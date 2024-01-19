Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Keto For Women Over 60: What You Need To Know In 2024?

Heather Freudenthal

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Dr. Maya Frankfurt, PhD

Keto Diet For Women Over 60
There are some principles you should note when eating a keto diet. Photo: Azra H/Shutterstock

The ketogenic diet, commonly shortened to keto, is a high-fat/low-carb diet in which the body is forced into a metabolic state known as ketosis; without enough carbs to burn for energy, the body burns fat instead. But is the keto diet safe? This approach can offer a variety of health benefits, particularly for women over 60, however, the diet also comes with potential side effects which women over 60 should take into consideration, as well. This article will explore the benefits, as well as potential pitfalls of keto for women over 60 to consider.

Women over 60 who are contemplating the keto diet may also be interested in getting the best calorie counter app, as well as understanding the benefits of berries (a food allowed on the keto diet). 

Keto Meal Plan For Women Over 60 Meal Plan

  • Day One: Gourmet Keto Delights
  • Day Two: Nutrient-Rich Harmony
  • Day Three: Vitality Boost Day

Three-Day Sample Keto For Women Over 60 

Day One: Gourmet Keto Delights (Approx. 1800 calories)

Indulge in the Gourmet Keto Delights meal plan, where culinary excellence meets the art of keto dining. Day one unveils a symphony of flavors: Scrambled eggs paired with vibrant veggies, creamy avocado, and a hint of almond butter for breakfast. Lunch brings the savoriness of Grilled Salmon, sauteed veggies, and a handful of wholesome nuts. For dinner, relish a tender Grass-Fed Steak, a crisp salad, and the comfort of Two Fried Eggs. Throughout the day, indulge in nutritious Snacks—Almonds, Raspberries, and a touch of Dark Chocolate. It’s a journey of culinary wisdom and well-being.

Breakfast
Scrambled EggsTwo large eggs
VeggiesA serving
AvocadoHalf an avocado
Gluten-Free ToastOne slice
Almond ButterOne tablespoon
Lunch
Grilled SalmonFour to six ounces
Veggies Sauteed in Olive OilA serving
NutsA handful
Dinner
Grass-Fed SteakFour to six ounces
SaladA serving
Fried EggsTwo large eggs
Snacks
AlmondsOne ounce
RaspberriesOne-half cup
Dark ChocolateA small piece

Day Two: Nutrient-Rich Harmony (Approx. 1600 calories)

Discover Nutrient-Rich Harmony – a meal plan designed to synchronize taste and well-being. From a delightful breakfast of Smoked Salmon, Avocado, and Greek Yogurt with Berries to a satisfying Grilled Chicken Salad for lunch, followed by a Grilled Chicken Salad at noon. Every bite harmonizes flavors and nourishment.

Breakfast
Smoked SalmonTwo to three ounces
AvocadoHalf an avocado
Greek YogurtOne-half cup
BerriesOne-half cup
Lunch
Grilled ChickenFour to six ounces
LettuceTwo cups
CucumberFour to six ounces
CarrotsThree to four ounces
Bell pepperTwo to three ounces
MushroomsTwo to three ounces
Olive Oil-Based DressingOne to two tablespoons
Dinner
Veggie OmeletTwo eggs
Peanut ButterOne tablespoon
Celery SticksFour to six celery sticks
Snacks
Cottage CheeseOne-half cup  
WalnutsOne ounce
Carrot SticksOne-half cup

Day Three: Vitality Boost Day (Approx. 1300 calories)

Experience a day of revitalization with our Vitality Boost Day meal plan. Every dish is carefully crafted to fuel your energy and well-being. Begin with a Chia or Basil Seed Pudding paired with a low-glycemic smoothie infused with MCT oil. For lunch, enjoy a Tuna Salad wrapped in crisp lettuce, followed by a nourishing Tofu Stir-Fry at dinner. Snack on Carrot Sticks with Hummus and a handful of Blackberries for a day of wholesome vitality.

Breakfast
Chia or Basil Seed PuddingOne half-cup  
BerriesOne half-cup  
Low-glycemic Smoothie with MCT oilEight ounces
Lunch
Canned TunaFour ounces
VeggieOne to two cup
Lettuce Leaves (for wrapping)Four large leaves
Dinner
Tofu Stir-FryOne cup  
Mixed VegetablesOne and a half cups  
Brown RiceHalf a cup
Snacks
Carrot SticksHalf a cup
HummusTwo tablespoons
BlackberriesHalf a cup

Keto Diet For Women Over 60: Five Important Principles

The keto diet has gained popularity in recent years for its effects on hormone balance and weight loss, even though it has been around since the 1920s (originally used as a treatment for epilepsy).[1] Though there are many versions of the keto diet, the fundamental principles are to keep fat intake high (roughly 70% of daily calories) while keeping carbohydrates low (around 10% of daily calories). Protein takes up about 20% of the diet. These ratios can be adjusted slightly depending on the person, and the sources of the macronutrients (fat, carbs, protein) can vary as well. However, it’s best not to do dirty keto, accounting for macros only while ignoring the quality of the food, and instead, focus on whole, unprocessed foods when choosing where your macros come from.

Metabolism

The purpose of the keto diet is to change the way the body metabolizes food, or energy, which can improve various aspects of health for certain individuals, including helping them lose weight. It is important, especially for women over 60, to train the body to metabolize different sources of fuel to thrive, since the aging process can make metabolism slow down.

Your Required Daily Calories

Keeping track of calorie intake is an important aspect of the keto diet for women over 60. There’s no getting around it, if you decide to try keto, you’ll need to be on top of your calorie intake and macros, especially if losing weight is your goal. Carbs will need to be limited to 20-50 grams per day, or roughly 10% of your diet. Conversely, fat should make up 70% of the diet. Using a 2000-calorie per day diet as an example, this would come out to 165 grams of fat a day, 40 grams of carbs a day, and protein coming somewhere in between at roughly 75 grams a day.

High-Fat/Low-Carb

Women over 60 must follow the same principles of the keto diet as anyone else: high-fat/low-carb (the low-carb aspect is similar to the Atkins diet). While the exact ratios of fat to carbs can be tailored a bit, the diet won’t work effectively if the macro breakdowns are not upheld. The body will need to switch to ketosis, burning fat for fuel rather than carbs, in order for the diet to be successful.

Monitor Electrolyte Balance

Electrolytes are essential to health in a number of ways – most notably, they make sure we stay hydrated. However, the keto diet has the potential to throw electrolytes off balance, deplete minerals, and dehydrate us. This aspect of the keto diet is a potential pitfall to watch out for and monitor with a doctor as you proceed on the diet.

Maximize Protein

Muscles are heavily dependent on protein, and we tend to lose muscle mass as we age. Therefore, women over 60 should be especially mindful of ensuring they get enough protein,[2] and are not solely fixated on the two extremes (high-fat and low-carb). Almost all sources of protein, plant-based or animal-based, are encouraged on a keto diet.

Health Benefits Of Keto Diet For Women Over 60

Great Health Benefits Of Keto Diet For Women Over 60
The Keto diet has great health benefits. Photo: Jane Vershinin/Shutterstock

Improved Living 

It’s not uncommon to associate a lesser quality of life with aging, but it doesn’t have to be that way. It is true that as we age, things slow down, and our minds and bodies may not function as sharply as they once did. But the keto diet, especially a whole foods-based one, offers the potential to have more energy, focus, and resilience throughout the years.

Lower Health Risks

The keto diet can be particularly helpful in lowering inflammation[3] which is the root of many age-related health conditions. Whether physical conditions like arthritis and heart disease or mental impairments such as Alzheimer’s Disease, inflammation plays a part. In reducing inflammation, the keto diet offers lower risks of developing a range of medical conditions as we age.

Weight Management

As we age, our metabolism tends to slow down, especially past the age of 60. This is especially true for women, due to their unique hormonal makeup, which changes with age. This can cause women to put on more weight and have trouble with weight loss. Keto’s reduction of carbs combined with healthy fats (which are great for hormone balance and satiety) work to provide sustainable weight management.

Better Insulin Sensitivity

Being sensitive to insulin is a good thing! Our pancreas produces insulin each time we eat carbs (which eventually break down into glucose) and insulin’s job is to move the glucose into our cells for energy. However, when we eat too many carbs, over time, we overproduce insulin and we can become desensitized to it, which can lead to high amounts of sugar in our blood and diabetes.

The keto diet minimizes carb intake and increases fat, which helps steady blood sugar levels. This process can help our bodies become more sensitive to insulin, protecting against type-2 diabetes.

More Energy

By stabilizing blood sugar levels, the keto diet also helps improve energy. If you’ve ever felt a sugar crash, you’ll understand that when our blood sugar is unstable (either because we haven’t eaten enough, or because we ate too much sugar which led to a spike followed by a crash), we feel more tired. A keto diet can help blood sugar control and keep energy levels more consistent throughout the day.

Cognitive Function

The reduction of inflammation is key in helping maintain good cognitive function. In addition to reducing inflammation, the keto diet allows the body to use ketones as a source of fuel[4] for the brain. Ketones offer stable energy for the brain, as well as protective properties,[3] which cumulatively can help reduce the risk for cognitive decline and impairment that is associated with aging.

Metabolic Flexibility

The keto diet’s main purpose is to help the body switch from using carbs for fuel to using stored fat instead. By doing this, the body becomes more agile, or metabolically flexible, able to toggle back and forth between different energy sources as needed. Since women over 60 may need more assistance metabolizing energy, it is great to train the body to be more flexible and pull from other sources.

Potential Side Effects Of The Keto Diet

While the keto diet offers many health benefits, it’s important for women over 60 to also be mindful of the potential side effects. Some common side effects of the keto diet are:

  • Kidney stones
  • Nutritional deficiencies
  • Constipation
  • Dehydration
  • Low blood sugar
  • Weight gain due to binging (the diet is very restrictive)
  • Keto flu

List Of Foods You Can Eat Or Avoid On Keto Diet

Foods That Are Allowed On Keto Diet

Foods That Are Allowed On Keto Diet
Nuts and seeds are allowed on the keto diet. Photo: 5PH/Shutterstock

Are tomatoes good for you? Judge for yourself. Not only are they healthy, but they’re one of many foods encouraged on the keto diet and can help with weight loss.

  • Some Fruits: Low glycemic fruits such as raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries.
  • Veggies: All non-starchy vegetables are good, including tomatoes, cucumbers, broccoli, cabbage, asparagus, radishes, mushrooms, leafy greens, celery, etc.
  • Herbs and spices: Basil, salt, pepper, garlic, onions, cumin, parsley, cilantro, sage, thyme, tarragon, turmeric, ginger, fennel, cinnamon, nutmeg, rosemary, etc.
  • Healthy fats: Nuts, seeds, avocado, fatty fish, olives and olive oil, MCT oil.
  • Protein from animals (meat, fish, eggs) or plants (tofu).
  • Dairy (if tolerated and unsweetened).

Foods You Should Avoid On Keto Diet

  • Pizza, conventional baked goods such as muffins, cookies, pastries, etc.
  • Bread and bread products, such as bagels, crackers, cereals, etc.
  • Sugar and all forms of sugar (honey, agave, maple syrup, etc.).
  • Most grains (rice, buckwheat, oats, quinoa, rye, etc.).
  • Starchy vegetables, such as potatoes and squash.

Conclusion

The keto diet is a high-fat/low-carb diet, somewhat similar to other low-carb diets such as the Atkins diet, which puts the body into a state of ketosis, burning fat for energy, rather than carbs. This eating approach comes with many possible health advantages, particularly for women over 60, not just due to their age, but their gender, as well. From better cognition to hormone balance to more energy and muscle mass, the keto diet may be worth exploring for women in their 60s, under the supervision of a qualified medical professional.

  1. Wheless, J.W. (2008). History of the ketogenic diet. Epilepsia, [online] 49, pp.3–5. doi:https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1528-1167.2008.01821.x
  2. Deer, R. and Volpi, E. (2015). Protein intake and muscle function in older adults. Current Opinion in Clinical Nutrition and Metabolic Care, [online] 18(3), pp.248–253. doi:https://doi.org/10.1097/mco.0000000000000162.
  3. Koh, S., Dupuis, N. and Stéphane Auvin (2020). Ketogenic diet and Neuroinflammation. Epilepsy Research, [online] 167, pp.106454–106454. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eplepsyres.2020.106454.
  4. Barry, D., Ellul, S., Watters, L., Lee, D., Haluska, R. and White, R. (2018). The ketogenic diet in disease and development. International Journal of Developmental Neuroscience, [online] 68(1), pp.53–58. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijdevneu.2018.04.005.‌
Heather Freudenthal

Written by:

Heather Freudenthal, Health Coach

Medically reviewed by:

Maya Frankfurt

Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and Wellness Writer with a holistic and functional medicine/root cause mindset. My writing style is engaging, relatable, and educational, designed to help readers digest and relate to complex topics in nutrition, gut health, hormone health, mental health, and spiritual health, then inspire them to take action.

Medically reviewed by:

Maya Frankfurt

