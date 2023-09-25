Fact checkedEvidence Based

Is Risotto Gluten Free? Here’s The Answer From Experts In 2023

Jennifer Olejarz

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Dr G. Michael DiLeo, MD

is risotto gluten free
Traditional risotto is usually gluten-free. Photo: Ba Le Ho

When we think of risotto, we usually imagine a warm, comforting, and creamy dish that will leave us full and satisfied. The main ingredient is rice, but can risotto also contain gluten? 

With gluten intolerance and celiac disease[1] on the rise, many people are diligently diving into the ingredients used in their favorite dishes. 

So, read on to find out — is risotto gluten-free?

Does Risotto Have Gluten?

It depends. Risotto is often gluten-free — but not always. 

Risotto is traditionally made of rice, cheese, broth, mushrooms, shellfish, or vegetables. These ingredients are naturally gluten-free, but some brands of risotto rice may contain traces of gluten. 

If you’re making risotto at home, check the ingredients of the products you buy for gluten-containing ingredients or gluten traces. If you’re ordering risotto from a restaurant, always double-check with the chef.

Is Risotto Always Gluten-Free?

No, risotto isn’t always gluten-free. 

Traditionally, risotto is made from rice, broth, white wine, butter or olive oil, onions, vegetables, and sometimes Parmesan cheese. Rice is not one of the gluten-containing grains, so it’s naturally gluten-free.[2] 

If it’s made with just these ingredients, or from certified gluten-free brands, the risotto will be free from gluten. However, once you start adding other ingredients or use brands that have additives, traces of gluten may end up in your risotto. 

When Can Risotto Include Gluten?

Gluten might sneak into your risotto in several ways:

  • Broth: Sometimes, commercially made broths have gluten-containing additives.[3] They might also be made in facilities where cross-contamination is a risk. You’ll have to buy broth labeled gluten-free to be certain. 
  • Alcohol: Wine is a common ingredient in risotto, but people with a heightened gluten sensitivity might not tolerate wine. This is because wheat might be used to filter the wine,[4] potentially leaving gluten residues. However, most wines have negligible gluten. 
  • Processed foods: Some risottos add sausages or other processed foods that might have gluten. When buying processed meat products, read the labels or ask the butcher about additives. 
  • Restaurants: Restaurants rarely have certified gluten-free labels on their meal items. Plus, cross-contamination[5] is likely in a busy restaurant kitchen. Let the staff know about your celiac disease or gluten intolerance to ensure the chef understands.

What Is Risotto?

Risotto is a rice dish originating from northern Italy. What makes it special is the short-grain Italian rice and long cooking time, allowing the rice to absorb flavorful broth and become creamy. 

Arborio rice is most often selected since it is starchy rice that slowly releases starch during the cooking process, creating a rich, creamy dish. But is Arborio gluten-free?

Risotto is usually made up of a base of sauteed onions or shallots, but it’s incredibly versatile and can be made with seafood or meat, or be entirely plant-based. The key is its creaminess from butter and Parmesan cheese, along with herbs and roasted veggies adding layers of flavor and texture. 

Tips For Making The Best Gluten-Free Risotto

Risotto is notoriously tricky to make. You have to prepare your ingredients ahead of time, measure them correctly, and keep a watchful eye on the dish. This is one recipe where you’ll be constantly taste-testing and stirring so that it doesn’t burn or turn to mush. 

Here are the main tips to keep in mind:

Choose The Right Rice

The foundation of a good risotto is its rice. Traditionally, Arborio rice is used because of its high starch content. This allows it to absorb much more liquid and maintain its structure without turning mushy, unlike other kinds of rice. If you can’t find Arborio rice, good substitutes are Carnaroli or Vialone Nano.  

Make A Homemade Broth

The type of broth or stock you choose can change the flavor of your dish. Buy a high-quality gluten-free vegetable stock, or better yet — make your own. Many use a mushroom, vegetable, or chicken broth — but you can choose to create something entirely different. 

Get Experimental

Risotto is a dish that can be played with. Add your personality to the mix and get creative with new ingredients. There’s a lot more you can do than just a traditional gluten-free mushroom risotto. 

Try adding grilled asparagus, saffron, or seafood. You can switch up the greens every time, mixing in kale or spinach, too. Whatever’s in season can be your inspiration. You might even want to try something totally unique and make a curry risotto, laden with Asian spices and coconut milk. 

Avoid Cross-Contamination

If you’re cooking at home, buy only gluten-free ingredients for your dish. Always wash your utensils, use a separate cutting board, and keep your surfaces clean. You might even want to use designated gluten-free tools if you’re particularly gluten-sensitive and share the house with others. 

Don’t Stop Stirring

One of the biggest mistakes made while cooking risotto is getting distracted and forgetting to stir. But the secret to its creaminess is constant stirring so that the rice evenly absorbs the broth — and so it doesn’t burn. 

As the rice absorbs the broth, it’ll release its starch and become more prone to getting burnt. So, keep an eye on your heat level. 

Make sure you have time to make this dish and prep all your ingredients first. It’s a recipe that takes it slow — think of it as your mindful and meditative cooking time. 

Gradually Add Seasoning

Since risotto is a dish that takes time, you can gradually add the seasonings at different stages. This will allow the rice to absorb and distribute the flavors more evenly as it cooks. For example, sprinkle a little bit of salt when you first sauté the butter, garlic, and shallots or onions. This helps it caramelize by drawing out some of its moisture. 

You can also add seasoning when the rice is toasted for a short time before you add the broth. This helps the rice already start its flavor absorption.

Top It Off 

Finish your risotto with a few flavorful additions to bring out the dish’s ingredients. Try grating in lemon zest or squeezing in lemon juice in the last minute or two of cooking. Stir in extra pepper, fresh herbs like basil or rosemary, and an extra dollop of butter at the end.

Serve Immediately

Risotto is best straight off the stove since it can continue to thicken while it sits. You want to serve it as soon as its consistency is all’onda, as the Italians say, meaning neither too dry nor too brothy.

The Bottom Line

So, does risotto have gluten? No, risotto is typically gluten-free. 

Traditional risotto is a simple rice dish with vegetables, broth, butter, and cheese. Rice is a naturally gluten-free grain. However, certain brands of broth, butter, or cheese might have hidden traces of gluten. 

To ensure your risotto is gluten-free, read the ingredients list carefully before you prep your recipe. At restaurants, talk to the staff.

If you’re on a strict gluten-free diet aiming for weight loss, make sure you aren’t being overly restrictive. This can result in nutrient deficiencies. Eat nutrient-dense foods and take supplements like a multivitamin. Consider protein powders to help keep you fuller for longer, or a meal delivery service so that you always have healthy food at home.   

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there gluten in risotto?

No, traditional risotto doesn’t contain gluten. It’s made from rice, cheese, butter, broth, mushrooms, shellfish, or vegetables — all of which are naturally gluten-free.

Is risotto pasta or rice?

Risotto is a rice dish traditionally made with Arborio rice, not pasta.

Is risotto vegan?

No, traditional risotto is not vegan. It’s made with butter and parmesan cheese, which are animal products. However, you can make vegan versions of risotto with imitation vegan cheese and butter. 

Is Arborio rice gluten-free?

Yes, Arborio rice is naturally gluten-free. However, check the package for a gluten-free label to ensure there’s no cross-contamination if you have celiac disease. 

Jennifer Olejarz

Written by:

Jennifer Olejarz, Nutritionist & Health Coach

Medically reviewed by:

Michael DiLeo

Jennifer Olejarz is a Certified Nutritionist and Health Counselor specializing in binge and emotional eating, stress management, and mental health. She has almost a decade's worth of experience in the health and wellness field writing health articles, guides, and books, along with creating health and nutrition courses. She works one-to-one with private clients to build healthier lifestyle habits and end the lifelong battle of food guilt and diet frustrations. She has degrees in both Psychology and Nutrition from Western University, Canada.

Medically reviewed by:

Michael DiLeo

