Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Low FODMAP Cheese & Consumable Amounts In [Year

Teresa Mboci

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Jennifer Olejarz, Nutritionist & Health Coach

low fodmap cheese
Low FODMAP cheeses offer benefits like increased calcium intake and potential. Photo: Katarzyna Hurova/Shutterstock

Low FODMAP cheese has been linked to numerous benefits, such as higher calcium intake and possible weight loss management, particularly when combined with a low FODMAP diet. FODMAP stands for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols, fermentable carbohydrates not tolerated by some with digestive diseases such as lactose intolerance or irritable bowel syndrome.

Despite the nutritional benefits, the high lactose content of some cheeses poses a risk to people with digestive disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome. Also, most cheeses, more so creamy ones, contain significant levels of saturated fatty acids. However, they can be a good addition to a healthy diet when consumed mindfully. 

But anyone with IBS or a lactose intolerance wants to know — “Is cheese low fodmap?” Luckily, many protected designations of origin, or PDO, cheeses are categorized as low fodmap, making them more tolerable to those with lactose sensitivity.[1]

So if you’re looking for low-fodmap-friendly cheeses, read on to learn which are best for you.

Low FODMAP Cheese List

Most low FODMAP cheeses are authentic, matured cheeses that age and turn lactose, a FODMAP, into lactic acid. They consist of the following:

  • Camembert.
  • Muenster.
  • Brie
  • Gouda.
  • Cheddar.
  • Provolone.
  • Parmesan.
  • Blue.

Low FODMAP Cheese

Aged cheeses have a low sugar content; the main component that causes gastrointestinal problems is lactose sugar. The low sugar content in aged cheeses is easier on the stomach. Whole milk[2] has approximately 4.81% lactose, while some cheeses, like mozzarella,[3] have less than 1% lactose.

Cheese is generally considered low FODMAP when it has less than 1 gram of lactose per serving. Most people with lactose intolerance can tolerate up to 12 grams[4] of lactose in a day.

Let’s take a closer look at low-FODMAP cheese options.

Camembert

Camembert is a low-FODMAP cheese. Photo: Nishihama/Shutterstock

Camembert cheese is moist, smooth, and creamy. It’s low in sugar, having only 0.13 grams[5] of carbohydrates per ounce of cheese. It has a bloomy white mold rind that gets its color from white fungus. It tastes and looks similar to Brie but contains less butterfat.  It has only .o4 grams of lactose per 40-gram serving size.

Camembert cheese is hard, crumbly, and bland when fresh. Meanwhile, young Camembert cheese is sweet and creamy, developing a smooth runny interior and a rich buttery flavor as it ages. 

Muenster

Muenster is an off-white cheese with a pale reddish paprika rind. Photo: Merrimon Crawford/Shutterstock

Is muenster cheese low fodmap? Muenster is an off-white cheese with a pale reddish paprika rind that is commonly removed even though it’s edible. It contains zero carbs.[6] The cheese has a subtle scent that grows stronger with age. Muenster is a semi-soft, nutty cheese that can be sliced and used in sandwiches.

It was created by Benedictine monks in the Alsace region of France and is named after the word monastery.

Brie

Brie is the most well-known French cheese, named after its birthplace, the Brie area of France. It contains only 0.128 grams[7] of carbohydrates per ounce of cheese. It has a smooth, creamy interior with a bloomy white edible skin. Young Brie cheese has a rigid center that melts over time. When the cheese is ripe, the surface becomes blemished, and the flavor is buttery with hints of mushroom. It has virtually no lactose content!

Brie cheese low fodmap improves with age, developing a rich flavor as the surface browns. When Brie cheese is ripe, it melts along the sliced edge. Although it was historically produced from cow milk, goat cheese variants are also available.

Gouda

Gouda is a semi-soft cow’s milk cheese. It’s made in the Netherlands and contains .629 grams[8] of carbohydrates per ounce of cheese. The cheese has a pale ivory interior with a smooth texture. When Gouda ripens, it takes on a firmer texture, a darker golden color, and a saltier flavor. It has about .2 grams of lactose per 1-cup serving, making it a low-FODMAP cheese.

Usually, hard and yellow cheeses are naturally lactose-free and can be easier to digest. 

Cheddar

Cheddar cheese is the most popular type in the U.K[9] but is also loved globally. It has .415 grams[10] of carbohydrates per slice, with lactose accounting for a mere 0.027 grams. Cheddar is a sharp-tasting cow’s milk cheese. However, you can discover variations in goat, sheep, or non-dairy milk today.

Cheddar is smooth when young or properly cured and becomes sharper as it ages. Its color can range from white to yellow, but it can also be orange if colorings such as annatto are applied. 

Provolone

Provolone comes in various forms and sizes, such as pear, sausage, and cone. Photo: Arts2019/Shutterstock

Provolone is a semi-hard cheese made from stretched curd. It comes in various forms and sizes, such as pear, sausage, and cone. This cheese is minimal in lactose because it contains 1.0 grams[11] of carbohydrates per ounce. Provoleta and provola, two cheese variations, are available in plain or smoked varieties. Provolone is moderate fodmap cheese, with a salty flavor with nutty undertones. 

Parmesan

The minimum ripening age for the Italian cheese Parmesan is one year. It’s created from cow’s milk and contains .913 grams[12] of carbohydrates for every ounce of dried cheese. The cheese has a robust nutty flavor and a complex sweet, salty, and bitter taste. It’s also firm and granular. 

The rind of mature parmesan cheese is a natural straw color with a robust flavor. Other nations’ cheeses may be referred to as parmesan. However, Parmigiano Reggiano’s historical name is only used in the Italian areas where it is produced and legally protected by Italian and European law.

Blue

Bluish or greenish mold veins distinguish blue cheeses. Italian Gorgonzola, English Stilton and Blue Cheshire, French Roquefort, Bleu de Bresse, and Bleu d’Auvergne, and Danish Danablu are all popular blue cheeses. They have a low carbohydrate level of .633 grams[13] per ounce of cheese. 

Most blue cheeses are manufactured with cow milk, but Roquefort uses sheep milk. Its six-month maturation process produces colorful molds with natural, irregular, or machine-made perforations. Blue cheese has a peppery flavor and can be soft, creamy, or crumbly in texture. They can have a more robust salty flavor than most cheeses but should not be bitter or overly salty.

What Is Low Lactose Cheese?

Lactose intolerance affects a significant proportion of the adult population. It can be stressful, especially if you can’t have your favorite dairy foods. Research statistics show that a whopping 68%[14] of the world’s population suffers from lactose intolerance.

The symptoms of lactose intolerance include bloating, stomach pain, flatulence, and cramping. Fortunately, certain cheeses are low in lactose, which can make them low in FODMAP. They don’t cause the usual gastrointestinal discomfort associated with lactose intolerance.

But what cheese is low FODMAP? 

While young and fresh cheese contains a lot of lactose, aged cheese[15] has a lot less. The aging process converts lactose to safer lactic acid.[16] As cheese ages, lactose separates and is drained with whey. 

So while probiotics and pharmaceuticals can improve gut health, choosing low FODMAP cheeses also goes a long way to help. 

Here’s a comprehensive low-FODMAP cheese list:

  • Camembert.
  • Muenster.
  • Brie
  • Gouda.
  • Cheddar.
  • Provolone.
  • Parmesan.
  • Blue.
  • Swiss.
  • Feta Cheese.

Due to their high lactose content, lactose intolerant people should avoid soft cheeses like cream cheese. Other high FODMAP cheeses[17] include

  • Velveeta.
  • American Cheese.
  • Cottage cheese
  • Mascarpone.
  • Ricotta.

Recommended Serving Size Of Low FODMAP Cheese

Sticking to a daily intake of 30 to 50 grams[18] of hard cheese can help avoid health complications. That is equal to about one to two ounces per day.

Luckily, you have many options to choose from. Low FODMAP cheeses are available in various sizes, shapes, and textures, such as cones, cylinders, and string cheese. They also vary in lactose content, color, texture, and flavor. In a study of 25 PDO cheeses, the majority had less than 10 mg/kg lactose[19] concentration.

However, low FODMAP cheese can still lead to bloating and weight gain if ingested in excess. 

Cheese, Weight Loss, And IBS

Many people look for the most effective weight loss solutions available today, including their favorite foods. But, the best way to manage your weight while living with IBS or any form of lactose intolerance is to monitor your overall intake of fermentable carbohydrates by including foods with low FODMAP content. 

Also, remember that a dairy-free diet doesn’t guarantee weight loss or fewer IBS symptoms. But if you love cheese, observing your reactions to small portions can be part of a balanced low FODMAP diet. Of course, you must also consider other healthy low-FODMAP foods, like certain fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds.

Finally, if IBS symptoms still exist after switching to a low FODMAP meal plan, you can try supplements for digestion to see if they help. Digestive enzymes, i.e., lactase, may help break down the lactose sugar so it does not create symptoms in those sensitive to it.

Final Thought

Cheese is loved by many and goes well with many dishes, but the high lactose level in some cheese and cheese products can cause bloating, cramps, constipation, and gas. Fortunately, a balanced diet with specific low-FODMAP cheese types can help with IBS symptoms. 

Many authentic ripened cheeses, such as muenster, cheddar, blue, brie, gouda, and camembert, contain low levels of lactose. This can effectively prevent stomach discomfort.

Ultimately, gluten and lactose consumption is still being studied as an intervention for such symptoms. Recent research indicates that a low FODMAP diet can considerably alleviate symptoms of lactose intolerance [20] and IBS. 

While the original cheeses listed above are designated low FODMAP, the production method of their imitations differs and may not be low FODMAP.

Frequently Asked Questions

What cheeses are FODMAP-friendly?

Camembert, Muenster, Brie, Gouda, Cheddar, Provolone, Parmesan, and Blue are low-FODMAP cheeses.

Is mozzarella OK for FODMAP?

Mozzarella cheese contains somewhat more lactose than the other cheeses on our list, but it is safe to eat in small amounts.

Why are certain cheeses low in FODMAP?

Since lactose is converted to lactic acid during aging, most PDO cheeses are low FODMAP due to the technology used in processing these cheeses using only raw milk, rennet, and lactic acid bacteria.

Why is Swiss cheese low in FODMAP?

Swiss cheese is low in FODMAP since each serving contains less than 1 gram of carbs.

+ 18 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8464992/#:~:text=The%20analytical%20techniques%20used%20here%20for%20lactose%20determination,in%20a%20lactose%20content%20less%20than%20the%20LOQ.
  2. Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/746782/nutrients.
  3. Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/329370/nutrients.
  4. https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/digestive-diseases/lactose-intolerance/eating-diet-nutrition
  5. Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/172178/nutrients.
  6. Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/502867/nutrients.
  7. Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/172177/nutrients.
  8. Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/171241/nutrients.
  9. Hashem, K.M., He, F., Jenner, K.H. and MacGregor, G.A. (2014). Cross-sectional survey of salt content in cheese: a major contributor to salt intake in the UK. [online] 4(8), pp.e005051–e005051. doi:https://doi.org/10.1136/bmjopen-2014-005051.
  10. Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/328637/nutrients.
  11. Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/470808/nutrients.
  12. Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/170848/nutrients.
  13. Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/172175/nutrients.
  14. https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/digestive-diseases/lactose-intolerance/definition-facts#common
  15. Crupi, R., Vincenzo Lo Turco, Enrico Gugliandolo, Nava, V., Hedi Ben Mansour, Cuzzocrea, S., Giuseppa Di Bella and Licata, P. (2022). Mineral Composition in Delactosed Dairy Products: Quality and Safety Status. [online] 11(2), pp.139–139. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/foods11020139.
  16. Santarcangelo, C., Baldi, A., Ciampaglia, R., Dacrema, M., Alessandro Di Minno, Pizzamiglio, V., Gian Carlo Tenore and Daglia, M. (2022). Long-Aged Parmigiano Reggiano PDO: Trace Element Determination Targeted to Health. [online] 11(2), pp.172–172. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/foods11020172.
  17. Fedewa, A. and Satish S.C. Rao (2013). Dietary Fructose Intolerance, Fructan Intolerance and FODMAPs. [online] 16(1). doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11894-013-0370-0.
  18. Cozma-Petruţ, A., Loghin, F., Doina Miere and Dumitrascu, D.L. (2017). Diet in irritable bowel syndrome: What to recommend, not what to forbid to patients! [online] 23(21), pp.3771–3771. doi:https://doi.org/10.3748/wjg.v23.i21.3771.
  19. Maria Sole Facioni, Dominici, S., Marescotti F, Covucci, R., Taglieri, I., Venturi, F. and Zinnai, A. (2021). Lactose Residual Content in PDO Cheeses: Novel Inclusions for Consumers with Lactose Intolerance. [online] 10(9), pp.2236–2236. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/foods10092236.
  20. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28233394/
Teresa Mboci

Written by:

Teresa Mboci, Pediatric Nurse, Nutritionist

Medically reviewed by:

Jennifer Olejarz

A dedicated pediatric nurse with a passion for nutrition and wellness, Teresa has made it her mission to empower families with the tools and knowledge they need to promote optimal health and well-being in their children. With over 8 years of experience in the healthcare field and a background in nutrition, Teresa brings a unique perspective to the challenges facing families today. In her role as a pediatric nurse, Teresa has seen firsthand the impact that diet and lifestyle can have on a child's health, and in her writing, she shares her expertise and insights with a broader audience. Whether through her books, articles, or speaking engagements, Teresa is committed to helping families navigate the complexities of pediatric health and wellness with confidence and compassion.

Medically reviewed by:

Jennifer Olejarz

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement