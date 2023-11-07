Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Is Gelato Gluten Free? Easy Guide To Gluten-Free Gelato In 2023

Susan Adeosun

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Melissa Mitri, MS, RD

is gelato gluten free
Gelato is a delicious indulgence, but is it for everyone? Photo: Ba Le Ho

A hot day in Italy means you may trot out to get some gelato. With an origin deeply embedded in the culture, gelato offers a cool, creamy deliciousness that can only be from Italy. However, it might be unwanted territory for people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity if you’re on a gluten-free diet plan. If so, you may be wondering, “Is gelato gluten-free?”

The simple answer is yes; in most cases, it is, with a few caveats. Here, we will explore gelato, its ingredients, its production process, and whether it’s a safe option for a gluten-free lifestyle. We’ll also share insights on how to enjoy gelato while adhering to your diet plan.

Is Italian Gelato Typically Gluten-Free?

Yes, gelato is typically gluten-free. It is made using milk, sugar, and cream. However, numerous variations of gelato include other ingredients — some that may contain gluten. So, confirming the gelato contents you want to consume is important.

Is Gelato Typically Gluten Free?

Firstly, does gelato have gluten? No, it doesn’t. Dairy products such as gelato are typically gluten-free. However, the answer isn’t as straightforward as you might hope. While gelato is known for its simple and pure ingredients, there are numerous potential sources of gluten contamination and recipe variations. Dairy-free gelato vegan recipes that are also lactose-free exist for those who are vegan.

Gelato is made from a few basic ingredients: milk, sugar, and flavorings. These ingredients form the foundation of most gelato recipes and give a signature creamy texture. However, the presence of gluten varies based on the specific flavorings, mix-ins, and manufacturing practices.

What Is Gelato?

Gelato is one of the best-frozen desserts. But where is gelato from? The dessert originates in Italy and is known for its rich and creamy texture. This texture is achieved by churning the mixture slower than regular ice cream and adding an emulsifier such as soy lecithin. 

Gelato also contains less fat and sugar than traditional ice cream, making it a lighter and more refreshing option. Various gelato flavors include fruit flavors like strawberry and mango and classic flavors like chocolate and vanilla. 

The gelato base combines milk, sugar, and sometimes cream but does not contain eggs like ice cream does. The ingredients are heated and stirred until the sugar is dissolved. Flavorings such as fruit, chocolate, or nuts may be added at this stage. 

The gelato base rests in the refrigerator for a few hours or overnight. Then, the base is poured into a gelato machine, which simultaneously churns and freezes the mixture simultaneously. The churning action incorporates air into the gelato, creating a light and creamy texture. 

Unlike ice cream, gelato is served at a slightly warmer temperature, typically around 10 to 12 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature allows the flavors to develop fully and enhances the creamy consistency of the gelato. Once the churning is complete, the gelato is transferred to a freezer for additional hardening.

The Difference Between Gelato And Ice Cream

At first glance, gelato and ice cream may seem similar, but they each have unique characteristics that set them apart. Let’s dive into the details:

The nutritional profile of gelato[1] for a one-half (88-gram) cup includes the following:

  • Calories: 160 kcal
  • Fat: 9 grams
  • Sodium: 39.6 milligrams
  • Carbohydrate: 19 grams
  • Sugars: 17 grams
  • Protein: 3 grams
  • Calcium: 100 milligrams

The nutritional profile for ice cream[2] in a one-half cup (65-95 grams) includes: 

  • Calories: 140 kcal
  • Fat: 7 grams
  • Cholesterol: 30 grams
  • Protein: 2 grams
  • Carbohydrate: 17 grams
  • Sugars: 14 grams
  • Calcium: 100 milligrams

Ingredients

When it comes to gelato, it’s all about quality over quantity. Gelato is traditionally made with high-quality ingredients such as fresh milk and fruits. It is cholesterol-free because it doesn’t contain egg yolk like ice cream does.

On the other hand, ice cream usually contains more cream and a higher percentage of fat. This doesn’t mean you can have gelato instead of meal replacement bars. However, it simply means the ingredient difference gives gelato a smoother and more intense flavor, while ice cream tends to be richer with heavy cream.

Texture

Texture is where things get really interesting. Traditional gelato has a distinct velvety and soft consistency. It’s denser than ice cream because it’s churned at a slower pace, so it has less air in it. This makes gelato feel heavier on the tongue. 

On the other hand, ice cream is churned faster, incorporating more air, giving it a lighter and fluffier texture.

Serving Temperature

Traditional gelato is typically served slightly warmer than ice cream. This might sound counterintuitive. The slightly warmer temperature of gelato helps to enhance its flavors. Ice cream is generally served colder, making it feel more refreshing on a hot day.

Flavor

Both gelato and ice cream come in a wide range of tastes. However, gelato often shines when it comes to fruit-based flavors. Ice cream is renowned for its various flavors, including classics like chocolate, vanilla, and cookies ‘n cream. 

Some ice creams also incorporate protein powder and almost any other ingredient you can imagine.

How To Ensure Your Italian Gelato Is Gluten-Free

When it comes to enjoying Italian gelato while following a gluten-free diet, you can do a few things to ensure your gelato is gluten-free. Follow these tips for a worry-free and delicious gelato experience:

Read Labels 

Always start by reading the labels carefully. Look for gelato brands that mention gluten-free on their packaging. Also, search for gluten-free flavors. This assures you that the gelato has been produced without any gluten-containing ingredients.

Ask Questions

Various types of gelato are available, including dairy and gluten-free options. If you’re at an ice cream shop or order meal delivery, do not hesitate to ask the staff about their ingredients and if they offer any gluten-free options. They should be able to guide you and point out which gelato flavors are safe to enjoy.

Consider The Base

Gelato typically has a base that consists of milk, cream, sugar, and various flavorings. These ingredients are usually gluten-free. However, be cautious of other flavors with additions like cookies, brownies, or other baked goods, as they may contain gluten. Stick to flavors like fruit-based or chocolate-based gelato to minimize potential risks. If on a weight-loss diet, you may want to add fat burners to your diet to help metabolize the additional fat from the gelato.

Avoid Cross-Contamination 

Cross-contamination can occur when gluten-containing ingredients or utensils come into contact with gluten-free products. To minimize this risk, look for gelaterias with dedicated equipment or processes to prevent cross-contamination. They may use separate scoops or clean them thoroughly between each flavor to ensure no gluten traces are transferred.

Choose Natural Flavors 

A good strategy is to opt for gelato flavors that rely on natural ingredients like fresh fruits, nuts, or chocolate. These flavors are more likely to be naturally gluten-free, reducing the likelihood of accidental gluten exposure. They are also healthy and supplement you with vitamins

Consult A Professional

It’s always a good idea to consult a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian. They can provide personalized advice, guidance, and resources to help you navigate your gluten-free dietary needs more effectively.

Alternatives To Italian Gelato

When it comes to finding alternatives to Italian gelato, there are several options you can explore. Here are a few:

  • Sorbet.
  • Frozen yogurt. 
  • Sherbet.
  • Frozen fruit bars.
  • Halo top. 
  • Vegan ice cream. 
  • Coconut milk-based frozen desserts.
  • Rice milk-based frozen desserts.

These alternatives should provide you with a range of gluten-free options. Some of these options may be appropriate for those with milk allergies. However, ensure you always read labels and ask questions about ingredients to ensure they meet your dietary needs.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, traditional gelato is gluten-free, but it ultimately depends on the specific ingredients and preparation methods. To ensure that the gelato you enjoy is gluten-free, read the labels carefully, ask questions, and opt for natural flavors. 

Also, do not underestimate cross-contamination and ensure you are extra careful. That aside, enjoy the creamy indulgence of gelato today while maintaining your gluten-free diet.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is gelato dairy-free and gluten-free?

Yes, gelato can be dairy-free and gluten-free, as some recipes use alternative milk and ingredients to accommodate dietary restrictions.

Is chocolate gelato gluten-free?

Chocolate does not contain gluten. So, yes, chocolate gelato is gluten-free. Check the label or inquire about the recipe to ensure its gluten-free status.

Is ice cream gluten-free?

Most ice creams are gluten-free, but not all. Read labels carefully and choose those specifically labeled as gluten-free to be sure.

Why is gelato lower in fat than ice cream?

Gelato has less fat than ice cream due to its lower milk fat content and slower churning process, resulting in a denser, smoother texture with fewer air spaces.

+ 2 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/368296/nutrients
  2. Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/450193/nutrients
Susan Adeosun

Written by:

Susan Adeosun, Dr.

Medically reviewed by:

Melissa Mitri

Dr Susan Adeosun (MPH, MD) is a Medical Doctor and Public Health enthusiast. She has over five years' worth of experience in public health and preventive medicine and is a firm believer in the famous phrase by Dutch philosopher Desiderius Erasmus, “prevention is better than cure.” Her journey through public health, combined with her love for writing, has resulted in the publication of several health articles on various blogs, websites, and peer review journals. When she is not advocating for better health education, she spends her time reading, cooking, and hanging out with friends.

Medically reviewed by:

Melissa Mitri

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement