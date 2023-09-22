Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Keto Diet Desserts 2023: Recipes That Tantalize Your Taste Buds

Christine VanDoren

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Jocelyn Chen, BME

keto diet desserts
Scrumptious Keto diet desserts you’ll love! Photo: Shutterstock

A Keto Diet can be a beneficial life change for individuals who are living with a variety of health concerns. The diet is made up of high fats, moderate proteins, and a low amount of carbohydrates[1]. For a lasting change, diets should be enjoyable and realistic. Keto dessert recipes diets can make a Keto diet enjoyable and long-lasting so that you can continue working towards your health goals.

Key Takeaways

  • Delicious keto dessert recipes can be one way to enjoy your food with this diet!
  • There are a variety of staple desserts that can be modified to follow a Keto diet such as keto cheesecake, keto chocolate mousse, keto pecan pie, etc …

Keto Diet Desserts

If you are struggling with obesity, diabetes, or heart disease[2], your doctor may have talked to you about the benefits of losing weight[3]. The Keto diet can be a practical and healthy way for you to reach your weight loss goals. As with any diet, it is important that dietary changes don’t feel like a sacrifice so they can be maintained. Delicious keto dessert recipes can be one way to enjoy your food with this diet!

Can You Eat Desserts While On Keto?

keto diet desserts
Following keto-friendly desserts does not mean that you have to skip your favorite sweets! Photo: Shutterstock

Keto desserts provide you with one opportunity to enjoy your Keto Diet. To get yourself started, you can read through a Keto Diet Food List to familiarize yourself with foods that are often included in a Keto Diet, as well as to learn foods that you should leave out of your diet.

Developing a Keto Diet Meal Plan can help you stay on track throughout the week as you go through your day-to-day routine. Making changes to your diet that follows a keto meal plan can feel overwhelming at first. In the beginning, it may be helpful to consult with your doctor to ensure you are taking supplements to compensate for any nutritional deficits that may occur with your diet changes.

When we think of typical desserts, we often think of foods that are high in carbohydrates. In contrast, a keto-friendly diet includes high fat, moderate proteins, and very low-carb desserts. If you are choosing to follow a Keto Diet for dietary or medical reasons, you are probably hoping to do this for a longer period of time. To maintain a diet change, such as a Keto Diet, it is important that you are able to still enjoy your meals. When you are looking for dessert options that fall within a ketogenic diet, you will want to avoid fruit juices, refined grains, and whole grains If you are looking for something quick and keto sweets, keto energy bars can satisfy your sweet tooth, and accommodate a busy schedule.

Best Recipes For Keto Desserts For Diet

keto diet desserts
Delicious Keto diet desserts will make you wonder why you didn’t start a Keto diet sooner. Photo: Shutterstock

There are a variety of staple desserts that can be modified to follow a Keto diet. For each recipe, you can have additional wiggle room to make changes that you feel would improve your dessert!

Keto Cheesecake

Ingredients for a Keto cheesecake:

  • 24 oz vegan or dairy cream cheese
  • 2 cups yogurt
  • 2 ½ tsp pure vanilla extract
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  •  2/3 cup erythritol
  • ¼ cup almond flour
  • 1 crust (store-bought, homemade, or made without crust)

Begin by preheating your oven to 350˚F and place a baking pan filled halfway with water in the lower rack. When your cream cheese is at room temperature, combine all ingredients until smooth, this can be done with a blender or a food processor. Spread the mixture over the crust (or within the pan if you’re doing a crustless cheesecake), and place on the rack above your pan with water.

Bake for a half hour with the oven closed for the duration of this time. After your thirty minutes is up, turn the oven off and leave your cheesecake in the oven for an additional 5 minutes without opening the oven door. Remove your cheesecake and let it cool for 20 minutes before placing it in the refrigerator overnight.

Keto Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients for Keto Chocolate Mousse:

  •  1 ½ cups heavy cream (or 1 can of full-fat coconut milk)
  •  ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 tbsp Dutch cocoa powder or an additional 1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
  • ¼ cup sweetener
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract (Optional)
  • ¼ tsp instant coffee (Optional)

Keto chocolate mousse is different from keto mug cake, it begins by chilling heavy cream and other liquids (if included) in a large mixing bowl. Once this is chilled, whip the liquid ingredients together until the mousse begins to have stiff peaks. You can then mix in the remaining ingredients until you reach a smooth, mousse texture. 

Keto Ice Cream 

Ingredients for Keto Ice Cream:

  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tbsp sugar-free powdered
  • ¼ cup xanthan gum
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

Place all your ingredients in a large jar and beat all ingredients together with an immersion or stick beater. Once the ingredients have thickened, place the covered jar in the freezer for 4 hours. Stir your ice cream every 40 minutes to maintain consistency. Allow to sit for 15 minutes at room temperature before serving.

Keto Fudge 

Ingredients for Keto Fudge:

  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1/3 cup Erythritol
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 cup low low-carb chocolate chips
  • ¼ chopped pecans (optional)

Over medium heat, combine heavy cream, erythritol, butter, and vanilla extract. Stir the mixture often for 15 minutes until you begin to see a thick light brown sweetened condensed milk form. Remove from heat and allow the mixture to cool for 15 minutes. Stir in sugar-free chocolate chips and pour into a parchment-lined pan once smooth. Top with pecans if you desire to do so!

Keto Almond Brittle

Ingredients for Keto Almond Brittle:

  • ¼ cup salted butter
  • ½ cup granulated sweetener, such as Swerve
  • 2 tbsp vanilla extract
  • 1 cup sliced almonds

Use parchment paper to line a 9×13-inch pan and set aside, ensure that you have room in your refrigerator to accommodate the size of your pan. Over medium heat, combine butter, sweetener, and vanilla, stirring constantly until the mixture is smooth and not grainy. Reduce to a simmer for an additional 1-3 minutes until your mixture has started to brown. Remove from heat and mix in your sliced almonds. Pour the mixture into your prepared pan and spread out your sliced almonds. Chill for 1 hour in the refrigerator, and cut to your desired size!

Keto Pecan Pie

Ingredients for Keto Pecan Pie:

  • 1 Keto pie crust
  • ¾ cup butter
  • ½ cup Swerve brown
  • ½ cup bocha sweetener or allulose
  • 1 ½ tsp vanilla or maple extract
  • ¼ cup salt
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 cups pecan halves

Begin by preparing your pie crust as directed, and preheat the oven to 325 F. Melt your butter and two sweeteners over medium-low heat until fully dissolved. Simmer until the mixture begins to thicken and darkens in color, approximately 3 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature. Whisk in your vanilla, salt, and eggs once the mixture is cooled. Combine well. Place your pecans in the bottom of your pie crust and pour your sauce over the pecans. Bake for 45-50. Allow to fully cool before serving.

Keto Pumpkin Bread

Ingredients for Keto Pumpkin Bread:

  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 cup pumpkin puree
  • 1 ½ teaspoon stevia glycerite
  • 1 tbsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tbsp ground cinnamon
  • 2 cups ground almond flour
  • ¼ tsp kosher salt
  • 1 tsp baking soda

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper, allow for overhang, and spray-lined pan. Whisk eggs, pumpkin puree, stevia, and vanilla. Once combined, add in your cinnamon. Gradually add in your almond flour or coconut flour as you continue to whisk your mixture until it thickens, then you can use a rubber spatula. Add in your salt and baking soda. Once well combined, pour the mixture into your lined pan. Bake for approximately 40 minutes. Move to a cool rack and remove using the parchment overhang. Slice and serve once your bread is cooled!

Keto Flan  

Ingredients for a Keto Flan:

  • 1 cup Allulose; divided into two equal parts
  • ¼ cup water
  • 2 cups milk
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • ¼ tsp salt

Preheat your oven to 350F and grease 6 ramekin dishes. Over low heat, combine half of the allulose with water until it begins to simmer. Then increase heat to medium while you continuously stir until the mixture turns brown. Remove from heat and pour equal amounts into each of the ramekin dishes. Use a brush to coat the sides of each dish. In a separate pan, combine the remaining sweetener with milk over low heat until it reaches a simmer. Remove from heat to add in eggs, vanilla, and salt. Stir until well combined, and strain into your ramekin dishes. With your ramekins on a large baking dish, pour boiling water into each ramekin dish so that they appear half full. Bake for 45-50 minutes and allow to cool for a minimum of 6 hours.

Keto Creme Brulee  

Ingredients for Keto Creme Brulee:

  • 4 egg yolks
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 5 tbsp low-calorie natural sweetener

Preheat your oven to 325F. Whisk egg yolks and vanilla. Over low heat, combine heavy whipping cream and 1 tbsp sweetener until it begins to simmer. Remove from heat and gradually add egg mixture while you whisk until well combined. Divide mixture among 4 ramekin dishes and top with boiling water until dishes are filled halfway. Bake for 30 minutes. Sprinkle tbsp sweetener in each ramekin and use a culinary torch until caramelized. Refrigerate for 10 minutes before serving!

Conclusion

If you have reservations about beginning a Keto diet, know that for most of us, change is hard. If you are someone who enjoys making and enjoying your food, these are important components to include in any diet changes. Diet changes that don’t feel like you are giving something up are often easier to maintain and continue reaching your health goals!

