, on the other hand, require that no animal-derived components be used in wine manufacturing. As a result, wines prepared using non-vegan processing agents are not vegan-friendly.

Non-vegan Ingredients In Wine

Wineries use various agents and ingredients to remove yeast, protein, colorings flavorings, and other particles. The winemaker’s preferences and the wine’s intended market influence the additives utilized.

In areas where vegan diets and vegetarianism are uncommon, winemakers may use non-vegan fining chemicals.[4] Although they are unpopular among vegetarians and vegans, using these animal-derived compounds would not be a huge issue in markets unconcerned with animal derivatives.

Many wineries employ bone marrow and blood in the fining process. Egg albumen generated from egg whites, gelatin derived from boiling animal parts, and isinglass (a form of collagen) derived from fish bladder membranes are all used by winemakers. Others employ chitin, a fiber derived from crab shells, and casein, a milk protein. Despite their effectiveness, these animal-based agents cannot be employed in markets where many consumers are vegan.

Some religions also prohibit the consumption of certain animal products and things containing animal-derived substances. However, religious beliefs and personal convictions are only one of the sources of contention. Others have no preconceived notions but are allergic to animal-based substances. Therefore, some people avoid drinking wine because of the hazards associated with non-vegan substances.

Can Vegans Drink Wine?

Vegans can drink unfined wines free of animal-derived fining agents. Photo: Mooi Design/Shutterstock

Consuming wine is a personal choice. However, vegans who need specific nutrients obtain vitamins and minerals along with polyphenols from vegan-friendly foods and beverages, which may include wine. For some, drinking vegan-friendly wines is one of the most significant ways to complement a vegan dinner.

Even better, vegans can drink unfined wines free of animal-derived fining agents. However, natural wines are uncommon. Drinking vegan wine can be an excellent addition to a vegan meal replacement food choice. Fortunately, several vineyards are dedicated to producing vegan-friendly wines.

Vegans can find the best white and red wines by reading the ingredient list or looking for the official V-Label insignia indicating certification by a vegan authority. Those with access to testing facilities can conduct some tests to verify the wine content themselves. According to a 2020 study, chromatography[5] can detect egg whites and pig gelatin when combined with other techniques. Such strategies aid in the identification of the finest vegan brands.

How To Buy Vegan Wine

Anyone of age should be able to purchase vegan wine without difficulty. Vegan wines are now available over the counter in many supermarkets and convenience stores. Furthermore, vegan meal delivery services ensure that vegans obtain the correct wine in the comfort of their own homes.

Still, buyers must be wary of fake advertisers. Some vineyards claim their wine is vegan, even though it contains animal-derived ingredients. Many consumers, unfortunately, have no method of verifying this claim. The Food and Drug Administration and the United States Department of Agriculture do not have alcohol labeling laws.

Fortunately, vegan wineries are increasingly turning to third-party firms. These companies provide a vegan certification on the bottle stamp for each vegan-friendly wine. It significantly increases consumer trust. This approach is becoming more widespread, making it easier for customers to recognize the brands from which they will buy wine.

Vegans should choose wines certified by reputable organizations such as V-label Bev Veg. To that end, buyers should look for vegan certification when purchasing vegan wine.

Wine Production

Winemaking dates back to the Middle Ages. However, in today’s commercial world, firms have dominated and introduced new production processes, generating worries among persons with unique dietary needs.

Winemaking is quite straightforward, albeit time-consuming. The fruit must first be prepared by harvesting and pressing it. The fermentation process is used in the second phase. The winemaker may add beet sugar, cane sugar, or brown sugar, depending on the flavor preferences.[6]

In various ways, a vegan-friendly production process contributes to the integrity of vegan wine. One of them is that the sugar added does not include bone char. The granular substance bone char is formed from ultra-heated animal bones. Because it is often used in sugar refining, it is not vegan.

For a few months, the wine is kept in a sealed barrel. Fining agents[3] are then added, and the wine is allowed to settle, resulting in clear wine. Vegan fining agents[7] commonly utilized in such businesses include kaolin clay, silica gel, charcoal, limestone, plant casein, bentonite clay, and vegetable plaques. The wine is then bottled and corked. Bottling allows it to age, encouraging it to acidify, clarify, stabilize, and increase its scent and flavor.

The majority of these operations are not subject to intense examination. Vegan wineries[7] seek verification that sugar makers did not employ animal-based components or agents anywhere in the sugar production process. The fining procedure is significant to vegans because it must exclude animal-derived ingredients such as egg whites, gelatin, and fish-derived components.

Summary

Despite grapes being the food source, winemaking results from a procedure that may involve animal byproducts, additives, and agents. Making wine necessitates the addition of sugar for fermentation to occur. Animal products may be present in the sugar used.

Worse, winemakers must clarify the wine after fermentation, necessitating a fining agent. Some wines contain non-vegan fining substances, rendering them inappropriate for vegans.

Fortunately, many wine producers make vegan wine for the market. Vegans must buy from these wine labels to ensure they fit within their lifestyle. It is highly recommended that vegans purchase from brands that feature a third-party vegan certification on the bottle.

Frequently Asked Questions What makes wine not vegan? Using any animal-related byproducts, components, or fining agents in the winemaking process makes the wine inappropriate for those who follow a vegan lifestyle. Can vegans drink wine? Yes, vegans can drink authentic vegan wine brands made with all plant-based products. What qualifies a wine to be vegan? Avoiding components and byproducts from animals in the manufacturing processes qualifies a wine to be vegan. Why is red wine vegan? Red wine is not always vegan since animal byproducts may be used throughout production. How can I tell if a wine is vegan-friendly? You can tell that a wine is vegan-friendly by inspecting the ingredients to confirm that none are produced from animals. Check the bottle for vegan certification as well. Why is wine being vegan matter? Some people are allergic to animal products, while others avoid them because they prefer non-animal diets. Does vegan wine taste better? The flavor and aroma of wine are determined by the quality of the grapes rather than the agents used in their preparation. Is unfiltered wine dangerous? No, it is not harmful. Unfiltered wine’s visible molecules are not harmful.