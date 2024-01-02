Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Is Peanut Butter Gluten-Free? Staying Gluten-Free In 2024

Mary Ekundayo

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Sevginur Akdas, RD

is peanut butter gluten free
Classic peanut butter is a haven for the gluten-free indulgent. Photo: AtlasStudio/Shutterstock

Peanut butter’s nutty goodness has been a staple in households for many generations. It’s famous for its ability to pair with several consumables, including snacks, sandwiches, pastries, and even cooked meals. The buzz surrounding peanut butter and jelly sandwiches has stayed the same over the years. Indulging in this peanut sensation is almost irresistible. Still, a diligent gluten avoider can’t help but wonder, “Is peanut butter gluten-free?”. 

With constant changes in the world of food and nutrition, staying gluten-free has become a passion for many and a necessity for others. And unfortunately, the shift in gluten-free trends and labeling doesn’t do much to ease gluten-sensitive fears. This is why answering the question, “Is gluten in peanut butter?” is essential for individuals on a gluten-free diet plan.

Does Peanut Butter Have Gluten?

No, peanut butter does not typically contain gluten. Naturally, peanut butter is gluten-free as it’s a product of roasted and blanched peanuts ground into a paste.

However, peanut butter can lose its gluten-free status in the event of cross-contamination during production. And if you purchase peanut butter mixed with gluten-rich ingredients, the peanut butter will not be gluten-free.

This means gluten-sensitive people should stick to peanut butter with gluten-free labels or certifications.

Is Peanut Butter Gluten-Free?

Does Peanut Butter Have Gluten?
Organic peanut butter in its unmodified form is gluten-free. Photo: inewsfoto/Shutterstock

So, does peanut butter have gluten in it? Typically, the answer is no. Classic peanut butter is a gluten-free food and a haven for the gluten-free indulgent. Its base ingredients, roasted peanuts, oil, salt, and sweetener, do not typically bear traces of gluten. This means in its unmodified form, organic peanut butter can safely be ingested by those who are gluten intolerant or have celiac disease.

However, while peanut butter is naturally gluten-free, cross-contamination can be of concern during production. Peanut butter and paste are often manufactured in the same facility as gluten-containing products, like wheat and malt. If this happens, however unintentional, it could pose a potential risk to specific individuals.

Crunchy peanut butter, honey peanut butter, and other flavored peanut butter can sometimes harbor hidden gluten. So, it’s best to exercise caution and vigilance when you see processed peanut butter variants that contain items like pretzel bits, cookie crumbs, white milk chocolate, and other mix-ins. As tempting as they seem, these additions can introduce gluten into an otherwise gluten-free diet, resulting in gluten-related hazards.

What Is Peanut Butter?

Chunky, smooth, salted, or unsalted peanut butter is a blend of nuts and seeds balanced with additional ingredients — depending on the peanut butter brand and variety. To make this delightful spread, peanuts are shelled, roasted, cooled, and blanched. The blanched peanuts are then reduced to a paste in a grinder. After this, other ingredients are added.

Peanut is an important crop grown worldwide. It includes many other functional compounds[1] other than its oil content, such as proteins, fibers, polyphenols, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. It also contains all 20 amino acids, with the most prominent being arginine. Their nutritious content makes peanuts an important dietary source for plant-based eaters. It can also be a healthy food for weight management diets[2] if consumed in limited portions. 

Various products like peanut butter, peanut oil, peanut paste, peanut flour, and peanut milk are commonly consumed. It’s common for peanut butter to contain oil, salt, and some sweeteners like honey or sugar. If you’re keen on low-sodium or non-sugary foods, there are unsalted and sugar-free peanut butter brands to choose from. Carrageenan,[3] a fibrous substance made from boiling red algae, is often added to peanut butter as a stabilizer.

Nonetheless, plenty of nutrients[4] can be found in peanut paste, which is packed with protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. 

How To Tell If Peanut Butter Is Gluten-Free?

If you are gluten-sensitive or have celiac disease, you understand the importance of sticking to gluten-free foods. Vigilance is the key to unlocking the gluten mystery behind those peanut butter jars. Look for peanut butter brands that proudly display gluten-free words on their packaging. The gluten-free label on peanut butter products is usually authentic — but not in all cases. 

To be safe, look closely at the ingredient list for suspicious gluten ingredients like wheat, barley, rye, or any derivatives of these grains. Also, avoid products with phrases like modified food starch.

Furthermore, even gluten-free peanut butter comes with the risk of microbial contaminations like Salmonella,[5] which has similar symptoms to gluten-related reactions. The last thing you want to do is stress your immune system further with flavored or specialty peanut butter containing gluten.

Here’s a pro tip — most peanut butter brands go the extra mile to obtain third-party gluten-free certifications like those from the Gluten-Free Certification Organization. These certifications prove that the processed peanut butter product meets strict gluten-free standards. Thus, peanut butter products that are certified gluten-free by recognized organizations are safer for those with gluten sensitivities.

Healthy Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Alternatives

Healthy Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Alternatives
Almond butter is a creamy, sweet, and subtly nutty gluten-free spread. Photo: Justyna Pankowska/Shutterstock

Other spreads can be as healthy and delicious as peanut butter. So, suppose you’re looking for an alternative to peanut butter. In that case, you can consider another nut-based butter, such as almond butter. This creamy, sweet, and subtly nutty delight is made from roasted almonds and is packed with healthy fats, vitamin E, minerals, and fiber, which help you stay fuller for longer. 

You can also try cashew butter, sunflower seed butter, or the infamous tahini or sesame seed butter. They are all typically gluten-free spreads with a delectable taste, nutty feel, natural sweetness, and versatile application.

You can prepare smoothies or smoothie bowls with peanut butter or other nut-based butter alternatives, combining them with fruits and gluten-free protein powder. Also, peanut- or other nut-containing gluten-free meal replacement bars can be great options for a healthy gluten-free snack. 

If you find it challenging to prepare gluten-free meals, a meal delivery service can be a helpful solution for those on a strict gluten-free diet. These services offer gluten-free options and provide their customers with clear labeling for allergens. Still, you should consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian before implementing any diet, taking new vitamins, or starting a gluten-free fat burner. 

Conclusion

Reflecting on the insight provided in this article, it is evident that natural peanut butter is typically considered gluten-free. Without additives, peanut butter is safe for gluten-sensitive people.

However, not all peanut butter is gluten-free. Peanut butter and its derivatives, like peanut sauce, could be cross-contaminated during manufacturing, especially when they come in contact with gluten-rich grains like wheat and rye.

The safe approach for purchasing and consuming peanut butter when managing gluten sensitivities is to stay observant and up-to-date. Keep an eye out for gluten-free labels or certifications. Always pick certified gluten-free products and pay close attention to labeling details. If you have questions, talk with your registered dietitian.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is all peanut butter gluten-free?

No, not all peanut butter is gluten-free. Natural peanut butter typically does not contain gluten. However, it can be cross-contaminated during manufacturing or when gluten-containing ingredients are added to the peanut paste.

How to pick a gluten-free peanut butter?

When searching for gluten-free peanut butter, look for products with gluten-free labels or certified gluten-free seals. Read the ingredient list to ensure that there is no mention of gluten-containing ingredients like wheat or modified food starch.

Is peanut sauce gluten-free?

Peanut sauce can be gluten-free, but not in all cases. Traditionally, the sauce includes gluten-free ingredients like peanuts, garlic, ginger, and spices. But soy sauce is often added, and soy sauce contains gluten-rich wheat.

What are the best gluten-free butter substitutes?

Some of the best gluten-free peanut butter substitutes are plant-based spreads from non-dairy sources like avocados, almonds, cashews, and sesame seeds. Or, opt for homemade gluten-free peanut butter. Choosing a replacement that suits your taste and dietary preference is essential.

+ 6 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Arya, S.S., Salve, A.R. and Chauhan, S. (2015). Peanuts as functional food: a review. Journal of Food Science and Technology, [online] 53(1), pp.31–41. doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/s13197-015-2007-9.
  2. Petersen, K.S., Murphy, J., Whitbread, J., Clifton, P.M. and Keogh, J.B. (2022). The Effect of a Peanut-Enriched Weight Loss Diet Compared to a Low-Fat Weight Loss Diet on Body Weight, Blood Pressure, and Glycemic Control: A Randomized Controlled Trial. Nutrients, [online] 14(14), pp.2986–2986. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu14142986.
  3. US (2024). What does peanut butter have to do with the ocean? [online] Noaa.gov. Available at: https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/facts/peanutbutter.html.
  4. Usda.gov. (2024). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/2262072/nutrients.
  5. Tapiwa Reward Sithole, Ma, Y., Qin, Z., Wang, X. and Liu, H. (2022). Peanut Butter Food Safety Concerns—Prevalence, Mitigation and Control of Salmonella spp., and Aflatoxins in Peanut Butter. Foods, [online] 11(13), pp.1874–1874. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/foods11131874.
Mary Ekundayo

Written by:

Mary Ekundayo, Health Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Sevginur Akdas

Mary is a professional health and cannabis content writer and On-page SEO expert. She has over 4years of content creation and copywriting. She loves inspiring and helping people find solutions to problems with her articles. When she's not writing you can find Mary lost in the pages of a captivating book, letting her creativity flow onto paper or meditating to set the tone for her day.

Medically reviewed by:

Sevginur Akdas

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement